Cats are extremely intelligent creatures. They know exactly how to boss their owners around to get what they want, and they are great at problem-solving. They often figure out how to open cabinets, turn on faucets, and transform any simple object into an exciting toy. Plus, they are great at learning routines, and they understand object permanence.

But just because cats can be brilliant doesn’t mean they always demonstrate their full potential. And one particular type of cat that’s notorious for exhibiting hilarious behavior is the beloved orange cat. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious and adorable posts from the “One Orange Brain Cell” online group. These precious kitties will never beat the allegations that they all share one single brain cell, but why would they need any more when they’re so cute? Enjoy scrolling through these heart-melting pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you say, “Awww!”

#1

Found It In A Dumpster. It Hissed. It's Mine

Person holding a fluffy orange cat kitten with wide eyes, showcasing the quirky charm of orange cats.

C0LLARS Report

    #2

    This Old Guy Was Trying To Save Me From Radon Gas

    Fluffy orange cat with crossed paws sitting on a brown couch, showing a serious and grumpy expression.

    I built a basement bar in my house during the covid lock downs. Prior to that, nobody really spent much time down there, except to do laundry, during which times he would alwayse follow me down there and go squirrely. After I built the bar it became a cozy space to hang out with friends and family or play video games solo. He has alwayse followed me everywhere all the time, but I would get so annoyed that whenever I was down in the basement trying to relax he would turn into a menace. This thirteen year old cat with arthritis would spend HOURS bouncing off the walls, climbing shelves, meowing loudly, and most notably; digging at the bottom of the laundry room door where the sump pump is. His dark calico sister never seemed to change her behavior down there so I never considered it was something to do with the environment. I just thought he was an asshole. I started hesitating to spend time down there because I knew he was going to be annoying.

    A couple weeks ago, I had a couple friends over for drinks and they observed him freaking out as soon as we moved to the basement, like he alwayse does where anyone's down there. I'd mentioned checking the place for evidence of mice or termites and joked that maybe my basement is haunted. My friend suggested getting a radon detector, as she had just had to get a radon mitigation system installed in an old house she had bought and is currently renovating.

    Fast forward a few days. My new radon detector I'd placed at the base of the laundry room door where he seemed to be attempting to draw my attention to started reading levels as high as 600Bq. That is three times higher than the level Health Canada recommends action. Six times higher then the level the WHO considers acceptable.

    I had professionals install piping and a fan to vent the gas from the sump pump well outside of the house. The radon detector now reads 20Bq. Right now he's cuddled up next to me on the basement couch, purring and calm for the first time ever down here.

    Maybe I'm the one that doesn't have enough braincells.

    Sum1udontkno Report

    #3

    As The Beard Grows More Orange, So My Braincells Decrease In Accordance With The Orange Law. I Fear My Time On This Level Of Thought Grows Shorter By The Day. Also There Was A Bird

    Orange cat with surprised expression sitting next to a bearded man with a similar shocked look outdoors on wooden floor.

    Mildish_Shambino Report

    Unlike humans with red hair, orange-colored cats are relatively common. But if you’re not super familiar with these adorable kitties, we’ve got some fun facts about ginger cats to share with you, courtesy of ModernCat. First, did you know that, while not all tabbies are orange, all orange cats are tabbies?

    Another interesting fact is that all orange cats have an “M” on their forehead. Apparently, this trademark symbol comes from the same gene that gives orange cats their tabby pattern. Something else that’s special about orange cats is that they’re almost always males. In fact, only 20% of them are girls.   
    #4

    Happy 22nd Birthday, You Old Fart

    Close-up of an orange cat with a yellow bow on its head being held, showcasing adorable orange cat charm and personality.

    j416GhpxT3BZ Report

    #5

    Is It Lunch Time Yet?

    Orange cat staring confused at a wall clock near pet bowls and a water dispenser on a wooden floor.

    Yvaztoq Report

    #6

    Found Her In A Dumpster 2 Years Ago…

    Newborn orange kitten wrapped in paper towel on left, and adult orange cat with alert expression sitting indoors on right.

    mmartinez5595 Report

    If you happen to have an orange cat, you will know that these kitties tend to be extremely talkative. Gary Weitzman, the head veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society, says that a cat’s personality will be linked to their fur color. And for some reason, orange cats tend to be the biggest yappers!

    Just like human redheads, orange kitties often have freckles too. These dark spots typically appear around their nose and/or gums. Meanwhile, the same pigment that causes red hair in humans, pheomelanin, causes ginger fur in cats too. 
    #7

    An Orange Molecule

    Tiny orange cat sitting alone on a large paved street, highlighting orange cats and their quirky behavior.

    gulfatma Report

    #8

    Bro Tried Eating His Auto Feeder

    Orange cat interacting with an automatic feeder, illustrating hilarious moments of orange cats and their quirky behavior.

    ghostfacedgf Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Food comes out. Therefore must be food. NOM! Makes perfect sense

    #9

    I See No Difference

    Orange cat sitting on a rock with eyes closed next to a large orange tiger standing in water outdoors.

    SnooChocolates4206 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except that smol orange isn’t wet

    Aside from being extra talkative, there are several other distinct personality traits that ginger cats tend to have. They’re often very affectionate and sociable, forming extremely strong bonds with their owners. Orange cats also tend to be playful, energetic, and curious. Because of this, their behavior is sometimes perceived as mischievous or goofy, which is likely where the “one brain cell” allegations stem from. 
    #10

    Came Back From The Vet With Some News. Frank Is A Girl

    Close-up of an orange cat being held in a person's arms, showcasing the orange cats' playful and curious nature.

    ziptnf Report

    #11

    Stan Had Surgery On His Armpit, So He Has To Wear Shirts To Keep Him From Licking

    Two orange cats wearing hoodies and shirts, showcasing funny and quirky behavior typical of orange cats.

    joojie Report

    #12

    Yesterday He Found Cheese In The Sink So Now He’s Looking For More Sink Cheese

    Fluffy orange cat sitting in a kitchen sink surrounded by cleaning supplies, showcasing typical orange cat behavior.

    Melegie_ Report

    It’s widely believed that orange cats are the silliest types of kitties, but is this really true? Well, experts told National Geographic that this may have more to do with the cats’ gender than the gene that causes their fur color. Carlo Siracusa, a clinical scientist at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out that male cats, in general, tend to be more outgoing. So the “single brain cell” behaviors observed in ginger cats might just be common in boys.

    #13

    Neighbor Moved And Left Him On The Street With A Bowl Of Food, He Was Homeless For About 5 Minutes

    Orange cat stretching with paws on door frame, looking up with wide eyes in a home setting.

    ThriftShopTailor Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people dont deserve furbabies - especially special orange ones.

    #14

    She Was A Mechanic In A Previous Life

    Orange cat lying under a motorcycle and hanging from the back of a trailer, showing playful and silly behavior.

    Lost_Design_9930 Report

    #15

    Eyes Full Of Life

    Close-up of an orange cat with wide eyes sitting indoors, highlighting the humorous nature of orange cats.

    Mythicspecter Report

    CNET also busted the myth that orange cats aren’t as bright as their feline counterparts, noting that a cat’s personality can be impacted by nature and nurture, just like a human’s.  

    "I've definitely seen and worked with hundreds of orange tabby cats and seen a wide variety of personality types," Zarah Hedge, chief medical officer at the San Diego Humane Society, says. "I would say that a cat's upbringing and socialization to humans, other animals and different environments plays a larger role [than fur color] in their overall personality and how they interact with humans."
    #16

    Adopted A (Rare Lady) Orange Two Hours Ago. She's Already Chaos

    Orange cat stretching over person's shoulder to reach food on a plate, showcasing funny orange cats behavior at home.

    exgaysurvivordan Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get used to it. It’s not going away anytime soon

    #17

    If I Fits

    Orange cat standing awkwardly in a small box and later lying down with the same box in a room corner.

    rickyhorror Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An attempt was made. It still counts

    #18

    This Is Quesadilla

    Orange cat stuck in kitchen cabinet surrounded by spices, displaying a surprised and humorous expression.

    Edu-rex Report

    Orange cats are also very popular in pop culture, so people might have more preconceived notions about them than other types of kitties. But they’re not the only cats that have specific stereotypes.

    Hedges pointed out that she’s also heard that tuxedo cats are more playful than other breeds. "And of course, there's been a long superstition surrounding black cats,” she continued. “Having lived with many different cats over the years, and working with many more in the shelter, I can say these stereotypes are not true. Each cat has their own unique personality."
    #19

    Teefs

    Close-up of an orange cat with wide eyes as a hand lifts its lip, showing its teeth and funny expression.

    JoeZocktGames Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Itty bitty teefs!

    #20

    She Has No Idea

    Orange cat mid-jump in kitchen with a tabby cat resting on a blanket, showcasing funny orange cat behavior.

    JoeZocktGames Report

    #21

    Woke Up At 3am To Meows In The Ceiling

    Man in a red shirt looking up through ceiling panel at an orange cat peeking down from above in a ceiling space.

    RitchieRitch62 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My d*****s brown tabby did this. Fell out of the basement ceiling right in front of my middle daughter one day. I swear he was orange in a past life

    No matter what cat you choose to adopt, there’s always going to be a chance that they’ll be absolutely brilliant or a bit derpy. But either way, they’ll definitely be adorable! And when it comes to who gets adopted from shelters first, white cats lead the way. So if you see a precious ginger kitty waiting for the perfect home, you might want to welcome them into your family. You could be saving their life, and in return, they’ll probably provide you with endless cuddles and unlimited entertainment for years to come.

    #22

    Cider Hiding At The Vets Again… He’s Not Good At This Game

    Orange cat lying awkwardly on an examination table, illustrating funny behavior of orange cats with one brain cell reputation.

    TheRealBrokenbrains Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see no cat. Cider 1, Vet 0

    #23

    Anyone Else Do This With Their Orange?

    Close-up of an orange cat’s face with a person’s eyes visible behind, highlighting funny orange cats behavior.

    ig_gnome_inious Report

    #24

    Why Is My Cat So Pissed? Wrong Answers Only

    Orange cat sitting on a gray couch looking up with a curious expression, surrounded by pillows and a game controller.

    Zach_Plum Report

    Are you enjoying this adorable list of hilarious orange cats, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever had a ginger kitty of your own. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more adorable photos of orange cats, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to check out next, right here!

    #25

    Bolo Lost His Tooth, Now He Looks Even Dumber

    Close-up of an orange cat with wide eyes and open mouth, showcasing the funny side of orange cats and their one brain cell reputation.

    meneerdikzak Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #26

    Send Some Love To Forrest For His 3rd Gotcha-Versary

    Four hilarious photos of orange cats making funny faces and playful poses, showcasing their silly and charming behavior.

    screamofconsciousnes Report

    jenniferdmann avatar
    Alecto76
    Alecto76
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He never stops screaming?

    #27

    This One Cell Is Only Thinking About Food

    Orange cat looking wide-eyed with a slice of cheese in its mouth, held up by a person’s hand on a wooden floor.

    aLualei Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well of course one cell is thinking about food. Are they supposed to think about food and improving the environment!?

    #28

    This Is Hercules. 3 Years Ago I Found Him Hiding Near My Mailbox

    Man holding an orange cat, cat resting on a person with phone, and an orange cat playing with a dog outside.

    Unsuretech Report

    #29

    My Husband Decorated Early. The Reason? "It's Simon's Favorite Holiday"

    Orange cat hiding under a Christmas tree surrounded by colorful holiday lights and pine branches.

    whiskibusiness Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a real tree. Fake trees doom you to a life of cleaning up yakked up bits of fake Christmas tree for however long it takes for you to be done with it. My limit was about three days. The next year we got a real tree. A bit more money but worth it for the lack of mess

    #30

    Lemme Try This Cactus

    Orange and white cat biting a cactus on a shelf among potted plants, showcasing funny orange cat behavior.

    Lunaexpecto Report

    #31

    She Demands My Hand

    Orange cat with a pink collar holding a person’s hand while lying next to a black cat in a car seat.

    Emergency_Spirit_711 Report

    #32

    The Cat Distribution System Gifted Me This Guy Last Year

    Four hilarious photos of an orange cat in funny poses showcasing typical orange cat behavior and silly moments.

    Beautiful-Wheel-319 Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last picture's like, "I bet I could jump up there."

    #33

    Sunshine, Flowers And A Hint Of Superiority

    Orange cat with a red collar sitting next to a bright sunflower and pink flowers against a neutral background.

    reddit.com Report

    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The purrrrfect combination.

    #34

    We Were Laughing So Hard At This. Why Does She Look So… Fake ??

    Two orange cats sitting indoors near storage drawers and a refrigerator, looking curiously towards the camera.

    Zestyclose-Option-17 Report

    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because she is actually a spy from another planet sent to earth to see if it is time to finally implement their plan for total domination of the human race. But she's not very good at looking innocent.

    #35

    He's Fully Charged

    Orange cat lying on a concrete floor with sunlight stripes casting a pattern on its back showing a calm expression.

    leinadcovsky Report

    #36

    She Does Not Understand That She Is Bigger Now

    Two orange cats resting on the shoulders of a smiling woman and a bearded man indoors, showcasing funny cat behavior.

    Abelardthebard Report

    #37

    Selkirk (Yes The Fire Truck Cat)

    Orange cat with two different colored eyes wearing a sweater, standing in a canoe on a lake with a person paddling behind.

    Sad-Substance-3313 Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute sweater vest but shouldn't he be wearing a life jacket?

    #38

    What Is Going On In His Head?

    Orange cats in various poses and settings showcasing their playful and curious nature indoors.

    Possible-Strike2571 Report

