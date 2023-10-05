ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has slightly different tastes when it comes to food and eating. However, from time to time, we can all bear witness to culinary creations so vile, unfortunate, or misguided that one might struggle to find a single individual on this planet who would eat it.

So some netizens decided to document and share the worst, most cursed food items they have ever encountered. From the dish now being the lair of insects to cooking standards so low they are underground, be warned, these images are not exactly pleasant. If you do stick around, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.