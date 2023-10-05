30 People Who Are Having An Awful Day When It Comes To Food
Everyone has slightly different tastes when it comes to food and eating. However, from time to time, we can all bear witness to culinary creations so vile, unfortunate, or misguided that one might struggle to find a single individual on this planet who would eat it.
So some netizens decided to document and share the worst, most cursed food items they have ever encountered. From the dish now being the lair of insects to cooking standards so low they are underground, be warned, these images are not exactly pleasant. If you do stick around, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
I Was Eating This For A Good Minute Before Realising Those Weren't Grains In My Granola
I'm Pretty Sure I Just Accidentally Ate A Spiders Nest. I Want To Take A Blowtorch To My Mouth
Despite all the wonders of modern science, logistical knowledge, and food regulations, something always manages to slip through the cracks. This is why it’s good that many of the unfortunate folks in this list documented their experience, so we all get a reminder of what the world would be like without some decent food regulations.
Of course, restaurants and food producers can’t exactly be trusted with keeping everything nice and clean, this is why most nations have agencies dedicated to regulating the things we eat. Even worse, companies will make completely untrue statements about their products, so it’s helpful to have a way to hold them accountable.
Woke Up Thirsty And Reached For My Drink
Pitch black as I took a sip it felt like some food had fallen in against my lips....stopped drinking and got my torch out - this is what I saw! (For the record yes that is a pint glass!)
This would firstly make me jump in fright, then try to save it from drowning. Poor spider. Can't help myself, lol.
I Found These In The Fish I Was Eating
This Is A Cashew. I Almost Ate It
Having bugs in your food is unfortunate and pretty disgusting, but the things we can’t see can often be just as bad. For example, radioactive sheep. If you haven’t ever encountered a radioactive sheep, congratulations, you probably have your own government’s food safety regulator to thank. For example, the Food Standards Agency of the UK only lifted some restrictions on sheep trade in 2012 that had been in place since the 1986 Chornobyl catastrophe.
I Was About To Eat This... And It's Still Alive
Almost Ate This On My Bike Ride Today
Wtf Is This Thing I Found In My Can Of Sardines? Accidentally Ate Some Of It. Am I A Goner?
The US, for example, maintains the National Chicken Council, the National Pork Board, and the National Turkey Federation, all of which picked different nouns to follow the foodstuff they regulate for some reason. Jokes aside, these non-profits work to make sure meat and other products from these specific animals are clean and not dangerous for consumption.
As Far As The Whole Retail/Food Service Debate, This Is My Only Argument: A Customer Leaving A Bloody Paper Towel In Our Cookie Display
Woke Up For Some Water. Thank God I Turned On The Light Before Taking A Sip
Look Closer When Chopping Veggies. I Almost Ate This. I Don't Want The Extra Protein, Thanks
If these names seem a bit silly to you, just remember that they are still improvements, for example, the aforementioned National Chicken Council (the NCC) was once the National Broiler Council until 1999. The bad boy of the bunch, the National Pork Board, has gotten into some hot water for funneling money into the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) to limit lobbying.
I Drank The Water And Popped It Open
So I Was Eating A Poptart Today When
Just Eating Food At My Dining Hall When I Found This Guy
However, smaller stores, bodegas, and eateries often bend rules in all sorts of ways or simply ignore proper cleanliness guidelines. Without regular inspections as well as whistleblowers from the public, it’s easy to see how any takeaway or ready-to-eat meal should be viewed with the utmost suspicion.
I Was Eating A Chocolate Santa And I Felt Something Stick To My Tongue. Cobweb!
Mmmmn, Extra Protein
My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In Bc Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!
Of course, most people are still wholeheartedly opposed to the idea of consuming insects, particularly if they just wandered into the dish. However, there are parts of the world where everything from silkworms to crickets are normal things to eat. Freeze-drying technology has allowed some of these “delicacies” to be available worldwide, so you be the judge.
Last Semester I Got Food Poisoning From Food That Came From My University's Dining Hall, But I Had No Proof. This Semester Is A Different Story
Salmonella Burger for sale! Get your Salmonella burgers here! No, we don’t mean *salmon* burgers!
I Didn't Notice Until I Ate Them
This Watermelon I Bought Started Foaming
Throw away before you have to blowtorch the whole house
Much of the opposition towards eating insects can come from examples like the images in this list. Maggots and other sorts of insects in our food are generally indicators of poor sanitary conditions and possibly spoiled food. It’s hard to imagine eating something that your brain thinks is directly related to rotten foodstuffs.
This Was In My Stir Fry, Luckily I Hadn't Started Eating Yet
I Was Eating A Hash Brown From McDonald's On The Way Home When I Felt Something On The Bottom
I Was Enjoying My Thai Food, When Suddenly... Crunch. I Can't Find The Rest
In much of the West, there are still some significant regulatory limitations around eating insects. Even when they are classified as a novel food, i.e. an ingredient that does not have a long history of consumption, there are often regulations around how they can be prepared and stored. In most cases, like, for example, with the house crickets, the requirement is that it must be freeze-dried.
So, I Was Eating Grapes In The Dark And Noticed A Lot Of The Grapes Had A Web Like Substance On Them
I Did Say I Wanted More Protein
Found Some Extra Proteins In My Nesquik
We can’t just blame insects, in some cases, it’s humans behind a pan or deep-fat fryer that are the cause of all the misery. Despite multiple generations of knowledge, some establishments still don’t make sure to properly cook their meat. On the flip side, some parents are so deathly afraid of undercooked meat that their children only taste pork and beef that hasn’t been overcooked later in life.
Ate Almost All Of My Pancakes At Ihop When I Realized This
Brand New Bag Of Nuggets. Why Does It Look Like A Tiny Chicken Hatching Out?
Donuts At Our Locla 7/11 (Yes That Is Flies And Rat S**t)
The moral of all of this is that it’s best to know where your food and beverages come from and to always look before biting. If this wasn’t enough cursed food for you, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other article on the Cursed Foodposting Facebook group. It features horrible recipes, cooking fails and more bugs in places where they shouldn’t be.
I See Your Stamped Burger And Raise You An Even Worse Stamped Sausage Mcmuffin. Yes Of Course I Ate It
Anyone who went through the whole list is either very brave or had not had food yet. Either way, you won’t be needing food today
Lol its the morning for me, haven't had breakfast and I think I'll be staying hungry today
I currently just finished a bowl of cereal and am now questioning my life choices after reading this.
🤣 I went through the list on my lunchbreak... I had lentil soup btw 😅🫣
I got doubts if I wanted to continue after #4. Quit after #5.... never gave up so soon...
I had part of my breakfast sandwich before I went through this list.
I'll be feasting on my fears for a good bit.
First time I wasn't able to get to the end of an article... Anyway, I think I'll save this for when I decide to start a diet
I made it to #2… then I decided to scroll all the way down and start from there because the worst ones are at the top, right? Didn’t get any further than #36...
I need some serious unsee juice
Please don't talk about eating or drinking now.....
