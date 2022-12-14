Speculation that cats use only one communal brain cell has been lurking on the internet for a while. But this post is dedicated to only orange cats that possess this power. So if you are specifically an orange cat lover, we are welcoming you to meet these derpy cats doing god knows what and why.

Does orange fur affect a cat's behavior? Well, that is obviously an important question I had in my mind while going through this thread. And, well, to get that answered correctly, Bored Panda has got in touch with Saba Sayyed, a cat psychologist who has helped us to unravel this and other important cat mysteries.

The proof that orange cats can sometimes get disconnected from their brain cell is collected on this subreddit r/OneOrangeBraincell.
And if you feel like orange is not your color, then you can visit our other posts on Bored Panda of derpy cats in all shapes, sizes, and colors here.

More info: reddit.com | acatpsychologist.com | Instagram

#1

First Time With The Brain Cell

First Time With The Brain Cell

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
I just busted out laughing at 2:30 AM. This is hilarious!

#2

Booker Loves Staring At Ice Cubes. He Doesn’t Lick Them Or Touch Them; He Just Stares And Purrs

Booker Loves Staring At Ice Cubes. He Doesn’t Lick Them Or Touch Them; He Just Stares And Purrs

ChalkButter Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
What a cute ball of orange fluff!

#3

Introduced My Cat To Leaves Today

Introduced My Cat To Leaves Today

nowhalle Report

Amy Bindokas
Amy Bindokas
If I close my eyes maybe they will leave me alone

Before we dig deeper into cat psychology, first we got in touch with the r/OneOrangeBraincell subreddit moderator to tell us more about their idea behind it. “I know there is already a r/animalsbeingderps and r/whatswrongwithyourcat subreddit, but I felt there needed to be a specific sub just for orange cats. I noticed when orange cats were posted on Reddit, doing some silly or chaotic thing, everyone had similar titles saying, "all orange cats share one brain cell". I kept seeing this over and over, so I decided it was time to create a subreddit centered around this concept,” wrote the subreddit creator.

A person who makes a subreddit dedicated to cats must love cats, otherwise, what’s the point? And if you are a cat person, you probably have a favorite breed too. The subreddit creator wrote: “I would have to say tortoiseshell American shorthair cats are definitely my favorite breed of cat. I had one growing up who was the most affectionate and gentle cat I ever owned. Orange tabbies are a close second, though!”
#4

My Brother-In-Law Helping His Buddy Dobby Look For The Brain Cell

My Brother-In-Law Helping His Buddy Dobby Look For The Brain Cell

Jay911 Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
"You say it comes out whenever they touch this thing at the back?"

#5

You Don’t Need More Than One Braincell If You’re This Cute

You Don’t Need More Than One Braincell If You’re This Cute

GreenGreenBeen Report

Isa
Isa
My instant thought was to kiss the belly...🥰🥰

#6

One Orange Braincell In Original Packing

One Orange Braincell In Original Packing

mulcher7 Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
That is clearly this cat's original packaging.

Seeing so many orange cat pictures being uploaded to the subreddit, we got curious whether there is a favorite among all the images. “This is a tough question, there are so many amazing posts on the subreddit! I would have to say the post with Booker, staring at an ice cube, is probably my favorite post of all time. It is the embodiment of the sub, showing the strange but funny behavior that orange cats all share.”

“There is something hilarious about seeing cats doing funny, unusual, and chaotic things, if you had a bad day or simply want a quick laugh this subreddit is a great place to go. There is something special, adorable, and hilarious about orange cats specifically, though,” the subreddit creator shared.
#7

I See Your Mango, And Raise You My Mango

I See Your Mango, And Raise You My Mango

kooriwi Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Yoga: you're doing it horrifyingly right

#8

Sharing The Story Of The Brain Cell

Sharing The Story Of The Brain Cell

I-nam-Baba Report

#9

The Braincell Is Multiplying!

The Braincell Is Multiplying!

darkcitrusmarmelade Report

Managing a very active subreddit takes time and dedication because not all posts can be shared with the public and always must be checked by moderators. Though even if there are no harsh posts that need to be removed, some rules have to be followed. “There haven't been too many issues with posts having to be removed, so no specific posts come to mind. The sub is obviously specifically for cats with orange-colored fur, occasionally people will post other animals with orange-looking fur or close to that color, unfortunately, we have to remove those as it doesn't fit the theme,” the subreddit creator wrote.

They also added: “I wanted to mention the subreddit is almost a year old, but it has grown so quickly, we are sitting at a little over 250,000 users and seeing over 100+ posts daily. I still can't believe it! I did also want to mention two notable posts and moments from the sub. My favorite moment is when the community came together to donate and raise over $2,000 for a cat who had been hit by a car, that was rescued by user u/SkeletonFlower46. It was amazing to see the community come together and raise money for the cat and to see the updates as he healed and got better. See post here.”

“Another notable moment was when a user posted that an orange cat, Fred, was up for adoption. A little while later, a user from the subreddit reached out and adopted him. Adoption here, and adoption update is here.”
#10

My Boy Got Stuck On Top Of The Wardrobe Door Today

My Boy Got Stuck On Top Of The Wardrobe Door Today

FranciscoEverywhere Report

Deborah B
Deborah B
He looks like he's regretting the life-choices that led to this moment.

#11

This Is Philip J Fry And He Is My Best Friend 🧡

This Is Philip J Fry And He Is My Best Friend 🧡

jessprius Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
That hat is füçķïňğ adorable.

#12

After Watching Me Clean The Litter Box And Throw The Poops Into The Litter Locker For Weeks, Jack Decided To Cut Out The Middle Man And Just Poop Directly Into The Locker

After Watching Me Clean The Litter Box And Throw The Poops Into The Litter Locker For Weeks, Jack Decided To Cut Out The Middle Man And Just Poop Directly Into The Locker

PrincessOake Report

So back to the psychological question, does the color of the fur have any effect on cat behavior? “As much as I would love to say yes, this is not true. Unlike dogs, every cat has their own huge personality and I think it depends entirely on their own personalities, personal experiences, etc. which affects their behavior rather than fur color,” Saba, the cat psychologist, answered.

Well, if the color has no effect on behavior, what about the breed? There are articles on cat breeds that claim to help you find the perfect companion by the traits listed. Saba shared: “If you google this question, you will get 1000s of articles claiming different breeds of cats as quiet or talkative. However, I strongly suggest that this is wrong. Some breeds of cats are definitely quieter or goofier, like Persian, ragdoll, etc.”

“But most cats who stay quieter or hidden can also be due to them being scared, underconfident, stressed, etc. This is why I think my job is very important because we have so much wrong and conflicting information out there on the internet about cats. You can make a shy or scared cat extremely playful and confident with proper routine and training. Like other animals cats need exercise, they are natural hunters, and if they don't get these necessities at home they can start exhibiting negative behavior.”

“Also, if you want a quiet or goofier cat, then work on providing them their basic necessities at home like lots of hunting/playing opportunities, higher spaces, etc. and once they get their daily dose of hunting experience you will find them extremely friendly, loving and happy cats.”
#13

Ivy Hardly Ever Meows, But She Woke Me Up Yelling Her Head Off Today. Turns Out My Co Detector Was Going Off Due To Dying Batteries. Three Cheers For Her Even If It Wasn't An Emergency!

Ivy Hardly Ever Meows, But She Woke Me Up Yelling Her Head Off Today. Turns Out My Co Detector Was Going Off Due To Dying Batteries. Three Cheers For Her Even If It Wasn't An Emergency!

TheNightTerror1987 Report

#14

This Is Helga. She Jumped Into Some Garlic Butter Sauce And Had To Have A Bath. She Will Not Learn From This Experience

This Is Helga. She Jumped Into Some Garlic Butter Sauce And Had To Have A Bath. She Will Not Learn From This Experience

7ornado_al Report

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
I don’t blame her! That stuff is good

#15

This One Is From A Few Year's Back..but What Did I Tell You Guy's About The Freaking Yougurt Obsession! I Know It Looks Like I'm Heavy Handed On His Neck Scruff But I Can Assure You It Looks That Way Because He Was Belligerently Trying To Get To That Yougurt At All Cost..he Didn't Feel A Thing

This One Is From A Few Year's Back..but What Did I Tell You Guy's About The Freaking Yougurt Obsession! I Know It Looks Like I'm Heavy Handed On His Neck Scruff But I Can Assure You It Looks That Way Because He Was Belligerently Trying To Get To That Yougurt At All Cost..he Didn't Feel A Thing

AmsterdamsT Report

We all have been wondering why cats are such goofballs, running around in the middle of the night for no reason, and getting trapped in the most random of places. Luckily, Saba has an answer for everything. She wrote: “As I was suggesting before, cats are natural hunters and they have predatory instincts. Domesticating cats and bringing them home doesn't change their genes. A normal outdoor cat walks 5-6 km a day and they constantly hunt small bugs, insects, birds, etc."

"Our indoor cats usually miss this sort of walking or hunting opportunity and when they wake up after a full day of naps at home, they have a lot of energy stored inside of them which ideally they should use for hunting. Cats do not understand how to use this energy, so they start hunting anything which moves around them, they also get zoomies for the same reason. Running really fast helps them to exhaust all the energy they have stored inside of them and hence they end up breaking things, which we humans find funny. Most unwanted behavior is caused because most indoor cats do not get proper physical or mental stimulation.”
#16

Doesn’t Even Have Enough Brain Cell For Basic Cat Activities

Doesn’t Even Have Enough Brain Cell For Basic Cat Activities

catloverMD Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
"There's even a place to rest my 🐾..."

#17

My Kitten Always Looks Like He’s Having An Existential Crisis

My Kitten Always Looks Like He’s Having An Existential Crisis

cucumberhateaccount Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
"What am I doing with my nine lives?"

#18

This Is My Baby Girl Princess Mushroom Ravioli. She Wants To Know If She Can Borrow The Brain Cell

This Is My Baby Girl Princess Mushroom Ravioli. She Wants To Know If She Can Borrow The Brain Cell

gratefullydeceased Report

If you have a cat that indulges in unwanted behavior, that can be solved. Saba commented: “almost all of the unwanted behavior can be changed by proper training. Most negative cat behavior in indoor cats is also caused by their owners' wrong reactions toward their cats. Therefore, proper cat parenting and cat behavior knowledge are extremely essential for all cat owners. I am actually taking a free cat parenting seminar on 23rd December 2022 where I will be teaching the cat owners all the cat parenting essentials and information. Register here.”

“Most common issues that people come for help with are - cat aggression, peeping/pooping outside the litter box, and attention-seeking behavior. And we have successfully managed to resolve these issues.”
#19

I Have No Words For My One Brain Cell

I Have No Words For My One Brain Cell

Fearless-Acadia-6613 Report

#20

Miss Stella Bean. Smelly Stelly Has Megaesophagus, An Illness That Prevents Food Going Directly From Her Throat To Stomach Without Gravity’s Help! Here’s One Solution…baby Björn

Miss Stella Bean. Smelly Stelly Has Megaesophagus, An Illness That Prevents Food Going Directly From Her Throat To Stomach Without Gravity’s Help! Here’s One Solution…baby Björn

Proud-Armadillo-2403 Report

Jude Bennett
Jude Bennett
She looks so happy and proud of herself

#21

Rare Picture Of Braincell Transfer In Progress

Rare Picture Of Braincell Transfer In Progress

Halloweenpenguin Report

Isa
Isa
This is a unique and rare occasion...glad that you managed to capture

And lastly, the cat psychologist added: “Just one piece of information I would love for all cat owners to know is that cats are extremely simple, defensive, and resilient animals. The tag of being funny, crazy, assholes, etc. used for cats in mainstream media is very wrong.”

“Cats are simple because they do not need any fancy or expensive furniture or toys, their basic necessity as an animal is to hunt and have access to higher space to feel safe. They are defensive because cats will only harm someone if they are scared for their own lives or do not know what to do with all the energy inside of them. And lastly, they are resilient because being a predator, they do not show their illness, stress, fear, or anxiety outside and go years struggling with these issues without showing any symptoms. Therefore, cat owners need to be very observant and should know how to read their cat's behavior/body language closely.”
#22

My Cat Roger Displaying His Crackhead Energy And One Brain Cell At The Same Time

My Cat Roger Displaying His Crackhead Energy And One Brain Cell At The Same Time

Fancy-Stop-3241 Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
A lot of crackheads are down to one brain cell....

#23

Pretty Sure My Little Blind Flerken Belongs Here

Pretty Sure My Little Blind Flerken Belongs Here

stormikyu Report

#24

Bet You Can't Find Him! He's Hiding From The Vet

Bet You Can't Find Him! He's Hiding From The Vet

Sultry_Penguin Report

Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Can anyone help?? All I can see is a sink in an office

#25

Walked In On A The Weekly Meeting Of The Minds

Walked In On A The Weekly Meeting Of The Minds

rockerbox Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Step out quietly, adults talking here

#26

Old Man Lost Most Braincells After Eating Turkey

Old Man Lost Most Braincells After Eating Turkey

2muchparty Report

#27

I Put My Cat’s Extra Fur On His Head And Now He Keeps Talking About The 2020 Election

I Put My Cat’s Extra Fur On His Head And Now He Keeps Talking About The 2020 Election

Lam0rac Report

#28

Nailed This Years Christmas Picture

Nailed This Years Christmas Picture

cleecloomou Report

Libstak
Libstak
That is the purrfect Christmas card....

#29

Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later

Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later

garageofevil Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
The cat's admiring an awesome useless piece of furniture. Bring more boxes, dude

5
#30

Mad Because He Now Has To Share His Single Brain Cell

Mad Because He Now Has To Share His Single Brain Cell

tipoulio Report

#31

I Present To You: Provolone! Because He's Not Sharp Enough To Be Cheddar. 🧀

I Present To You: Provolone! Because He's Not Sharp Enough To Be Cheddar. 🧀

dormitatrix Report

#32

Went To The Store To Get Fish For Our Pond. Accidentally Came Home With This

Went To The Store To Get Fish For Our Pond. Accidentally Came Home With This

renslips Report

#33

Our Cat Isnt Smart Enough To Use The Litter Box, But Thankfully She's So Dumb She's Looped Back Around To Being Smart And Pees In The Toilet

Our Cat Isnt Smart Enough To Use The Litter Box, But Thankfully She's So Dumb She's Looped Back Around To Being Smart And Pees In The Toilet

Cumbandicoot Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
"You're taking pictures? What is wrong with you???"

#34

A Story In 3 Parts

A Story In 3 Parts

maxthecat5905 Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
It's a completely different story if you read right to left...

#35

This Is Lucky. My 22 Year Old Senior Hospice Foster Of 1.5 Years. Keeper Of The Eldest Braincell

This Is Lucky. My 22 Year Old Senior Hospice Foster Of 1.5 Years. Keeper Of The Eldest Braincell

Brokensapphire86 Report

Isa
Isa
If he could survive all this years maybe he has more than a brain cell...just saying...lovely ginger 🥰🥰

#36

Who Lives In A Pineapple And Is As Cute As Can Be?!

Who Lives In A Pineapple And Is As Cute As Can Be?!

meowowowyippieyo Report

#37

Sometimes She Thinks But Then She Forgets

Sometimes She Thinks But Then She Forgets

nebsters101 Report

#38

Anyone Else’s Sleep Like This? My Sweet Goose

Anyone Else’s Sleep Like This? My Sweet Goose

ChippySay Report

#39

Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes... Meet Nine!

Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes... Meet Nine!

bluetopaz14kkt Report

Isa
Isa
Fluffy big ears with a dash of cuteness 😍

#40

Cheddar Likes To Suck People's Fingers, The Little Weirdo

Cheddar Likes To Suck People's Fingers, The Little Weirdo

ScyllaOfTheDepths Report

#41

She Thought She Saw The Brain Cell. She Didn't

She Thought She Saw The Brain Cell. She Didn't

khutulunsrule Report

#42

He Woke Me Up At Night Because He Had Locked Himself Behind The Showerdoors. (Not The First Time, That’s Why I Have Tried To Lock The Doors With Those Clips But That Hasn’t Helped So Far)

He Woke Me Up At Night Because He Had Locked Himself Behind The Showerdoors. (Not The First Time, That’s Why I Have Tried To Lock The Doors With Those Clips But That Hasn’t Helped So Far)

S4neeee Report

#43

We Found Him Outside. He Is Not Smart :)

We Found Him Outside. He Is Not Smart :)

kingtooth Report

#44

When You’re Cold And Shivering But You Scream When Removed From The Window, You Get A Sock Sweater Instead!

When You’re Cold And Shivering But You Scream When Removed From The Window, You Get A Sock Sweater Instead!

hunniedpeaches Report

Isa
Isa
Look at him..so cute on his little sweater 🥰🥰

#45

The Creation Of 🅱️raincell

The Creation Of 🅱️raincell

mmightea Report

#46

Just Sits On My Lap And Looks At Me Like This All Day While I Try To Work

Just Sits On My Lap And Looks At Me Like This All Day While I Try To Work

Rightstated Report

#47

Our Pizza Came With A Large Orange Loaf On The Side

Our Pizza Came With A Large Orange Loaf On The Side

TSM45 Report

#48

We Lost Track Of Our Small Ginger Girl Nymeria This Morning, So We Spent About An Hour Frantically Calling Her Name, Shaking Treats, And Running Around The House Looking For Her. Just Found Her In The Off-Limits Laundry Room, Cozy And Unrepentant For The Ruckus She Caused

We Lost Track Of Our Small Ginger Girl Nymeria This Morning, So We Spent About An Hour Frantically Calling Her Name, Shaking Treats, And Running Around The House Looking For Her. Just Found Her In The Off-Limits Laundry Room, Cozy And Unrepentant For The Ruckus She Caused

ladyem8 Report

Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Warm, fluffy towels! Best place to be!

#49

He’s Going To Be So Sad When I Take His Cauldron Away!

He’s Going To Be So Sad When I Take His Cauldron Away!

somanyquestions24 Report

#50

Asimov Insists On Being Held When I Brush My Teeth?!

Asimov Insists On Being Held When I Brush My Teeth?!

MooseTetrino Report

#51

Peter Is Not A Fan Of Thunderstorms 🥺

Peter Is Not A Fan Of Thunderstorms 🥺

rose_writing Report

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
Aww Peter looks like he need a pat on the head

#52

Darrel Is On The Search For The Brain Cell. It’s *not* Anywhere In His Favorite Squishmallow

Darrel Is On The Search For The Brain Cell. It’s *not* Anywhere In His Favorite Squishmallow

obviousmethperson Report

#53

Ah Yes Some Very Handsome Groceries

Ah Yes Some Very Handsome Groceries

Beginning-Event-3259 Report

#54

Schnitzel Doesn't Have A Lot Of Mental Activity Going On Here

Schnitzel Doesn't Have A Lot Of Mental Activity Going On Here

blueberrysteven Report

ADDee
ADDee
He’s receiving instructions from his planet.

#55

Kevin Has Been Sitting And Watching A Game Download For 45 Minutes

Kevin Has Been Sitting And Watching A Game Download For 45 Minutes

MackHarrison3260 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Nobody told Kevin it slows down when you watch??

#56

Albert Einstein Ate My Fucking Beefaroni

Albert Einstein Ate My Fucking Beefaroni

bananacherryslippers Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
You weren't going to eat that, right?

#57

Pregnant Baby

Pregnant Baby

rubic_x Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
