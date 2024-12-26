Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him
Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

Just the other day, I read a quote: “Love conquers all things, except poverty and toothache.” After I laughed it off with my gleaming teeth, I wondered when I last visited my dentist, or was I just postponing it because of how expensive every visit has become?

That’s when Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin jumped into the picture, because he is no ordinary dentist, but shared a simplified explanation of how people can benefit from their dental insurance. He explained things in such a way that even a kid would understand how to save money because of it!

    Sometimes, people might hesitate to get dental insurance because of how complicated it sounds

    Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

    Image credits: dr.m_____

    This dentist, however, shared a simplified explanation of how patients can actually maximize benefits because of their dental insurance

    Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

    Image credits: dr.m_____

    In today’s article from the expert dentist’s viral post, we explore with him the “roots” of how dental insurance works and how folks can actually benefit from it. A 2019 study has shown that the percentage of Americans covered by dental insurance has increased to 80%. 

    Well, as high as that percentage sounds, the University of Illinois Chicago has observed that 80% of Americans delay dental care knowing that it will cost them more in the long term.

    That’s why dentist Suhail Mohiuddin explains that people need to be educated about their dental plan and gives a simple breakdown of the cost of getting dental treatment done.

    Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

    Image credits: alexkich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He takes the example of a patient who needs fillings in 3 of his teeth, for which they might have to pay $1,217 if they don’t have insurance, but the dentist’s company, Dentologie, is in network with the patient’s dental insurance.

    This gets them a discount on the cost of those fillings, which is $422, so they save $795 just because they have this insurance. He goes on to explain that dental insurance reimburses 80% of basic services like fillings, so in this case, it will reimburse 80% of the $422, which is $337, which makes the estimated out-of-pocket cost $84.  

    Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He is the founder of Dentologie and explained how they are transparent with patients about their dental insurance so that they can save money

    After the dentist’s simplified breakdown of how dental insurance works, people were in complete awe of him for helping them get educated about it. Some even commented that they hesitate to use it as they don’t know the basics of it and Dr. Mohiuddin stressed in his post that it’s purposely confusing.

    As sad as it sounds, this confusion leads people to use their own money or not even get a checkup done as it might cost them a huge sum. Well, they don’t realize how harmful it can actually be in the long journey ahead.

    Research has found, “Oral health—the health of your teeth and gums—has a major impact on overall health, medical costs, and quality of life. Poor dental health has serious consequences, including painful, disabling, and costly health conditions.”

    Dentist Explains How People Can Maximize Benefits From Their Dental Insurance, Netizens Thank Him

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This just proves that dental health should be taken seriously and getting insurance is probably a wise decision if you are someone who lives paycheck-to-paycheck. Many people expressed in the comments that the dentist’s explanation was definitely helpful and they would actually think about it the next time they visited their dentists.

    Some even mentioned the importance of this education and shared how they got scammed over it once, which forced them to pay the dentist directly, rather than get insurance. Well, looks like it was a blessed day when Dr. Mohiuddin decided to share the basics of how it works and people were grateful for him.

    We hope that his advice was also useful for you and it comes to your aid when you visit your dentist next time or decide to get dental insurance. Whatever you choose, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, for we would love to hear your dental tales!

    People found his explanation helpful and easy to understand and even commented that they were thankful for the way he simplified it

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Kate Jones
    Community Member
    I don't understand what this is supposed to be showing me. It looks like a standard insurance breakdown/bill that you get anytime you use insurance to pay a medical bill. I thought this was supposed to show how to maximize benefits, like tips and tricks or something?

    I don't understand what this is supposed to be showing me. It looks like a standard insurance breakdown/bill that you get anytime you use insurance to pay a medical bill. I thought this was supposed to show how to maximize benefits, like tips and tricks or something?

