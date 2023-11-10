77 Unexpected “Pigeons” Around The World
In some cities, no matter how big or small, it seems like the population of pigeons is equal in size to the population of citizens; if not bigger. In such cities, they tend to have a favored spot, too—like a large square or a park, where, if the winged creatures are lucky enough, there might even be a person feeding them the crumbs of their pastry.
But it’s not always pigeons that are happy to be in close proximity with humans. In some places, other animals act just like pigeons do, be it other birds, cats, or even moose. These are just a few examples of ‘pigeons’ from different places in the world, but if you’re curious to see more, scroll down to view them on the list below.
This post may include affiliate links.
When You Don't Read The "Don't Feed The Monkeys" Sign (Thailand)
"It can't be that bad, I will do it anyway. I want the full experience! "
A Raccoon Pool Party (My Aunt Sent This To Me This Morning)
Zao Fox Village
Wild Macaws Frequently Visit Balconies In Caracas
Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Yield To A Deer In Nara, Japan
I'll Follow You (Aoshima)
I love the photo, but if they are strays it's not so cool anymore :(
My Father-In-Law's Bird Feeder (Wild Birds)
If it wasn't fir the spiders, snek, and such, Australia would be quite tempting.
Woman Feeding Squirrels In Lovers Point Park, California
Upvote for this lovely lady (And the sea. And the squirrels of course!!!!)
Family Of Raccoons In My Yard
Swimming Pigs In The Bahamas
Pigs are excellent swimmers and divers. They do it for fun, have a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WABKStvx6B0
Austria - Marmots
This Week On Christmas Island, 50 Million Crabs Are Scuttling To The Ocean
Never Leave Your Picnic Unattended In Australia
The Cockatattoo gang where roaming the parks for crackers..
Moose Visited My Dad's Yard, Alaska
Doves Of Ecuador
Bird Of The Year: Magpie (Australia)
Yep. Australian magpie. The big bully boy of Australian birds. The only bird that can stand up to them is the noisy miner, a little bird that will attack everything. The risk of magpie attacks is overrated, but quite a few will attack cyclists.
Deer In Nara, Japan. They Will Bow For Cookies. But Beware, Once You Feed Them, They Will Follow You For More, And You May Get Headbutted
Eagles Are Like Pigeons In Alaska
When You Roll Your Eyes Your Whole Life At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard And You Live In The Suburbs
Plenty of smaller cities and towns in Australia have kangaroos that visit front and back yards, daily. My brother in law in Queanbeyan hates them for eating his small patch of grass, but most people love a visit from a roo with baby joey.
My Wife Had Been Feeding The Very Friendly Squirrel That Lives In Our Tree This Summer. Tonight She Brought Her Kids Out To Meet Us
yay, i've had an increase in black Eastern Gray squirrels here too.
Beautiful Guests For Breakfast. Waratah Bay, Australia
Wild Horses In My Neighbor's Yard This Morning (NV)
Wild Horses In The Town Center Where I Live, Nevada
This House Is Surrounded By Dozens Of Wild Peacocks
View From My Kitchen Window This Morning (New Hampshire)
When You Think You’re A Disney Princess And Try To Feed The Birds But End Up Getting Bullied By A Flock Of Cockatoos
Did You Know We Have Native Pigeons? This Is A Common Bronzewing That I Photographed In The Blue Mountains This Last Weekend (Australia)
I Recently Visited Okunoshima, The Bunny Island Of Japan. Wasn't Expecting This Many Rabbits
There Are So Many Deer Here. As Long As You Have Deer Cakes In Your Hands, They Will Chase You. It’s So Cute
Wild Chickens Are Everywhere In Kauai. They Were Already Around Even When We Just Landed In The Airport
Legend has it that these chickens became the “pigeons” of Kauai after Hurricane Iniki in 1992 destroyed all chicken enclosures, releasing them all into the jungle. So now they’re literally everywhere, roaming the streets, shopping centers, restaurants, etc.
I Miss My Balcony. And My Two Local Breakfast Regulars
Chicken Heaven In Kauai, Hawaii
Wild Deers Freely Roaming The Streets Of Nara, Japan
Family Of Wild Boars Roam The Streets Of The Carmel Neighborhoods In The Northern City Of Haifa, Israel
wild boars in my backyard in France boars-654d...c0f0db.jpg
Kamla Nehru Ridge At Night. The Monkeys Became Kind Of Weird Post-Lockdown
Fox Village - Japan
Iguanas On Exuma Beach In Nassau, Bahamas
This Monkey Casually Wandered Up To The Table For Leftovers In South Africa
The Harbor Town Of Unalaska Is Home To Over 600 Eagles, Making Them As Common As Pigeons In Most Other Cities
Unfortunately, this isn't as magical as it sounds. The eagles are constantly fighting over fish guts and attacking people. Nesting season is especially hellish.
Here Is A Wild Donkey Herd Near My House In Southern California
Sandhill Cranes Showed Up In My Driveway, Port Saint Lucie, FL
I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, And The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood
In The Giraffe Manor, Jock's Room, Kenya. There Are Rooms Where The Giraffes Are Fed. The Giraffes Come Early In The Morning To Get Treats. It's Definitely A Great Experience
A Pigeon Riding An Iguana I Photographed In Ecuador
On January 1st Of This Year, I Photographed A Rather Bold Australian White Ibis In Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Although these bin chickens are much maligned, they don't go out of their way to steal food from people, the people go after them to feed them and take selfies. I may be wrong, but I think the bin chicken is found in the city centres of all Australian cities.
While I Have To Deal With Annoying Pigeons On My Balcony, This Is What My Australian Friend Gets
Rainbow lorikeets again. In some places they will stand en masse on people the same way that pigeons do. But unlike pigeons, rainbow lorikeets have very sharp claws. I've known them to pluck hair off your head to line their nest.
Iguanas All Lining Up At A Canal Where My Mom Lives In Southern Florida
My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House And Found A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard The Night After We Moved In
A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild
An Old Man Sitting In The Sun And Feeding The Ducks
old men are like pigeons in some places I guess
Friends Found A Baby Raccoon In Their Garage, They're In Contact With The Local Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie
Book And Bench In The Park Is Only Complete With A Knee Squirrel
Got Home, And Found A Monkey In The Kitchen, Barbados
Shanghai: Void Of People, Streets Taken Over By Cats
Peacocks Of Palos Verdes, California
Tree Full Of Corellas. Took This Photo Just Down The Road From My Place, Northern Suburbs Of Melbourne
It's The First Time I've Ever Fed A Deer. They're So Cute And Friendly
Girlfriend Saw A Rainbow Pigeon In London Today
possibly a dyed , tame, dove littered to die from some event release. I don't know why Organizers just use homing doves each time.. it's gotta be cheaper.