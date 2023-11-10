ADVERTISEMENT

In some cities, no matter how big or small, it seems like the population of pigeons is equal in size to the population of citizens; if not bigger. In such cities, they tend to have a favored spot, too—like a large square or a park, where, if the winged creatures are lucky enough, there might even be a person feeding them the crumbs of their pastry.

But it’s not always pigeons that are happy to be in close proximity with humans. In some places, other animals act just like pigeons do, be it other birds, cats, or even moose. These are just a few examples of ‘pigeons’ from different places in the world, but if you’re curious to see more, scroll down to view them on the list below.

When You Don't Read The "Don't Feed The Monkeys" Sign (Thailand)

WindySwede
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It can't be that bad, I will do it anyway. I want the full experience! "

A Raccoon Pool Party (My Aunt Sent This To Me This Morning)

Zao Fox Village

Wild Macaws Frequently Visit Balconies In Caracas

Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Yield To A Deer In Nara, Japan

I'll Follow You (Aoshima)

p_walerjan avatar
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the photo, but if they are strays it's not so cool anymore :(

My Father-In-Law's Bird Feeder (Wild Birds)

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it wasn't fir the spiders, snek, and such, Australia would be quite tempting.

Woman Feeding Squirrels In Lovers Point Park, California

ariettevanrij avatar
Sea Squirrel
Sea Squirrel
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for this lovely lady (And the sea. And the squirrels of course!!!!)

Family Of Raccoons In My Yard

Swimming Pigs In The Bahamas

p_walerjan avatar
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pigs are excellent swimmers and divers. They do it for fun, have a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WABKStvx6B0

Austria - Marmots

dragnore01 avatar
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's exclusive in the mountains. If you visit the flat regions, for example Vienna, you may have the opportunity to feed Spermophilus (Ziesel). They are also super cute.

This Week On Christmas Island, 50 Million Crabs Are Scuttling To The Ocean

margaretwells avatar
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it is fantastic that a bridge was built for them x

Never Leave Your Picnic Unattended In Australia

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Cockatattoo gang where roaming the parks for crackers..

Moose Visited My Dad's Yard, Alaska

Doves Of Ecuador

Squirrels

Bird Of The Year: Magpie (Australia)

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Australian magpie. The big bully boy of Australian birds. The only bird that can stand up to them is the noisy miner, a little bird that will attack everything. The risk of magpie attacks is overrated, but quite a few will attack cyclists.

Deer In Nara, Japan. They Will Bow For Cookies. But Beware, Once You Feed Them, They Will Follow You For More, And You May Get Headbutted

Eagles Are Like Pigeons In Alaska

When You Roll Your Eyes Your Whole Life At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard And You Live In The Suburbs

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plenty of smaller cities and towns in Australia have kangaroos that visit front and back yards, daily. My brother in law in Queanbeyan hates them for eating his small patch of grass, but most people love a visit from a roo with baby joey.

My Wife Had Been Feeding The Very Friendly Squirrel That Lives In Our Tree This Summer. Tonight She Brought Her Kids Out To Meet Us

Beautiful Guests For Breakfast. Waratah Bay, Australia

Wild Horses In My Neighbor's Yard This Morning (NV)

Wild Horses In The Town Center Where I Live, Nevada

This House Is Surrounded By Dozens Of Wild Peacocks

View From My Kitchen Window This Morning (New Hampshire)

When You Think You’re A Disney Princess And Try To Feed The Birds But End Up Getting Bullied By A Flock Of Cockatoos

Did You Know We Have Native Pigeons? This Is A Common Bronzewing That I Photographed In The Blue Mountains This Last Weekend (Australia)

I Recently Visited Okunoshima, The Bunny Island Of Japan. Wasn't Expecting This Many Rabbits

There Are So Many Deer Here. As Long As You Have Deer Cakes In Your Hands, They Will Chase You. It’s So Cute

Wild Chickens Are Everywhere In Kauai. They Were Already Around Even When We Just Landed In The Airport

Legend has it that these chickens became the “pigeons” of Kauai after Hurricane Iniki in 1992 destroyed all chicken enclosures, releasing them all into the jungle. So now they’re literally everywhere, roaming the streets, shopping centers, restaurants, etc.

I Miss My Balcony. And My Two Local Breakfast Regulars

Chicken Heaven In Kauai, Hawaii

Wild Deers Freely Roaming The Streets Of Nara, Japan

Family Of Wild Boars Roam The Streets Of The Carmel Neighborhoods In The Northern City Of Haifa, Israel

Kamla Nehru Ridge At Night. The Monkeys Became Kind Of Weird Post-Lockdown

Fox Village - Japan

Iguanas On Exuma Beach In Nassau, Bahamas

This Monkey Casually Wandered Up To The Table For Leftovers In South Africa

The Harbor Town Of Unalaska Is Home To Over 600 Eagles, Making Them As Common As Pigeons In Most Other Cities

Unfortunately, this isn't as magical as it sounds. The eagles are constantly fighting over fish guts and attacking people. Nesting season is especially hellish.

Here Is A Wild Donkey Herd Near My House In Southern California

Sandhill Cranes Showed Up In My Driveway, Port Saint Lucie, FL

I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, And The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood

In The Giraffe Manor, Jock's Room, Kenya. There Are Rooms Where The Giraffes Are Fed. The Giraffes Come Early In The Morning To Get Treats. It's Definitely A Great Experience

A Pigeon Riding An Iguana I Photographed In Ecuador

On January 1st Of This Year, I Photographed A Rather Bold Australian White Ibis In Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Although these bin chickens are much maligned, they don't go out of their way to steal food from people, the people go after them to feed them and take selfies. I may be wrong, but I think the bin chicken is found in the city centres of all Australian cities.

While I Have To Deal With Annoying Pigeons On My Balcony, This Is What My Australian Friend Gets

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rainbow lorikeets again. In some places they will stand en masse on people the same way that pigeons do. But unlike pigeons, rainbow lorikeets have very sharp claws. I've known them to pluck hair off your head to line their nest.

Iguanas All Lining Up At A Canal Where My Mom Lives In Southern Florida

My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House And Found A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard The Night After We Moved In

A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild

An Old Man Sitting In The Sun And Feeding The Ducks

Friends Found A Baby Raccoon In Their Garage, They're In Contact With The Local Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie

Book And Bench In The Park Is Only Complete With A Knee Squirrel

Got Home, And Found A Monkey In The Kitchen, Barbados

Shanghai: Void Of People, Streets Taken Over By Cats

Peacocks Of Palos Verdes, California

Tree Full Of Corellas. Took This Photo Just Down The Road From My Place, Northern Suburbs Of Melbourne

margaretwells avatar
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they make the most obnoxious noise. It always make me giggle

It's The First Time I've Ever Fed A Deer. They're So Cute And Friendly

Girlfriend Saw A Rainbow Pigeon In London Today

dariusstrolia avatar
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

possibly a dyed , tame, dove littered to die from some event release. I don't know why Organizers just use homing doves each time.. it's gotta be cheaper.

Socially Distanced Bin Chickens - Because Face Masks Don’t Fit

I Legit Tried To Count All The Chickens I Saw In Kauai. There Were So Many It Was Nearly Impossible. I Stopped Four Days In At 350 Chickens

