Hi! I’m Catherine Hébert, an artist from Montréal, Canada, and the creator behind The Ugly Cat Studio.

I’ve spent nearly two decades working in visual effects, focusing on concept art, textures, and matte painting. When I’m not on the clock, I enjoy using my artistic skills to paint animals. I created The Ugly Cat Studio to showcase my work!

Here are a few of my pieces that I thought the Bored Panda community might enjoy!

More info: theuglycat.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | Etsy

#1

Brigette With A Bagel

Digital painting of a squirrel holding a sesame seed bagel, showcasing animal art.

    #2

    Newstand Dog

    Digital painting of a brown dog among colorful books.

    #3

    Coffee Shop Dog

    Digital painting of a small, fluffy dog with a brown and white coat on a warm background.

    #4

    Brünnhilde

    Digital painting of a cat dressed as a medieval knight with helmet and cloak.

    #5

    Cane Di Milano

    Digital painting of a black and white dog sitting in a dimly lit room.

    #6

    The Delightful Woodhouse

    Digital painting of a cat with green eyes, against a dark green background.

    #7

    Patapon

    Digital painting of an orange cat resting its paws on a table against a warm, golden background.

    #8

    The Woodland Fox

    Digital painting of a sitting fox with detailed fur, showcasing artistic depiction of animals.

    #9

    The Unimpressed Woodhouse

    Digital painting of a cat with white and gray fur, sitting against a green background.

    #10

    Dépanneur Cat

    Digital painting of a cat with green eyes, lying on a soft surface, showcasing artistic detail.

    #11

    Crownelius

    Digital painting of a crow perched on an apple, set against a brown background.

    #12

    Olive

    Digital painting of a tabby cat with a name tag, displaying realistic fur texture and warm tones.

    #13

    Rufio

    Digital painting of a black and white cat with an orange background.

    #14

    Jarousse

    Digital painting of a black cat perched on a wooden stump, gazing to the side, with a warm background.

    #15

    Titi The Squirrel

    Digital painting of a squirrel next to a pile of seeds, showcasing animal art.

    #16

    Fukuoka No Neko

    Digital painting of a ginger cat sitting against a gray wall.

    #17

    Pixie

    Digital painting of a dog with a brown collar and name tag against a soft background.

