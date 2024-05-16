ADVERTISEMENT

We feel sorry for the people who think that black cats bring bad luck because they are still unaware of what they are missing!

Let’s mention the 20 most stunning black cat breeds!

Top 20 Black Cat Breeds

Many cat breeds come in a black color. We are sure that you will find your favorite on this list!

1. Bombay Cat

Bombay cats are playful and affectionate. If you get one, your family will enjoy a great furry buddy.

This feline has yellow eyes or bright copper-golden eyes. It is named after the Indian city of Bombay and refers to the Indian black leopard.

2. American Shorthair

This cat does not only come in black color, you will find it in many colors and patterns. They are very friendly, but at the same time protecting.

They are sweet and well-spirited cats; however, their role was much bigger. They were taken in North America to protect the stores from mice and rats.

3. Maine Coon

Finding a black Maine Coon is very rare, but they do exist. They are gentle giants with a fluffy appearance from the cat world.

Did you know that there are 75 colors and pattern combinations of this cat breed?

4. Norwegian Forest Cat

Some people claim that this breed’s origins are a mystery. Some believe that they are related to black-and-white short-haired cats that the Vikings used as mousers on their ships.

They love water activities and generally require more physical activities. These kitties are especially great for children.

5. British Shorthair

These cats are usually gray, but black-coated British shorthairs are all solid black, including the nose and paws. They also have stunning gold eyes and a broad face.

If you get one, don’t worry; they will get along with other pets like dogs and rabbits.

6. American Curl

These cats have characteristic curly ears, and the interesting thing is that they begin to curl after 48 hours after they are born.

Their silky coat comes in various colors, and they get along with all family members with proper socialization. Don’t be surprised if they suddenly come into your lap to cuddle with you!

7. Devon Rex

This shorthair cat has an oddly shaped head, large eyes, and a wavy coat.

We are sure that they will win your heart with their intelligence and personality.

8. Selkirk Rex

This is a large cat that comes in various coat colors, including black, and you can find longhair and shorthair varieties.

They are mostly relaxed and have a sweet personality.

9. Cornish Rex

These cats are often described as having a coal-black coat and large ears and heads. Their slightly curly coat comes in different colors and patterns, including white, cream, blue, chocolate, silver, or red.

Did you know that they are often referred to as the Greyhound of the feline world? It is probably due to their galloping run appearance.

10. American Bobtail

This domestic cat breed has a bobbed tail and can have a long or short coat. A legend says this breed occurred due to cross-breeding between a domestic tabby cat and a wild bobcat.

Although they take up to 3 years to reach full maturity, they have an intelligence above the average, according to TICA.

11. Japanese Bobtail

Japanese Bobtails have a very specific tail that remains like a rabbit’s tail. They can come in a black color, and they are very intelligent, sweet, and playful.

They also represent the traditional Japanese symbol of good luck, so this is another sign that cats with black fur do not always mean bad luck!

12. Persian Cat

Like most of the cats from our list, this cat breed also comes in a variety of colors and patterns. They are very gentle, patient, and human-loving.

However, if you are prepared to get one, prepare your wallet. They can be very pricey, and you need to invest in some essentials for them.

13. Sphynx

These cats are hairless, but they can have a colorful “naked appearance”. They also have a dog-like personality and require a lot of attention from their owners. They are sociable and very talkative cats that can be great companions for fully committed cat lovers.

14. Manx

These hunting cats are very friendly and smart. Manx cats have an exceptionally playful nature, so make sure you entertain them regularly.

15. Exotic Shorthair

This is a cat developed from the short-haired version of the Persian that has a sweet yet relaxed and playful personality. They have a round and broad face with large eyes and can come in different patterns and colors.

16. Ragamuffin

These cats have a silky coat that can be found in a black color. Their fur has a ruff around the neck, and they have a large and muscular build.

Ragamuffins, no matter the color or any other physical appearance is great for first-time cat owners and enjoy playing around. They are sociable and great family pets.

17. Chantilly-Tiffany

This chatty feline will charm you with their sweet and affectionate personality. It is a longhair black cat that requires regular grooming to maintain its beauty and appearance.

These cats enjoy spending quality time with their humans, so you will get a perfect companion.

18. Siberian

Another popular cat breed that comes in a black color is the domestic cat, which originates from Russia.

This is a very intelligent pet that will get along almost with everyone. Our tip is to keep this pet stimulated because they enjoy exploring.

19. Oriental Shorthair

Oriental Shorthair cats are related to Siamese cats, and they have almond-shaped eyes. They have similar personalities to Siamese cats, and they are intelligent, social, and very playful.

20. LaPerm

We will end our list of beautiful black cat breeds with this majestic feline. It can be long-haired or short-haired, but its most characteristic appearance is a curly or wavy coat. As a kitten, it is born completely bald, but over time, it grows its “waves.”

This cat breed is an excellent, playful, affectionate family cat.

FAQs

Are black cats special?

Some cat lovers claim that black cat breeds are special, but there are many myths and beliefs regarding this question. We strongly disagree that black cats bring bad luck. In fact, they represent elegance and mystique.

What breed are black cats usually?

One of the most popular black cat breeds is the Bombay cat. This cat is a breed that is exclusively black. However, many cat breeds can come up in black color, from medium to large, from short to long coats.

How rare is a pure black cat?

Pure black cats are extremely rare because most of them have grayish parts or some other color. Studies also show that black cats are less likely to be adopted.