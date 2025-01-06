ADVERTISEMENT

Owen Gent is an artist from Bristol who has been working as an illustrator for over ten years. Owen is known for his contemporary, melancholic illustrations that serve as a visual metaphor.

In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared that his illustration style leans toward a painterly approach as he comes from a fine art, traditional oil painting background. Most of Owen's work is meant for editorial, meaning they are created for magazines and newspapers. He said: "I’ll get given an article to react to, and I'll read that and try and distill it and come up with a way of interpreting that image which is sympathetic to the article but also adds perhaps another angle and in an ideal world draws readers to it and also allows that reader to project themselves into that visual space."

Owen added: "I try and focus not too much on specific features and rather use imagery which allows space for people to project concepts and ideas into. I hope that it's beautiful. I try and find the place where beauty and melancholy kind of meet and synchronize. Hopefully."

