This series of photos continues the ones Bored Panda collected previously. Scroll away to see which ones intrigue you the most.

Some of these odd discoveries are byproducts of natural occurrences. Others, however, may make you wonder about the fascinating backstory of how these objects landed in this neck of the woods (in the most literal sense).

In some ways, the forest is like the ocean, a vast expanse where you can get lost while traversing. At some point, you will stumble upon something interesting (to say the least), like the images in these photos.

#1 Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz, Austria Share icon

#2 My Dad Made A Solid Oak Secret Door For People To Discover On Their Walks Share icon

#3 Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland Share icon

How much do we know about our forests? As it turns out, even scientists aren't sure. Most have mere estimates of how much life exists in those tree canopies around the globe. According to the World Wildlife Fund, here's an approximate: "We don't know how many tree species there are on Earth, but scientists estimate there are about 63,000 known species. There could be as many as 9,000 tree species still unknown to science."

#4 Black Cat On A Leather Chair In The Woods Share icon One time I was on a random back road. There was a little paved path going up to a leather armchair in the middle of a pretty thick little woods. On the arm of the chair was a black cat, bathing in the sun's rays. It felt unreal, like straight out of a book. I didn’t dare get any closer, as I figured that a witch must live nearby.

#5 Found A Sword While Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. BC, South Coast Share icon

#6 Stained Glass Window In A Forest Share icon

These forest finds are just some of the many usually unearthed by hikers or experts. In 2023, a group of archeologists found the remains of a Yotvingian settlement. The Yotvingians were an ancient Baltic tribe that existed until the 1400s. According to a report by the Miami Herald, archeologists from the University of Warsaw found traces of Yotvingian inhabitants through the style of bronze jewelry they found in a Polish forest. They eventually discovered jewelry dating back to the 10th and 12th centuries.

#7 These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon Share icon

#8 This Tree Ate This Trail Sign But Left The Perfect Window For Little Hiking Man Share icon

#9 Found In The Woods Share icon

#10 A Rabies Vaccine That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat Share icon

#11 Found A 19th-Century Dog's Gravestone While Out Walking In The Woods Share icon

If you think seeing these images randomly on a hike or random walk through the woods is already jolting enough, try spending a night in a creepy forest. That was what writer Sophie Buchan did in Transylvania’s Hoia-Baciu Forest. And she described her experience in an article in The Independent. ADVERTISEMENT The Hoia-Baciu has a deep history, beginning with a UFO sighting in 1968. From then on, it became a tourist attraction. However, according to Buchan’s article, these visitors suddenly experienced strange occurrences.

#12 Abandoned Pet Cemetery In The Woods Of Freetown, Massachusetts Share icon

#13 A Plane Crash I Hiked To In North Carolina Share icon

#14 First Gold Find For The Year And The Weirdest Find Of All Time Share icon I was in the woods detecting in an area with heavy iron today (1800s nails in the ground, scrap iron bits, and sheet metal bits), and to my amazement, found dentures made of gold. Not sure how old they are, but my guess is somewhere in the 1800s up to the 1940s, since the homes which were once nearby were gone by the mid-1940s.

#15 Went Geocaching And Found These Boots Nailed To A Tree Share icon

#16 Giant Puffball Mushroom My Sister Found In The Woods Share icon

#17 I Found An Old Deer Antler On A Tree In The Forest Share icon

According to Buchan, some of the “strange symptoms” that people supposedly go through include “nausea, anxiety, the feeling of being watched – and the failure of electronic devices.” Joggers also reportedly witness ongoing ectoplasms. Buchan also shared a story from her guide, Alex, who, along with his colleague Marius, experienced something out of this world. “Well, there was a man who went crazy, thinking he’d met a demon. He’d just got a massive tattoo of a demon on his chest, to ward off demons.”

#18 Does Anyone Know The Cause Of A Tree Growing In A Spiral Like This? I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Found In The Woods Of Georgia Share icon

#19 Beaver’s Chew Marks On A Tree That I Found Share icon

#20 Old Train Track Almost Completely Reclaimed By Nature Share icon

#21 Abandoned Jaguar E-Type Hidden In The Forest Share icon

Buchan likewise wrote about what Alex described as “the scariest thing that happened.” It involved Marius during a night tour and an unusual conversation with a tourist. “He once did an extended night tour, one-on-one, with a very morbid man who talked about his obsession with death, how he enjoyed being with people as they die, watching them die.”

#22 Found These Structures And An Entire Stone Labyrinth In The Forest While Foraging Share icon I think it’s either my fellow stoners who got a little too enthusiastic, neopagans, or a portal to the fairy land through Pan’s labyrinth.

#23 A Bowling Ball With Its Brain Exposed I Found In The Woods Share icon

#24 Stumbled Upon A Fallen Totem In The Forest In British Columbia, Canada Share icon

#25 A Trail I Was Walking On Had Rock-Foot Sculptures. I Had To Add One As Well Share icon

#26 Came Across A Boar Sculpture In The Middle Of The Forest Share icon

#27 A Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods Share icon

According to Buchan, Alex isn’t a fan of sleeping in the forests because of his fair share of chilling experiences. During his very first camping trip, he abruptly woke up to the sound of “a very loud hoof noise,” which he thought came either from a horse or a “particularly large deer.” “Every time they would stick their head out from the tent to investigate, the noise would stop,” she wrote, recalling Alex’s experiences. “The next time, he slept in a hammock to get closer to whatever was causing the sound. His visit was cut short when a bat smashed into his face.”

#28 Randomly Found This Dilapidated Cabin In The Woods While Exploring Share icon

#29 A Few Years Back Me And My Friends Found This Peeking Behind A Tree In The Woods Deep Behind A Friend’s House Share icon I was camping with some friends in the woods behind another friend’s house. Halfway through the night, I decided to get some more firewood for the campfire. On my way back, I felt like I was being watched. It was a half-moon, so there was enough light for me to barely see around me. As I looked around, my eyes fell on a person’s face poking from behind a tree.



The face was horrifying, pale with hollow eyes and a gaping mouth. I dropped everything and ran, and when I came back to my group, I was panicked and scared. After telling them what happened, my friends decided they wanted to see it for themselves, and brought me with them. I was hesitant, but going with a group seemed better than being alone. We brought flashlights this time, and when we came to the place I saw the face, it was still there. After shining the light on it, we saw it was just a styrofoam head on a stick someone out behind the tree. It looked like it had been there for a while, with some green moss growing on it, discoloration, etc.



The scariest part about this was my friend (whose house was in front of the woods we were in) swore up and down he didn’t put it there. He was pretty shaken. Especially because he and his mom had been stalked a few months before and he was sure it was left by the guy.

#30 A Blue Mineral Stone Found In The Forest Share icon

#31 I Took A Picture Of A Forest Troll Share icon

#32 Saw This Tree Today While Hunting. Thought You Might Like It. Looked Magical To Me Share icon

#33 I Found It Tucked In A Tree Near The Top Of Mount Greylock In Massachusetts Share icon The second card says: "How about a hike, maybe a walk, keep me in your pocket... Our adventure awaits."

#34 Found This About 5 Miles Deep In The Woods On A Hike…. The Next Day It Was All Gone Share icon

The author wrote about her experience during her overnight stay at the Hoia-Baciu forest. While she didn’t have the same creepy encounters, she took more notice of the trees around. “We point our flashlights at misshapen trees – many here grow in zig-zag patterns or in spirals, a phenomenon which has not been plausibly explained by any of the scientists who have come to investigate. What’s more, every single tree that spirals does so in a clockwise direction.”

#35 Came Across This Tree While Walking Through A Forest In Japan Share icon

#36 Found A Bathtub 2-Kilometers Deep In The Woods Hooked Up To A Natural Spring Share icon

#37 Tree Roots Are Growing Over A Stream Share icon

#38 Found A Hard Drive In A Tree In The Woods Share icon

#39 I Found This Cool Walking Stick Out In The Woods As I Went Hiking Share icon

#40 Doll Head Found In Woods Share icon

“Invasive alien species are increasingly a problem for European forests.” This is according to an article by the European Environment Agency on the eight facts about Europe’s forest ecosystems. But they weren’t referring to extraterrestrials. “There are around 1,800 species in Europe’s forests which are invasive and alien to the natural environment. For example, European forests have been devastated by Dutch elm disease caused by fungi introduced from Asia, and gray squirrels are outcompeting red squirrels. Globally, invasive alien species are one of the largest causes of biodiversity loss.”

#41 Found A Homeless Person's Stick House In The Woods Share icon

#42 Art Installation In My Local Forest While It’s Foggy Outside Share icon

#43 I Went Deeper Into The Woods. Someone Is Making Art Share icon

#44 A Solid Glass Rod With Rounded Ends Found In The Woods Share icon

#45 Can Anyone Explain This That I Saw In The Forest Today? Share icon

#46 Metal Obelisk Found In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

And if you want to see something you probably haven’t before, Moroccan tree goats are worth looking into. Yes, you read that right. Goats are standing in trees as if it were a daily forest sighting worldwide. These “flying goats” have been a tourist attraction since the early 2000s. But while they have become a source of livelihood for locals, some believe they are being exploited and deprived of freedom.

#47 On A Forest Walk, I Saw A Hole Off The Path. I Looked Inside And Found A Weird Statue With A Bell On It Share icon

#48 This Abandoned Outhouse In The North Woods Of Minnesota Share icon

#49 Abandoned Rail Tunnel. Willamette National Forest, Oregon Share icon

#50 Found A Mysterious-Looking Door In The Middle Of A Forest Walk Today. Wonder Who I Will Draw? Share icon

#51 This Group We Came Across In A Forest Casually Hiking In Medieval Outfits Share icon

#52 This Pile Of Deer Skulls I Found In The Woods Share icon

#53 While Driving Around The Rural Southern Mountains, We Came Across This Abandoned Home Tucked Away Share icon Neighbors have said that they remember going over there to play as kids, but now it is abandoned and slowly tilting more and more every year.

#54 I Finally Found My Very Own Chicken Tree Share icon Spotted this fine specimen from the road. Had to have gotten 20 lbs of chicken without making a dent in it! Found in New Jersey.

#55 An Abandoned Ski Lift Above My Hiking Trail In Colorado Share icon

#56 Staircase To Nowhere In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

#57 Got Blair Witch Vibes From These Rock Cairns I Found Deep In The Woods In A Remote Area Share icon

#58 A Week Ago, I Was Walking In The Woods Again And I Saw This Share icon So about a month ago, I discovered this path in the woods by my school. I really didn’t think anything of it, it just led to a cool pond area and a walking trail. But if you go into the woods a bit deeper, you find a bunch of chairs all sat around the remnants of a fire.



Some of the chairs were hanging upside down from trees, and it was just a really eerie thing to see but I didn’t think much of it, probably that it was just an abandoned site of some college party from a few years back or something.



Sadly, I was/am too much of a chicken to investigate further so I did what the sign said and left, but I’ve thought about it every day since. Any ideas as to what it might be?

#59 Not Sure What’s Going On With This… Found A Pumpkin Stuffed With Pennies In The Woods Share icon

#60 10-Pound Penny With 3 Skeleton Keys Found In The Woods Share icon I found these while detecting in the woods near my house. It's by far the most intriguing thing I've found since starting the hobby.

#61 What’s This Skull? Found This Near Joshua Tree In California, Looks Like It Got Stuck Between Two Boulders Share icon

#62 I Found This In The Woods Share icon What do you think? I found this in Maryland, and I’m interested in finding out more about this vehicle.

#63 This Weird Ice Forms On Rotten Wood Near Where I Live Share icon There have been days in the past when there is loads of it in my local woods. It’s always gone by the next day. Luckily, I walk my dog there most days so I normally catch it on the rare occasions it appears.

#64 So I Found This In The Forest Near My House Share icon

#65 Just A Mannequin In The Forest Share icon

#66 Hiking In A Forest Preserve Near A Cemetery And Saw This. Pentagrams Were Painted On Some Trees Creating A Huge Circle Around Them. I've Never Gone Back Share icon

#67 Found A Confession Booth In The Middle Of The Woods. Can’t Stain The Church’s Reputation, Put It Out In The Woods Share icon

#68 Weird Trees In The Woods. Don't Know What Caused This Share icon

#69 In Atlanta There’s A Trail In The Woods Called “The Doll Head Trail.” It Features Creepy Dolls And Other Toys, Almost Like If Sid From Toy Story Made A Trail Share icon

#70 Weird Statue Out In The Woods Share icon

#71 A Mysterious Green Box Appears In The Middle Of A Forest. It’s Locked Shut And Chained To A Tree In Dardanelles Pass At The Bottom Of The Giant Stairway Share icon

#72 Came Across This While Working In The Woods Share icon

#73 This Oddly Shaped Tree I Found On A Hike A Couple Years Ago Share icon

#74 Caught An Ignis Fatuus In A Photo... My Girlfriend Took Some Pictures In An Irish Forest, We Watched Them Now And Found These Weird Lights Hovering Around Share icon

#75 This Basket Stinkhorn I Found While Bushwalking Share icon

#76 I Found These In The Woods On My Property, What Does These Mean? They’re Made Of Something Like Clay And Plaster. Some Witchcraft? Share icon

#77 My Girlfriend Found A Bottle In The Woods That Had A Terrarium Growing Naturally Inside Share icon

#78 Found This 1829 Silver Half-Dime In The Woods. Nickels Weren’t Invented Yet Share icon

#79 Some Prints I Saw In The Woods Of Upstate New York Are Around 2 Inches Across Share icon

#80 Found A Flybrary While Hiking. I Don’t Fish So I Had No Idea This Was A Thing Share icon

#81 Back In 2018. Two-Hour Hike Into The Wilderness Following Moose Tracks. Very Far Off Of Any Marked Trail, I Found This. Turned Around And Started Walking Back Share icon Marked the coordinates on my Garmin, but never actually went back. Just felt weird and really creeped me out, given how far off-trail and how deep in the woods I was.

#82 Found At A Local Walking Trail In The Woods Share icon

#83 This Lime Kiln In The Woods Share icon

#84 I Found This Tower Deep In The Woods In Scotland Share icon

#85 This 1932 Glass Clorox Bottle I Found In The Woods Behind My House With The Cork Still In It Share icon

#86 What Is This 25-Foot-Tall Concrete Structure In The Woods? Share icon I found this structure in the woods behind the Apalachia Powerhouse in Reliance, TN. It’s at least 25 feet tall, has three holes in the ceiling, and is nowhere near water or a main road. No other structures are nearby.