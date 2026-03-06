ADVERTISEMENT

Tumblr is like a modern day marriage between social networking and blogging. A "microblog" if you will. And the thing about blogging is that you can say pretty much whatever's on your mind.

Unlike many other platforms where posts are short, polished, and carefully curated, Tumblr often veers off the beaten path. Here, rabbit holes reign supreme and strange tangents take unexpected twists and turns of their own. One minute, you're minding your own business and posting about yet another random, adulting problem you encountered last Tuesday. The next, it's become a deep discussion about the rising cost of living and how Kylie Jenner's private jet is contributing to climate change.

Tumblr has more than 130 million active users a month and it's easy to get lost in the collective chaos. Enter Curated Tumblr: a micro-version of the microblog, where people share the best posts they've spotted on the platform. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites. They have nothing in common, except that they're all a bunch of clumsy, clever and wild thoughts that at some point popped into someone's head, and ended up online.