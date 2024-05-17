ADVERTISEMENT

In some ways, the forest is like the ocean, a vast expanse where you can get lost while traversing. At some point, you will stumble upon something interesting (to say the least), like the images in these photos. 

Some of these odd discoveries are byproducts of natural occurrences. Others, however, may make you wonder about the fascinating backstory of how these objects landed in this neck of the woods (in the most literal sense).

This series of photos continues the ones Bored Panda collected previously. Scroll away to see which ones intrigue you the most. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz, Austria

Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz, Austria

zodd1981 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
lwandzilak avatar
Always Malfunctioning
Always Malfunctioning
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stargate Kappern in Kappern, Austria---From Google...A eatal replica of the famous Stargate from the television series and movie. In the series, the device creates a wormhole to travel to another planet instantaneously. The art piece is about 4-5 meters tall and was made by the local artist Martin Mayrbäurl.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Dad Made A Solid Oak Secret Door For People To Discover On Their Walks

My Dad Made A Solid Oak Secret Door For People To Discover On Their Walks

Francoberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
sheilamcenany avatar
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone does this on a trail I walk and I leave little gifts there, like crystals or painted rocks. The weird thing is, the next day they are gone.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

Rob Mulholland Artist , Rob Mulholland Artist , Rob Mulholland Artist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a bit freaky. I wouldn't want to come across them if I was walking at night.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

How much do we know about our forests? As it turns out, even scientists aren't sure. Most have mere estimates of how much life exists in those tree canopies around the globe. 

According to the World Wildlife Fund, here's an approximate: "We don't know how many tree species there are on Earth, but scientists estimate there are about 63,000 known species. There could be as many as 9,000 tree species still unknown to science."

#4

Black Cat On A Leather Chair In The Woods

Black Cat On A Leather Chair In The Woods

One time I was on a random back road. There was a little paved path going up to a leather armchair in the middle of a pretty thick little woods. On the arm of the chair was a black cat, bathing in the sun's rays. It felt unreal, like straight out of a book. I didn’t dare get any closer, as I figured that a witch must live nearby.

astrobleeem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Found A Sword While Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. BC, South Coast

Found A Sword While Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. BC, South Coast

Monorail_Song Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
georgeduncan avatar
George D
George D
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an American I envy the finds from folks over in Europe. 3000 year old Roman coins, for example. Collective yawn from the locals. Me, with crazed anime eyes if I find a decent sized shark tooth.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Stained Glass Window In A Forest

Stained Glass Window In A Forest

cherrybaggle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

These forest finds are just some of the many usually unearthed by hikers or experts. In 2023, a group of archeologists found the remains of a Yotvingian settlement. The Yotvingians were an ancient Baltic tribe that existed until the 1400s. 

According to a report by the Miami Herald, archeologists from the University of Warsaw found traces of Yotvingian inhabitants through the style of bronze jewelry they found in a Polish forest. They eventually discovered jewelry dating back to the 10th and 12th centuries.

#7

These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon

These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon

floydical Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what trees running at top speed look like. Something must have startled them.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

This Tree Ate This Trail Sign But Left The Perfect Window For Little Hiking Man

This Tree Ate This Trail Sign But Left The Perfect Window For Little Hiking Man

royalecheez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Found In The Woods

Found In The Woods

CardiacSchmardiac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

A Rabies Vaccine That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

A Rabies Vaccine That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

Citii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Found A 19th-Century Dog's Gravestone While Out Walking In The Woods

Found A 19th-Century Dog's Gravestone While Out Walking In The Woods

spindaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The prettiest and most celebrated of spaniel kind. This is beautiful.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you think seeing these images randomly on a hike or random walk through the woods is already jolting enough, try spending a night in a creepy forest. That was what writer Sophie Buchan did in Transylvania’s Hoia-Baciu Forest. And she described her experience in an article in The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hoia-Baciu has a deep history, beginning with a UFO sighting in 1968. From then on, it became a tourist attraction. However, according to Buchan’s article, these visitors suddenly experienced strange occurrences.

#12

Abandoned Pet Cemetery In The Woods Of Freetown, Massachusetts

Abandoned Pet Cemetery In The Woods Of Freetown, Massachusetts

Whimsical_Ruins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HeII no, man. I've seen enough movies to know how this turns out.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

A Plane Crash I Hiked To In North Carolina

A Plane Crash I Hiked To In North Carolina

L3N1B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love to visit an old crash site. I wonder what kind of cool stuff you could find.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

First Gold Find For The Year And The Weirdest Find Of All Time

First Gold Find For The Year And The Weirdest Find Of All Time

I was in the woods detecting in an area with heavy iron today (1800s nails in the ground, scrap iron bits, and sheet metal bits), and to my amazement, found dentures made of gold. Not sure how old they are, but my guess is somewhere in the 1800s up to the 1940s, since the homes which were once nearby were gone by the mid-1940s.

Bill20201 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Went Geocaching And Found These Boots Nailed To A Tree

Went Geocaching And Found These Boots Nailed To A Tree

Stado08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Giant Puffball Mushroom My Sister Found In The Woods

Giant Puffball Mushroom My Sister Found In The Woods

kfranky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

I Found An Old Deer Antler On A Tree In The Forest

I Found An Old Deer Antler On A Tree In The Forest

Not-Sofun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Buchan, some of the “strange symptoms” that people supposedly go through include “nausea, anxiety, the feeling of being watched – and the failure of electronic devices.” Joggers also reportedly witness ongoing ectoplasms.  

Buchan also shared a story from her guide, Alex, who, along with his colleague Marius, experienced something out of this world. “Well, there was a man who went crazy, thinking he’d met a demon. He’d just got a massive tattoo of a demon on his chest, to ward off demons.”
#18

Does Anyone Know The Cause Of A Tree Growing In A Spiral Like This? I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Found In The Woods Of Georgia

Does Anyone Know The Cause Of A Tree Growing In A Spiral Like This? I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Found In The Woods Of Georgia

sloppyjo77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
bretsander avatar
Bret Sander
Bret Sander
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a strangler vine,of some sort. Maybe wild grape, or bittersweet. It wraped itself around the tree and eventually destroyed it . The tree is long gone, but it's killer remains.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Beaver’s Chew Marks On A Tree That I Found

Beaver’s Chew Marks On A Tree That I Found

thunderchicken275 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
glorialawson_1 avatar
BLONDTROBL
BLONDTROBL
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know what they say: eat a beaver, save a tree! 😲 Actually, I say that... 🤣🤣🤣😉

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Old Train Track Almost Completely Reclaimed By Nature

Old Train Track Almost Completely Reclaimed By Nature

asmallercat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Abandoned Jaguar E-Type Hidden In The Forest

Abandoned Jaguar E-Type Hidden In The Forest

c_stone710 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Buchan likewise wrote about what Alex described as “the scariest thing that happened.” It involved Marius during a night tour and an unusual conversation with a tourist.

“He once did an extended night tour, one-on-one, with a very morbid man who talked about his obsession with death, how he enjoyed being with people as they die, watching them die.”
#22

Found These Structures And An Entire Stone Labyrinth In The Forest While Foraging

Found These Structures And An Entire Stone Labyrinth In The Forest While Foraging

I think it’s either my fellow stoners who got a little too enthusiastic, neopagans, or a portal to the fairy land through Pan’s labyrinth.

thuebanraqis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

A Bowling Ball With Its Brain Exposed I Found In The Woods

A Bowling Ball With Its Brain Exposed I Found In The Woods

Imthasupa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Stumbled Upon A Fallen Totem In The Forest In British Columbia, Canada

Stumbled Upon A Fallen Totem In The Forest In British Columbia, Canada

smoothloam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

A Trail I Was Walking On Had Rock-Foot Sculptures. I Had To Add One As Well

A Trail I Was Walking On Had Rock-Foot Sculptures. I Had To Add One As Well

dakatzpajamas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Came Across A Boar Sculpture In The Middle Of The Forest

Came Across A Boar Sculpture In The Middle Of The Forest

FossilisedShark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods

A Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods

Concheck_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

According to Buchan, Alex isn’t a fan of sleeping in the forests because of his fair share of chilling experiences. During his very first camping trip, he abruptly woke up to the sound of “a very loud hoof noise,” which he thought came either from a horse or a “particularly large deer.” 

“Every time they would stick their head out from the tent to investigate, the noise would stop,” she wrote, recalling Alex’s experiences. “The next time, he slept in a hammock to get closer to whatever was causing the sound. His visit was cut short when a bat smashed into his face.”
#28

Randomly Found This Dilapidated Cabin In The Woods While Exploring

Randomly Found This Dilapidated Cabin In The Woods While Exploring

indecentoctopus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

A Few Years Back Me And My Friends Found This Peeking Behind A Tree In The Woods Deep Behind A Friend’s House

A Few Years Back Me And My Friends Found This Peeking Behind A Tree In The Woods Deep Behind A Friend’s House

I was camping with some friends in the woods behind another friend’s house. Halfway through the night, I decided to get some more firewood for the campfire. On my way back, I felt like I was being watched. It was a half-moon, so there was enough light for me to barely see around me. As I looked around, my eyes fell on a person’s face poking from behind a tree.

The face was horrifying, pale with hollow eyes and a gaping mouth. I dropped everything and ran, and when I came back to my group, I was panicked and scared. After telling them what happened, my friends decided they wanted to see it for themselves, and brought me with them. I was hesitant, but going with a group seemed better than being alone. We brought flashlights this time, and when we came to the place I saw the face, it was still there. After shining the light on it, we saw it was just a styrofoam head on a stick someone out behind the tree. It looked like it had been there for a while, with some green moss growing on it, discoloration, etc.

The scariest part about this was my friend (whose house was in front of the woods we were in) swore up and down he didn’t put it there. He was pretty shaken. Especially because he and his mom had been stalked a few months before and he was sure it was left by the guy.

ScaryisGood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

A Blue Mineral Stone Found In The Forest

A Blue Mineral Stone Found In The Forest

fancygoldfishfrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

I Took A Picture Of A Forest Troll

I Took A Picture Of A Forest Troll

Big_Cartographer1424 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Saw This Tree Today While Hunting. Thought You Might Like It. Looked Magical To Me

Saw This Tree Today While Hunting. Thought You Might Like It. Looked Magical To Me

5348455 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Found It Tucked In A Tree Near The Top Of Mount Greylock In Massachusetts

I Found It Tucked In A Tree Near The Top Of Mount Greylock In Massachusetts

The second card says: "How about a hike, maybe a walk, keep me in your pocket... Our adventure awaits."

louieneuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Found This About 5 Miles Deep In The Woods On A Hike…. The Next Day It Was All Gone

Found This About 5 Miles Deep In The Woods On A Hike…. The Next Day It Was All Gone

El_cucuy24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The author wrote about her experience during her overnight stay at the Hoia-Baciu forest. While she didn’t have the same creepy encounters, she took more notice of the trees around. 

“We point our flashlights at misshapen trees – many here grow in zig-zag patterns or in spirals, a phenomenon which has not been plausibly explained by any of the scientists who have come to investigate. What’s more, every single tree that spirals does so in a clockwise direction.”
#35

Came Across This Tree While Walking Through A Forest In Japan

Came Across This Tree While Walking Through A Forest In Japan

Jamminmb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
janinesmith avatar
J9
J9
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

日本語: 境内社 鎌八幡宮御神木へ鎌を奉献（突き刺す）する事で願掛けをする。和歌山県伊都郡かつらぎ町三谷にある丹生酒殿神社。 English: Shinboku(神木：sacred tree) of Niu-sakadono-Jinja Shrine in Katsuragi, Wakayama. You stab a sickle into the tree and pray to God. If the sickle doesn't fall, the wish will come true.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Found A Bathtub 2-Kilometers Deep In The Woods Hooked Up To A Natural Spring

Found A Bathtub 2-Kilometers Deep In The Woods Hooked Up To A Natural Spring

StrongIPA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Tree Roots Are Growing Over A Stream

Tree Roots Are Growing Over A Stream

momsmashinator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Found A Hard Drive In A Tree In The Woods

Found A Hard Drive In A Tree In The Woods

critbuild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

I Found This Cool Walking Stick Out In The Woods As I Went Hiking

I Found This Cool Walking Stick Out In The Woods As I Went Hiking

GreenchiliStudioz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Doll Head Found In Woods

Doll Head Found In Woods

ZombiesAtKendall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“Invasive alien species are increasingly a problem for European forests.” This is according to an article by the European Environment Agency on the eight facts about Europe’s forest ecosystems. But they weren’t referring to extraterrestrials. 

“There are around 1,800 species in Europe’s forests which are invasive and alien to the natural environment. For example, European forests have been devastated by Dutch elm disease caused by fungi introduced from Asia, and gray squirrels are outcompeting red squirrels. Globally, invasive alien species are one of the largest causes of biodiversity loss.”
#41

Found A Homeless Person's Stick House In The Woods

Found A Homeless Person's Stick House In The Woods

TroubleImpossible226 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Art Installation In My Local Forest While It’s Foggy Outside

Art Installation In My Local Forest While It’s Foggy Outside

minzkonig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

I Went Deeper Into The Woods. Someone Is Making Art

I Went Deeper Into The Woods. Someone Is Making Art

Hamofthewest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

A Solid Glass Rod With Rounded Ends Found In The Woods

A Solid Glass Rod With Rounded Ends Found In The Woods

dill_and_vinegar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Can Anyone Explain This That I Saw In The Forest Today?

Can Anyone Explain This That I Saw In The Forest Today?

placeau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Metal Obelisk Found In The Middle Of The Woods

Metal Obelisk Found In The Middle Of The Woods

Mad_duck4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't that an old prank going around awhile back? In different locations.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

And if you want to see something you probably haven’t before, Moroccan tree goats are worth looking into. Yes, you read that right. Goats are standing in trees as if it were a daily forest sighting worldwide. 

These “flying goats” have been a tourist attraction since the early 2000s. But while they have become a source of livelihood for locals, some believe they are being exploited and deprived of freedom.

#47

On A Forest Walk, I Saw A Hole Off The Path. I Looked Inside And Found A Weird Statue With A Bell On It

On A Forest Walk, I Saw A Hole Off The Path. I Looked Inside And Found A Weird Statue With A Bell On It

darbsllim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Abandoned Outhouse In The North Woods Of Minnesota

This Abandoned Outhouse In The North Woods Of Minnesota

U235EU , U235EU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Abandoned Rail Tunnel. Willamette National Forest, Oregon

Abandoned Rail Tunnel. Willamette National Forest, Oregon

Draw_Rude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Found A Mysterious-Looking Door In The Middle Of A Forest Walk Today. Wonder Who I Will Draw?

Found A Mysterious-Looking Door In The Middle Of A Forest Walk Today. Wonder Who I Will Draw?

peacefrogus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
lori0713_1 avatar
Mother of Giants
Mother of Giants
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on who is supposed to join you on your journey to the Dark Tower.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

This Group We Came Across In A Forest Casually Hiking In Medieval Outfits

This Group We Came Across In A Forest Casually Hiking In Medieval Outfits

ksanyee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

This Pile Of Deer Skulls I Found In The Woods

This Pile Of Deer Skulls I Found In The Woods

YungAnthrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

While Driving Around The Rural Southern Mountains, We Came Across This Abandoned Home Tucked Away

While Driving Around The Rural Southern Mountains, We Came Across This Abandoned Home Tucked Away

Neighbors have said that they remember going over there to play as kids, but now it is abandoned and slowly tilting more and more every year.

silent_hills_explorations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
lori0713_1 avatar
Mother of Giants
Mother of Giants
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's so sad. It looks like it was an amazing house back in it's day.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

I Finally Found My Very Own Chicken Tree

I Finally Found My Very Own Chicken Tree

Spotted this fine specimen from the road. Had to have gotten 20 lbs of chicken without making a dent in it! Found in New Jersey.

power_in_logic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

An Abandoned Ski Lift Above My Hiking Trail In Colorado

An Abandoned Ski Lift Above My Hiking Trail In Colorado

Strange_Juice2778 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Staircase To Nowhere In The Middle Of The Woods

Staircase To Nowhere In The Middle Of The Woods

human-potato_hybrid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Got Blair Witch Vibes From These Rock Cairns I Found Deep In The Woods In A Remote Area

Got Blair Witch Vibes From These Rock Cairns I Found Deep In The Woods In A Remote Area

hyperxenophiliac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
hopkins-tamytha avatar
Awesome At Being Autistic
Awesome At Being Autistic
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay this is really cool and gives off peaceful vibes. I would happily sit here and forest bathe for hours.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

A Week Ago, I Was Walking In The Woods Again And I Saw This

A Week Ago, I Was Walking In The Woods Again And I Saw This

So about a month ago, I discovered this path in the woods by my school. I really didn’t think anything of it, it just led to a cool pond area and a walking trail. But if you go into the woods a bit deeper, you find a bunch of chairs all sat around the remnants of a fire.

Some of the chairs were hanging upside down from trees, and it was just a really eerie thing to see but I didn’t think much of it, probably that it was just an abandoned site of some college party from a few years back or something.

Sadly, I was/am too much of a chicken to investigate further so I did what the sign said and left, but I’ve thought about it every day since. Any ideas as to what it might be?

MiniStarPlanet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some group claiming a cool hangout spot trying to Intermediate people away.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Not Sure What’s Going On With This… Found A Pumpkin Stuffed With Pennies In The Woods

Not Sure What’s Going On With This… Found A Pumpkin Stuffed With Pennies In The Woods

Dilloh1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
mollieandbilly avatar
just fine
just fine
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would think some kind of microbiology study? copper is antimicrobial, maybe studying the deterioration process in different environments or exposed to different properties?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

10-Pound Penny With 3 Skeleton Keys Found In The Woods

10-Pound Penny With 3 Skeleton Keys Found In The Woods

I found these while detecting in the woods near my house. It's by far the most intriguing thing I've found since starting the hobby.

KinCarver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

What’s This Skull? Found This Near Joshua Tree In California, Looks Like It Got Stuck Between Two Boulders

What’s This Skull? Found This Near Joshua Tree In California, Looks Like It Got Stuck Between Two Boulders

Big_Bluejay1355 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

I Found This In The Woods

I Found This In The Woods

What do you think? I found this in Maryland, and I’m interested in finding out more about this vehicle.

Happen_Stance_Dance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

This Weird Ice Forms On Rotten Wood Near Where I Live

This Weird Ice Forms On Rotten Wood Near Where I Live

There have been days in the past when there is loads of it in my local woods. It’s always gone by the next day. Luckily, I walk my dog there most days so I normally catch it on the rare occasions it appears.

Upbeat_Map_348 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

So I Found This In The Forest Near My House

So I Found This In The Forest Near My House

Black_Cat_Guardian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Just A Mannequin In The Forest

Just A Mannequin In The Forest

Ahimedes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Hiking In A Forest Preserve Near A Cemetery And Saw This. Pentagrams Were Painted On Some Trees Creating A Huge Circle Around Them. I've Never Gone Back

Hiking In A Forest Preserve Near A Cemetery And Saw This. Pentagrams Were Painted On Some Trees Creating A Huge Circle Around Them. I've Never Gone Back

vjenkinsgo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Found A Confession Booth In The Middle Of The Woods. Can’t Stain The Church’s Reputation, Put It Out In The Woods

Found A Confession Booth In The Middle Of The Woods. Can’t Stain The Church’s Reputation, Put It Out In The Woods

Efficient-Ad-3302 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Weird Trees In The Woods. Don't Know What Caused This

Weird Trees In The Woods. Don't Know What Caused This

RestInPeaceRat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

In Atlanta There’s A Trail In The Woods Called “The Doll Head Trail.” It Features Creepy Dolls And Other Toys, Almost Like If Sid From Toy Story Made A Trail

In Atlanta There’s A Trail In The Woods Called “The Doll Head Trail.” It Features Creepy Dolls And Other Toys, Almost Like If Sid From Toy Story Made A Trail

Don_Quixotel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Weird Statue Out In The Woods

Weird Statue Out In The Woods

Jowie87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
mariegraphique avatar
MEB
MEB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which albums are those? Would be interesting to know.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#71

A Mysterious Green Box Appears In The Middle Of A Forest. It’s Locked Shut And Chained To A Tree In Dardanelles Pass At The Bottom Of The Giant Stairway

A Mysterious Green Box Appears In The Middle Of A Forest. It’s Locked Shut And Chained To A Tree In Dardanelles Pass At The Bottom Of The Giant Stairway

Ruppy2810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Workers job box to keep tools in so they don't have to pack them in and out everyday. Don't be an a*s and just leave it alone.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

Came Across This While Working In The Woods

Came Across This While Working In The Woods

burnnh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Oddly Shaped Tree I Found On A Hike A Couple Years Ago

This Oddly Shaped Tree I Found On A Hike A Couple Years Ago

Lady-Nora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Caught An Ignis Fatuus In A Photo... My Girlfriend Took Some Pictures In An Irish Forest, We Watched Them Now And Found These Weird Lights Hovering Around

Caught An Ignis Fatuus In A Photo... My Girlfriend Took Some Pictures In An Irish Forest, We Watched Them Now And Found These Weird Lights Hovering Around

Unfair-Purpose-2100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
maggiefulton avatar
Maggie Fulton
Maggie Fulton
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw them once in a forest when I was a kid. Beautiful and eerie.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

This Basket Stinkhorn I Found While Bushwalking

This Basket Stinkhorn I Found While Bushwalking

Lizard__Spock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

I Found These In The Woods On My Property, What Does These Mean? They’re Made Of Something Like Clay And Plaster. Some Witchcraft?

I Found These In The Woods On My Property, What Does These Mean? They’re Made Of Something Like Clay And Plaster. Some Witchcraft?

muddypol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
toddkristensen avatar
Todd Kristensen
Todd Kristensen
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are Torma. They are sculptures made mostly of flour and butter used in tantric rituals or as offerings in Tibetan Buddhism

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

My Girlfriend Found A Bottle In The Woods That Had A Terrarium Growing Naturally Inside

My Girlfriend Found A Bottle In The Woods That Had A Terrarium Growing Naturally Inside

ThumYorky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Found This 1829 Silver Half-Dime In The Woods. Nickels Weren’t Invented Yet

Found This 1829 Silver Half-Dime In The Woods. Nickels Weren’t Invented Yet

RedParrot94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Some Prints I Saw In The Woods Of Upstate New York Are Around 2 Inches Across

Some Prints I Saw In The Woods Of Upstate New York Are Around 2 Inches Across

chansbabygirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Found A Flybrary While Hiking. I Don’t Fish So I Had No Idea This Was A Thing

Found A Flybrary While Hiking. I Don’t Fish So I Had No Idea This Was A Thing

jfrosty42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Back In 2018. Two-Hour Hike Into The Wilderness Following Moose Tracks. Very Far Off Of Any Marked Trail, I Found This. Turned Around And Started Walking Back

Back In 2018. Two-Hour Hike Into The Wilderness Following Moose Tracks. Very Far Off Of Any Marked Trail, I Found This. Turned Around And Started Walking Back

Marked the coordinates on my Garmin, but never actually went back. Just felt weird and really creeped me out, given how far off-trail and how deep in the woods I was.

Cjilgott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Found At A Local Walking Trail In The Woods

Found At A Local Walking Trail In The Woods

PandaMan195 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

This Lime Kiln In The Woods

This Lime Kiln In The Woods

SLASR-Podcast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

I Found This Tower Deep In The Woods In Scotland

I Found This Tower Deep In The Woods In Scotland

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This 1932 Glass Clorox Bottle I Found In The Woods Behind My House With The Cork Still In It

This 1932 Glass Clorox Bottle I Found In The Woods Behind My House With The Cork Still In It

Meemeeybois Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

What Is This 25-Foot-Tall Concrete Structure In The Woods?

What Is This 25-Foot-Tall Concrete Structure In The Woods?

I found this structure in the woods behind the Apalachia Powerhouse in Reliance, TN. It’s at least 25 feet tall, has three holes in the ceiling, and is nowhere near water or a main road. No other structures are nearby.

Xopex19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda