Guy Has To Wait 40 Minutes To Get Served, Decides To Dine And Dash

We’ve all experienced some form of poor restaurant customer service. It could have been dealing with a neglectful server or waiting half an hour for a plate of curly fries without any staff explaining why.

A man ticked both boxes during a recent dining experience. After waiting 40 minutes for half of his order to arrive, no one communicated with him about the delay. It left such a bad taste in his mouth (pun intended) that he left without paying.

As a customer service veteran, the author was left dumbfounded by what he went through. He now shares his very first dine-and-dash episode on the “True Off My Chest” subreddit.

Some restaurants have poor customer service practices

A man had a terrible dining experience where he had to wait for his incomplete order for 40 minutes without explanation from the staff

He was so irritated that he left the restaurant without paying

Image source: Ghostspider1989

Receiving good or bad service is a matter of timing

Unfortunately, poor restaurant service exists; sometimes, it’s a matter of timing. As former New York City-based server turned bestselling author Steve Dublanica tells NBC News, customers will likely experience it during the busiest days of the week.

As he explained, Friday and Saturday nights are the worst times to dine out; you will need a lot of patience.

“Managers really want to turn and burn — get you in and out so the restaurant can make money,” Dublanica stated, adding that “off nights” like Wednesday and Thursday are the best times where you will likely receive the best service.

You also don’t want to be too early or late for dinner. According to Dublanica, servers tend to be “at their worst” at the start and end of their shifts. It also doesn’t help to enter a restaurant before closing time.

“You will never see food cooked faster than the food that’s cooked for the last customer of the night,” he said.

Regarding servers supposedly ignoring customers, writer and former restaurant professional Darron Cardosa says it likely isn’t the case. In an article for Food & Wine, Cardosa, who has 30 years of server experience, says the waitstaff is reading the room.

“It’s that the server is trying to give them the space they seem to want,” he explained, adding that servers intend to “be efficient without being seen.”

The author’s experience could be one of the rare moments. As Cardosa assures, restaurants don’t deliberately ignore their customers.

“It’s more of an oversight that any restaurant will want corrected because no restaurant wants to give anything other than exceptional service,” he said.

So, how should one handle poor restaurant service? Celebrity chef Robert Irvine advises against making snide remarks to “teach a lesson.” Respectfully expressing dissatisfaction is still the best way to go.

If the situation remains unresolved, the only way to escalate it is to involve the manager. Irvine explains in an article for his website that managers have enough authority to offer a complimentary meal or a free drink.

“Make the manager aware of what has transpired, and give them the opportunity to determine what should be done to make it up to you,” he wrote.

The author could have tried this approach, but he said none of the staff seemed to pay attention. Worse, his appetizer didn’t arrive despite the 40-minute wait.

Unfortunately for the restaurant, they had to pay the price through missed profits, which was entirely on them.

The author provided more information about what happened

