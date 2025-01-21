ADVERTISEMENT

Photography is a wonderful way to capture significant moments, as well as everyday situations with less importance. In the end, photographs make our memories more vivid, and even if we struggle to recall the details of a certain event, pictures are there to help us travel back in time to that particular occasion. It’s no secret that this ability to capture the world has been used for centuries, allowing us to witness and preserve the past.

Sebastien de Oliveira has been passionate about old photographs for quite some time. You might remember our previous posts where we featured his earlier works. The French artist specializes in modernizing vintage shots by bringing them to life with vibrant colors. If you’re curious to see his latest creations, scroll down to explore his most recent works.

More info: Instagram