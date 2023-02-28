Now, honk your nose three times and pull your fingers out from under your suspenders - there’s some scrolling to be done! As you well know, the cool jokes are just a smidgen down below, and once you are there, be sure to rank them on a scale from one to clown. Once that is all done, share the best jokes with your friends!

So, this article, full of jokes about clowns, won’t touch on the horror picture image we described at the beginning of this text. On the contrary! These truly funny clown jokes will talk about the rubber-like qualities of their bodies (yes, the classic blunder of a clown car), their Rudolf-channeling red noses, their incredibly large shoes capable of accommodating baby goats, and their slapstick comedy. All in all, it’s a very well-rounded selection of funny clown jokes, talking about each and every aspect of their working lives. Of course, don’t expect these silly jokes to be too serious; they are about clowns, after all!

A looming entity, shrouded in screaming color, stands guard in a corner with its back turned to you. Slowly, they turn around, and before your brain understands what it sees, your eyes catch the horrible, terribly dreadful image of a face as a white death mask, accentuated by a ruby-red snarl and eyebrows worthy of a Persian princess. Before you know it, the entity conjures up a dove straight out of their ear, releases it, and poof! It’s gone! The terrible nightmare is gone! And that, folks, although a very pop-culturesque image, is no way of seeing clowns. After all, with a profession as old as theirs, they sure deserve some respect and a clown joke or two. We’ll remind you that this is our usual way to show how much we like a subject - by creating an article full of funny jokes about it!

#1 "My wife dated a clown before we started going out.



I had some big shoes to fill."

#2 What do you get when you boil a clown?



Laughing stock.

#4 Two clown cars collided with each other last night.



Over 50 died.

#5 What is written on Ronald McDonald’s gravestone?



McRIP.

#6 Why do clowns often have stiff necks?



Because they sleep funny!

#7 Why did the clown get fired from his job?



Because he was fooling everyone.

#8 "Girls say they want a guy who is funny and spontaneous, but when I tap on the window at night dressed as a clown they’re all screaming."

#9 What’s the worst part about playing tag with a clown?



When the clown is IT.

#10 "I don’t like that clown from IT.



He’s always fooling around and cracking jokes instead of fixing our computers."

#11 What do you call a clown who hates sitting down?



A stand-up comic.

#12 "My friend swears he loves horror movies involving clowns.



I’m not certain, but I think he means IT."

#13 "My girlfriend told me I was acting like a clown.



It was so upsetting that I stopped juggling and almost fell off my unicycle."

#14 "I quit my job at McDonald’s yesterday.

Turns out, my boss was a real clown."

#15 Why is Frankenstein such a good rodeo clown?



He can put you in stitches.

#16 "I’m going to send a clown to deliver flowers to my wife.

Will she think that’s a romantic jester?"

#17 Did you hear about the really dramatic circus clown?



His act was always in tents!

#18 What should you do if you’re attacked by a mob of clowns?



Go for the juggler!

#19 What material are clown costumes made of?



Poly Jester.

#20 You’re going to clown college?



You can’t be serious.

#22 Why did the clown cross the road?



To get his rubber chicken from the store.

#23 Why didn’t the clown get the job at the circus?



He just wasn’t IT.

#24 What did the clown sound like when he snored?



“Honk shoe, honk shoe, honk shoe.”

#25 How does Ronald McDonald introduce his wife?



“Meet Patty!”

#26 Why did the clown feel sad looking at the balloon?



Because of inflation, he could not buy it.

#27 How huge was the clown’s hard drive?



100 giggle-bytes!

#28 What kind of illness did the clown come down with?



Juggle fever.

#29 Why was the clown’s mortgage turned down?



Because he could not afford the clown payments!

#30 What kind of doctor tells people that laughter is the best medicine?



A clown doctor.

#31 What was the reason behind the clown throwing his clock out of the window?



He wanted to see whether time flies.

#32 What did the tiger call the clown?



His happy meal.

#33 Why do clowns avoid night shows?



Because they are afraid of the 'Dark Knight.'

#34 In the circus, who can see in the dark?



Acro-bats.

#35 Why was the movie “Nemo” so funny?



It starred a clown fish.

#36 What drink does The Joker dislike most?



Socie-tea!

#37 The clown was complaining about being tired all the time…



Maybe he’s juggling too many things.

#39 Which city was ruled by all clowns?



Honk-konk.

#40 Why was the lopsided clown looking for another piece of cheese?



He only had one stilt-on!

#41 Why was the clown sad?



He broke his funny bone.

#42 How do clowns graduate from clown college?



With ed-joke-ation.

#43 Where did the clown go after he retired?



Down Old Clown Road.

#44 Why was the clown so happy after getting an ear transplant on Dec. 31?



Because he had a happy new ear!

#45 What do you call a drawing of a clown?



A comedy sketch.

#46 What do clowns call a tremor?



A mirth-quake!

#47 What do you call a clown who went to jail?



A sili-con.

#48 "My father was the best clown of all time.



When he died, all his friends came to his funeral in one car."

#49 "My parents hired a clown for my birthday party.



But he was a real Bozo."

#50 How do clowns cook their eggs?



Funny side up!

#51 Why is the business of the circus failing?



Because people are not taking it seriously.

#52 Why was the Mom Clown so popular with the other parents?



Because she was really good at carpooling.

#53 When do clowns go to the doctor in their clown car?



When they feel a little funny!

#55 What do you name a clown who showers people with free food?



A kind jester.

#56 Why do sharks not like to eat clowns?



Sharks don't like to eat clowns because they taste funny.

#58 Why was the clown staring at the soda can?



Because it said concentrate.

#60 What did the egg say to the clown?



"You crack me up!"

#61 What happened when the lion ate the clown?



He felt funny!

#62 What song is perfect for rodeo clowns?



"Danger Zone."

#63 The circus clown also used to work on the trapeze…



Until he was let go.

#64 How did the clown write his jokes?



He jest put pun to paper!

#65 How were the clown’s tricks?



Ma-jest-ic.

#66 "I think I’m going to start a clown shoe business.

But it’s no small feat!"

#67 What’s a rodeo clown’s favorite type of bar?



A honky-tonk.

#68 What do Winnie-the-Pooh and Bozo the Clown have in common?



The same middle name.

#69 What happened at the egg contest when one of the clowns had a cracked egg?



The other clown said, “The yokes on you.”

#70 Today, Ronald McDonald put a quarter in my expired parking meter.



What a kind jester!

#71 Did you hear about the clown who got fired from the circus?



He’s suing for funfair dismissal.

#72 Did you hear about the clown who ran away with the circus?



The ringmaster made him bring it back!

#73 Why are all clowns so busy?



They’ve got a lot of funny business to handle.

#74 How did the clown cross the road?



By putting his stilt on.

#75 Why did the clown go to the doctor?



He was feeling funny.

#76 Heard about the new showroom of clown shoes?



It’s no big feet.

#77 What was the name of the fish that tasted funny?



Clownfish.

#78 How did the clown impress everyone?



He showed a nice jester.

#79 How did the clown count his money?



Pennywise.

#80 Why did the clown leave the cheese circus?



Because he could not find his stilton.

#81 Which test did the clown blow off?



The balloon blowing test!

#82 Why did the people run away from the clown?



Because he smelled funny!

#83 Who do clowns love to perform with the most?



Clownfish.

#84 Why are clowns always found to be jumping?



Because they have a funny bone in them!

#85 Clowns mostly hate which superhero?



Batman.

#86 How do you cheer up a sad clown?



Take him to an orthopedic surgeon to fix his funny bone.

#87 Which movie did Pennywise avoid seeing because he hated biopics?



'IT.'

#88 How do you make a sad clown frown?



Show him the mirror.

#89 Who had big shoes to fill?



The circus clown.

#90 Why did the birthday clown get in trouble with the law?



For BLOWING UP balloons.

#91 Are rodeo clowns funny?



They’re a barrel of laughs!

#92 A clown just had his taxes audited…



Probably due to some funny business.

#93 What’s the funniest fish?



A clownfish.