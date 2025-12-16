#1 More mysterious than creepy. We were camping in Montana near Yellowstone park in a small campground. It was the off season and there were maybe 5 other people there, including a couple 3-4 spots down who had a large dog with them in their RV. I walked by and the dog was friendly so I petted it and talked to it and went on my way.



Later that night I am sitting watching the sun set and reading on my Kindle when a cold nose bumps up under my arm, like dog does when it wants attention. I figured it was the dog and started scratching its head. Before i could look around, my friend came around the corner and froze with a look of fright on his face. I was scratching the head of a pretty big grey wolf. I had no idea what to do, I didnt want to keep touching it but I didnt want to stop and p**s it off either. I scratched for maybe 5-10 more seconds and it just looked at me like "Thanks, bro" and walked off into the woods. We went to a hotel that night...

#2 Im really late to the thread, but one of the dads in my scout troop spent some time doing photography for National Geographic. He would hike out to remote places alone and take photos for a few days. Well one time he was developing his photography and he saw a bunch of photos of him sleeping. He said he quit shortly after that.

#3 Definitely "Green Flash". Its not creepy or anything but when you actually see the horizon just light up in neon green for a half second you kinda feel...astonished.

#4 Hearing the faint sonar pings from the Russian subs in the middle of the night out in the Baltic Sea.

#5 I singlehanded a boat from Mexico to north Florida. A few days into the trip, horrible weather, broken stuff and too many big ships around resulted in 54 hours without sleep. During the last part of that period a high school girlfriend, a former coworker and I had a long conversation.



Except they weren't there and I hadn't seen them in 15 years.

#6 The creepiest thing I've ever seen out at sea in the middle of nowhere is bioluminescent plankton.



Made the whole ocean glow bright blue-green. And dolphins swimming by were lit up by the plankton like they themselves were glowing.

#7 I was on a the bow of a sailboat crossing the atlantic in pretty heavy winds, going about 15 knots. Crew had to be stationed alone on the bow in two hour shifts at all times, keeping an eye out for anything in the water. About 10 meters away from me I see a weird glint in the water. Then I realize it's a partially submerged shipping container. Before I had time to even open my mouth, we passed it by, missing it by a few feet.



And that's the story of how I nearly got shipwrecked in a storm in the middle of the atlantic ocean.

#8 I was hiking through the remnants of a remote, long-abandoned town and the surrounding area. To get to as far into the woods as I was, you had to cross fallen trees over a creek three times. I had just crossed the third "bridge" and was about five miles in and something blue caught my eye just ahead of me.



There was a man, in his sixties at least, wearing blue satin pajamas, sitting in a tree. The closer I got to him the louder he laughed; it wasn't a maniacal laugh, but it set off all the alarms in my head nevertheless. He also wasn't wearing any shoes and looked well-groomed/cleaned.



I gave him a friendly nod as I passed and he just kept laughing. Then it stopped. I turned and he was gone. There was no branch cracking, plants rustling, nothing... He was just gone.



Still rubs me the wrong way. The area I was in was a pretty rough hike, very secluded. Not very many people venture as deep as I was that day. No idea what was going on there.

#9 I live near the criminally underrated north woods of Maine. The creepiest thing I've seen out there is lights. Lights in the woods at night. On two occasions me and a friend approached them-- they vanished when we got close. It was way off trail, in the middle of nowhere. No one had any business being out there at night.

#10 I told this on another account once.



While on deployment my ship found a ship adrift off the coast of Australia. As an engineer trained for vbss I was tasked with assessing the ships mechanical status on boarding.



It was deserted. Fish in the hold and stuff set out like people were just there. There was food on the galley area that was still warm, etc.



We never found the crew so we towed the boat in for the authorities.



Absolutely scared people and those who didn't board the ship didn't believe us when we were telling them about the state of it.

#11 I like exploring derelict houses. There is a lot of development where I live so there are a few empty houses awaiting their fate at any given time. Right now I can think of 4 within walking distance of my house.



One night I visited an old farmhouse from the 1850s. It was in quite good condition but sadly was about to be demolished for a new housing estate. I usually go alone but this time I brought my wife with me to see if she would like it. I had briefly been in the house before but wanted to go back to have a proper look for anything I could save before the bulldozers arrived so I was carrying a pry bar.



I am always cautious that I could disturb squatters or vandals (it hasn't happened yet and I have been in at least 50 houses) so I did a quick look through the house and propped a chair behind the front door as the lock mechanism had been taken. The side door was open but I figured that if someone walked in that way I would hear the crunch of the broken glass on the floor.



We were standing in the kitchen and we clearly heard footsteps walking through the dining room towards the kitchen. My wife freaked out so I held the pinch bar up and walked towards the dining room door saying "Yes, can I help you?" which I figured was defiant enough to let whoever it was know that I wasn't scared of them (which may or may not have been the case).



The Dining Room was empty. The noise stopped and the only sound I could hear was the flapping of the roller blind in the wind due to the broken window. "See, it was just the blind" I said, banging the blind against the window to prove my point.



The wife was not convinced and practically dragged me out of the house. We jumped in the car and she locked the doors. "It wasn't the blind" she said. "It sounded different. I heard footsteps". She was right.



I later went back to the house alone and returned with some nice french doors which, after a lot of restoration work, are now part of my own house. Weeks later Carinya Cottage was demolished in a zero-salvage demolition and replaced by 97 tiny new houses, all of which look the same.

#12 Out at sea late at like maybe 2am and just seeing a fin pop up above the water near your boat in the complete silence and black ocean.

#13 (Serious) I was living in a dirt floor cabin for about 6 months. I would pack a lunch and hike out half a day in random directions. One day I found an abandoned hotel with an attic full of bats. The old kitchen was full of taxidermy. Not abandoned old taxidermy...current taxidermy, in various states of finish. There was a closet with stacks of dead birds, tools, woodworking tools and glass for the display cases, etc. I noped out of there in a hurry. I took my brother there later because he didn't believe me...so I have a witness.

#14 So I worked at a ranch in southern Arizona, right on the border. I didn't really consider it to be secluded because I had horses and cows. In hindsight, I guess it was really lonely because sometimes they'd talk back to me.



Anyways, doing fence borders with a guy from another camp and we had to go down into this dry river bed. As we round the bend we see a bunch of beat up trucks sitting there armed to the teeth. Turns out we ran into some kind of big deal for a cartel. The other guy told me to keep steady and we just walked straight through them on our horses. Everyone staring at us, looking like they were ready to shoot us up if we made one false move.



I asked about it when we got to the other side without turning into swiss cheese and the more experienced rancher told me: "The Cartel only cares about Border Patrol and Cops. They know this is a ranch, and they know we roam around here, and they know we don't say much." Reason being, if they ever assumed the ranchers were the snitches, they could easily find our little ranch houses. Only had 1 person to so many acres. Could have been offed and left there for many days before someone noticed. With all that in mind, I had a very passive relationship with those kind from then on.

#15 Once when I was trekking through rural Finland alone (a stroll from the campsite), I decided to stop at a lakeside.



I sat down by the lake in the moonlight, surrounded by trees and felt very calm for a while. Splashed water on my face and generally refreshed myself.



Then after spending some time looking at the water I looked up and across the lake I saw a really tall figure, half as tall as the trees. It was really skinny and I'm pretty sure it looked like it had antlers or horns and really long fingers, don't think it looked at me. I don't know if I was sleep deprived or something, but I remember I froze for a moment before running back to camp.



I honestly remember seeing something, it was large and terrifying.



But I was probably just tired and saw a trick of the light.

#16 I was on an Outward Bound trip in the White River National Forest in Colorado. A part of OB trips is a solo, which can be anywhere from 12-48 hours in which the participants are by themselves with a journal and some snacks.



I set up a sweet tent in a tree grouping. It had rained the night before so the ground was pretty soft. After setting up I walked around the area. I felt pretty tired, and decided to take a nap... for 8 hours. I woke up in the middle of the night to a bunch of twigs cracking. It turned on my torch to look to see if it was the instructors or any kind of animal. I even called out, "Hey, you good?" (not sure why I said it that way). Nothing.



In the morning I found some big cat tracks right by my tent that were not there when I took my nap. It was really unnerving knowing that a mountain lion was near me when I was sleeping. I told the guides about it and they got really particular about keeping our food away from where we were sleeping.

#17 Sorry for a "not me but someone else's story" story, but here it is anyway: I used to work for the US Forest Service and sometimes worked with an older gentleman that had lots of interesting stories from his many years of life. But by far the most chilling tale was from when he was working in a very secluded area of wilderness and was walking through the forest when a thunderstorm hit. He had seen a opening in the hill a little while back and headed to it to take shelter. Once inside he shined his flashlight to check he wasn't going to wake up a bear or something and found the skeleton of a man, sitting in a lawn chair, with a rifle rigged up so he had been able to shoot himself. The skeleton was still wearing jeans and a flannel shirt.



I've met a lot of bull shitters in my time and this guy wasn't one, he'd honestly just led an interesting life.

#18 I was running on a logging road in central Wisconsin and stopped because I felt like I was being watched. It was just an instinctive feeling. That's when I noticed a large wolf step out of the forest about 50 yards ahead of me. It was just staring and I stared back. After about 30 seconds of us checking each other out it just slipped back into the woods and was gone. I kept running in the same direction but never really shook the feeling of being watched. I guess it's not that scary because wolves rarely attack people, but you betcha it was creepy enough being alone out there.

#19 I work on a research vessel and in the North Atlantic around 2011 we saw some extremely bright object fly into the water. Not fall, but with a trajectory and no sound. It was blinding to look at and bright neon green which illuminated the entire sky. It split the low lying clouds like a sheet and continued to glow until it reached a depth where the light couldn't escape to our vantage point.

Me and the other watch standers all saw it and there was much debate and confusion with no answers. The next night it was like we went into a bird portal. Literally all kinds of sea birds just in a confused tumult, smacking into our radars and falling from the sky. Even some that I wouldn't think could be out so far. S**t creeped me out to no end. I still tell the story from time to time as it is the most singular thing I've seen in a decade of sailing the deep sea.

#20 Someone I worked with was surveying for birds in a relatively remote forest in Canada. They stumbled across a campsite that looked like it was about 5-10 years old. The tent was collapsed, but everything else looked like it was untouched. There was a clothesline up, dishes on the ground, and a few other items scattered around. Everything was dirty and covered in leaves, but there was no evidence of anything bad happening. She noped the hell out of there before checking the tent.



To this day, I'm morbidly curious about what the hell happened at that campsite.

#21 I used to live in Spain because my father was a government official. We lived near an area that was frequented by pilgrims.



I saw a few dead bodies while I was there. A lot of the pilgrims are really old, and they can't handle the physical toll the the hike takes, so they suddenly drop dead , or they rest on the side of the road and they never wake up again. I once had the displeasure of seeing one of the corpses up close, the face on the dead woman was contorted, she looked terrified like death had taken her by surprise.



As for "supernatural", I remember in 2013 I got up early, and I traveled to a path that was frequented by pilgrims. I wanted to go stargazing, and there was relatively little light pollution out in the countryside. When I arrived at my usual spot I noticed there was a man in brown robes not to far off in the distance. When I yelled a greeting towards him, he turned his face towards me. He was unnaturally pale as if he were a corpse or gravely ill. His eyes were bloodshot and he looked like he was crying. He said not a word to me and turned around again, continuing to stare off into the distance. I remained for a few minutes, but shivers kept running through my spine, and I decided I shouldn't be there so I left. Later that evening, a train derailed at Santiago de Compostela, which is the endpoint of the pilgrimage and 80 people died.



I'm think this is all a coincidence, and I probably met some sleepy pilgrim. But I told my grandma and she said it was the spirit of St. James the Muslim killer, as the pilgrim's path is dedicated to him, she says he was trying to warn me of the tragedy that was going to take place later that day.

#22 From May 2010 to May 2011, I worked as a security guard at a hydroelectric dam in Virginia. It was a fairly isolated location; if you needed an ambulance, you could expect at least a 20 minute wait. About a month after I was hired, one of the guys at the dam told me that most security guards out there quit after a few days because they got so creeped out being alone at the dam at night, and he was glad I was sticking it out.



In truth, it could be creepy. Sometimes at night, when I was patrolling the basement level of the dam itself, I’d think about the fact that I was fifty feet below the water-line on the low side, the only human being in about a mile and a half radius. Sometimes I’d hear weird noises in the woods, or catch a flash of a shadow while I was inside the dam. It takes a lot to scare me, though, and I knew I was either hearing critters in the woods or my mind was playing tricks on me.



One night, however, something happened that scared the living hell out of me. It was a little after 11 p.m., and I was sitting in the guard house reading a book. Suddenly, I heard a tap at the door.



What was creepy about the guard house at night was that when you had the lamp inside turned on, people could look through the windows at you, but the glare made it difficult for you to see outside.



When I heard the tap at the door, I thought it was a bug hitting the glass; it was so faint, and I knew there weren’t any contractors at the dam. I had the place to myself.



Then the tap came again, more insistent this time.



I grabbed my flashlight and opened the door. There was no one there.



Then I let the door slip from my hand and shut behind me. To my left — previously concealed by the door as I had opened it — was a huge man, at least 400 pounds, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The sweatshirt was smeared with fresh blood.



My heart started hammering. My blood ran cold. I was so scared I couldn’t speak.



As it turns out, he was a local fisherman who had been fishing off the bridge over the tailrace and he was wondering why the power company hadn’t started back-pumping into the lake yet, because they usually started a little before 11 and that was what always drew in the big striped bass. He was smeared with blood because he’d already caught and gutted a couple and wiped his hands on his shirt. He felt really bad when he realized that he had approached me basically in the same way that a creeper in a horror movie would have.



I am thankful to this day that I was unarmed security, because if I’d had a gun, I would have either shot him or accidentally shot myself while trying to shoot him.

#23 Friend and I went camping when we were around 18. Found an awesome flat area off the side of a rather steep hill that overlooked the lake nearby. I can't remember the name of the lake (not important), but it was large enough that we couldn't see the other side. We were there for a couple of days, were fishing, setting a couple snares, pretty much pulling a Survivorman. On the third night we hadn't lit the fire yet, we wanted to see the stars. Being Toronto kids, we rarely got to see too many. Sure enough, moonless night, no light-source around anywhere, and there are the stars. I pointed out a few passing satellites (I miss having such great vision), he named off the constellations that he knew. We were chatting then we saw it. On the horizon, a small, and very bright, red dot appeared. Looked like a gun laser dot. We both sat there racking our brains and making "Aliens" jokes. But sure enough it was getting closer. Soon it was the size of a dime, then a quarter, but it's taken the shape of an eye, and yet it got closer and closer. We started thinking that maybe it was a forest fire or something. maybe it really was Aliens with a nervous laugh. I remember him getting his hunting knife out of its sheath, and I did the same, ready for anything. Finally it's the size of a football, actually lighting up the area we were in. We were able to see the red glow off the trees, and .. the lake ..





About here is when I realized we were looking at the rising blood moon. The lake was perfectly still and the moon was reflecting off of it. He physically slapped himself into a facepalm. We were city kids after all.

#24 I've posted this before elsewhere, but it's one of my favorite experiences so I'll share again.

>

> I spent about six months last year WWOOFing, which is essentially volunteering on organic farms in exchange for room and board. One of the farms I stayed at was actually an off-the-grid homestead near Mt. Hood, Oregon, populated by shamanic hippies (who had some wild stories, themselves!) and while not remote, was deep enough in the mountains that we had no neighbors for at least ten miles in every direction. Beautiful, forested land with an amazing view of Mt. Hood from the garden. I was camping every night for about two weeks before weird things started happening.



> The first bizarre occurrence happened not to me, but to a fellow WWOOFer, who I'll call J. Now, I am not particularly outdoorsy-- I grew up in the woods in north Florida and spent my formative years getting lost in places I shouldn't be, but I don't have a great deal of camping experience and only the most basic survival skills. I am comfortable in the woods, but only until sunset. J, a true outdoorsman, had been a forest ranger in the Alaskan bush for two years prior and frequently went on weeks-long solo-backpacking trips. He had shown up at the farm a few days after me and had set up camp over a mile further down the mountain than I had, which I initially thought was a dickish move but later came to appreciate because he played his harmonica at all hours and nobody needs to hear that s**t. He was a slow-talking Minnesotan that favored all things logical.



> One morning, we met up for breakfast and he asked me if I had heard "all that screaming" the night before. I hadn't. He told me that he had been laying in his tent with his headlamp on, reading a book when he heard a deep, rumbling scream just outside his tent. He turned his lamp off to listen more closely, and realized that his entire tent was illuminated from the outside, as if someone was aiming a floodlight at it. In the few seconds after he turned his headlamp off, two things happened in rapid succession-- the screaming cut off as if someone had flipped a switch, and the light from outside clicked off. He listened for footsteps, but heard nothing. After a few moments of silence, he turned his headlamp back on and left his tent to investigate, because I guess he had never seen a horror movie in his whole life. He said that there was nothing in the clearing and no movement from the surrounding forest, even though he hadn't heard anything leave and the scream had been very close to, if not within, his camp. Then he apparently shrugged to himself and went to sleep, or maybe he passed out in fear and was too much of a man to admit it.



> He told me this over breakfast and I was horrified. He said he'd never heard an animal that sounded like that and could not explain the light, except that maybe a hunter had found their way onto our land. But then where did they go? He listened for footsteps and heard nothing. He didn't seem worried, just a bit perturbed. It was very Minnesota of him.



> Everything was quiet for a few weeks after that incident. J left for another farm, and I remained in my old campsite, only about 3/4 of a mile down from the main cabin. I was comfortable in my tent and no longer jerked awake at broken twigs or animals moving through the brush. I was very proud of myself-- look at me, an outdoorswoman!-- which was, of course, when the screaming started.



> I was laying in my tent, just on the edge of sleep when it started. It was a deep, low roaring-- unlike any animal I knew to live in the mountains in that region. I consoled myself by saying it was an injured black bear, a wolf, some kind of Lovecraftian mutant elk. Then, from farther down the mountain, something else began screaming, answering. The two whatevers shrieked at each other for the better part of an hour. I laid in my tent, trying to psych myself up to hike back up to the main cabin, but couldn't quite commit. I laced up my boots and put on my headlamp in case I had to make a run for it. Eventually, the screaming stopped and I somehow managed to sleep.



> I woke up somewhere around 4am to something very large shuffling in the bush directly behind my tent. I laid in the dark and listened, absolutely terrified. Elk, bear? It was too large. I could hear it ruffling branches of trees at least six feet off the ground. I heard it take a step, and then another. Bipedal. Human? Hunter? A hunter would never be as loud as this thing was, and I seriously doubt they would disturb an obvious camp site. Besides, in the month I'd been on the homestead at that point, I'd never heard a gunshot. I'd never seen anyone other than the people I was working with this far up the mountain, for that matter. I laid there, considering my options. It moved slowly, like it was picking through the bushes behind me-- which, in retrospect, of course it was, I'd camped right next to wild blackberry. I laid and listened and waited for a long time, almost until sunrise. It was moving slowly down the mountain. I laid in my tent long after the noise died out.



> When I finally managed to rally my nerves and leave my tent, the brush behind my tent was obviously disturbed. I thought about investigating, looking for prints, droppings, but decided I'd rather just repress the whole thing and deal with it when I was far, far away from these woods. At breakfast, I asked my host, A, about the screaming. She was delighted that I'd had a run in with the "forest people." She said that years ago when they'd moved onto the land, the forest people would get into their garden and make a mess of things, so she'd started leaving baskets of produce for them as a sign of goodwill. They'd left the garden alone since then.



> I camped out for another week before it got too cold and I moved into the main cabin, and never heard anything weird again. Pretty anticlimactic, but I guess real life usually is. Still very bizarre and interesting-- as a lifelong student of all things esoteric, it verified a lot of suspicions I had... mostly that weird stuff happens in the woods. It's also pretty telling that everyone I met in the Cascades-- granted most of them were of the shamanic, metaphysical persuasion-- had a Sasquatch story.



> There were a few other strange things about that place, but this story is by far the most interesting. Oregon is a weird, wonderful place.

#25 This just happened last week. I wish I had my phone with me because I would've videotaped the whole thing and been able to show you guys the video.



Anyway, in Ocean City, NJ about a week and a half ago, around midnight, I walk to the beach to smoke a cigar and just chill and relax. Out over the ocean, I counted 14 of these things that looked like stars. Just a round bright dot like any star you'd see in the night sky.



However, all 14, at least 14, of these bright objects were flying and dancing around each other. A couple of them were flickering, most had a steady bright light to it. They were flying in curves/circles, at one point all of them flew in and became really close to each other before immediately flying out in all directions.



I started walking the beach hoping to see somebody to ask what the hell these things were. Not one person in sight. I watched these things for over 10 minutes easily, they weren't making a sound, completely quiet. The way they were flying and dancing looked a lot like how nats or bugs fly with really no order or certain pattern to it. They weren't helicopters, they weren't airplanes, satellites, meteors, comets, none of that.



What really got me though was one flew out to the horizon then immediately turned around, flew straight at me, passing me and flying west over the beach, over the Ocean City strip, and out to the bay way out to the West. It flew in a straight line and flew from over the ocean, passed me, and out to the bay in less than 10 seconds. I wondered what the hell could fly that fast, not to mention how all 14 of these objects were maneuvering.



I thought about running back to my house to grab my phone and run back to the beach, but feared I would come back and they wouldn't be there anymore. It would've taken a good 15-20 minutes for me to run back, grab my phone, and run back to the beach.



The next day, I looked on youtube and typed in 'ocean city ufo' and nothing came up. no articles. nothing.



This is the first time I opened up about it. I'm not going to say these were aliens flying over the ocean, but they were definitely UFO's to me, just simply unidentified flying objects, as i couldn't identify what these objects i saw were.



Have no idea what they were. Strangest thing i've ever seen in my life.

#26 I work as a field biologist, and this last summer I had what I would call my closest experience with the "paranormal". We would drive around on ATV's all night with spotlights looking for prairie chickens. One night my boss and I were working together, our coworkers were at another site about 5 miles away and we'd made plans to meet up if either of our groups finished up in our respective areas. Anyways, it's about 4o'clock in the morning, very dark out, and my boss and I both notice the grass on a hilltop opposite us was illuminated - as though someone had parked their truck on the other side and turned their brights on lighting up their side of the hill. It was coming from the direction and general distance our trucks were from us, so my boss and I decided to head that way assuming our coworkers were meeting up with us. We drive the ~1/2mi to the hilltop, when we finally crest, all we see are the reflectors of our parked trucks in the distance. No lights, no vehicles, nobody nearby. Mind you, we were working in incredibly remote areas in Wyoming. The roads in and out were treacherous, there's no possible way someone snuck a truck in and out to spook us without us seeing them. This was prairie, we could see everything around us for miles. We saw that light, but now it was nowhere to be seen. Anyways, that was weird.

#27 Driving through the middle of Montana one night, going about 100mph, passed something on the side of the interstate that looks like a mangled body. Turned around at the next pass, came back. Definitely a body. Put my lights on it and tried to call 911 on my cell. No reception. Got in the car to see if i could pick up cell reception (lights were still on)...nothing there but the blood splatters. Drove away QUICK.

#28 I camped by myself in Northern MN by boat. Found my spot but saw an unidentifiable creepy blob underwater. Set up my tent etc., went fishing but curiosity lead me to the blob again and I finally figured out it was a large dead deer contorted and missing it's abdomen. Later I noticed bark scraped off tree about 8 ft up (bear sign). It was getting dark.

#29 I was in a remote area surveying populations of various organisms in mountain streams. One morning an older man crossed the stream I was standing in. We both froze for a second and he continued on his way.



He didn't have any gear with him and it's a 15-20 mile hike from the nearest (dirt) road. My point is he wasn't just casually wandering through.

#30 Not 100% what OP asks but the area where it happened made it all the more creepier given what unfolded.



I like going for walks at night sometimes because I dislike people but I've been trying to get into shape for a while now. So night time is great!



For that I have a route through some fields which are surrounded by cities and even Highways. One major cities skyline is clearly visible from the paths I take on a normal day/night. Sometimes however we get really thick fog because of a mountain range.



One night I was out for a walk and super thick fog hit. It was fun at first. I couldn't even see the end of the light cone from my headlamp and barely saw one foot in front of the other walking my familiar path. Usually you'd hear the sound of the Highway close by since it's very busy all day and night. But at some point I noticed I didn't hear it anymore. As a matter of fact, I didn't hear anything but myself. There wasn't even wind. Mind you I was in an open field, no trees to obstruct the wind and there's usually always some.



Knowing the area well I just decided to keep on with my path and soldiered on. After a while I heard a sharp whistling. That in itself isn't too weird. People walk their dogs a lot in those fields and it was far away. However the whistling continued to sound through the night and it seemed to get louder and closer. It was somewhat melodic after a while, more like a song than someone trying to catch the attention of a dog or person.



The really weird part was that it came from the direction of the open and very muddy fields while it got closer and closer. Sure you could walk there but you'd make plenty of noise and probably lose a shoe or two trying to wade through that mess.



I tried ignoring it but it creeped me the hell out. So I kept on walking, slowly getting cold despite walking up hill and faster than usual.



The whistling kept up and out of the corner of my eye I could sometimes make out a silhouette illuminated by my bobbing headlamp.



That's when I started to really freak out. I live in Germany and we have a tale around here of the "Nebelpfeifer" which basically just translates to Fog Whistler(s). There've been some historic accounts of them, with one of the major ones happening during the 30 year war, where a small village close by Düsseldorf in 1622 was surrounded by heavy fog over night. Whistling was heard all around throughout the night and on the next day more than a dozen people were missing, never to be found again.



It's said that Nebelpfeifer try to lure unsuspecting victims closer. If you can whistle their favorite tune you might survive. If not, they'll devour you. They'll stay right at the edge of how far you can see into the fog and never come any closer. They also only really stalk people who are out and about alone, unless there's dire times like during many of the wars in Europe as mentioned above.



Remembering that freaked me right the hell out and I basically speed walked/ran home.



Only experienced it once and probably got the best workout of my life, too. Wouldn't recommend it though. These days when fog hits I turn on my heel and head back home to work out another day. I'm not great enough of a fool to meddle with stuff like this.

#31 I was in Oahu Hawaii hiking the Nuʻuanu Pali area with my boyfriend one afternoon. It was our first time there and our first time in Hawaii. We had chosen to hike that area because it was beautiful and heard that people see chameleons there sometimes. It was a beautiful hike. It was a very green rain forest with tall trees and bamboo. We decided to get towards the edge of the mountain towards the cliff and that's when me and my boyfriend decided to split since we had the feeling we were getting close. I was alone hiking for probably about 30 minutes when I thought I heard somebody running through the forest in my area. I looked around and then the running sound was followed by silence. I didn't think anything of it so I decided to sit down and take my gopro camera out and mess with the settings. I was sitting in silence again when I heard leaves brushing through the forest as if somebody was running through it again. Then it sounded like there was more than one person running and all I could think was "who chooses to run in a muddy steep forest right next to the edge of a cliff?" and then the running stopped again and there was no one there again. I was alone but I started to feel like there were many people staring right at me. It was starting to get uncomfortable and I got up and left the area to look for my boyfriend. I couldn't stop thinking about the sounds I heard of people running and why there was no one there. I googled the area and found out that many people had experienced the same thing I did. The sounds of people running through the forest. People believe they are the sounds of soldiers running through the forest before they fell off the cliff to their death in a battle that took place there in the late 1700's. I thought I was going crazy but googling that place gave me chills.

#32 We were out hunting with a group of guys. We were all about 100 yards from each other. The sun had set and darkness was quickly setting in. We called it a night and I started getting down out of the tree when I heard a twig snap. I froze thinking it was a deer and not wanting to scare it. After sitting for a few minutes this blood curdling howl comes from where the twig snapped. We dont live in an area with wolves....like at all. We have coyotes, but they dont make the same sound.



My phone started blowing up with the other guys asking if I'd heard it. Yep, its nearly under my tree. It was so loud I could feel it in my chest. After about a half hour of silence I gathered all of my bravery, I bailed out of the tree, armed with a knife, and made my way to the group.



We never saw it or heard it after that. It was one singular howl in an area that doesnt have wolves, on an island we've hunted for 10 years and never had anything like that happen. Still havent quite figured out where it came from or what exactly it was. I still get goosebumps thinking about it.

#33 This won't sound like the spookiest story but I experienced something really weird twice.

This happened was when I went to visit very old church ruins in the forest. The place is kinda spooky itself, the trees are just huge, small trees are crooked, many oaks and moss everywhere because sun rarely reaches ground, you get it, typical very scary forest, but you don't get bad vibes or anything, so I started walking near ruins and went down the steep road. After a while I realized that everything went silent. No wind, no sounds of birds, nothing. It was so eerie and weird. I wasn't afraid but felt like I shouldn't have been there. Still kept going and the sense was getting more and more intense until I finally stopped and stared one big half dead tree in front of me and couldn't get my eyes off it. I felt hypnotized, like I was in awe with surroundings. When I could finally move I ran away back to the place. I haven't seen anything but I remember the weird feeling and silence. It's wasn't a sense of dread, but I felt like I wasn't welcome and I needed to leave as soon as possible.

#34 I once climbed the wrong couloir on the Middle Teton after getting bad route advice. My camera worked fine before and after entering the couloir but when I tried to take pictures from the base it showed only weird ghostly images of the rock with half the pixels missing. I ended up stranded alone on a ledge at 12500ft with no sleeping bag. Search and rescue said I was the third person they knew about soloing the route that year. One died and the other barely survived with a severe brain injury. I turned out OK but a dude died the same night on the route I should have been on. Not sure what my camera was trying to tell me.

#35 I worked in New York Harbor for quite a few years on tugboats, assisting large ships in and out of the harbor. I work offshore now and (un?)fortunately haven't seen anything too creepy out here.



To set this up, spoiler being that its not supernatural, New York Harbor is BUSY. All commercial boats communicate with each other on one VHF station (if you're interested , get a VHF handheld and tune into VHF13 sometime). Where we're going, what we're doing, how we're going to meet, etc. Everyone uses this station: rugs, badges, ships, ferries, coast guard, (well crewed) yachts, etc. So its jam packed, always sqwaking. Pretty annoying sometimes.



I came into work a day after Hurricane Sandy hit NYC. Disregarding the hazards of driving the roads on Staten Island where the boats are stationed, the entire harbor was shut down due to fears of debris and shoaling caused by the storm surge. For the next week, I sat on the boat, getting paid, waiting for the harbor to open.



The point I'm getting to is that the radio was dead silent. One of the busiest and congested waterways in the US and nobody was moving. Nobody was talking. You could turn the interference rejection all the way down, the volume all the way up and only hear a faint background buzz. It just felt..wrong. Unnatural. A bit of a post apocalyptic vibe.



Anyway, that's my creepy sea related story.

#36 Well for me it would be doing land navigation in the Fort Benning area and hearing wild hogs squeal, 4 in the morning, absolutely pitch black...alone.

#37 Two years ago I lived in a fly-in community in Northern Manitoba. I lived there for 2 years and tried to experience everything the location had to offer. I got into hunting and took to exploring around on the ski-doo that was at my disposal. One day I went grouse hunting down the ice road on the ski-doo. I had been out for a while in -35 C and managed to get a grouse. After I got the grouse, my only thoughts were on getting home. It was only then I realized how cold I was. I was already shivering and I was about 17 km away from the town. I hadn't seen anyone all morning either. As I started back I could only go so fast, otherwise the wind would wick away any heat my gear had trapped. That was the first time I really felt mortal. That was the first time I realized that if I stopped moving, I would die. It took me well over an hour to get back near civilization. When I finally got in the door I was frantic. My wife realized I was in the beginning stages of hypothermia and pushed me to alternate between jumping jacks and push ups while she prepared me something warm to drink. That was probably my creepiest experience. That is the last time I will go out alone like that. If this community ski-doo had of quit on me (which was very possible) I would have needed some quick thinking to make it out of there. Lots of dumb choices that day.

#38 My wife, my daughter and I joined our troop for a Cub Scout Halloween event at a Boy Scout camp in Colorado. It's a large hilly area tucked away in the canyons. There are lots of camp sites up the hill but further down the road are some cabins. We were allowed to stay there for the night since it's more comfortable than tents. Well these cabins are about a 1/4 mile away from any of the other buildings or tent areas. So we are nowhere near the rest of the group and it's just the three of us in the cabin.



We get ready for bed and as I'm starting to fall asleep I realize how eerily quiet it is. It is completely still outside. No wind, no rustling of trees etc. Well I eventually fall asleep.



I am then awoken very suddenly by a scream inside the room. I sit up and ask my wife if she is ok. She responds yes and checks on our daughter. She is fine. It is now dead quiet again. No noise. The scream is gone. So in a panic I start walking around the room in the dark. Nothing in the room but us. Maybe it came from outside. So I peek out the window and out the front door. No movement nothing. But it's pitch black. I can't see anything.



Time to buck up the courage, grab my phone as a flashlight and go check outside. I stand there frozen for a minute and finally work myself up to grab my phone and go outside. I grab my phone, turn on the screen and see a Halloween update alert from the Simpsons Mobile game.



What I heard was Homer Simpson screaming from my phone because one of my buildings was done in the Simpsons game. Needless to say I uninstalled that game and haven't played it since. It took a good two hours for my wife and I to call back asleep.

#39 When my wife and I were still dating we took a road trip to the Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park in Washington State. We got there late in the day as the sun was setting and we were turned back because the campground was full. Since we didn't want to drive forever just to sleep in a motel, we drove back down the entrance road for a bit until we found a fire road and took that into the forest just outside the campgrounds. We drove down it for a few minutes until we came to a small clearing in the forest and set up camp (illegally I'm sure in retrospect). If you've never been there, it looks like [this](https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/35/BIG_LEAF_MAPLES_HOH.jpg) there. About a half an hour later another car did the same thing and pulled into our clearing, but since we were already camped there they moved farther down the road. This happened a couple more times during the night and people either moved farther down the road or turned around to leave.



About 3 in the morning, I hear my wife scratching on the tent wall just above our heads and I figure that she's trying to close the screen or something and I go back to sleep. A little while later I hear her doing it again, so I look over at her, and her arms are in her sleeping bag, and in the almost-pitch-black lighting I can see that her eyes are wide open and she's listening to the scratching sounds coming from outside. Very quietly I roll over and lift my head up so I can hear the sound with both ears. I'm thinking it's a branch or something scraping the side of our tent, but we're in the middle of the small clearing with no trees, bushes, etc. right by our tent. I hear it again coming from right in front of my face, and all the hair stands up on the back of my neck. It's definitely scratching coming from outside the tent, and the scratching noise is spread out over a typical adult hand-span on the back of the tent like someone scratching with all their fingernails. I say loudly something like, "I hear you out there. I'm armed!" (a lie). The noise goes quiet, but I don't hear anyone or anything move away from the tent. Gathering my courage I open the window flap zipper and shine my flashlight out into the gloom. Nothing is there. I look in front of the tent, and stick my head out the door and look around... nothing. So, after a few more minutes we are able to start falling back asleep only to hear the scratching again right by our heads. I quickly unzip the window flap again and shoot my flashlight out... nothing! Except, I hear the scratching again from just below the window like someone is laying down right next to the back of the tent, so I shine my flashlight down and see the largest spider I've ever seen trying to climb up the slippery walls of the tent. It's legs are spread out farther than I can spread my fingers. So, I smack the back of the tent with my flashlight, the spider goes flying off into the night, and my girlfriend and I have a good laugh about it.

#40 This happened to my cousin while camping in Maine. He decided to settle into his tent for the night. He was woken up at around 2am by footsteps just outside his tent.



Whoever it was paced out there for at least an hour. My cousin just waited until they left, and left immediately. He doesn't camp alone anymore.

#41 The organ blower intake in the church steeple:



Every week, the sexton removes about a dozen bats who get sucked into the organ blower intake filter.



People say there are "bats in the belfry" - no matter how creepy, it's true; they live there and fly around at night in the empty church, where I'm often alone, practicing in seclusion - just the organ, bats, and myself.

#42 Cody, Wyoming, Midnight...



I had just finished a very long day at work. I am a medical courier, and I am regularly on the road, staying in hotels, and life is never dull. This particular evening I wound up on a 500mi drive that ended in Cody Wyo, at around midnight.



It had been cold, it was December after all and this is Wyoming. The roads had been very so-so that night, they weren't clear, but they weren't treacherous, it was one of those drives in the dark where you are on edge the whole time. Staying alert for 500 miles in the dark, on roads that were nearly abandoned at this time of night, with light snow and heavy winds, it takes a lot out of a person. This particular week it had been very busy, I had been in 4 states that week by the time I reached Wyoming that evening.



The drive to the patients house was up a windy slick road, and the drive was uneventful. After I had dropped the medicine off to them and called the boss to let them know I had made it in and was heading to a hotel to get some sleep. Pretty usual conversation, we talked briefly about how much they would reimburse me for the hotel room. They always say $80-$100 its pretty typical, and fair, since the cheap hotel in Cody Wyo is about that price.



I however am 31 and a good nights rest, a good free breakfast, and a nice AM soak in a hot tub are requirements for when I catch myself in a hotel room. I know that by the time I get to the hotel I have put on serious miles, so I treat myself, one, because if I am staying in a hotel it has been a profitable day and I can afford to treat my self just a little, and two, I feel better after a good nights rest, a great breakfast, and a nice soak. I will not name the chain of hotels I stay at, but I frequent one chain because its the best value hotel in my home town, which is back in Nebraska. Tonight I pulled into the hotel, which I have stayed at 3 or 4 times now, so I am familiar with the place. I had called ahead about 8 hours before when I was leaving Denver to call and book a room, and let them know they would be expecting me at midnight. I walk into the hotel with my bag, dusting off the snow that had fallen on me while I got my stuff out of the car and walked inside.



Its very quiet, there's no music and the tv isn't on in the lobby. I wander to the counter, leaving a trail of wet shoe prints behind from coming in out of the snow into the lobby, my shoes squeaking as I approach the counter. When I get to the counter there is no one at there. On the counter is a bowl of ice cream, with a brownie from the restaurant connected to the hotel, the local paper is open to the comics page, and the Sudoku is half filled out with a pen sitting there. Hanging on the back of the chair is a small ladies coat with fake fur fringe around the hood, on the floor next to the chair are a pair on smaller pink and black Nikes, and a black purse.



I figure that she, by the assumption of the coat, shoes and purse, is in the bathroom, so I stand at the counter quietly, waiting on her to return. I fiddle with my wallet getting out my card to pay for it and my ID. I scroll thru on my phone and hook to the free wifi. 5 minuets go by. Then 10. At 15 minuets the phone starts ringing. I still had no idea where she was, and I had begun to get irritated, it had been a long day and I wanted to get rested before I got up and drove home in the morning.



After the phone stopped ringing, and I started to get frustrated, I began to wander around the lobby, and behind the counter shouting "Hello, is any one here?" as loudly as possible. The area behind the counter is an employee only area. I venture back behind the counter where a hallway leads to the back of house area connected to the offices, staff elevator, bathrooms, laundry and the restaurant. I venture down the hallway shouting hello, still no one answers. It is now 1230am.



As I return to the counter and begin looking for a posted phone number for a manager, or some one of authority, the phone rings, the cordless phone still laying next to the paper she had opened. Frustrated, and exhausted I answer the phone, hoping its some one who could tell me where the woman is who is supposed to check me in. Its not. Its another guest, who had tried calling earlier for a wake up call in the morning. I explain to the gentleman on the phone my situation, and how I can not help him. He states he is coming to the lobby to help me look for the "girl" at the counter. I had not found a number to call.



5 minuets go by and the strange older man, with odd glasses and long unkept hair comes into the lobby from the first floor hallway. At this point I had been behind the counter, and had been shouting to the point I feared I may wake up other guests. I had wandered thru the back area, the lobby and the front part of the restaurant, all while shouting, and no one responded. This guy had given me the creeps, and I was exhausted but on high alert, there was an employee missing, and a creepy guy who just happened to appear in the same time she is missing. Feeling nervous about this gentleman I stay prepared for any strange behavior and keep myself at least arms distance from him the entire time. I explain where I have looked. That I have yelled. At this point I begin to go thru what I call "worst case scenario preperation". This guy could of easily overpowered a small woman. I may be standing here with a crazy person. I keep my space, and my back towards the main entry just in case. I am a grown man, just under 6ft, I have had self defense courses, and I have a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) after encountering a bear at a patients house in the fall. I have no reason to believe I am in immediate trouble but this guy just gives me the creeps. It is at this point I debate calling the cops. Its now 1245am.



The gentleman tells me, maybe shes in the bathroom, which i respond to that I had thought that myself, but I had walked by and yelled loudly when I walked thru the back and no one responded. He insists we check the bathrooms. My red flag goes off and I put another foot or two of space between us as I let him lead us down the hallway to the employee bathroom. My heart and mind a racing at this point, did this dude k**l her and now hes gonna try to k**l me, I start to worry about my safety as we go down a hallway that leads to small rooms and with one exit in and out. We reach the bathroom.



He knocks and annonces himself, then opens the door. The bathroom is empty. We check a few more rooms and the elevator and find nothing. We venture back to the lobby where I stand behind the counter looking for any phone number that could be a manager or supervisor. After about 10 mins I find a number and some one answers, Its now 1255am the half asleep voice on the other end of the phone is the maintenance woman for the hotel. Confused as to who I am and why I am calling I explain the situation as the creepy man stands on the other side of the counter staring at me in a dead cold manner. The maintenance woman says she will be there in 10 minuets or so. I hang up the phone.



I walk around the counter still confused looking at her stuff there, as if she just vanished. Its at this point I decide to wander towards the lobby/seating for the restaurant. Once in the doorway I turn the corner and down at the end of the booths there are a pair of legs hanging out of the booth. I had walked with in 15 feet of there while checking around before the creepy guy showed up.



I see her legs hanging and instantly the pit of my stomach turns sour and a sense of dread comes over me. Suddenly the creepy guy walks right up by me. Thinking the worst I take a few quick steps away from him and down the row of booths in the dark restaurant. With him at the other end, I look in the booth where she is laying. She is maybe 20 and very pretty. I shake her foot, she doesn't respond. I shake again, saying 'HEY!" Nothing.



Its at this moment the creepy guy starts down the booth that I finally feel I may need to defend myself. I kneel down to draw from my ankle holster as he quickly comes down the row of booths, and its at this exact moment the girl wakes up and accidentally kicks me in the chest knocking me gently on my a*s and stopping Mr Creepy in his tracks, also stopping me from drawing a weapon. She had been asleep. Mr Creepy was just a guest. Moments later the Maintenance Woman arrived and by 115am I was in my room trying to decompress.



TL:DR? Hotel Clerk wanders off late at night, she is found alive and safe, but not after I prepare myself to find her dead and almost draw a weapon on a creepy guy.

#43 South Pole winter-over here. Occasionally my bed will start rocking back and forth in the middle of hte night with no apparent explanation. No heavy equipment is running, no washing machines, no accompanying noises etc... just starts swaying back and forth. Also some people believe the station is being haunted by the guy who died here a few years back although I have never witnessed any of the alleged creepy stuff they have seen.

#44 Well I'm not always out in the wilderness but this one time I was like 4 hours out and I still had tmobile service. The mystery is i dont get service at all in college which is in downtown.

#45 Well, I stay secluded in my room, does that count? I heard baby laughter outside my door when I was 100% awake, not even drowsy. Nobody was home, and there aren't any kids below the age of 7 in the neighborhood.

#46 This story takes place in August of 2013, in the mountains of Southern Oregon. I am a USAF Security Forces Airman (military policeman). My girlfriend was at work, and as a swelteringly hot day began to turn into thunderstorms, my buddy Nick (another military cop) and I decided to go explore some back roads and get out of the heat in town.



Southern Oregon is criss-crossed with logging roads, some actively used, and many totally forgotten and grown over. Nick and I spent many of our days off starting on roads that we knew, finding roads we didn't know, driving for hours into the mountains, eventually navigating back to paved roads. On this particular day, with storm clouds building over the mountains, we set off on a road we had never been on, and began the drive into the mountains.



After driving for around an hour, we hadn't seen nor heard any signs of other people in the woods. We rounded a bend in the thick fir woods, and emerged in a meadow that was totally surrounded by thick aspen groves. The meadow was perfectly flat, and eerily still. We both noticed the strange stillness almost immediately; no birds, hardly any insect noise, no squirrels, and certainly no other people. On the far side of the meadow, right at the edge of the tree-line, there was a picnic table. The table was very odd, however. It was painted a bright orange, and was much larger than a typical picnic table in a park. Remarking on this, Nick drove through the meadow to get a closer look.



I remember being apprehensive as we approached. The whole scenario was exceptionally strange; the overall silence of the aspen grove was unsettling. Also, it was nearly impossible to see far into the trees as aspens grow extremely close together. When we parked by the table, I hopped out of the passenger seat of the truck to check it out. I'm not very tall, only about 5'5", regardless, the table was ridiculously oversized and practically unusable. The seats were nearly at chest level, meaning I would have to climb up to even sit on them.



As I was looking at the table, Nick called me over to the truck, and I noticed he was looking back into the aspens. At first, I couldn't see what he was looking at, but then I noticed a splash of color that was completely out of place in the thick trees. A small one man tent was set back in the trees, about 50 feet from the strange table.



I had an initial feeling of dread, and felt certain that there was someone in the tent, and if we could see the tent, they could see us. There were no campgrounds in this area; no people, no main roads for miles. Surely someone camping so remotely would be, at the very least, a strange person. However, as we observed the tent, we didn't see any movement or hear any sounds coming from it. Nick suggested I call out; I didn't want to, but I did. "Hey! Anyone in there?", I yelled.



No reply. Feeling completely on edge, Nick and I thought about driving away and leaving this strange area. But we began to fear the worst; what if there was a body in the tent? What if somebody had gotten kidnapped? Foolish, I know, but we thought it, all the same.



After some debate, we decided to have Nick turn the truck around to drive away from the camp; should we need to leave in a hurry, he would be waiting behind the wheel. With my heart pounding, I started walking through the trees towards the tent. I was totally keyed up with my senses on full alert. When I reached the "campsite", several things struck me as odd. Backpacks were scattered all over. No fire had been built, no wood collected. The tent... The tent was literally full of backpacks, and women's clothing. Full of dread, I turned to leave and tell Nick what I had seen. As I left, I heard Nick start yelling.



"Let's go! Let's get the f**k out of here!" Not knowing why he was yelling, I ran back to the truck. When I broke out of the trees, I saw a beat up old Ford Taurus on the road, blocking us from leaving the meadow. I immediately leapt into the passenger seat, and Nick floored the gas pedal. The car was occupied by two men; a third person was laying against the window in the back. As we drove across the meadow, the driver attempted to block us from the road, but Nick drove around them and accelerated the way we had come from. I looked back and saw the car attempting to turn around on the narrow road. Nick drove like a mad man, and though I was honestly terrified that they would catch up, we hit the the highway without seeing the car again. I still do not know if the person in the back was male or female.



I called the State Police, and they promised to send a Trooper out to check out the scene. However, I received a call the next day from a Trooper stating that the campsite, the back packs, and the women's clothing was all gone, though he could tell people had been in the area. The strange table was still by the thick aspen grove. I have not returned to the area, and do not intend to.