Social media changed the marketing game forever. Nowadays, brands gain popularity and "street cred" by engaging with folks in comment sections and through relatable posts. It's estimated that when brands reply to comments on Threads, it boosts their engagement by 42%.

However, some posts on social media can turn against big brands, and that's exactly what recently happened to Disney. "Share a Disney quote that sums up how you're feeling right now!" they prompted their fans. But they got a little more than they anticipated: people really let them know how they were feeling, especially about the social and political state of the country.

And, in a moment of poor judgment, they deleted the thread, resulting in a "Streisand effect": instead of going away, the screenshots from the thread went viral.

In a seemingly innocent post, Disney asked its fans on Threads to share their favorite quotes from Disney movies

Image credits: Disney

But the answers were not what they expected, leading them to delete the entire thread

#1

Screenshot of viral Disney thread featuring Barbie quote from Toy Story 3 about authority and consent, generating online discussion.

hereswhykevin Report

11points
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amen sister, something that has been lost.

3
3points
reply
    #2

    Screenshot of viral Disney thread showing animated characters with a controversial caption, sparking online debate and deletion.

    hereswhykevin Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Scene from a viral Disney thread showing dialogue about lying badly and final humiliation, sparking online reactions.

    hereswhykevin Report

    9points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't even try to hide it and that's worldwide.

    3
    3points
    reply

    Disney isn't the first big company to experience such a massive social media fail. Just like many celebrities, other big brands have posted problematic content on their social media platforms before this as well. 

    For example, in 2021, Burger King announced a cooking scholarship for female employees with a tweet that read, "Women belong in the kitchen," receiving enormous backlash. Although they followed up with "If they want to, of course," and statistics about how only 20% of chefs are women, the damage was done.

    The engagement of the original tweet was 527% higher than that of the one announcing the scholarship. People found their marketing strategy to be in very poor taste, sexist, and pretty tone-deaf to be posted on International Women's Day. 
    #4

    Meme from Disney thread showing animated characters with text silence and justice, highlighting viral discussion impact.

    hereswhykevin Report

    8points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't give them ideas, they'll go singing hell fire.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Screenshot of a viral Disney thread showing Ariel with the caption The human world is a mess trending online.

    hereswhykevin Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Screenshot of viral Disney thread featuring A Bug's Life quote about ants and group behavior controversy

    hereswhykevin Report

    8points
    POST
    Just like Disney did in this case, Burger King also deleted their offensive tweet. But, unlike Disney, they apologized and admitted that the post was made in poor taste. "We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry," the brand wrote in the post. 

    "Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time."

    As of today, Disney has not addressed the deleted thread or the backlash. However, the comments under their other posts on Threads have been usurped by people posting the same quotes, GIFs, and screenshots from the previous thread.
    #7

    Screenshot of Disney Buzz Lightyear meme with text about no sign of intelligent life, related to viral Disney thread controversy.

    hereswhykevin Report

    8points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially in parliament (looking at my country).

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Disney thread goes viral with Lion King scene meme highlighting unity and deleted for unexpected reasons.

    hereswhykevin Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Screenshot of a viral Disney thread showing two panels with contrasting quotes about men, highlighting unexpected reactions.

    hereswhykevin Report

    6points
    POST
    Even now that the thread has been deleted, people can still go to Disney's Threads account and find people addressing the situation. The top comments with over two thousand "likes" are all in the vein of continuing the discussion. "Never dirty delete," user @thatladyfromrichmond wrote, accompanied by a GIF from the 1998 Mulan. "Shame on you, Disney. You know better, because you taught us better," another user, @artemislynne, wrote.
    #10

    Woman in a vintage costume reacting with surprise in a viral Disney thread screenshot with subtitles on screen.

    hereswhykevin Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Man with serious expression in dim light, captioned oppression breeds rebellion, related to Disney thread going viral.

    hereswhykevin Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Disney thread screenshot with Aladdin holding bread, caption questioning value, social media post going viral unexpectedly

    hereswhykevin Report

    6points
    POST

    Social marketing specialists know that it's not all just about relatable content or the wording of a message. Context and timing matter, too. Even the most innocent post can sometimes trigger emotional responses from people. Remember the time Elmo asked everybody on Twitter how they were doing and people started trauma dumping on the poor guy?
    #13

    Screenshot of a viral Disney thread showing a character saying "I will never kneel to a tyrant" with user commentary.

    mo2adore Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story in a viral Disney thread meme about panic and deletion controversy.

    hereswhykevin Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Social media post showing a deleted Disney thread with comments on justice and cruelty to those in need.

    dissociativedisneydisorder Report

    5points
    POST

    That refers to an incident in 2024 when the "Sesame Street" character account on Twitter asked its followers: "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" And the responses, just like in this case, were far from what Elmo expected. "Oh Elmo, sweetheart, we are not doing well," one user wrote. Another added: "Honestly, Elmo, I need a hug."
    #16

    Screenshot from The Simpsons with a character hanging upside down saying mascot of an evil corporation in a viral Disney thread.

    pinkcollarpunk Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Social media screenshot shows a viral Disney thread featuring Hamilton characters discussing immigrants and job success.

    hereswhykevin Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Screenshot of a viral Disney thread featuring a Black Panther quote about unity and crisis, causing unexpected reactions.

    hereswhykevin Report

    4points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While much of the world is uniting, the United States is dividing.

    2
    2points
    reply

    And how did the people who run Elmo's account respond? They didn't delete the tweet, but followed up with a heartfelt reminder that folks should take care of their mental health. "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."

    The official Sesame Street account also addressed the viral moment: "Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we're feeling." They also directed people to mental well-being resources.
    #19

    Screenshot of a viral Disney Twitter thread showing a woman speaking with text rebellions are built on hope.

    hereswhykevin Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Social media thread about Disney goes viral unexpectedly, sparking controversy after deletion and backlash online.

    hereswhykevin Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Scene from Hamilton with characters in period costumes and a text overlay about standing for something, related to a Disney thread viral discussion.

    DTnhX9hjXBH Report

    4points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always felt bad for Burr in this, especially after "Wait for it" he had so much to live up too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Social media marketing experts claim that it's important to address controversies as quickly as possible. "When a post causes a backlash, be transparent about your mistake," director of strategy at ICUC, a global social media and online community management agency, Kevin Gonsalves, recommends.

    "A simple 'We messed up, and we're sorry' message goes a long way," Gonsalves goes on. "Making your apology direct and acknowledging specific mistakes is important to rebuilding trust with your followers."
    #22

    Man holding a flag in a viral Disney thread post that sparked unexpected reactions and was later deleted online.

    hereswhykevin Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Scene from Atlantis the Lost Empire with Kida restrained by soldiers, illustrating Disney thread going viral and deleted controversy.

    hereswhykevin Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Scene from Star Wars with Obi-Wan Kenobi and R2-D2, related to Disney thread going viral and deletion controversy.

    hereswhykevin Report

    2points
    POST
    That may be especially true when we're talking about giants like Disney. Its movies taught us respect, kindness, and what justice really is. One user, @typicalannamari, drove this point home with their tweet: "What if you honoured the kids you raised and didn't delete posts that held you accountable?" Perhaps next time, Disney will read the room and acknowledge that the current state of the world has many folks seriously worried.

    #25

    Screenshot of a viral Disney thread post showing a Robin Hood character with a hopeful quote about happiness.

    DTqPrYpkcW4 Report

    2points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's getting less and less believable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Screenshot of viral Disney thread showing a character saying a controversial quote, highlighting backlash and deletion issues.

    hereswhykevin Report

    1point
    POST
    The Internet dragged Disney for trying to get rid of the evidence: "Elmo would never delete a post"

    Image credits: hereswhykevin

