We’re pretty sure that you’ve heard it all before - spring is for renewal and a fresh start. However, this phrase will probably never get old because spring and our wish to change things up a bit is such a huge part of being a human (well, eating might be first on the list, but all that spring renewal stuff is also pretty high up), that this phrase always rings true. Now, about that ‘changing things up a bit’ part - we all do it differently, but why not apply this rule to all new and fresh home decoration ideas? After all, it’s the easiest (and usually almost free) way to give your surroundings a new look and make a fresh start for yourself. And if you’re looking for some home decoration ideas to inspire you, you’ve clicked on the right link, for this is our list dedicated exactly to that!

So here’s what you’re about to see: basically everything from bathroom decoration ideas to wall decor ideas! Yup, it’s a pretty extensive list covering all the bases of your home, so whether you’re looking for something specific - like fireplace decoration ideas (because we all know you’re not lighting that thing like ever) - or just browsing around without any particular ideas of your own, you’re bound to find some pretty cool home decor inspo right on this list. And that’s a promise!

Right, ready to dive deep into the world of home decoration? Sure you are! Scroll down below until you reach the submissions, vote for the ideas that you liked the most, and may you create the most unique home decor with the help of this list!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Spruce Up Your Entryway

Spruce Up Your Entryway

Report

6points
POST
#2

Put Your Collectables On Display

Put Your Collectables On Display

BozzyRobbie Report

6points
POST
#3

Try Metallic Accents

Try Metallic Accents

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#4

Install Black Wall Paneling

Install Black Wall Paneling

Voltron425 Report

6points
POST
#5

Vintage Brass Moroccan Table

Vintage Brass Moroccan Table

LolaBijou Report

6points
POST
#6

Treat Your Windows

Treat Your Windows

Report

5points
POST
#7

Touch Up The Walls

Touch Up The Walls

DIY_Lion Report

5points
POST
#8

Go Horizontal With Shiplap

Go Horizontal With Shiplap

ThatBuilderDude Report

5points
POST
#9

Let A Locale Inspire Your Space

Let A Locale Inspire Your Space

RitterAJ Report

5points
POST
#10

Never Settle On One Look

Never Settle On One Look

mravenzemla Report

5points
POST
#11

Keep Curtains Simple

Keep Curtains Simple

Report

5points
POST
#12

Try A Chalkboard Wall

Try A Chalkboard Wall

MademoisellePotato Report

5points
POST
#13

Embellish With African-Inspired Decor

Embellish With African-Inspired Decor

eent86 Report

5points
POST
#14

Decorate Your Bed

Decorate Your Bed

Doulos91 Report

5points
POST
#15

Try A Statement Bed

Try A Statement Bed

SirRoryOConnor Report

5points
POST
#16

Design A Game Room

Design A Game Room

Bekrah Report

5points
POST
#17

Rotating Bookshelf

Rotating Bookshelf

Perfekthuntr Report

5points
POST
#18

Stack Of Books Coffee Table

Stack Of Books Coffee Table

Jackpot09 Report

5points
POST
#19

Add LEGO Decor

Add LEGO Decor

Nifeliz2022 Report

5points
POST
#20

Paint The Wall

Paint The Wall

The_homenista Report

5points
POST
#21

Add A Mirror

Add A Mirror

Report

4points
POST
#22

Decor To A Shelving Unit

Decor To A Shelving Unit

Report

4points
POST
#23

Bring A Stool Into The Bathroom

Bring A Stool Into The Bathroom

Report

4points
POST
#24

Swap Accents Seasonally

Swap Accents Seasonally

spiritualaroma Report

4points
POST
#25

Reupholster Your Furinture

Reupholster Your Furinture

throwawayyyy02202202 Report

4points
POST
#26

Apply Accent Wallpaper

Apply Accent Wallpaper

damestillmen Report

4points
POST
#27

Opt For Statement Art

Opt For Statement Art

FaulerHund Report

4points
POST
#28

Install New Lighting

Install New Lighting

dont-choke Report

4points
POST
#29

Screw In A Colorful Light Bulb

Screw In A Colorful Light Bulb

averagejimz Report

4points
POST
#30

Conceal Everyday Tech

Conceal Everyday Tech

Report

4points
POST
#31

Work With What You Have

Work With What You Have

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#32

Form Follows Function

Form Follows Function

alexsodling Report

4points
POST
#33

Make Smart Curtain Decisions

Make Smart Curtain Decisions

Report

4points
POST
#34

Use Your Wall Space

Use Your Wall Space

lovethatjourney4u Report

4points
POST
#35

Layer Decor Over The Years

Layer Decor Over The Years

wixermann Report

4points
POST
#36

Don’t Sacrifice Comfort

Don’t Sacrifice Comfort

irocz0r Report

4points
POST
#37

Always Shop For A Rug In Person

Always Shop For A Rug In Person

ConceptOfWuv Report

4points
POST
#38

Scale To Your Sofa

Scale To Your Sofa

CuckedTrader Report

4points
POST
#39

Go Dark In Dim Places

Go Dark In Dim Places

qommo Report

4points
POST
#40

Keep Bedroom Fabrics Simple

Keep Bedroom Fabrics Simple

1421tturk Report

4points
POST
#41

Mix Textures

Mix Textures

FeelingKindaGriefy Report

4points
POST
#42

Experiment With Scandinavian Style

Experiment With Scandinavian Style

AranciataRosso Report

4points
POST
#43

Color-Block Your Wall

Color-Block Your Wall

smjv1188 Report

4points
POST
#44

Go For A Space-Saving Bed

Go For A Space-Saving Bed

cfinke Report

4points
POST
#45

Design A Monochromatic Room

Design A Monochromatic Room

TheOneJBass Report

4points
POST
#46

Install Herringbone Wallpaper

Install Herringbone Wallpaper

tooladdict Report

4points
POST
#47

Use A Console Table As A Nightstand

Use A Console Table As A Nightstand

KTMCNC Report

4points
POST
#48

Embrace Petite Furniture

Embrace Petite Furniture

alrightcam Report

4points
POST
#49

Luxury Touches

Luxury Touches

-cellardoor- Report

4points
POST
#50

Shades Of Red

Shades Of Red

derpyhobbes Report

4points
POST
#51

3D Wall Design

3D Wall Design

eaturpineapples Report

4points
POST
#52

Tilted Mirrors

Tilted Mirrors

ajax831 Report

4points
POST
#53

Velvet Sofa

Velvet Sofa

mangolattes Report

4points
POST
#54

Low Furniture

Low Furniture

just_this_guy_yaknow Report

4points
POST
#55

Elegant Bungalow

Elegant Bungalow

LTAGO5 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Add A Built-In Ladder

Add A Built-In Ladder

nobbyv Report

4points
POST
#57

Ditch Upper Cabinets

Ditch Upper Cabinets

Gigi226 Report

4points
POST
#58

Shelves For Kitchenware

Shelves For Kitchenware

Report

4points
POST
#59

Build An Instant Dinner Table

Build An Instant Dinner Table

Lol_RizzleKik Report

4points
POST
#60

DIY A Coffee Bar

DIY A Coffee Bar

Gosser Report

4points
POST
#61

Mini Mushroom Garden

Mini Mushroom Garden

inyapoppop Report

4points
POST
#62

Make Your Own Decoration For The Room

Make Your Own Decoration For The Room

Thais2020 Report

4points
POST
#63

A Floating Bed

A Floating Bed

r/Damnthatsinteresting Report

4points
POST
#64

Hall Tree

Hall Tree

cookiebutter_licker Report

4points
POST
#65

Add Details

Add Details

SweetXiomara Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Add Shelves

Add Shelves

UnattendedTuna Report

4points
POST
#67

Handmade Plant Stands

Handmade Plant Stands

Decorfit Report

4points
POST
#68

Find Another Spot For Flowers

Find Another Spot For Flowers

Report

3points
POST
#69

Install A Canopy

Install A Canopy

interpersonally Report

3points
POST
#70

Add A Bench At The End Of Your Bed

Add A Bench At The End Of Your Bed

MyFaceOnTheInternet Report

3points
POST
#71

Play With Proportion

Play With Proportion

musa1588 Report

3points
POST
#72

Add Seating To Your Floor

Add Seating To Your Floor

Squidd_Vicious Report

3points
POST
#73

Add Cozy Textiles

Add Cozy Textiles

Dont_Tell_Me_Now Report

3points
POST
#74

Wallpaper A Small Space

Wallpaper A Small Space

damestillmen Report

3points
POST
#75

Play With Asymmetry

Play With Asymmetry

Aceryon Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Add A Moment That Packs A Punch

Add A Moment That Packs A Punch

shankrocha Report

3points
POST
#77

Use Mirrors To Enhance Natural Light

Use Mirrors To Enhance Natural Light

Goolajones Report

3points
POST
#78

Mimic Architectural Shapes

Mimic Architectural Shapes

bemaniac Report

3points
POST
#79

Anchor Your Room With A Classic

Anchor Your Room With A Classic

mperry381 Report

3points
POST
#80

Choose One Piece Of Artwork To Anchor The Room

Choose One Piece Of Artwork To Anchor The Room

bibulous_mariner Report

3points
POST
#81

Make A Room Look Bigger With White Furniture

Make A Room Look Bigger With White Furniture

Report

3points
POST
#82

Choose Neutral Upholstery

Choose Neutral Upholstery

neilxm Report

3points
POST
#83

Add Greenery

Add Greenery

solitarybliss_ Report

3points
POST
#84

Hang Pendant Lights

Hang Pendant Lights

barefootmauve Report

3points
POST
#85

Experiment With Botanical Wallpaper

Experiment With Botanical Wallpaper

peter_brz_ Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Maximize Space With Bunk Beds

Maximize Space With Bunk Beds

cervicornis Report

3points
POST
#87

DIY A Wreath

DIY A Wreath