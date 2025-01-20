ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I’m Catherine Hébert, an artist from Montréal, Canada, and the creator behind The Ugly Cat Studio.

I’ve spent nearly two decades working in visual effects, focusing on concept art, textures, and matte painting. When I’m not on the clock, I enjoy using my artistic skills to paint animals. I created The Ugly Cat Studio to showcase my work!

Here are a few of my pieces that I thought the Bored Panda community might enjoy!

More info: theuglycat.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | Etsy