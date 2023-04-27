Some people win the gene lottery pretty hard - not only are they charming, but they also seem to never age! And such is the case with these celebrities who never age featured on our list. It’s almost as if they’ve uncovered the fountain of youth or found an elixir to eternal life (looking at you, Keanu Reeves). So, ready to meet the celebrities who look young despite being well into their forties and up? 

Okay, so, no matter how many people that never age you ask about their secret tips to look younger, their answers are always different, with one unifying theme - love, be loved, and be kind. Seemingly, that’s the most potent anti-wrinkle cream ever! After love come various topicals and inside-icals (wait... Is that even a word?) to be used for aging gracefully (or not aging at all) - from dousing yourself in olive oil to eating a mound of butter, avoiding the sun or basking in it all day every day - but we think that it all actually boils down to genetics. However, that doesn’t mean that taking good care of yourself - sleeping enough, taking time to relax and work out, and eating the good stuff - won’t help you look younger and feel better!

Now, with that all said, it is probably time to meet the celebrities who look younger than they are, right? So scroll down below until you reach the photos, give your vote to the celebrities who you fancy the most, and share this article with your friends if you’d like to!

#1

Jennifer Aniston At 31 And At 53 Years Old

Jennifer Aniston At 31 And At 53 Years Old

#2

Reese Witherspoon At 25 And At 47 Years Old

Reese Witherspoon At 25 And At 47 Years Old

Kobe
Well, good makeup, a good haircut and colour, the right clothes that complement body and skin tone, good dentist / dental hygiene, and maintaining a healthy weight. If you are wealthy enough for all of that and you have some luck in genetics... that does a lot of the tricks....

#3

Paul Rudd At 36 And At 54 Years Old

Paul Rudd At 36 And At 54 Years Old

#4

Keira Knightley At 18 And At 38 Years Old

Keira Knightley At 18 And At 38 Years Old

#5

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson At 31 And At 50 Years Old

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson At 31 And At 50 Years Old

#6

Mila Kunis At 18 And At 39 Years Old

Mila Kunis At 18 And At 39 Years Old

#7

Sandra Bullock At 35 And At 58 Years Old

Sandra Bullock At 35 And At 58 Years Old

#8

Andrew Garfield At 26 And At 39 Years Old

Andrew Garfield At 26 And At 39 Years Old

#9

Will Smith At 26 And At 54 Years Old

Will Smith At 26 And At 54 Years Old

#10

Pharrell Williams At 33 And At 49 Years Old

Pharrell Williams At 33 And At 49 Years Old

#11

Eva Mendes At 29 And At 48 Years Old

Eva Mendes At 29 And At 48 Years Old

#12

Keanu Reeves At 34 And At 58 Years Old

Keanu Reeves At 34 And At 58 Years Old

Mimi La Souris
because he is our savior. i joke (almost...) but he is to adorable as a human <3

#13

Matthew Mcconaughey At 33 And At 52 Years Old

Matthew Mcconaughey At 33 And At 52 Years Old

#14

Tobey Maguire At 26 And At 45 Years Old

Tobey Maguire At 26 And At 45 Years Old

#15

Angelina Jolie At 29 And At 46 Years Old

Angelina Jolie At 29 And At 46 Years Old

#16

Cher At 41 And At 76 Years Old

Cher At 41 And At 76 Years Old

James016
Plastic surgery will do that

#17

Beyonce At 21 And At 40 Years Old

Beyonce At 21 And At 40 Years Old

#18

Jamie Foxx At 36 And At 53 Years Old

Jamie Foxx At 36 And At 53 Years Old

#19

Halle Berry At 37 And At 55 Years Old

Halle Berry At 37 And At 55 Years Old

#20

Gabrielle Union At 30 And At 50 Years Old

Gabrielle Union At 30 And At 50 Years Old

#21

Elijah Wood At 20 And At 40 Years Old

Elijah Wood At 20 And At 40 Years Old

#22

Tyra Banks At 21 And At 48 Years Old

Tyra Banks At 21 And At 48 Years Old

#23

Snoop Dogg At 30 And 51 Years Old

Snoop Dogg At 30 And 51 Years Old

Mimi La Souris
smoking products improves theirs conservations :)

#24

Avril Lavigne At 21 And At 37 Years Old

Avril Lavigne At 21 And At 37 Years Old

#25

Naomi Campbell At 36 And At 52 Years Old

Naomi Campbell At 36 And At 52 Years Old

#26

Enrique Iglesias At 27 And At 45 Years Old

Enrique Iglesias At 27 And At 45 Years Old

#27

Alicia Silverstone At 18 And At 46 Years Old

Alicia Silverstone At 18 And At 46 Years Old

#28

Tom Cruise At 33 And At 59 Years Old

Tom Cruise At 33 And At 59 Years Old

#29

Julia Roberts At 22 And At 55 Years Old

Julia Roberts At 22 And At 55 Years Old

#30

Liv Tyler At 18 And At 45 Years Old

Liv Tyler At 18 And At 45 Years Old

#31

Jennifer Connelly At 29 And At 51 Years Old

Jennifer Connelly At 29 And At 51 Years Old

#32

Rihanna At 18 And At 35 Years Old

Rihanna At 18 And At 35 Years Old

#33

Jay-Z At 29 And At 52 Years Old

Jay-Z At 29 And At 52 Years Old

#34

Adam Levine At 31 And At 44 Years Old

Adam Levine At 31 And At 44 Years Old

#35

Jennifer Lopez At 31 And At 53 Years Old

Jennifer Lopez At 31 And At 53 Years Old

#36

John Legend At 28 And At 44 Years Old

John Legend At 28 And At 44 Years Old

#37

Kate Winslet At 28 And At 47 Years Old

Kate Winslet At 28 And At 47 Years Old

#38

Owen Wilson At 32 And At 54 Years Old

Owen Wilson At 32 And At 54 Years Old

deanna woods
This man has been through a lot and I am just so happy that he is still with us.

#39

Daniel Dae Kim At 35 And At 53 Years Old

Daniel Dae Kim At 35 And At 53 Years Old

#40

Gong Li At 39 And At 55 Years Old

Gong Li At 39 And At 55 Years Old

#41

Joseph Gordon-Levitt At 18 And At 41 Years Old

Joseph Gordon-Levitt At 18 And At 41 Years Old

#42

Gwen Stefani At 34 And At 52 Years Old

Gwen Stefani At 34 And At 52 Years Old

#43

Kate Hudson At 24 And At 43 Years Old

Kate Hudson At 24 And At 43 Years Old

#44

Bianca Lawson At 25 And At 44 Years Old

Bianca Lawson At 25 And At 44 Years Old

#45

Usher At 23 And At 44 Years Old

Usher At 23 And At 44 Years Old

#46

Gwyneth Paltrow At 28 And At 50 Years Old

Gwyneth Paltrow At 28 And At 50 Years Old

