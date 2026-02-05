ADVERTISEMENT

French artist Sébastien de Oliveira is best known for his meticulous colorization of historical black and white photographs, a process that blends archival research with a distinctly artistic sensibility.

Drawing on his background as a painter and photographer, de Oliveira approaches each image with careful attention to period-accurate details, studying clothing, architecture, materials, and environmental cues to ensure that every color choice feels grounded in its historical context. His goal is not strict realism, but emotional authenticity, using color as a way to reconnect modern viewers with moments that might otherwise feel distant or abstract.

#1

Group of people using vintage computer, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira in turning history into living color

Computer lesson in 1972.

    #2

    Black and white and colorized comparison of a vintage traffic officer on a city street, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Policeman Leclerc, Porte Saint Denis, Paris, 1925.

    #3

    Side-by-side black and colorized photo showing historical sewing scene in stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira

    A British sailor on board the HMS ALCANTARA uses a portable sewing machine to repair a signal flag during a voyage to Sierra Leone.
    Photographed by Cecil Beaton in March 1942.

    #4

    Black and white photo colorized by Sébastien De Oliveira showing a vintage car with a couple near the Eiffel Tower.

    Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis are trying a Messerschmitt KR 200 in Paris, photographed in 1955.

    #5

    Side-by-side black and colorized images of a man working outdoors, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    A chestnut vendor, Baltimore, Md.
    Photographed in 1905.

    #6

    Side-by-side black and colorized photo of two clowns in vibrant costumes, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Two clowns, Dario and Bario, photographed in 1945 by Robert Doisneau.

    #7

    Before and after colorization of a historic photo showing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira with vintage car and fashion.

    Marlene Dietrich and her chauffeur, Briggs, on a lunch break from filming Shanghai Express in 1931.

    #8

    Black and white and colorized side-by-side image of a woman at the beach, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Actress Diana Dors, in 1953.

    #9

    Black and white vintage portrait transformed into vibrant color using stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Vivien Leigh photographed by Laszlo Willinger in 1940.

    #10

    Side-by-side black and colorized photo of men playing chess outside a café, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Ile Saint-Louis, Paris, 1958, by Philippe Bataillon.

    #11

    Black and white photo of children eating watermelon colorized by Sébastien De Oliveira, turning history into living color.

    Millworker’s house six miles north of Roxboro, Person County, North Carolina.
    Photographed in July 1939 by Dorothea Lange.

    #12

    Side-by-side comparison of historic bar scene before and after colorization showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira

    Frank Horvat, Paris, pour Jardin des Modes, à ‘Le Chien Qui Fume’, 1957.

    #13

    Black and white photo of a street cleaner next to vintage cars transformed with stunning color artworks by Sébastien De Oliveira

    After The Shower, The Newspaper Seller Sweeps Up Around Her Kiosk.
    Photographed in Paris on June 9Th 1955.

    #14

    Black and colorized historic street scene by Sébastien De Oliveira showing vintage cars and a traffic officer directing vehicles.

    Circulation near Porte Saint Martin, Paris, in 1951.
    I live nearly 200m from there.

    #15

    Black and white photo of three women in a small car, transformed into living color by Sébastien De Oliveira’s stunning work.

    The Brox Sisters, singers.
    Lorayne, Bobbe, and Patricia Brox, 1924.

    #16

    Three women in vintage dresses walking near a camper, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira in living color.

    Sarasota, Florida, trailer park. Students are coming from school in the afternoon.
    Photographed by Marion Post Wolcott in January 1941.

    #17

    Black and colorized side-by-side image of a man in a hat crouching by a vintage car, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Farmer’s truck at state rice mill, Abbeville, Louisiana.
    Photographed by Russell Lee in September 1938.

    #18

    Black and white and colorized vintage ship scene showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira in turning history into living color.

    #19

    Side-by-side black and colorized photo of a vintage Dairy Queen storefront and classic car by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Mount Auburn Street in Watertown, Massachusetts.
    Photographed in the summer of 1977.

    #20

    Old-fashioned gas station scene colorized in vivid detail, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Filling station, Reedsville, Preston County, West Virginia. Photographed by Walker Evans in June 1935.

    #21

    Black and colorized side-by-side image showing turning history into living color with a vintage Chevrolet billboard.

    Medford, Massachusetts, 1977.

    #22

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized image showing a busy street scene by Sébastien De Oliveira turning history into living color

    Shopping and visiting on the main street of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Saturday afternoon, photographed by Dorothea Lange in July 1939.

    #23

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized historic street view showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    The smallest house in Paris.
    With a facade less than 1,5 meters wide, the house is situated at 39 rue du Château d’eau in the 10th arrondissement. 200 meters from my home!
    Photographed in 1926.

    #24

    Black and white photo colorized by Sébastien De Oliveira showing three young people walking near a historic building and iron fence.

    Young workers at the Penomah Mills Inc, Taftville, Connecticut.
    Photographed by Jack Delano in November 1940.

    #25

    Side-by-side comparison of historic street scene, black and white on left and stunning living color by Sébastien De Oliveira on right.

    Miami Beach, Florida, 1962.
    Photographed by Elliott Erwitt.

    #26

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized photo of a vintage gas station showcasing Sébastien De Oliveira’s history colorization works

    Gordonton, North Carolina. Country store on dirt road. Sunday afternoon.Photographed by Dorothea Lange. July 1939.

    #27

    Side-by-side comparison of a historic black and white photo and a colorized version showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Portrait of Sir Winston Churchill,
    30 December 1941, by Yousuf Karsh.

    #28

    Side-by-side comparison of a historic military parade, showcasing turning history into living color by Sébastien De Oliveira

    American troops participating in the Victory parade on the Champs Elysées in Paris for Bastille day 14th July 1919.

    #29

    Vintage worker pouring liquid from a can onto an old vehicle, colorized historical photo showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Melvin Cash, a truck driver, is putting water in his radiator along U.S. Highway 29 in North Carolina en route to Charlotte.
    Photographed by John Vachon in March 1943.

    #30

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized photo showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira of people at an outdoor cafe.

    Japanese Painter Foujita and his muse Youki at Deauville, France. Photographed in 1925.

    #31

    Black and colorized side-by-side images of a historic steam train and three men, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Train Station Saint Lazare, Paris 1920.
    Published in my book « Paris jamais vu! »

    #32

    Side-by-side comparison of black and white and colorized photo showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Women workers during lunch hour, Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Photographed by Arthur Siegel in May 1943.

    #33

    Black and white and colorized images of a man on horseback in a historic street scene showing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Street view in San Augustine, Texas, 1943. Photographed by John Vachon.

    #34

    Black and colorized side-by-side image of a vintage car and The Roundup bar showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira

    November 1940. « Restaurant and beer hall in Summit City, California, boom town near Shasta Dam. » Photographed by Russell Lee.

    #35

    Black and white photo transformed with color showing two men and a vintage car, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Showroom of the Pierson Company owned by Al Pierson.
    November 1942, Lititz, Pennsylvania.
    Photographed by Marjory Collins.

    #36

    Side-by-side black and colorized vintage photo of two men with a table full of classic toys in works by Sébastien De Oliveira

    Merry Christmas!
    Mrs Roosvelt on a Christmas shopping tour.
    Washington, D.C. December 1934.
    Harris & Ewing Collection.

    #37

    Black and white and colorized versions of a historic street scene with two men and a vintage bicycle, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Lititz, Pennsylvania, small town in wartime. Photographed by Marjory Collins in November 1942.

    #38

    Side-by-side comparison of black and white and colorized historic photo showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Bob Daugherty, a driver for the Associated Transport Company, was on U.S. Highway Route 29 near Culpeper, Virginia. Photographed by John Vachon in March 1943.

    #39

    Side-by-side images showing turning history into living color with stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Kimo Theatre on Route 66, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Photographed by John Collier in February 1943.

    #40

    Vintage scene with a woman by a classic car illuminated by colorful lights, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Illuminated tires were developed by GoodYear in 1961.

    #41

    Black and white photo colorized by Sébastien De Oliveira showing a man sitting and writing at a desk in a vintage room.

    Conductor G.Reynolds, checking his waybills in a caboose of the Atchison, Topeka &Santa Fe Railroad between Argentine and Emporia, Kansas.
    Photographed by Jack Delano in March 1943.

    #42

    Side-by-side historic black and white and colorized photo by Sébastien De Oliveira showing a person outside a vintage drugstore.

    August 1939. Medford, Oregon. Farm boy on the main drugstore corner in town, by Dorothea Lange.
    From my book. « Back to America »

    #43

    Two boys talking near classic cars on a street, colorized to showcase stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Newsboys in Jackson, Ohio. Photographed by Theodor Jung on April 12th, 1936.

    #44

    Side-by-side comparison of black and white and colorized historical courtyard scenes by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    In the court of the Hotel Ponce de Leon, St. Augustine, Florida. Photographed in 1905.

    #45

    Gas station transformed from black and white to vivid colors, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Gas station on Route 1 near Saugus, Massachusetts.
    Photographed in September 1977.

    #46

    Historic storefront and people outside, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira in vivid living color.

    General store in Pony, Montana, photographed by Arthur Rothstein in June 1939.

    #47

    Side-by-side comparison of black-and-white and colorized historical photo showing a man on a train, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Man sleeping on the subway, 1939.

    #48

    Black and colorized side-by-side image of a young girl by a gramophone featuring stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Daughter of John Yeuser of Mauch Chunk, a coal mining town in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.
    Photographed by Jack Delano in August 1940.

    #49

    Black and white photo of a man transformed into living color, showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    James Dean by Maurice Terrell, 1954.

    #50

    Vintage gas station scene with vintage cars, showing stunning colorized works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Gas Station, Chicago, Illinois.
    Photographed by John Vachon in July 1941.

    #51

    Black and white photo transformed into color showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira of a street scene with people and clothes.

    Sidewalk scene in Selma, Alabama.
    Photographed in December 1935 by Walker Evans.

    #52

    Historic Oklahoma service station vividly colorized by Sébastien De Oliveira, capturing vintage signs and classic Americana details.

    Service station run by a former resident of Oklahoma in Questa, New Mexico.
    Photographed by Russell Lee in September 1939.

    #53

    Black and white photo beside colorized version showing horses and people on a vintage wagon, turning history into living color.

    Cobb&Company stage, West Coast Road to Christchurch, New Zealand, 1900.

    #54

    Black and white and colorized versions of a historic street scene featuring horse-drawn carriages by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    The goat carriages, Coney Island. New York, 1904.

    #55

    Black and colorized images showing stunning historical transformation by Sébastien De Oliveira of a busy city intersection with vintage vehicles and crowds.

    Herald Square, 34th Street, and Broadway, New York.Photographed by Berenice Abbott in July 1936.

    This colorisation is special for me, I can say it is the most difficult I ever had to do, 500 people to dress! yes I counted them because my daughter asked me how many they were! I did it three years ago for my first book, Back To America.

    #56

    Black and colorized side-by-side image of a man on a vintage motorcycle showcasing Sébastien De Oliveira’s stunning works.

    Charles Farrar on a Harley Davidson, Washington D.C. Photographed by Robert H.McNeill in 1949.

    #57

    Black and colorized aerial views of vintage cars on city roads showcasing stunning works by Sébastien De Oliveira.

    Street scene in the downtown business section.
    Woodward Avenue at Farnsworth Street as seen from the Maccabees Building.
    Detroit, Michigan, photographed by Arthur Siegel in July 1942.

    #58

    Black and white and colorized side-by-side images of a Gulf gas station, showcasing turning history into living color.

    Filling station on a highway out of town, Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Photographed by John Vachon in March 1943.

