Hilarious Videos Of Mist The Cane Corso Dressed As Human Go Viral, Earn Her Over 1K A Month

In today’s world, internet fame is among the most sought-after things out there. But while it’s usually people with unique and highly entertaining ideas that end up attracting all that attention, sometimes, the biggest stars end up being not human at all.

A great example is this one dog who quite recently went viral online by cracking up netizens with her impeccable style. Her owner has long noticed the animal’s tendency to sit like a human, but it wasn’t until he decided to try and dress her like one that she became a virtual star. Scroll down to learn all about it!

Whether you’re a human, a dog, or anyone else, everyone wants a piece of internet fame

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

Mist the dog recently went viral on TikTok after her owner started sharing videos of her dressed and sitting like a human

Mist, the 2-year-old Cane Corso, is a dog who not so long ago was a regular dog, living a calm life with her landscape gardener owner Calumn Barber, in Coventry, England. However, not so long ago, things turned around when she became a TikTok sensation, with one of her videos reaching over 8.2 million views and more than 1.1 million likes.

In these videos, Mist is the perfect model. Combining her natural tendency to sit like a human and her owner’s idea to dress her up in various clothes and position her in all kinds of places creates the hardest scenes one could hope to find. It also brings the dog a steady income of roughly $1,000 a month, which is quite a bit more than most dogs make.

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

The man got the idea when he once came across his dog sitting on his quad bike like a human, which he found very funny and decided to give it a shot

“She often sits on the sofa like a human, with her arms just drooping down, looking at the telly or out the window, so we started it as a bit of a laugh,” shared Calumn, adding that the first time he got an idea to make a video was when he spotted Mist sitting on a quad bike one day.

But even with the recent success, the man assures readers that none of this is a business for him. “All the money is hers. I use it for treats and toys and bank the rest for her,” explained the man, adding that hopefully, there won’t be any emergencies where they need to spend that money, and it can go to pet rescue charities instead.

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

The dog earns roughly $1,000 a month, which her owner uses to buy her toys and treats while putting away the rest for her emergency fund

While Mist might not fully understand it, her owner ensures she’s treated well for her hard work. The man shared that every time she makes a social media appearance, he gets her an $18 steak, which she loves. “She’s very spoiled, but she absolutely deserves it.”

However, after all is said and done, this Cane Corso is still a lovely dog who definitely doesn’t let the fame get to her head. In reality, she’s nowhere near as scary as her looks might suggest online. She looks terrifying because she’s so big, but she’s basically a lap dog,” explained the man. “As soon as you sit down, she’s sitting on you: it’s very loving – but hard on the legs.”

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

Seeing things like this makes you wonder if dogs understand what they’re doing and find it funny themselves. Well, according to Sio Hornbuckle of Kinship, their action is most likely more than just a silly coincidence.

It turns out that dogs can actually understand human emotions, at least to a certain extent, and they tend to respond to our positivity, especially if that brings them treats, pets, and other things they love. Once they find something that works for them, giving this desired result, these clever creatures are more than likely to repeat that behavior, sometimes even exaggerating it.

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

This means that, in a way, dogs do have a sense of humor. However, they’re unlikely to understand their behavior as silly, instead dividing it into something that does and doesn’t bring them the attention they seek.

For some dogs, this trait may bring tasty $18 steaks, toys, and a nice amount of views and money, which they probably don’t care for. However, for others, it may be an essential element that makes them great service animals. After all, it’s in the nature of this job to understand human emotions and be able to help with related issues.

Image credits: mist_the_canecorso

But in the end, it’s probably safe to say that a silly dog is a happy dog, no matter what they do in life. Therefore, whether Mist the Cane Corso will continue being a TikTok star or return to being a regular landscape gardener’s dog, we can be sure that she’s doing well, and that’s all that matters.

What did you think about this story? What do you think about silly dogs? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were very amused by the video and couldn’t stop making jokes, often comparing Mist to Goofy the dog

