Goofy Doggo Sits Like A Human Being, Sparks An Online Photoshop Competition (29 Contributions)
Dogs are often regarded as humans’ best friends. Most of them are known to be loyal, courageous, affectionate, and at times quite goofy.
Seeing your beloved pet do silly stuff is almost always sure to lift your mood. But thanks to the internet, we can take this a step further. For example, in this Facebook post, a person shared a picture of his dog sitting like a human, quickly turning the comment section into a very amusing Photoshop competition. Scroll down to see and enjoy the results!
Image credits: Jeremy Richards
Dogspotting Society is a Facebook group dedicated to people sharing pictures of their dogs and connecting over their shared love for their pups (because no matter how big they grow, they will always remain puppies to us, won’t they?).
Essentially, it is an excellent place for doggo lovers to hang out and find like-minded people, so it is no wonder there are almost 1.3 million members on this Facebook group alone! The society also has three more groups on the same platform (Dogspotting, Dogspotting Media, and Dogspotting Court), its own website, Instagram, X (Twitter), Snapchat accounts, and an online merchandise shop.
The pup in the spotlight of this online Photoshop competition is a Great Pyrenees called Aspen. As the poster wrote in the post description, sometimes, this guy likes to sit like people.
Having captured one of these hilarious moments, the author shared it with fellow dog lovers in the Dogspotting Society Facebook group and encouraged them to do some editing magic to make things even more fun.
With how these four-pawed creatures like to act, we can’t help but wonder if they have a sense of humor. And to satisfy that hunger for knowledge, we went and did some research.
According to the American Kennel Club, there are theories suggesting that playfulness defines a sense of humor, and if that is the case, dogs definitely know what’s funny. An English scientist, Charles Darwin, who, among other notable things, looked for similarities between human and animal emotions, observed that dogs tend to play something akin to practical jokes, like waiting for their owner to come and take their stick just to run away with it at the last moment, repeating it over and over.
While there are plenty of studies showing that primates have a sense of humor, evolutionary biology scientists also tend to agree that most other animals share this quality too.
The article tells us that for animals who live or initially come from hierarchical packs, like primates and wolves, a sense of humor might actually be an evolutionary necessity. Some theorize that when an alpha growls, other dogs need to be able to “laugh it off” to avoid conflict.
It is difficult to say if dogs act silly to make us laugh. After all, it is a natural animal instinct to look out for one’s own survival first, so it would make more sense to assume that they do this to get attention.
When they get rewarded for it, pups learn that this behavior tends to result in a desirable response, and therefore, they do it again. But it is another question if they really understand why that said reaction happens.
In the end, there is no real evidence to undeniably confirm that dogs do have that which we call a sense of humor. It very well might be the case that they simply are goofy, lovable creatures, and most of their actions are based on various rewards we give them as a reaction. However, if it leaves both sides happy, there’s nothing wrong with it. And if that results in some amazingly hilarious pictures online, that’s even better.
Which picture was your favorite? Do your pets do any silly things you’d like to share? Drop down to the comments and tell us!