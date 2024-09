When Scary Dads Meet Their Daughter’s Boyfriends

Dads are so enchanted with their little princesses that they are a menace to any boys that stray into their daughters’ lives. Some evolutionary psychologists suggest that this may be a genetic throwback.

According to a 2013 feature by Bristol University, our male ancestors battled with their daughters’ potential mates because a bad partner would strain the family’s resources (6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Not much has changed today. When your little angel brings home some deadbeat poet or, worse, a DJ, they meet them with the “dad stare.” It’s understandable; dads want someone to look after their daughter. The problem is girls are more interested in a guy’s sense of humor, says Gwendolyn Seidman, Ph.D. in a 2019 feature for Psychology Today (7).

Dads’ should be aware of the Romeo and Juliet effect, a psychological phenomenon where parental opposition to a romantic relationship increases the intensity and attraction between the couple (The Journal of Social Psychology, 2014) (8). In other words, if fathers hate their daughter’s boyfriend — they will like him even more.

Being a “scary” dad will also strain your relationship with your kid. So stop being scary and trying to make your girl’s date squirm — you might be stoking the flames!