Some bits of film trivia have become so deeply ingrained in popular culture that they start to generate their own memes. Who hasn’t watched through “The Two Towers” without hearing someone say “Did you know that Viggo Mortensen actually broke his toe when he kicked the helmet?” Incidentally, this isn’t the only case of on-set injury, for example, nor the only injury sustained by Viggo, aka Aragorn (he almost drowned during the same film and also broke a tooth.)

In the first Lord of the Rings film (The Fellowship of the Ring, if you somehow aren’t familiar,) actor Sean Astin, who played fan-favorite Samwise Gamgee, stepped on a large shard of glass during the scene where he chases Frodo who is attempting to sail away. He had to be evacuated by helicopter after losing a substantial amount of blood. Orlando Bloom managed to break a rib when falling from a horse and to add insult to injury, it became an inside joke due to his constant complaining about it.