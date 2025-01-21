ADVERTISEMENT

Photography is a wonderful way to capture significant moments, as well as everyday situations with less importance. In the end, photographs make our memories more vivid, and even if we struggle to recall the details of a certain event, pictures are there to help us travel back in time to that particular occasion. It’s no secret that this ability to capture the world has been used for centuries, allowing us to witness and preserve the past.

Sebastien de Oliveira has been passionate about old photographs for quite some time. You might remember our previous posts where we featured his earlier works. The French artist specializes in modernizing vintage shots by bringing them to life with vibrant colors. If you’re curious to see his latest creations, scroll down to explore his most recent works.

More info: Instagram

#1

Scrabble Inventor Alfred Butts (Left) And Promoter James Brunot Posed With Oversized Game, November 1953

Colorized vintage photo of two men playing a large floor Scrabble game in a cozy living room.

Photographed by Arthur Rothstein

sebcolorisation Report

    #2

    1940 Life Magazine “Miami & Miami Beach Winter Boom”

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing people in swimsuits outside a beachside building.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #3

    US Soldier Takes A Break Near Château-Thierry, France, August 1944 Life Magazine Archives

    "Colorized vintage photo of a soldier sitting by a 'Chateau-Thierry' sign, enhancing historical perspectives."

    Photographed by Ralph Morse

    sebcolorisation Report

    #4

    Joan Crawford In 'Letty Lynton,' 1932

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien de Oliveira of a woman in an elegant gown, standing in an art deco elevator.

    Directed by Clarence Brown

    sebcolorisation Report

    #5

    Unemployed Men, San Francisco, 1937

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing men gathered outside a building with signage, originally in black and white.

    Photographed by Dorothea Lange

    sebcolorisation Report

    #6

    Preparing For The Landing, 1944

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing soldiers on a landing craft during a historical military operation.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #7

    Buster Keaton And His Dog, 1929

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira of man sitting with dog on grass.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #8

    Demonstration Of The Correct Procedure In Applying Street Makeup In A Home Management Class At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D. C., October 1943

    Women applying makeup in a vintage photo, colorized by Sebastien De Oliveira, highlighting historical transformation.

    Photographed by Esther Bubley

    sebcolorisation Report

    #9

    Street Scene During The Liberation Of Chartres, France, August 19, 1944

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing soldiers and civilians in a historical street scene.

    American soldiers of the XXth Corps of the Third Army and some FFI with German prisoners in front of a Gothic cathedral.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #10

    Marines In Training On Tank - Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, c. 1943

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira shows soldiers on a tank in a forested area.

    Photographed by Roger Smith

    sebcolorisation Report

    #11

    15-Cent Photo Booth In The Lobby At The United Nations Service Center At Washington, D.C., December 1943

    Colorized vintage photo of a soldier in a photo booth, showing both black-and-white and color versions.

    Photographed by Esther Bubley

    sebcolorisation Report

    #12

    Al Anderson And Ot Huston, 1910

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing two men with a dog outside a tent, highlighting historical transformation.

    Photographed by Lora Webb Nichols

    sebcolorisation Report

    #13

    Catherine Deneuve, 1964

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing a woman with a cigarette, transforming historical perspective.

    Photographed by Giancarlo Botti

    sebcolorisation Report

    #14

    Jardin Des Tuileries, Paris, May 1923

    Colorized vintage photo of a striped hot air balloon with a crowd of people and children in a grassy field.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #15

    Girl Posing, 1955

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira, showing a woman sitting on steps, transformed from black and white.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #16

    Ava Gardner In The '40s

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing a woman at a water dispenser, originally black and white.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #17

    Actress Barbara Laage Enjoying Ice Cream In Paris, 1946

    Colorized vintage photo of people buying ice cream from a vendor, transforming historical views with vibrant details.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #18

    Puppeteers Daniel Seagren (Left) And Jim Henson (Center) Holding And Working Ernie, And Frank Oz (Right) With Bert In A 'Sesame Street' Rehearsal, c. 1970

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira featuring three people and two puppets, illustrating historical transformation.

    Photographed by David Attie

    sebcolorisation Report

    #19

    Street In New York, 1954

    Colorized vintage photo of a man feeding pigeons in front of retro ads by Sebastien De Oliveira.

    Photographed by Vivian Maier

    sebcolorisation Report

    #20

    Traffic Officer Ticketing A Badly Parked Car On The Champs-Elysées, Paris

    A vintage photo colorized by Sebastien De Oliveira, showing a man by a retro car in front of "Les Bonnes Femmes" posters.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #21

    Jean Harlow In 'Dinner At Eight,' 1932

    Colorized vintage photo of a woman in a glamorous dress, showing transformation in historical perception by Sebastien De Oliveira.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #22

    Actress Ida Lupino Photographed On The Street, 1940s

    Colorized vintage photo of a woman in a trench coat on a busy street, showcasing transformed historical imagery.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #23

    Cowhand At The Quarter Circle ‘U’ Brewster-Arnold Ranch, Montana, June 1939

    Colorized vintage photo of a cowboy with a hat and cigarette, transformed by Sebastien De Oliveira.

    Photographed by Arthur Rothstein

    sebcolorisation Report

    #24

    A Greyhound Bus Trip From Louisville, Kentucky, To Memphis, Tennessee, And The Terminals, September 1943

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing people boarding a bus.

    Photographed by Esther Bubley

    sebcolorisation Report

    #25

    Dancers At An Elk’s Club Dance, The "Cleanest Dance In Town," Washington D.c., April 1943

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing dancers energetically moving on a wooden floor.

    Photographed by Esther Bubley

    sebcolorisation Report

    #26

    Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1925

    Colorized vintage photo of Moulin Rouge, showcasing the vibrant transformation of a historical Parisian scene.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #27

    Young Texas Couple At The Junior Chamber Of Commerce Dance During The San Angelo Fat Stock Show

    Couple dancing in a colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira, transforming historical view.

    Photographed by Russell Lee

    sebcolorisation Report

    #28

    Opel Kapitan, 1951

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing a car in snowy mountains, transforming historical views.

    sebcolorisation Report

    #29

    A Miami Nightclub Dancer At Home, 1959

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira showing a woman in a towel drinking from a cup.

    Photographed by Robert W. Kelley

    sebcolorisation Report

    #30

    Model Floating In The Water At Weeki Wachee Spring, Florida, 1947

    Colorized vintage photo by Sebastien De Oliveira of a woman floating underwater, showcasing transformation in historical images.

    Photographed by Toni Frissell

    sebcolorisation Report

