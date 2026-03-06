ADVERTISEMENT

Tumblr is like a modern day marriage between social networking and blogging. A "microblog" if you will. And the thing about blogging is that you can say pretty much whatever's on your mind.

Unlike many other platforms where posts are short, polished, and carefully curated, Tumblr often veers off the beaten path. Here, rabbit holes reign supreme and strange tangents take unexpected twists and turns of their own. One minute, you're minding your own business and posting about yet another random, adulting problem you encountered last Tuesday. The next, it's become a deep discussion about the rising cost of living and how Kylie Jenner's private jet is contributing to climate change.

Tumblr has more than 130 million active users a month and it's easy to get lost in the collective chaos. Enter Curated Tumblr: a micro-version of the microblog, where people share the best posts they've spotted on the platform. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites. They have nothing in common, except that they're all a bunch of clumsy, clever and wild thoughts that at some point popped into someone's head, and ended up online.

#1

Reinvented Gender Norms

Tumblr post discussing gender norms, masculinity, and poetic expression in a wild and unexpected Tumblr conversation.

Hummerous Report

    #2

    Generational

    Tumblr post recalling a wild and unexpected moment involving a dad recognizing Princess Zelda cosplay at iHop.

    Jupiter_Crush Report

    #3

    Like, Duh?

    Kermit the Frog riding a bicycle with humorous text about life, featured in a wild and unexpected Tumblr post.

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    #4

    Lgbt+-X÷

    Tumblr post humorously addressing math and LGBTQ+ topics, reflecting wild and unexpected Tumblr content.

    yeehonkings Report

    #5

    Net Peeve

    Tumblr post humorously criticizes open in app links redirecting users to app stores instead of opening installed apps.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

    #6

    Body Positivity

    Tumblr posts discussing body positivity and judging worth beyond physical flaws in a wild and unexpected Tumblr thread.

    sunnyydayman Report

    #7

    I Put A Spell On You~~

    Screenshot of a Tumblr post showing a scam text and user sharing a prank to counter scam messages on Tumblr.

    ATN-Antronach Report

    #8

    Incredible Betrayal

    Tumblr post discussing conservative women, feminism, and societal issues with high engagement and user comments.

    Hummerous Report

    #9

    They Really Melt Down At The Smallest Thing

    Cartoon showing a person in a meat suit and their true form as a brain with tendrils from the wild and unexpected Tumblr post series.

    MartyrOfDespair Report

    #10

    Understanding The World

    Tumblr post humorously discussing personality traits and changes, reflecting wild and unexpected Tumblr moments.

    SupportMeta Report

    #11

    Kids These Days Can’t Even Write The Equivalent Of An Average Aita Or Aio Post

    Tumblr post discussing word count challenges in essays before ChatGPT, highlighting unexpected humor on the platform.

    yeehonkings Report

    #12

    Derogative

    Tumblr post about son calling parent Elon Musk as a playful insult during Mario Party game, reflecting Gen Alpha slang.

    Hummerous Report

    #13

    On AI And College

    Tumblr post discussing the problem with students using AI to get through college and academic responsibility.

    literalmothman Report

    #14

    I’m Deceased

    Tumblr post about pets named after gods, humorously referencing a unique cat named Zeus in a wild and unexpected turn.

    Silent_Blacksmith_29 Report

    #15

    Thank God For American Public Transit

    Tumblr post humor on American public transit and a funny Flintstones reference with high engagement on social media.

    Daphneleef Report

    #16

    He Is Robot

    Tumblr post where user shares a funny story involving a little boy, autism, and a robot misunderstanding.

    dqUu3QlS Report

    #17

    Flight Attendant POV

    Meme from Tumblr showing a whale with text about flight attendant snack time, highlighting Tumblr's wild and unexpected turns.

    gur40goku Report

    #18

    And There It Is

    Tumblr post showing a humorous workplace conversation, reflecting the wild and unexpected turns on Tumblr.

    ejchristian86 Report

    #19

    Ambassador For Hungary

    Tumblr post humorously describing a mistranslation involving merry-go-rounds and cultural language differences.

    Hummerous Report

    #20

    Too Far

    Tumblr post discussing American long drives versus UK family visits and differing commute times.

    GinaWhite_tt Report

    #21

    Bringing Everyone Together

    Tumblr post with a humorous political comment showing 7,107 notes, reflecting wild and unexpected Tumblr moments.

    Hummerous Report

    #22

    The Most Fascinating Person I Am Glad To Have Never Met

    Tumblr post discussing a coworker's views on misogyny, trans inclusivity, and gender identity challenges.

    thesusiephone Report

    #23

    Hp

    Tumblr post discussing the changing meaning of "hp" from 1908 and reflecting on language evolution and horsepower.

    Heckyll_Jive Report

    #24

    "Teams Is Inferior To In-Office" My Brother In Christ, You Made The Application

    Tumblr post about Microsoft mandating return to office, criticizing Teams and remote work solutions as inferior.

    DreadDiana Report

    #25

    Dream Job Tbh

    Tumblr post describing a science museum presenter with career satisfaction entertaining kids with theatrical presentations.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #26

    Right?

    Tumblr text discussing the concept of inalienable rights versus conditional privileges in a political context.

    CookieCrushXX Report

    #27

    Different Education Terms

    Tumblr conversation highlighting cultural confusion about age terms with humorous unexpected twists on schooling.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #28

    Divorced From Reality

    Tumblr posts discussing divorced American men, radicalization, and extreme group involvement with unexpected wild turns.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

    #29

    Entrenched Symbolism

    Tumblr post satirizing trench warfare as a grim anti-war scenario featuring young men fighting and digging graves.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

    #30

    State Controversial Things In The Comments So I Can Sort By Controversial

    Social media post discussing Reddit's controversial sorting feature that reveals people arguing, related to Tumblr wild and unexpected moments.

    Silent_Blacksmith_29 Report

    #31

    What

    Tumblr conversation highlighting kindness and misunderstandings in a wild and unexpected social media interaction.

    LadyStardustAlright Report

    #32

    Gave Away Their Location

    Tumblr post about confusing geoguesser players paired with a focused young man in casual clothing indoors.

    DreadDiana Report

    #33

    Art?

    Tumblr post sharing a personal story about art, anatomy, and realistic body proportions with a humorous twist.

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    #34

    Superman vs. Cybertruck

    Tumblr post about Superman choosing a Cybertruck during a fight, referencing Elon Musk and Tesla’s futuristic design.

    Trooper924 Report

    #35

    Fun Costume Ideas

    Tumblr post showing a humorous costume story involving a lab coat and cat ears, highlighting wild and unexpected Tumblr moments.

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    #36

    Toxic Masculinity But Like A Cool Version

    Tumblr post about raising a son on a strict media diet to revive the extinct Pre-Gamergate Smug Nerd Boy.

    Faenix_Wright Report

    #37

    Birth Control

    Tumblr post discussing misinformation about birth control, natural cycle apps, and unplanned pregnancies during restricted abortion access.

    SaraAnnabelle Report

    #38

    Snakes

    Tumblr post about anthropomorphic snakes using coils as arms, showcasing animated characters in creative poses.

    Heroic-Forger Report

    #39

    Truly Wonderful, The Mind Of A Child Is

    Tumblr post showing a humorous preschool discussion and a classical painting edited with modern lunch trays.

    AldrigeRain Report

    #40

    Realistic Communism

    Tumblr post about a 17-year-old brother’s mock election running as the communist party, showing wild and unexpected Tumblr moments.

    AustralianSilly Report

    #41

    They See Me Rollin

    Man in suit carrying large wooden cross with wheels at crowded stadium, illustrating a wild and unexpected Tumblr moment.

    Razaberry Report

    #42

    Sweet Spot Between Temperature Extremes

    Tumblr post discussing space temperature near the sun in a humorous conversation with many notes.

    Sickfor-TheBigSun Report

    #43

    Girls In Voice Chat

    Tumblr post discussing a girl’s voice in game chat overpowering players, highlighting unexpected wild moments on Tumblr.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #44

    Challenging God With A Sweater

    Tumblr post about childhood memories, rainbow flag, and challenging homophobia with colorful sweather.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #45

    The Benefits Of Democracy

    Tumblr post humorously compares voting rewards in America and Australia, showcasing wild and unexpected Tumblr content.

    RevolutionaryOwlz Report

    #46

    The Capacity To Be Normal Is Rare In Some

    Scene from an interview with a man in a hat discussing donations to breast cancer research on Tumblr meme.

    ATN-Antronach Report

    #47

    Germ Theory To The Unaware

    Tumblr post discussing germ theory from a historical perspective with witty and unexpected commentary.

    Sickfor-TheBigSun Report

    #48

    I, A Rock Collector

    Tumblr posts showing humorous and unexpected messages about rock collecting and gallstone attacks.

    netphilia Report

    #49

    The Stakes Have Risen And So Has My Desire To Donate

    Tumblr conversation about donating to Wikipedia with a humorous take, reflecting unexpected and wild Tumblr moments.

    joyfulnoises Report

    #50

    Easy Prey

    Tumblr posts discussing Yoda’s species and instincts in a wild and unexpected Tumblr thread about Elon Musk.

    Silent_Blacksmith_29 Report

    #51

    They Always End Up As Blonde White Women

    Comparison of concept art and final designs showing characters changing to blonde white women in game design discussion.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    #52

    "Theoretical"

    Tumblr post discussing kids having crushes on video game characters like Papyrus and Sans, showing wild unexpected content.

    dacoolestguy Report

    #53

    Oval Office Having An Extremely Normal One

    Screenshot of a Tumblr post showing a White House tweet with a bold message, shared in a humorous Tumblr thread.

    yeehonkings Report

    #54

    Uwu Just A Little War Crime, As A Treat

    Meme about using engineering degrees to work for defense contractors, featured in a wild Tumblr post discussing Elon Musk.

    dacoolestguy Report

    #55

    Middle Aged White Women

    Tumblr post discussing leftist political organizers, middle aged women, and opinions on protest votes and activism.

    Hummerous Report

    #56

    Illustrator

    Tumblr post sharing a humorous story with over 26,000 notes, showcasing unexpected and wild Tumblr moments.

    Hummerous Report

    #57

    Luigi Himself

    Tumblr post describing a Luigi-themed Nintendo Switch profile with gameplay activity in Mario games and unusual friend request.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    #58

    Slightly Better

    Tumblr text post discussing a humorous exchange about making slightly better versions of movies and songs.

    Hummerous Report

    #59

    *asthmatic Aloha Noises*

    Tumblr post humorously comparing Disney's Stitch concept art to a realistic drawing showing breathing problems in a child.

    Heroic-Forger Report

    #60

    Pride Posting Day 16

    Tumblr post humorously warns about sunburn risks wearing mesh shirts at pride fest, reflecting wild Tumblr moments.

    Neuta-Isa Report

    #61

    Error: Unknown Baby

    Black and white cartoon sketch showing a person surprised by an unfamiliar baby in the living room, illustrating a Tumblr post.

    yeehonkings Report

    #62

    Superman Is So Good Guys

    Tumblr post criticizing the perception of Superman's kindness as a political agenda, showing wild Tumblr content.

    infinitysaga Report

    #63

    On Science And Research

    Tumblr user discussing research validation and scientific community perspectives in a casual conversation about thesis writing.

    Eireika Report

    #64

    It's Gonna Be Pretty Humiliating When The Kids Finally Get Good

    Tumblr post humor about Pokémon Go battles involving local students, showing the wild and unexpected side of Tumblr humor.

    Sir_Insom Report

    #65

    Lack Of Online Spaces For Kids

    Tumblr post discussing kids’ online spaces, Roblox controversy, and the decline of child-friendly virtual worlds.

    Lumbledob_ Report

    #66

    Kid Who Watches A Lot Of Cartoons

    Tumblr post describing a child identifying an octopus as a cephalopod, showcasing a wild and unexpected Tumblr moment.

    AustralianSilly Report

    #67

    A Metaphorical Artwork Taken Quite Literally

    Illustration of empty bus seats facing opposite directions with rocky cliff and sunset view, Tumblr meme art.

    AustralianSilly Report

    #68

    Whoopsie

    Tumblr post by sparrowthemormon humorously referencing Charlie Kirk speaking at UVU with a wild Tumblr twist.

    one_moment_please16 Report

    #69

    Sibling Experience

    Tumblr conversation showing early gaslighting experiences and emotional struggles shared in a heartfelt text exchange.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #70

    Writers Ask The Big Questions

    Tumblr post questioning fantasy authors daringly asking about racism with over 8,000 notes on an unconventional social media thread.

    DreadDiana Report

    #71

    Children Are Strange

    Tumblr post humor about childhood fears and quirky habits, showcasing wild and unexpected Tumblr moments.

    hxneycovess Report

    #72

    A Lot More Things Are Pseudoscience Than You Might Think

    Tumblr post discussing pseudoscience and frustrations, reflecting the wild and unexpected nature of Tumblr content.

    Gru-some Report

    #73

    Absence Of Smells

    Tumblr post humor highlighting odd observations about smells and quiet, reflecting wild and unexpected Tumblr content.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #74

    In Light Of A Certain Mod Abusing Their Powers Here, I Feel That This Is Once Again Relevant

    Tumblr post discussing privilege questions with a humorous reference, highlighting how Tumblr took unexpected wild turns.

    maleficalruin Report

    #75

    Odysseus

    Tumblr post questioning the existence of the name Odysseus before the Odyssey with a humorous Homer reference.

    56358779 Report

    #76

    I Would Like This Too

    Tumblr post about self-reflection and personality analysis with a humorous tone in the context of Elon Musk.

    MaleficentImpact1672 Report

    #77

    Wahoo

    Tumblr post discussion humor involving Bowser, Mario, and a wild unexpected turn in online conversations.

    SlayVideos Report

    #78

    Please Don’t Over Analyze This

    Tumblr posts discussing a creative Muppet remake idea for Beauty and the Beast with unique characters and plot twists.

    OwnCod323 Report

