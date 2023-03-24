96 Creative Crochet Designs Made By Talented Crafters Online (New Pics)
Whether you are a seasoned pro or just started dabbling in crocheting, we are sure you will be able to appreciate these intricate designs that we selected for this list today.
Crocheting has been practiced for a while now, and over time its patterns and techniques have evolved, making it always fresh and exciting. From clothing to accessories to home decor, this craft lets crafters express themselves by creating functional items. And after it is finished, there is no better place to share that piece with like-minded people than a subreddit called r/crochet.
So today, we invite you to explore these amazing crocheting gems, and for more, see our previous post on Bored Panda here.
Newest Blanket I Just Finished :)
I Made 120 Bees
I Made This Frog And Had To Take It To The Beach
Finally Finished My Persian Tiles Blanket!
Didn't Love The Yarn, Decided A Cat Blanket Would Be Better Than A Twin Size!
Haunted House Is Finished!
My First Crochet With Light 🥰
I've been crocheting since I was 9 but it somehow has never occurred to me to crochet around lights. I must experiment with this idea now.
Finished This Two Piece Combo And I'm Happy With The Result😊 It Feels Soft And Warm On My Skin And I'm Looking Forward To Autumn Now😍 What Du You Think?🥰
The Cats Have Already Accepted Her Into Their Coven
Currently Making Cat Paw Chair Socks, And I’m Dying Over How Cute They Are
Finished Froggy Hoodie For My BF!
I Quit Smoking And Now I’m Addicted To Making Cute Beanies 🥰🥰🥰
Bittersweet Ending. My Dad Is The One I Usually Share My Completed Projects With But He Passed A Few Months Ago And This Is The First Thing I’ve Completed Since He’s Been Gone
Small Lavender Made With .6mm Hook And Size 80 Cotton Thread
This Blanket Has Changed My Brain Chemistry
Parasol
My Submission For Silliest Project
First Finished Wearable! I Love It 🐥
I Made This Little Dinosaur For My Niece's 8th Birthday!
Finally Finished This Notebook Paper Blanket!
Grandson's Christmas Present
I Wanted Representation Above The Fireplace But I Don’t Hunt
I Actually Finished It. I Can't Believe I Actually Finished It
Galaxy Afghan Is Complete!
Finished! 😄
My Leaf Blanket Is Done!!
Finished My Second Skeleton
My Crochet Dragon Scale Gloves, Love The Colour Transition On These
My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year
For My First Ever Wearable Project...i May Have Forgotten What A Human Sized Head Looked Like
Magnetic Stacking Ice Cream Cones
So Excited To Be Finished With This Skirt!
I Proudly Present: Mosaic Opossum Vest!
I Finally Finished The Blanket Of Potential Regret!! 2 Years To Completion!
Christmas Gifts Are Done! 😅 I Have A Huge Family, And Need To Save Money This Year, So I Made Everyone Their Chinese Zodiac Animal For The Year They Were Born
Do You Think This Hood I Made Looks Ok? My Family Just Laughed When I Showed It To Them :/
I Took Your Advice And Added A Few Leaves
How Do You Handle Ungrateful Gift Recipients?
Put it in a cardboard box and the kitty will climb right in
My Finished Persian Tiles Blanket. Super Happy With It
Not A Great Photo, But Finally Finished My First Big Project. Gift For My Sister
My Fiance Is Too Nervous To Join Reddit And Share Her Work. So I'm Doing It For Her
I Made A Very Cute Goose Bag. 🦆
My First Ever Wearable Finally Has A Good Photo Taken Of It!
This Is My First Post In Reddit Ever So I Don't Know What To Do Here :) . I Am Disabled From A Car Accident Since 1999 And Bedbound. Knitting And Crocheting Is My Only Activity That I Have Learned Lately From Youtube. So Ií Am New To Crocheting Also. Here Is My Latest Crochet Blouse To Start With
Sadly The White Elephant I Made For A White Elephant Gift Party Really Didn’t Go Over Well. The Person Who Ended Up With It Was Very Mean And Was Going To Give To His Dog. Definitely Never Making Anything For A Party Again
I really hope that it becomes their dog's favorite toy so they can feel badly for not recognizing how awesome this is.