There’s something peculiar about orange cats. Maybe it’s because their fur resembles that of a tiger, or maybe it’s because we grew up with one of the most popular orange cats worldwide – Garfield.

One thing is clear: we all love the orange cat breed. The iconic character Garfield has made us believe that orange cats are social and friendly yet lazy, presenting them as the perfect domestic cat.

Whether you plan on adopting a cat for the first time or already have a ginger kitty at home, you may be curious about their temperament, personality, and anything orange cat-related.

Ahead, we’ll explore the most common 12 orange cat breeds that will charm you with their meows. Each cat breed has distinctive colors and patterns on their fur.

Top 12 Cat Breeds with Orange Coats

1. Persian Cat

Image credits: KlausHausmann

Although the white Persian cats are perhaps the most iconic and widely recognized, orange Persian cats shouldn’t be overlooked. Known for their calm, gentle, and affectionate personality, they’ve become one of the most adorable cats. They make your heart melt once they’ve sat on your lap and covered you with their long, silky, thick double coat.

Traditionally, they have a round, cute face with a normal nose length. However, with increased breeding, their round face changed to a flat face, which made them more susceptible to health diseases.

This is good news for all cat lovers; if you take good care of your Persian cat and keep it healthy with a balanced diet, you can expect these devoted human companions to be by your side for over 16 years.

2. Abyssinian

Image credits: Haley Hagle

Next, we have one of the oldest orange cat breeds ever known. Originating in Egypt, they resembled the Sphinx of the time. With their pointy, large, and wide-set ears, they are always alert and pay attention to any movement.

Though not a lap cat, they do show affection when they want.

They are highly loyal and rarely leave the owner’s side.

When not playing or learning tricks, they study your every move and often adopt some of the owner’s characteristics. So don’t be surprised if you hear someone opening the cabinets in the middle of the night.

3. Maine Coon

Image credits: Thirdman

Maine Coon has earned the title of one of the largest domesticated breeds and one of the oldest North American felines. Because of its enormous size, yet its loving and outgoing personality, this cat breed has earned the nickname “gentle giants”.

These cats can grow up to be 16 inches high and weigh well above the average domestic cat.

Maine Coon’s semi-longhaired coat, with a lot of fur around the neck and a bushy tail, represents one of the most luxurious and elegant cat breeds.

What adds to its elegance is its way of walking and easygoing character.

What’s most striking about this cat breed is that they scoop up food and water (a trait not yet seen in other cats), and unlike any other cat– Maine Coons enjoy playing in or with water.

While we can account for this cat for being friendly, affectionate, extremely intelligent, and a fan of water, you may struggle to give them a proper bath. Although they have a wide range of coat colors and patterns, most of these cats are orange tabbies, but they can also be solid or even bi-color.

4. Devon Rex

Image credits: bazil_the_fat_cat

Probably the most unique-looking feline we’ll have on our list is the Devon Rex.

Giant ears and a tiny face with two large eyes that stare at you and track your every move.

Besides their odd appearance, this breed loves to be loved and loves to return the love.

They enjoy body snuggles and love to sit between you and another object.

Many say they have the personality of a dog rather than a cat, but we have to say otherwise. Devon Rex is a criminal mastermind.

They enjoy body hugs not only because they love showing affection but also because their thick fur makes them pretty chilly.

Although quite affectionate, they can get bored quickly and may want you to entertain them.

How did this breed come to be? These cats originated from Devonshire, England (hence the name) when a stray cat gave birth to an odd-looking kitten, which then became the father of an entire breed.

5. Selkirk Rex

Image credits: thefabulousfinnegan

Next on our list, we have the Selkirk Rex, a cutie-pie mixture of a stray Montana cat and an elegant Persian cat. But don’t get this breed mixed up with the Devon Rex. Besides their ongoing and deeply affectionate personality, there’s nothing that relates them both.

One originates from Montana, and the other from Devonshire. One has a thick, curled coat and eyes that stare deep into your soul, while the other has a thick coat and looks for any chance it gets to warm itself up.

If you have a Selkirk Rex at home, you’ll agree with us:

They don’t like to be left alone and get easily bored when no one showers them with cuddles and attention.

They love to play with toys, but they don’t get tired quite easily.

They enjoy playing hide and seek with their favorite human or any other game that keeps them entertained.

6. Munchkin

Image credits: tarutaru_325

You know the sausage doggo. Now it’s time to introduce the sausage cat. This breed has a long torso but very little, tiny, short legs. Some even say it’s the first dwarf cat breed.

Even the name Munchkin alludes to the fact that we are going to talk about a cutie pie that’s extremely friendly and playful and loves humans (children included). Once you’ve got yourself a Munchkin at home, you are gonna love the interactive play, and the purring on your lap.

Though they have a life expectancy of over 15 years, this breed type is prone to many health issues. The most common being obesity. Because it’s susceptible not only to obesity but to other various dental diseases, most cat associations don’t accept this breed type for further breeding.

7. British Shorthair

Image credits: im_keumdong

When we think of cats, we think of cute cartoon cats with big expressive eyes like glass, round heads, and a stocky body. Well, guess what? The British Shorthair, one of the most adorable orange cat breeds, looks exactly like that.

They have big, dreamy eyes that will melt your heart and a stocky body perfect for snuggles. But here’s the catch with these overly adorable furry friends. Although deeply affectionate, they do enjoy their free time almost too much at times. So, don’t act surprised if your British Shorthair runs off to their secret place in the middle of your cuddling session.

When it comes to maintenance, it’s not that fun and games. Its long coat requires frequent grooming ( one thing among many others that cats hate).

Lastly, don’t expect bursts of energy as you would expect from the Devon Rex or the Selkirk Rex. British Shorthair is often depicted as a laid-back cat and doesn’t engage in strenuous activities unless that includes going to the food bowl.

8. Scottish Fold

Image credits: mittensthescottishfold

Have you ever seen a Scottish Fold up close? If so, you cannot deny the love at first sight. Their folded-over ears and soft round faces only add to their cuteness. And don’t get us started on the Scottish Fold kittens… Oh men, oh men, how cute are they. With their squishy face and thick fur, you’ll want to cuddle with them all day long.

But is it possible for such an adorable breed to not be actually bred on purpose? You might be surprised to hear that the Scottish Folds weren’t created by selective breeding but they are the result of a genetic mutation that occurred somewhere on a farm in Scotland. Not that surprising they got the name Scottish fold now, innit?

Besides their signature folded ears, Scottish Folds love being around humans (especially their favorite ones).

They are playful yet gentle, which makes them the perfect addition to your family if you have a little child. Unsurprisingly, they get along very well with children.

If you plan on growing your family with one more member, expect them to be around for more than 15 years if they are healthy.

One thing that troubles us, but we have to say is that this breed is prone to what experts say osteochondrodysplasia, a condition that affects their bone and cartilage development.

9. American Bobtail

Image credits: walterandreuben

With the appearance of a wildcat, the American Bobtail is a crossbreed between an ordinary domestic cat and a Wild Bobcat. Unexpectedly, it was created by natural selection.

Not only do they resemble Bobcats, but they have inherited plenty of traits – one of the most prominent being the hunting skill. American bobtails are the perfect criminals. They have a rich man’s taste, and they like all things sparkly. So, if you do get the American Bobtail, keep the shiny object out of the cat’s bay as they like to swipe shiny objects.

They are ongoing with humans and other animals, so if you already have a dog, let’s say, don’t hesitate for an American Bobtail.

As surprising as it may sound, they love to go on walks and are easily leash-trained. We know what you think. A cat, leash-trained? Well, the American Bobtail is the perfect exception to the rule.

This breed loves to play, and guess their favorite game? Fetch, duh. They can play fetch for hours on end without getting bored.

10. Turkish Angora

Image credits: beaandmonkeycat

Surprised to see the Turkish Angora as part of the 12 orange cat breeds that will charm you with their meow?

Originating in Turkey many centuries ago, the original Turkish Angora was, in fact, white with blue eyes. It wasn’t until 1972 that we saw an orange color variant of this gorgeous breed.

Sparking elegance wherever they are, Turkish Angoras are the real extroverts. They love meeting and greeting people. Once the bell rings, they wait near the door for a proper meet and greet. Lovely how a cat can be so kind-hearted and warm, no? You’ll never get bored with a Turkish Angora at home. They love to be the center of attention and love to bring out the smiles of everyone in their home.

It’s very funny how they act like humans in most cases. That may have to account to the fact they are one of the oldest domesticated cats.

11. Bengal

Image credits: thomasbengal

Resembling leopard fur, you can notice a Bengal cat even from a distance. Their distinctive appearance will surely elicit looks of awe even to onlookers.

Their fur is silky and plush, complemented with a muscular and athletic physique.

The Bengal cat is actually a hybrid cat – part domestic cat, part wild cat. It all started when a domestic cat bred with the Asian leopard cat.

Although quite large and strong, this cat breed is overly affectionate and enjoys human company.

Surprisingly, they get along with other pets.

They love to play fetch, don’t get tired easily, experience bursts of energy, and enjoy going on walks with their favorite humans.

And the best thing about the Bengals? They love water. It’s no wonder to see them running toward the lake whenever they have the chance.

12. Egyptian Mau

Image credits: the_mauskells

We leave the best for last. Extremely rare and often mistaken for a Bengal, the Egyptian Mau is one of the rarest cat breeds on the list. It is a bit smaller than the Bengal, but both share certain personality traits.

Just like the Bengal, the Egyptian Mau is very close to their humans, and they make the perfect companions.

With dog-like characteristics, they are known to meet and greet guests at the door, bring toys, and throw them on their feet to indicate it’s time for playtime.

Although a hybrid and quite large (they can weigh up to 12 pounds), they are extremely affectionate and sweet with their humans but on edge when it comes to unfamiliar people. But, with a little time and space, they can open up to new humans and even furry friends.

The Genetics Behind Orange Cats: What Makes Them So Special?

Before we discuss the different breeds as perfect additions to your family, we have to say that orange cats have long fascinated veterinarians and scientists. Why? Primarily because of their genetics.

Orange cats are the result of a specific coat color gene known as pheomelanin. That gene is responsible for the cat’s orange, ginger, and even red fur. The color gene, just like people (although less common), produces reddish and even orange pigment.

We have to say that orange cats are not a breed in itself, but think of it this way: just as there are different cat breeds with black fur, the same applies to orange cats. The spectrum is quite large, and there are plenty of options to consider if you plan on adopting an orange cat.

Are orange cats extremely rare?

To get one thing out in the open – orange cats are not a rare color breed, but it’s rare to find a female orange cat. Why is that so? It’s because cats, like any other mammal, have two sets of chromosomes that set their genes – one coming from the mother and the other from the father. The color of a cat’s fur is determined particularly by the two most dominant colors – red and black.

The X chromosome contains the gene responsible for the cat’s coat color and the ginger gene. This chromosome also determines the kitten’s sex. So, since the ginger gene is located on the X chromosome, there’s a high chance that the cat will be male.

Males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while females have two X chromosomes (XX). It turns out that males only need one X chromosome to get that gorgeous orange fur, while females need two X chromosomes to have that beautiful ginger coat.

As a matter of fact, most of the orange cats are males.

Top 7 Fascinating Facts About Orange Cats

There are many fun facts associated with orange cats, but we’ll briefly mention a few that we think are funny and extremely cool.

Almost all orange cats are males.

Orange tabby cats are very affectionate.

The orange tabby is not a particular breed.

Some orange cats can develop black freckles.

Orange cats share the same ginger gene as humans.

They are marked with an “M”.

Orange cats are loved by Hollywood.

FAQs:

Should you adopt an orange cat?

The answer is a definitive yes. But look at the breed as well, not only the color. If you like a lap cat, go with the one and only Maine Coon or the British Shorthair.

But if you want a little bit of drama in your home, you can always go with the hybrid cats– Bengal or the Egyptian Mau. Or, if you like a cat that will “help” you out in the house, make sure you choose the Abyssinian.

What is the rarest color of a cat?

There are cats with purple hues or leopard spots, but the rarest color of a cat remains to be albino. Although it’s a genetic mutation, and it’s extremely rare to see an albino cat (all white with blue eyes), it doesn’t mean it’s exciting and that you shouldn’t have one at home.

What is orange cat syndrome?

Although there is not yet enough research to prove that a cat’s color gives it different personality traits, experience shows otherwise. We have noticed distinctive personality traits in orange cats. We see them as more affectionate, playful, easygoing, and even talkative. And by talkative, we mean they purr and make funny meowing noises similar to human noises.

What breed is the ginger cat?

A ginger cat is not a specific breed but rather a color that can occur in various breeds. For instance, Persian cats and Turkish Angoras, among others, can have ginger-colored coats, but they are distinct breeds that come in many different color variants.