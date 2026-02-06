ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re the kind of person who loves unique home décor and original handmade art pieces, you might want to keep scrolling. Today, we’re delighted to showcase some of the best designs featured by one of the leading Instagram pages dedicated to highlighting talented and passionate ceramic artists.

Ceramic.lovers’ collects and shares some of the most original ceramic designs out there – many of which wouldn’t look out of place on our shelves or coffee tables. From eye-catching statement pieces to adorable works of art inspired by pets and nature, these ceramics are the kind of designs many of us would happily show off in our homes, so take a look and see which ones steal your heart.

#1

Unique ceramic designs featuring hand-painted faces and floral patterns displayed in a minimalist, artistic style.

japadesign Report

    #2

    Unique ceramic designs shaped like expressive faces holding various snacks and a tissue on a wooden surface.

    eedera.gallery Report

    #3

    Framed ceramic tile artwork featuring two figures swimming with green backgrounds in stunning ceramic designs.

    guillermo__ibanez Report

    #4

    Hand holding a ceramic plate with unique paw print design, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    ceramicalba Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Nice design! but i'm mostly focusing on that it's prob hard do wash? And could it be totally glaced over in the paw prints?

    #5

    Ceramic container with a speckled finish and a unique dog figurine design on the lid, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    bowlcutceramics Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Perfect for chocolate biscuits

    #6

    Ceramic designs of curled animal figures arranged in a circular pattern inside a kiln, showcasing unique ceramic art.

    vick_horsley_ceramics Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    Community Member

    looks little bit sinister in a kiln though

    #7

    Ceramic design bowl with hand-painted flowers, autumn leaves, red mushrooms, and two small mice figurines inside a tree branch.

    clayopera Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    I would just display this and never use it, its 2 cute 😍

    #8

    Hand holding a ceramic plate with blue border and a unique blue horse design surrounded by star patterns and dots.

    osokaartceramics Report

    #9

    Handheld ceramic cup with glowing turquoise fish designs, showcasing unique ceramic designs in natural and artificial light.

    wine_zhangmadai_ Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Where can you go to School, to learn this? 😏

    #10

    Hand holding a unique ceramic cup with a blue-green glaze and a face design among other ceramic pieces.

    negrogallo Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    Community Member

    perfect for morning coffee on monday morning? 😅

    #11

    Unique ceramic mug designed like a whimsical house with pink roof and heart-shaped door, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    mudlore Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Not sure if its a cup with a lid but its super cute

    #12

    Unique ceramic designs with organic shapes and colorful accents displayed on a smooth gray surface.

    lisaseaurchin Report

    #13

    A unique ceramic mug with a speckled base, wave-shaped cutouts, light blue top, and a lime green handle in a studio setting.

    lyndee.deal Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    My finger is to chubby for that lil hole

    #14

    Ceramic mug with unique scissor-shaped handle and handwritten text, showcasing creative ceramic designs on display.

    she.ceramic Report

    #15

    Three unique ceramic mugs with pink handles, decorated with smiling dog designs, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    opheliaobjetos Report

    #16

    Hand holding a ceramic mug decorated with colorful flowers and a unique 3D design of two embracing cats.

    ksu.she.art Report

    #17

    Person holding a ceramic plate with black polka dots and a pink center featuring a small teddy bear design.

    khak.ceramic Report

    #18

    Collection of unique ceramic designs featuring colorful abstract humanoid sculptures displayed on white bases.

    studioarhoj Report

    #19

    Ceramic candle holder with a couple and house design, showcasing unique and stunning ceramic designs on a warm brown wall.

    fasihe.studio Report

    #20

    Three unique ceramic goblets with blue stems and shrimp designs inside and on the edges on a wooden table.

    beerek_studio Report

    #21

    Unique ceramic plant pots featuring creative designs with arms holding smaller pots, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    dobrceramics Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Weee the little legs swinging on the small one

    #22

    Ceramic mug with unique hand-painted designs and a miniature shelf handle featuring plants and a cat figurine.

    tatrik_artsy Report

    #23

    Hand-painted ceramic mug with floral and heart designs, featuring a flower-shaped handle on a pink crocheted coaster.

    aldea.ceramicasss Report

    #24

    Hand holding two ceramic mugs with unique bookshelf designs, showcasing stunning ceramic designs and craftsmanship.

    arcanumceramics Report

    #25

    Four unique ceramic mugs with cat and dog face designs on their lids and embossed patterns on the sides on a white table.

    see.the.goods Report

    #26

    Unique ceramic designs of sea creatures including starfish, pufferfish, stingray, and octopus with expressive faces on a white background.

    noseymungo Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Next pixar movie "A odyssey to the deep blue kiln"

    #27

    Hand-painted ceramic designs featuring animals, flowers, and hearts with gold trim, showcasing unique ceramic art pieces.

    expressiveforest Report

    #28

    Pink ceramic vase with a bow holding white ceramic flowers and dried plants in an artistic ceramic design display.

    freya.ceramica Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Wow my favourite so far on this page, I don't like flowers unless they are in a garden so this i would love so much

    #29

    Ceramic designs featuring three unique dog-shaped mugs with extended handles on a wooden tray in a modern setting.

    ali.ceramiche Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    So cute but that little tail is going to poke me when I take a sip

    #30

    Hand-painted ceramic cups and a plate featuring unique Peanuts cartoon designs on a striped fabric background.

    white_p_ottery Report

    #31

    Two unique ceramic coffee containers shaped like sacks with decorative lids, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    home.land_shop Report

    #32

    Unique ceramic design vase shaped like a whimsical character with blue hair, colorful earrings, and pink flower details.

    ___kuku Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    So bad its ugly but so amazing I want 3

    #33

    Small ceramic bear-shaped pots with simple facial features displayed on a wooden surface showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    mimines_de_pauline Report

    #34

    Ceramic cups with unique cat figurine designs inside and small paw prints on the outside, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    ida_handmades Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Hard to clean, who needs to spend 10 mins with a toothbrush trying to get in there, so cute though 😍

    #35

    Rows of ceramic dachshund dog figurines in colorful patterned sweaters, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    bella.m_creation Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Community Member

    You could use them for chopsticks rests.

    #36

    Hand-painted ceramic designs featuring colorful plates and spoons with artistic cartoon-inspired illustrations.

    zenaceramic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Super sweet!

    #37

    Ceramic mugs with unique science-themed designs and formulas, showcasing stunning ceramic designs on a white surface.

    nissu.store Report

    #38

    Hand holding a ceramic coffee mug with blue text and illustrations of a coffee pot and pastry, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    pipedream_pottery Report

    #39

    Ceramic mug with a unique hand-painted face design wearing red glasses, placed on denim and beige fabric background.

    by___felicia Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Community Member

    Would love this for my moody teen

    #40

    Hand holding a ceramic mug with bagel illustrations and the text bagel person in a store with stacked dishes.

    fishseddy Report

    #41

    Stacks of colorful ceramic designs with motivational phrases displayed on a wooden surface, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    heartfill_ Report

    #42

    Unique ceramic designs shaped like ice cream cones with colorful sprinkles arranged on a textured surface.

    casameliha Report

    #43

    Stacked ceramic cups with unique human face designs in earthy tones, showcasing stunning ceramic designs and artistic craftsmanship.

    martincondomines Report

    #44

    Unique ceramic mug with seashell designs and textured handle displayed on a white table, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    see.the.goods Report

    #45

    Metallic ceramic whale sculpture with small houses on its back, showcasing unique ceramic designs and artistic craftsmanship.

    despetceramikastudio Report

    #46

    White ceramic bowls with unique colorful bird designs perched on the rims, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    rico_art_studio Report

    #47

    Hand holding a ceramic planter with a large pink heart design and leafy plant inside showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    arte.color.andino Report

    #48

    Handcrafted ceramic mugs with hedgehog designs held by a person, showcasing unique ceramic designs on Instagram.

    malinowy_kos Report

    #49

    Colorful ceramic mugs with unique striped designs and personalized labels displayed on a light surface.

    marianavillas_ Report

    #50

    Two unique ceramic mugs with butterfly designs and artistic handles displayed on a wooden surface.

    specknfreck Report

    #51

    Colorful ceramic set with toucan and banana handles, featuring unique fruit-inspired design and tropical leaf accents.

    naosourefem Report

    #52

    Hand-painted ceramic plate with unique food illustrations including fish, olives, cheddar, sourdough, and balsamic on wood surface.

    parii_sanat Report

    #53

    Two ceramic mugs with hand-painted pomegranate designs and small ceramic pomegranate pieces displayed on a white surface.

    jannachip Report

    #54

    Ceramic mug with miniature shelf, books, plant, and hanging cups showcasing unique ceramic designs on white surface.

    ocopottery Report

    #55

    Hand-painted ceramic dishes with fish market and seafood designs, showcasing unique and stunning ceramic designs.

    urban_pottery Report

    #56

    Pink ceramic cup with a yellow sun design and a small chameleon figure on the handle displayed on a matching saucer.

    kynthiadeco Report

    #57

    Colorful ceramic plates with unique designs and positive phrases, showcasing stunning ceramic designs from an Instagram page.

    querico.ceramics Report

    #58

    Black and white ceramic plates and cups with cute cat and dog designs arranged with flowers, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    gallery_gol_abi Report

    #59

    Hand holding two beige ceramic cups decorated with white daisy designs showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    mazale.studio Report

    #60

    Hand-painted ceramic designs featuring unique cat and fox illustrations on various dish shapes with blue accents.

    hellocloudy Report

    #61

    Ceramic designs featuring cute cat figurines on round containers with painted details displayed on a wooden slice.

    zenaceramic Report

    #62

    Two bird-shaped ceramic salt and pepper shakers with blue wings in a matching ceramic dish with a heart design.

    sonar.ceramic Report

    #63

    Unique ceramic plate shaped like Argentina with colorful, detailed miniature wine glasses on a rustic wooden table.

    vasca.ceramica Report

    #64

    Glossy ceramic vase with dried flowers and bee decorations, showcasing unique ceramic designs on a wooden surface.

    celinedupret_ceramique Report

    #65

    Ceramic cup with unique human legs design sitting on a table next to croissants, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    mahboobs_ceramic Report

    #66

    Two unique ceramic mugs with artistic black and red designs and dripping glaze, displayed on a vintage book.

    singletooth Report

    #67

    Two unique ceramic designs shaped like wooden spoons with painted dancing goose illustrations on white surfaces.

    azapottery Report

    #68

    Ceramic plate with a unique hand-painted design of a girl surrounded by leaves and butterflies in green and orange tones.

    mooge.handmade Report

    #69

    Ceramic bowls with unique olive-themed designs displayed on a white cloth, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    kookedceramics Report

    #70

    Ceramic dish with unique polka dot dumpling-shaped designs arranged inside, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    frajda_ceramika Report

    #71

    Rustic ceramic cup and artist’s palette with paintbrush showcasing unique ceramic designs on a wooden surface.

    beautifulswirls Report

    #72

    Ceramic designs featuring whimsical dolls, animals, and patterns on white plates with blue accents displayed creatively.

    fuginaim Report

    #73

    Hand holding a unique ceramic design vase with textured bottom and blue glazed top showcasing stunning artistry.

    m.guldager.keramik Report

    #74

    Colorful and unique ceramic designs with vibrant glazes and patterns, showcasing stunning handmade pottery pieces.

    livingkiln Report

    #75

    Three unique ceramic mugs with floral, bee, and butterfly designs displayed on a white surface.

    ayahassan5634 Report

    #76

    Elegant ceramic cup and plate sets with gold accents, showcasing unique handmade designs on an Instagram page.

    titaceramicacriativa Report

    #77

    Various unique ceramic mugs and pitchers with red and pink heart and floral designs showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    theclayplant Report

    #78

    Stacks of unique ceramic plates with red rims and small orange fruit designs displayed on a white surface.

    pennino_gioielli Report

    #79

    Stack of ceramic bowls featuring unique animal designs and colorful hand-painted details on a brown background.

    manon_mangnez Report

    #80

    Hand holding a ceramic design with sea-themed decorations including a black spotted fish and colorful shells.

    emilyroseartist Report

    #81

    Unique ceramic designs shaped like twisted cones with handwritten text, holding various snacks in an artistic display.

    eedera.gallery Report

    #82

    Colorful striped ceramic butter dishes displayed on a floral fabric, showcasing unique ceramic designs and craftsmanship.

    hellodarlingstore__ Report

    #83

    Ceramic design of a fish-shaped bowl with textured waves in blue and brown tones on a wooden surface.

    koubou.hibi Report

    #84

    Colorful ceramic mugs with unique text designs displayed on shelves showing creative ceramic designs.

    maisoncoloreemtl Report

    #85

    Hand holding a lemon-shaped ceramic design with a person in the background holding two similar unique ceramic pieces outdoors.

    katartsys_artstudio Report

    #86

    Stacked ceramic mugs and plates featuring unique hand-painted cat designs in a minimalist setting showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    ryaba_vosh Report

    #87

    Ceramic sculpture with smooth white exterior partially revealing colorful geometric ceramic designs inside on a plain background.

    milk_princess_ceramics Report

    #88

    Ceramic plate with a heart-shaped floral design and a red flower, showcasing unique ceramic designs with gold accents.

    artegres.atelie Report

    #89

    Hand holding four unique ceramic mugs stacked, each with colorful patterns and playful handles, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    leamati Report

    #90

    Ceramic sculpture designed as a quirky face container holding walnuts, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    sarang.ceramic Report

    #91

    Stacked ceramic mugs featuring hand-painted window scenes of cozy living rooms and dining areas, showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    tatinstudio Report

    #92

    Two ceramic mugs with unique mountain and sheep designs stacked on a wooden surface, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    dodosocks Report

    #93

    Hand holding three unique ceramic mugs with twisted handles and leaf details in yellow, orange, and purple colors.

    nelise_handmade_ceramic Report

    #94

    Collection of unique ceramic designs featuring colorful bird shapes displayed on a white background.

    bazedesign Report

    #95

    Ceramic design teapot with black rabbit and painted nature scene, featuring a handle with black spots on white background.

    blackbirdpottery Report

    #96

    Stack of speckled ceramic mugs with small pumpkin decorations on a wooden table showcasing unique ceramic designs.

    mazale.studio Report

    #97

    Hand holding a unique ceramic mug featuring a small tiger figurine inside and on the handle, showcasing ceramic designs.

    afrehdokht_ceramic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Community Member

    I couldn't drown that little kitty every day!

    #98

    Hand holding miniature ceramic cups and saucers with unique floral and polka dot designs, showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    tiletiletesto Report

    #99

    Ceramic mug with built-in biscuit holder and a matching ceramic creamer in a minimalist setting.

    studio.moke Report

    #100

    Four unique ceramic plates with blue seafood designs including fish, shrimp, and oysters on a light wooden surface.

    gday_thrillseekers Report

    #101

    Yellow and beige ceramic cup and plate set with artistic handle and inscription, showcasing unique ceramic designs on a white background.

    vivaateliedeceramica Report

    #102

    Colorful ceramic designs with unique shapes and vibrant hues displayed on a green background.

    pottery.and.poetry Report

    #103

    Stacked ceramic mugs with unique black and beige hand-drawn cat designs showcasing stunning ceramic designs.

    martashurpakova Report

    #104

    Hand-painted ceramic citrus juicer with colorful star and stripe design, showcasing unique ceramic designs on a white fabric surface.

    artiva_ceramic Report

    #105

    Handcrafted ceramic containers with blue glaze and seashell details, showcasing unique ceramic designs from an Instagram page.

    vivaateliedeceramica Report

    #106

    Collection of unique ceramic designs featuring colorful and creative character mugs arranged on a wooden floor.

    uein Report

    #107

    Person holding a basket filled with colorful, unique ceramic designs shaped like flowers against a patterned background.

    nazila.bakhtyari.art Report

    #108

    Stack of unique handmade ceramic plates with two white cups featuring green twisted handles against textured wall.

    zibil_kah_gel Report

    #109

    Ceramic table lamp with a red bird design and matching red patterned lampshade on a wooden surface.

    derozehuismus Report

    #110

    Hand holding three ceramic mugs with unique geometric designs in green, blue, and brown tones against a wooden background.

    staplesceramics Report

