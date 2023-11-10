But it’s not always pigeons that are happy to be in close proximity with humans. In some places, other animals act just like pigeons do, be it other birds, cats, or even moose. These are just a few examples of ‘pigeons’ from different places in the world, but if you’re curious to see more, scroll down to view them on the list below.

In some cities, no matter how big or small, it seems like the population of pigeons is equal in size to the population of citizens; if not bigger. In such cities, they tend to have a favored spot, too—like a large square or a park, where, if the winged creatures are lucky enough, there might even be a person feeding them the crumbs of their pastry.

#5 Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Yield To A Deer In Nara, Japan

#18 Deer In Nara, Japan. They Will Bow For Cookies. But Beware, Once You Feed Them, They Will Follow You For More, And You May Get Headbutted

#20 When You Roll Your Eyes Your Whole Life At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard And You Live In The Suburbs

#21 My Wife Had Been Feeding The Very Friendly Squirrel That Lives In Our Tree This Summer. Tonight She Brought Her Kids Out To Meet Us

#27 When You Think You're A Disney Princess And Try To Feed The Birds But End Up Getting Bullied By A Flock Of Cockatoos

#28 Did You Know We Have Native Pigeons? This Is A Common Bronzewing That I Photographed In The Blue Mountains This Last Weekend (Australia)

#30 There Are So Many Deer Here. As Long As You Have Deer Cakes In Your Hands, They Will Chase You. It's So Cute

#31 Wild Chickens Are Everywhere In Kauai. They Were Already Around Even When We Just Landed In The Airport
Legend has it that these chickens became the "pigeons" of Kauai after Hurricane Iniki in 1992 destroyed all chicken enclosures, releasing them all into the jungle. So now they're literally everywhere, roaming the streets, shopping centers, restaurants, etc.

#35 Family Of Wild Boars Roam The Streets Of The Carmel Neighborhoods In The Northern City Of Haifa, Israel

#40 The Harbor Town Of Unalaska Is Home To Over 600 Eagles, Making Them As Common As Pigeons In Most Other Cities
Unfortunately, this isn't as magical as it sounds. The eagles are constantly fighting over fish guts and attacking people. Nesting season is especially hellish.

#43 I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, And The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood

#44 In The Giraffe Manor, Jock's Room, Kenya. There Are Rooms Where The Giraffes Are Fed. The Giraffes Come Early In The Morning To Get Treats. It's Definitely A Great Experience

#46 On January 1st Of This Year, I Photographed A Rather Bold Australian White Ibis In Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

#47 While I Have To Deal With Annoying Pigeons On My Balcony, This Is What My Australian Friend Gets

#49 My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House And Found A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard The Night After We Moved In

#52 Friends Found A Baby Raccoon In Their Garage, They're In Contact With The Local Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie

#57 Tree Full Of Corellas. Took This Photo Just Down The Road From My Place, Northern Suburbs Of Melbourne