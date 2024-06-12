ADVERTISEMENT

Artist and illustrator Chet Phillips is reinventing old, boring card decks by creating beautiful masterpieces. A few sets caught our attention as they feature famous people or characters depicted as cats or dogs. They are called: "The Fetching Deck" for dogs and "The Cat's Meow" for cats. Each set has 52 illustrated cards for an even more fun playtime.

Whether you're a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or simply a fan of unique art, Chet Phillips' playing card decks offer a fresh and entertaining way to enjoy your favorite games.

More info: chetartshop.com | Etsy | Instagram | x.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

