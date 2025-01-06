Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
House Renovation Brings A Christmas Miracle As Guy Finds Lost Gift His Parents Bought Around 1978
House Renovation Brings A Christmas Miracle As Guy Finds Lost Gift His Parents Bought Around 1978

As a child, the best part about Christmas was always the gifts, for me. I mean, cinnamon cookies and all was fine, but getting video games was what I lived for. Now that I am all grown up and the festival is not just about the gifts (or is it?), I still miss those days when I could shamelessly ask for one.

Well, Tim King here got to almost relive those old days when he found a lost Christmas gift—while renovating—that his parents had bought him in around 1978, when he was 6. Overjoyed, he shared the video online and went viral with over 2 million views!

More info: Instagram

    When we are kids, getting different gifts from our family and friends is probably the best part of Christmas

    Image credits: tking_cs

    Tim King was doing a renovation for his parents at his childhood home when he found a lost gift they got for him when he was 6 years old

    Image credits: tking_cs

    Today, we go on a trip down memory lane as a guy shares what he found while renovating his house. It was just a regular day for Tim King, the owner of T.King Construction Services, who was renovating his childhood home for his parents when he found a long-lost Christmas present hidden in the bathroom wall.

    Turns out, it was a gift that his parents had bought him when he was 6 years old, in around 1978, with a cartoon wrapper and his name on it. He must’ve been overjoyed to find this precious treasure as he captioned the video #christmasmiracle when he posted it on his Instagram.

    Image credits: tking_cs

    Well, of course, it went viral. I mean, who doesn’t love such nostalgic things, right? Folks couldn’t hold back their excitement and a lot of them urged him to open the present and share what was inside. Frankly, even we would be thrilled to know what lies beneath the Disney-themed wrapping paper.

    After his first video garnered over 2 million views, the 53-year-old did make another video where he unwrapped the gift. To his delight, he found Matchbox Thunder Jets in the box, and folks online shared in his joy as the video also became a hit with over 1.3 million views.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The 53-year-old was beyond delighted as he shared the video of the gift online, and it went viral with many people asking him to unwrap it

    It has been observed that apparently, the Matchbox brand was very popular in the 1970s and was the most widely collected die-cast toy line of its time. However, it was bought by Mattel in 1997, and now the items are sold as vintage collectibles rather than toys.

    Many people also found the wrapping paper quite endearing and complained in the comments when the poster “ruined it” while opening the present. Others couldn’t hold back their amazement as some Matchbox fans piped up in the comments about how much they loved the gift.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Whether it be 1978 or 2025, kids’ toys never go out of fashion, and even data suggests that the toy market is expected to grow more till 2029. I guess it’s one universal thing that connects people across the world and even generations as many people expressed their love for toys in the comments.

    All could easily relate to the nostalgia that the poster must’ve felt after discovering the gift, and many wondered whether his parents remembered gifting it to him. Well, he revealed that his mom had no recollection whatsoever, and it’s pretty understandable as it was years ago!

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Another endearing thing about the video was the number of people sharing similar stories about how their parents had hidden their gifts from them and they found them years later. Someone also mockingly commented that the parents had hidden it so well that they had actually lost it. 

    But honestly, think about it, if you find such a thing that had been hiding in your house for decades, wouldn’t it feel like you jumped into a time machine and went back to your childhood? We would love to hear what you would feel, so spill your secrets and share them in the comments!

    Folks online were equally delighted to see the Matchbox Thunder Jets that were wrapped inside

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

