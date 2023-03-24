Whether you are a seasoned pro or just started dabbling in crocheting, we are sure you will be able to appreciate these intricate designs that we selected for this list today.

Crocheting has been practiced for a while now, and over time its patterns and techniques have evolved, making it always fresh and exciting. From clothing to accessories to home decor, this craft lets crafters express themselves by creating functional items. And after it is finished, there is no better place to share that piece with like-minded people than a subreddit called r/crochet.

So today, we invite you to explore these amazing crocheting gems, and for more, see our previous post on Bored Panda here.

#1

Newest Blanket I Just Finished :)

freeplywood Report

#2

I Made 120 Bees

Greeendaytj Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Wow, you've sure been bzzzzzy. So cute!

#3

I Made This Frog And Had To Take It To The Beach

carmenelsa Report

#4

Finally Finished My Persian Tiles Blanket!

charly709 Report

#5

Didn't Love The Yarn, Decided A Cat Blanket Would Be Better Than A Twin Size!

Call_me_Kelly Report

#6

Haunted House Is Finished!

leftbrendon Report

#7

My First Crochet With Light 🥰

rcjvnr04 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I've been crocheting since I was 9 but it somehow has never occurred to me to crochet around lights. I must experiment with this idea now.

#8

Finished This Two Piece Combo And I'm Happy With The Result😊 It Feels Soft And Warm On My Skin And I'm Looking Forward To Autumn Now😍 What Du You Think?🥰

Aibe96 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

THAT IS AMAZING WHAT STUPENDOUS TALENT YOU HAVE

#9

The Cats Have Already Accepted Her Into Their Coven

katie22914 Report

#10

Currently Making Cat Paw Chair Socks, And I’m Dying Over How Cute They Are

sippin-tea-time Report

Kosnian
Kosnian
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why isn't that a product??? WANT!! 😻

#11

Finished Froggy Hoodie For My BF!

AutomaticDoughnut823 Report

#12

I Quit Smoking And Now I’m Addicted To Making Cute Beanies 🥰🥰🥰

mitchyymooo Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yayy congrats! And the hat is really cute

#13

Bittersweet Ending. My Dad Is The One I Usually Share My Completed Projects With But He Passed A Few Months Ago And This Is The First Thing I’ve Completed Since He’s Been Gone

aGirlySloth Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful peacock rug! So sorry your dad can't tell you how proud he is in person.

#14

Small Lavender Made With .6mm Hook And Size 80 Cotton Thread

DaintyFlairCrochet Report

#15

This Blanket Has Changed My Brain Chemistry

thrilled32 Report

#16

Parasol

iamacraftyhooker Report

#17

My Submission For Silliest Project

daphodil Report

#18

First Finished Wearable! I Love It 🐥

MissMirandaa Report

#19

I Made This Little Dinosaur For My Niece's 8th Birthday!

-One_Upper- Report

#20

Finally Finished This Notebook Paper Blanket!

aviiatrix Report

#21

Grandson's Christmas Present

dee5222 Report

#22

I Wanted Representation Above The Fireplace But I Don’t Hunt

ArtisanGerard Report

#23

I Actually Finished It. I Can't Believe I Actually Finished It

SgtLt-Einstein Report

#24

Galaxy Afghan Is Complete!

Snowybaby-118 Report

#25

Finished! 😄

BornDesigner6014 Report

Bron
Bron
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Ducky! Little Foot! Sara! Loved the show (can’t remember the other’s names. )

#26

My Leaf Blanket Is Done!!

Squidwardit Report

Pandasanne
Pandasanne
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Wow!!! That is patience in a picture!

#27

Finished My Second Skeleton

laceforever Report

#28

My Crochet Dragon Scale Gloves, Love The Colour Transition On These

Tired_Pigeon Report

V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
1 minute ago

One of my favourite projects to make, these gloves

#29

My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

seacogen Report

#30

For My First Ever Wearable Project...i May Have Forgotten What A Human Sized Head Looked Like

atwoheadedcat Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
1 hour ago

A beanie for Marge Simpson

#31

Magnetic Stacking Ice Cream Cones

rach11 Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
1 hour ago

Brilliant idea with the magnets, I can feel a project coming up!

#32

So Excited To Be Finished With This Skirt!

allhailcupfish Report

#33

I Proudly Present: Mosaic Opossum Vest!

hadrosaurface Report

#34

I Finally Finished The Blanket Of Potential Regret!! 2 Years To Completion!

Mewpasaurus Report

#35

Christmas Gifts Are Done! 😅 I Have A Huge Family, And Need To Save Money This Year, So I Made Everyone Their Chinese Zodiac Animal For The Year They Were Born

sippin-tea-time Report

#36

Do You Think This Hood I Made Looks Ok? My Family Just Laughed When I Showed It To Them :/

bri-ghtly Report

#37

I Took Your Advice And Added A Few Leaves

loila03 Report

#38

How Do You Handle Ungrateful Gift Recipients?

phhhysics Report

Turanga Leela
Turanga Leela
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Put it in a cardboard box and the kitty will climb right in

#39

My Finished Persian Tiles Blanket. Super Happy With It

nudiekitties Report

#40

Not A Great Photo, But Finally Finished My First Big Project. Gift For My Sister

Kehbechet Report

#41

My Fiance Is Too Nervous To Join Reddit And Share Her Work. So I'm Doing It For Her

supremebeam Report

#42

I Made A Very Cute Goose Bag. 🦆

Lumpy-Analysis-3762 Report

#43

My First Ever Wearable Finally Has A Good Photo Taken Of It!

serketchaos Report

#44

This Is My First Post In Reddit Ever So I Don't Know What To Do Here :) . I Am Disabled From A Car Accident Since 1999 And Bedbound. Knitting And Crocheting Is My Only Activity That I Have Learned Lately From Youtube. So Ií Am New To Crocheting Also. Here Is My Latest Crochet Blouse To Start With

Anitra70 Report

#45

Sadly The White Elephant I Made For A White Elephant Gift Party Really Didn’t Go Over Well. The Person Who Ended Up With It Was Very Mean And Was Going To Give To His Dog. Definitely Never Making Anything For A Party Again

raynebow121 Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I really hope that it becomes their dog's favorite toy so they can feel badly for not recognizing how awesome this is.

0
#46

Finally Finished My Top I Started In November

Madderingcat Report

#47

Someone Made Me A Generous Offer Of $35 For This Blanket -.-

feverishblue Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hope you laughed in their face!

#48

Made Some Crochet Plants And Flowers For My Sister’s Garden Themed Baby Shower! I Think The “Cat-Cactus” Is My Favorite So Far 🐱🌻🍃

Dark_Matriarch_86 Report

#49

Call Me Crazy, But I Love Making Blankets With Sock Yarn

Aanita37 Report

#50

So. I Attempted My First Blanket….y’all…shoulda Followed A Pattern 🤪

Arloneous Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Blocking will even it out a lot more! And then it'll be a cool freestyle blanket 😊

1
#51

Does Bead Crochet Count? Collection Of Christmas Ornaments 🎄

PsychoElifantArrives Report

#52

Almost Done With This Blanket For My Daughter. It's Amazing What Blocking Can Do!

treeshugmeback Report

#53

My Second Crochet Project, So Proud Of It 😊

miss3ya Report

#54

I Made Another Cat Couch Using “The Many Cats Square” Pattern For The Afghan

Ready_Cartoonist7357 Report

#55

I Made Another Baby Square!! 0.35mm Hook 🌈

bigchonkycat Report

#56

Crocheted My Grandmothers Portrait For My Mums Birthday

johnnysgirl17 Report

#57

Legends Say If You Put A Hook In My Hand During My Sleep I’m Gonna Start Stitching Dc Until I Wake Up (First Garnement Done!)

verysadmonk Report

#58

Ready For Spooky Season!

WafflezYo Report

#59

Entered In My State Fair. Didn't Win A Ribbon, But Proud Of My Work!

containerforthechild Report

#60

My Sisters Crochet Sale!

NotDarkViperAU Report

#61

Ripple Stitch Sweater I Made, 100% Merino Wool. Thoughts?

spaghetti4urregretti Report

#62

Just Finished This Big Boy! Two Years And Over 4100 Yards Of Yarn Later!

emmabee26 Report

Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Must be heaven to lie under this!

0
#63

Nailed It!!!! 😂 Pure Ridiculousness But I Will Keep Practicing

Syomm Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

well i think it is very charming a tad unnerving but lovely nonetheless

1
#64

Meet Mort. He Loves Mani-Pedis

emragozz Report

#65

Finished My First Dress! It's Not Perfect, But I Love The Fit And Feel Of It. So Excited To Continue Expanding My Wardrobe With My Own Hands

MrsLemony Report

#66

A Little Late, But I Made This Lil Festive Tree To Hold My Stitch Markers

mel-cora Report

#67

I Crocheted Backpacks For My Bridesmaids!

waldeinsamskeit Report

#68

Thought I Had Two Identical Gradient Cakes. I Didn't, But I Didn't Stop Halfway Through Because Who's Going To Frog A Meter Of Shawl Made With A 3 Mm Hook? Not Me. So Here's The Finished Filet Shawl. Own Pattern

yarnandy