So today, we invite you to explore these amazing crocheting gems, and for more, see our previous post on Bored Pan da here .

Crocheting has been practiced for a while now, and over time its patterns and techniques have evolved, making it always fresh and exciting. From clothing to accessories to home decor, this craft lets crafters express themselves by creating functional items. And after it is finished, there is no better place to share that piece with like-minded people than a subreddit called r/crochet .

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just started dabbling in crocheting, we are sure you will be able to appreciate these intricate designs that we selected for this list today.

#1 Newest Blanket I Just Finished :)

#2 I Made 120 Bees

#3 I Made This Frog And Had To Take It To The Beach

#4 Finally Finished My Persian Tiles Blanket!

#5 Didn't Love The Yarn, Decided A Cat Blanket Would Be Better Than A Twin Size!

#6 Haunted House Is Finished!

#7 My First Crochet With Light 🥰

#8 Finished This Two Piece Combo And I'm Happy With The Result😊 It Feels Soft And Warm On My Skin And I'm Looking Forward To Autumn Now😍 What Du You Think?🥰

#9 The Cats Have Already Accepted Her Into Their Coven

#10 Currently Making Cat Paw Chair Socks, And I’m Dying Over How Cute They Are

#11 Finished Froggy Hoodie For My BF!

#12 I Quit Smoking And Now I’m Addicted To Making Cute Beanies 🥰🥰🥰

#13 Bittersweet Ending. My Dad Is The One I Usually Share My Completed Projects With But He Passed A Few Months Ago And This Is The First Thing I’ve Completed Since He’s Been Gone

#14 Small Lavender Made With .6mm Hook And Size 80 Cotton Thread

#15 This Blanket Has Changed My Brain Chemistry

#16 Parasol

#17 My Submission For Silliest Project

#18 First Finished Wearable! I Love It 🐥

#19 I Made This Little Dinosaur For My Niece's 8th Birthday!

#20 Finally Finished This Notebook Paper Blanket!

#21 Grandson's Christmas Present

#22 I Wanted Representation Above The Fireplace But I Don’t Hunt

#23 I Actually Finished It. I Can't Believe I Actually Finished It

#24 Galaxy Afghan Is Complete!

#26 My Leaf Blanket Is Done!!

#27 Finished My Second Skeleton

#28 My Crochet Dragon Scale Gloves, Love The Colour Transition On These

#29 My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

#30 For My First Ever Wearable Project...i May Have Forgotten What A Human Sized Head Looked Like

#31 Magnetic Stacking Ice Cream Cones

#32 So Excited To Be Finished With This Skirt!

#33 I Proudly Present: Mosaic Opossum Vest!

#34 I Finally Finished The Blanket Of Potential Regret!! 2 Years To Completion!

#35 Christmas Gifts Are Done! 😅 I Have A Huge Family, And Need To Save Money This Year, So I Made Everyone Their Chinese Zodiac Animal For The Year They Were Born

#36 Do You Think This Hood I Made Looks Ok? My Family Just Laughed When I Showed It To Them :/

#37 I Took Your Advice And Added A Few Leaves

#38 How Do You Handle Ungrateful Gift Recipients?

#39 My Finished Persian Tiles Blanket. Super Happy With It

#40 Not A Great Photo, But Finally Finished My First Big Project. Gift For My Sister

#41 My Fiance Is Too Nervous To Join Reddit And Share Her Work. So I'm Doing It For Her

#42 I Made A Very Cute Goose Bag. 🦆

#43 My First Ever Wearable Finally Has A Good Photo Taken Of It!

#44 This Is My First Post In Reddit Ever So I Don't Know What To Do Here :) . I Am Disabled From A Car Accident Since 1999 And Bedbound. Knitting And Crocheting Is My Only Activity That I Have Learned Lately From Youtube. So Ií Am New To Crocheting Also. Here Is My Latest Crochet Blouse To Start With

#45 Sadly The White Elephant I Made For A White Elephant Gift Party Really Didn’t Go Over Well. The Person Who Ended Up With It Was Very Mean And Was Going To Give To His Dog. Definitely Never Making Anything For A Party Again

#46 Finally Finished My Top I Started In November

#47 Someone Made Me A Generous Offer Of $35 For This Blanket -.-

#48 Made Some Crochet Plants And Flowers For My Sister’s Garden Themed Baby Shower! I Think The “Cat-Cactus” Is My Favorite So Far 🐱🌻🍃

#49 Call Me Crazy, But I Love Making Blankets With Sock Yarn

#50 So. I Attempted My First Blanket….y’all…shoulda Followed A Pattern 🤪

#51 Does Bead Crochet Count? Collection Of Christmas Ornaments 🎄

#52 Almost Done With This Blanket For My Daughter. It's Amazing What Blocking Can Do!

#53 My Second Crochet Project, So Proud Of It 😊

#54 I Made Another Cat Couch Using “The Many Cats Square” Pattern For The Afghan

#55 I Made Another Baby Square!! 0.35mm Hook 🌈

#56 Crocheted My Grandmothers Portrait For My Mums Birthday

#57 Legends Say If You Put A Hook In My Hand During My Sleep I’m Gonna Start Stitching Dc Until I Wake Up (First Garnement Done!)

#58 Ready For Spooky Season!

#59 Entered In My State Fair. Didn't Win A Ribbon, But Proud Of My Work!

#60 My Sisters Crochet Sale!

#61 Ripple Stitch Sweater I Made, 100% Merino Wool. Thoughts?

#62 Just Finished This Big Boy! Two Years And Over 4100 Yards Of Yarn Later!

#63 Nailed It!!!! 😂 Pure Ridiculousness But I Will Keep Practicing

#64 Meet Mort. He Loves Mani-Pedis

#65 Finished My First Dress! It's Not Perfect, But I Love The Fit And Feel Of It. So Excited To Continue Expanding My Wardrobe With My Own Hands

#66 A Little Late, But I Made This Lil Festive Tree To Hold My Stitch Markers

#67 I Crocheted Backpacks For My Bridesmaids!