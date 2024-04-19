ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing the internet folk can’t seem to get enough of, it’s memes. Covering anything and everything you could possibly imagine, they are, in a way, an artform of the 21st century, depicting the good, the bad, and the ugly situations in life or simply providing a reason to smile.

Today, we’d like to shed light on one of the ‘artists’, a meme creator going by the name of ‘Tank Sinatra’. The Michael Jordan of memes—and a beluga whale enthusiast—as he presents himself on social media, the mastermind behind the ‘Tank.Sintatra’ Instagram account has already amassed more than three million followers with his witty and clever memes. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below and see for yourself what draws netizens to Tank’s chef-d'oeuvres.