ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re the kind of person who loves unique home décor and original handmade art pieces, you might want to keep scrolling. Today, we’re delighted to showcase some of the best designs featured by one of the leading Instagram pages dedicated to highlighting talented and passionate ceramic artists.

‘Ceramic.lovers’ collects and shares some of the most original ceramic designs out there – many of which wouldn’t look out of place on our shelves or coffee tables. From eye-catching statement pieces to adorable works of art inspired by pets and nature, these ceramics are the kind of designs many of us would happily show off in our homes, so take a look and see which ones steal your heart.