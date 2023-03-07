While it doesn’t feel this way, we only see a teeny tiny part on the big screen. Much of the big work from cast and crew, from lighters to sound engineers, costume and prop designers remains invisible. And that’s the beauty of cinema – to see the carefully staged fiction as if it was reality.

The notoriously entertaining Twitter page “Film Facts” is shedding a light on the lesser known side of the film industry. According to their description, the account is dedicated to sharing “facts about all things cinema” to its growing audience of now 279.9K followers.

Below we wrapped up some of the most intriguing film facts for you to enjoy. After you’re done, be sure to check out our previous feature with more fascinating posts about the film industry.

More info: linktr.ee/culturecrave

He did a good job. He made a damn good pirate. And most of all, he made a damn good deed.

Back in the days when Hollywood respected the souce material (to a certain degree at least)

Actors match their personas :)

Was that before or after Rosie O'Donnell spoiled the movie on her talk show?

Also I think it was in the first movie the scene where all the kids are sleeping in the bags in the great hall, Daniel make a request to be near a girl he had a crush on then alan rickman and the actor of dumbledore put a fart machine in his sleeping bag. so bad luck Harry no girl that time

Why did he have to pay?

All the actors went through a military training course in preperation for the movie, Matt Damon excluded. Spielberg wanted him to be the outsider to get more genuine reactions towards him in the movie

He wasn't a Force ghost due to not being Force-sensitive. He was more like a Force illusion - something we've seen in other SW-related media as well, e.g. Ahsoka seeing an illusion of Anakin while inside an abandoned Jedi temple.

Cutting the scary parts from "The Shining" is extremely easy. Just substitute the complete movie with another one.

War is often depicted as heroic and glorious in movies, but in reality it's just ugly and horrifying...

... and an unknown number of pairs of underwear.

Charlie C*x is a perfect daredevil imho, along with John Bernthal as Punisher.

One doesn't simply fly into the mountains.

Never got through the first movie; please show me that 2h cut. I loved the book from when I was small, often reread it... but what a slog.

But does it have a button hidden in a Shakespeare bust to open it?

Now although I certainly do not wish Mr Cruise any harm nor ill will, this is one of the only 2 things about him that I actually like. Apparently, he does most (if not all) his own stuntwork. Happy to be corrected on this if I am wrong. The other thing is Top Gun Maverick.

This is the most unholiest fact i have ever read.

I assume bison don't live to be more than 25 years old

I don't blame the CG / de-aging software for the awkward feeling I was having when seeing these old blokes playing younger versions... it was more that they moved according to their real life age. Looked like watching a 40-something with severe arthrosis in every joint.

Given his unshakeable commitment to Method acting, I am surprised he didn't ensure that the music he listened to was from the 19th century

*snort laughs* Brilliant!

Did they ask Tim Burton, is the question.

The quality of CGI has gone downhill since the late 2000's and early 2010's, but don't blame the animators, blame the companies not paying them nearly enough for their work and giving them ridiculous deadlines.

Aaah, and there begins his obsession with young girls :D

There is no way I’d be sitting on that..tetanus just waiting to happen!

But was was the title character called? Still Moana?

I thought that Andrew Garfield and how they showed the character ( with failures and teen Humor) was so much better than Maguires Spidermans. I do like Tom Holland very much but Garfield would have been fine for me all the way

The white bearded chap in the red jogging suit was just beautiful serendipity

They asked Jackie chan to play this role and he said no. I think it's better this way.

But "Danger Zone" is cool though?

I guess you can say this is Schrodinger’s ending! (Get it? Because it’s up in the air as to whether that’s real or not.... and Bruce is with Selina Kyle and.... oh Nevermind)

The movie: A masterpiece. The music: An even greater masterpiece.

I saw it when it originally released, and remember thinking that it was going to revolutionize horror films.

Given the current trend in Hollywood I wouldn't expect much

That’s not something I’d boast about. I thought the point of these things is that both actors agree beforehand?

I've watched both endings. The one where he dies is better

I would guess that was challenging.

Probably wouldn’t be wise to accept that. I don’t think Nazi is a good look for rappers

2points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great movie, great actors.

0
0points
reply
#60