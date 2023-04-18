So, it’s no surprise that when it comes to celebrity-related stories, their fans and critics likewise have something to say. That might be one of the reasons for the abundance of answers to the Reddit user ohwowsports6 ’s question. They asked the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community about what famous people they consider to be creepy and the members didn’t shy away from making their opinions known. Scroll down to find their answers below.

It’s pretty typical for fans to put famous people on the pedestal. Whether it’s the lead vocalist of an all-time favorite band or an actress from the new popular series, they often become idolized. That’s why they might be viewed as those capable of no harm, which makes contrary cases somewhat shocking news.

#1 Jared Fogle from Subway.

Started out with a mild cholesterol problem and ended up with a child molesterol problem.

#2 Woody Allen was hiding in plain sight.

Waited until his stepdaughter was 18 (if you believe that part), then started banging her right away! While still with her mom! And married her!

#3 Kanye.

There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.

#4 Trump has been acussed of sexual harrassment and a*****t by at least 25 women since the 1970s.

#5 Bill Cosby, accused by sixty women of r*pe, drug facilitated sexual a****lt, sexual battery, or other sexual misconduct.

You know at first I was skeptical. I thought that there's probably a lot of vultures in Hollywood just waiting for a lawsuit to get their pound of flesh in. But then I saw this clip from The Cosby Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBDRwiSZSBg), and I immediately was put off. It's right there, he's grinning as he admits it to the world, but nobody knows but him — delighted that his secret is hidden in plain sight.

#6 Mahatma Gandhi would test his 'purity' by sleeping with naked girls that were underage and related to him.

#7 Jimmy Savile. Sexually abused hundreds of people throughout his life.

The stories some of the nurses who worked in the children's wards he visited have some stories about him that would make your toes curl, to the point they told children to pretend to be asleep before he turned up so that he would avoid them. He was also known to spend time down in the morgue for 'reasons'.

#8 Jared Leto is a massive creep and cult leader.

He has been accused of sexual a*****t a few times, and there’s compelling evidence against him, but for some reason not enough to get him charged.

He'd been harassing other actors on set in the name of ‘method acting’. He has sent his co-stars used condoms, anal beads, and even a dead rat.

#9 Gwyneth Paltrow.

She promotes wacky wellness trends and is obsessed with strange diets and procedures (like rectal ozone therapy). Even though she's a good actress, I find this obsession creepy.

#10 Harvey Weinstein.

Over 80 women in the film industry have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse acts.

#11 R. Kelly, sexually a*****ted dozens of women.

#12 Phil Spector. Absolute musical genius, but a very deranged S**T excuse for a person who abused his wife (Ronnie Spector) and kids, and shot a woman to death (actress Lana Clarkson) for refusing his sexual advances toward her.

#13 Kevin Spacey.

He seemed a little off to me at the peak of his career. Always liked his characters. I guess he's a damn good actor. Now I just see this predator though.

I've tried to separate the art from the artist, then watching a movie or show and just keep thinking back to to the creepiness.

#14 Jerry Seinfeld dated a 17 year old when he was 38. That's very creepy.

By the way, and I had forgotten about this before, but does anyone remember the episode where they ogled a 15-year-old and Jerry defended it as being normal?

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gl7IXuxSSk)

#15 Danny Masterson.

I'll never forgive him for ruining That 70s Show for me. I was looking forward to introducing it to the kids at the right age (especially because there's a certain line from Hyde that I used to quote all the time) but now just thinking about watching his stupid smug serial r*pist face on screen makes my stomach turn.

#16 Gary Glitter.

His name is barley spoken nowadays, for a reason. His career ended after he was imprisoned for downloading child pornography in 1999. He was also convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006 and a series of sexual offences (including attempted r**e) in 2015.

#17 I'm kind of shocked nobody has mentioned Armie Hammer yet.

He’s tried to convince women he’s dating to get a rib surgically removed so he can eat it.

What he wants, though, is to own those women. He wants them to submit to him- not because he’s paying them off, but because they want to. It’s a sexual thing for him (like it is with many serial killers). But the willing submission I think is a huge part of the appeal to him.

#18 Tom Cruise.

Scientology abuses people quite a lot, read more up on the survivors' accounts (non-famous people) and you'll see why he's creepy.

#19 Dan Schneider, he took advantage of young cast members on his Nickelodeon shows, and had a feet fetish.

I remember seeing random episodes of his shows and always wondering, "Why the hell are feet involved in this? How did this pass the editing/writers room?" Numerous people have to sign off and give notes on television production and NO ONE ever thought, "hey, maybe we shouldn't have this weird, feet stuff on our kids show all the time..?"

#20 Megan Fox, sorry but drinking blood? no thank you

#21 Hugh Hefner. The whole Playboy, sophisticated party guy image worked in the 60 s and 70 s, but didn’t last. When he was in his 80s still partying with 20 year old women it was beyond cringe and the whole Playboy mansion lifestyle turned creepy.

#22 Ezra Miller. They've gotta have something wrong in the head, and the fact that they didn’t lose their acting job truly upsets me.

Hope that young child they [allegedly] groomed is far away from them and back home.

#23 No one's mentioned Roman Polanski? Shocked quite a few people when his arrest/prosecution/flight from justice became news. He drugged and sexually a*****ted a 13-year-old girl.

When he won the Academy Award for best director, he got a standing ovation. Harrison Ford accepted the award on his behalf and made a special trip to Paris to hand deliver the award. Hollywood is full of p**o-loving scumbags.

#24 Louis CK. He’d masturbated in front of female colleagues.

#25 Jerry Lee Lewis didn’t just marry his 13-year-old cousin, he also had two wives who died under mysterious circumstances in the 1980s. Rolling Stone did a huge story that more or less said that he’d murdered one of them, but that as one of the richest people in that part of Mississippi the sheriffs etc. wouldn’t touch him.

#26 Matt Lauer.

Matt was a much-loved NBC presenter until his reputation was tarnished by sexual a*****t allegations.

#27 Alfred Hitchcock was a weird one.

Basically stalked some actresses and tried to control their lives; told them what they could/couldn’t eat, where they could/couldn’t go. He sent Tippi Hedren inappropriate Valentines letters. She claims he threw himself atop her in a hotel room and kissed her — and in her biography accused him of sexual a*****t.

#28 James Franco.

He preyed on girls through Instagram and flew to places where the age of consent was lower to have sex with 16/17 year old.

#29 Met Jack Hanna once at a zoo charity. He had wandering hands when he took pictures with girls.

I know Jack through a family friend who used to buy animals from him. She bought them to save them from those canned hunt things.

Jack Hannah is a creepy animal abuser and it makes me so mad when people think he’s an American Steve Irwin. Because he’s actually Cruella Devil.

#30 Isaac Asimov.

Self proclaimed Dirty Old Man who directed his perversity at female fans, secretaries, and graduate student researchers of his prolific non fiction, and not at women who had power over him, like editors.

#31 David Walliams.

Caught bringing underage girls into his dressing room a couple years + pulled multiple boys pants down on stage during his live shows. Heavy rumours of him being a predator. Also known to be an absolute a**hole to encounter irl. Like James Corden level.

#32 Zuck. Who'd have thought a young genius programmer who created a website allowing students to rate and compare their fellow classmates based on their looks would turn out to be such a weirdo...

#33 John McCrea (lead singer of Cake) creeps on underage girls. I'd heard rumors and just didn't pay much attention like a lot of gossip but then he weirded out on a friend's little sister at a concert. She didn't look older for her age, either. Actually the opposite.

#34 Marilyn Manson is a Nazi memorabilia collector and preys on very young women.

#35 Johnny Depp. The texts he wrote Amber Heard really makes me side eye him. I think Amber Heard sucks too though.



I largely put that last part to avoid the wrath of Depp stans that buy into the myth that he was abused and a victim of domestic violence. At one point, it did seem that way...but the more I learned about Johnny Depp, the more I realized he is truly a scary person. She obviously has issues herself, but there is no way he isn't a thousand times worse. It is scary how many people think he is a really good person still. I didn't know Depp also collected Nazi memorabilia. What a psycho.

#36 i’m not super into pop culture and i’m on the younger side but growing up really liking james charles and shane dawson was really disappointing and gross to me

#37 Ian Watkins. Absolutely horrific crimes, including sexually abusing infant children (to put it mildly).

#38 Andy Dick, for sexual a*****t and battery. But Andy Dick is famous for being an a**hole already. He was never an A-list actor or comedian.

#39 John Kricfalusi, the creator of Ren & Stimpy. He sexually harassed and groomed two of his female employees while they were underage.

#40 Justin Roiland.

Vile DMs he wrote to young women & teen girls emerged this year.

#41 Demi Moore and that video of her making out with an underage boy

#42 Mark Wahlberg.

I hate that he still has a platform when he is a clear racist, disgusting.

#43 John Travolta.

I remember the whole scandal with John Travolta and his masseuse; that was pretty creepy.

#44 Leo Dicaprio.

He's reportedly “really bothered” by the joke that he's unwilling to date anyone older than 25. He is about a day off from breaking the under 18 barrier.

#45 Bill Murray. He straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production.

#46 Drake.

Allegedly sent some really sketchy texts to Millie Bobby Brown when she was still under 18.

#47 Michael Jackson, for his alleged sexual abuse of children.

#48 David Bowie : I love his work but he was involved with underage girls during his early years

#49 From what I hear, Paul Walker was into his daughters friends (they were in high school)