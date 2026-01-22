I built a basement bar in my house during the covid lock downs. Prior to that, nobody really spent much time down there, except to do laundry, during which times he would alwayse follow me down there and go squirrely. After I built the bar it became a cozy space to hang out with friends and family or play video games solo. He has alwayse followed me everywhere all the time, but I would get so annoyed that whenever I was down in the basement trying to relax he would turn into a menace. This thirteen year old cat with arthritis would spend HOURS bouncing off the walls, climbing shelves, meowing loudly, and most notably; digging at the bottom of the laundry room door where the sump pump is. His dark calico sister never seemed to change her behavior down there so I never considered it was something to do with the environment. I just thought he was an asshole. I started hesitating to spend time down there because I knew he was going to be annoying.



A couple weeks ago, I had a couple friends over for drinks and they observed him freaking out as soon as we moved to the basement, like he alwayse does where anyone's down there. I'd mentioned checking the place for evidence of mice or termites and joked that maybe my basement is haunted. My friend suggested getting a radon detector, as she had just had to get a radon mitigation system installed in an old house she had bought and is currently renovating.



Fast forward a few days. My new radon detector I'd placed at the base of the laundry room door where he seemed to be attempting to draw my attention to started reading levels as high as 600Bq. That is three times higher than the level Health Canada recommends action. Six times higher then the level the WHO considers acceptable.



I had professionals install piping and a fan to vent the gas from the sump pump well outside of the house. The radon detector now reads 20Bq. Right now he's cuddled up next to me on the basement couch, purring and calm for the first time ever down here.



Maybe I'm the one that doesn't have enough braincells.