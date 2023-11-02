With how these four-pawed creatures like to act, we can’t help but wonder if they have a sense of humor. And to satisfy that hunger for knowledge, we went and did some research.

According to the American Kennel Club, there are theories suggesting that playfulness defines a sense of humor, and if that is the case, dogs definitely know what’s funny. An English scientist, Charles Darwin, who, among other notable things, looked for similarities between human and animal emotions, observed that dogs tend to play something akin to practical jokes, like waiting for their owner to come and take their stick just to run away with it at the last moment, repeating it over and over.