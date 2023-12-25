ADVERTISEMENT

Ho ho, ho! Merry Christmas, dear Pandas!

If you celebrate this all-consuming (but cheerful) holiday, you are familiar with how much planning and preparation it entails. Coming up with a fresh new menu, decorating every corner of your house, and buying gifts a month in advance are just a few things we do to make this day extra special for our loved ones.

But as the proverb says, “Man plans and God laughs.” Despite our careful preparations, there’s plenty of room for error. Our Bored Panda team has gathered some of the most unfortunate failures and accidents that happened to people during this holiday season.

From misprinted greeting cards to cracked teeth, it reminds us that our celebrations could get much worse. So gather around and scroll through the list to find some humor and beauty in the disasters people have experienced on this sparkling day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

White’s Family Christmas Card

White’s Family Christmas Card Shares stats

atdanwhite , atdanwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Someone Has Been Cutting Our Christmas Lights. Today, We Caught The Culprit

Someone Has Been Cutting Our Christmas Lights. Today, We Caught The Culprit Shares stats

The first day, we suspected it was Jehovah's Witnesses (the only people approaching the house that day). The second day, we thought it might be kids just outside the camera's view. On the third day, we found out who it was. I had no idea rabbits could produce such clean cuts. 

henryhendrixx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

As we can see from the pictures, during this busy time, the long to-do list lingering in our heads can lead to various mistakes and accidents. One of the most common injuries during the holiday season comes from decorations.

It’s estimated that 18,400 people in the US are hurt by them each year. Surprisingly, 10% of this group are children under four years old. Additionally, middle-aged adults are the most prone to decor-related ER visits, whereas young adults and teenagers are the least likely.
#3

I Battled Alcoholism For Years. I Quit Drinking 19 Months Ago. Today I Received This At My In-Laws' Christmas Party

I Battled Alcoholism For Years. I Quit Drinking 19 Months Ago. Today I Received This At My In-Laws' Christmas Party Shares stats

GetYourDichotomy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
aworret avatar
Alicat Wombat
Alicat Wombat
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me guess, they enjoy their beer? Your sobriety is annoying to them and they are selfish @ssh0les. Recovery is hard. Congratulations on 19 months.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#4

What I Was Greeted By This Morning At Work, The First Day After Christmas Break

What I Was Greeted By This Morning At Work, The First Day After Christmas Break Shares stats

DekuTheOtaku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Got Up Christmas Morning To Get Some H2O, Fainted In The Kitchen, And Crashed Down To The Floor. Came To With A Split Lip And Spat Chunks Of Teeth In A Pile

I Got Up Christmas Morning To Get Some H2O, Fainted In The Kitchen, And Crashed Down To The Floor. Came To With A Split Lip And Spat Chunks Of Teeth In A Pile Shares stats

Thank you, dear Santa, for my new Christmas smile!

Zagmut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift

After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift Shares stats

JungleLiquor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Amidst the sparkling decor, Christmas trees are the main cause of holiday fires that injure more than 1,600 people and rack up $990 million in damages in the US every year. Almost a third of them are the result of various electrical issues.

Not to mention the fact that about 1,000 people are hurt by their Christmas tree when fixing decorations on the higher branches.
#7

I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It

I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It Shares stats

Cichlidsaremyjam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas Shares stats

FastParamedic7342 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Our Work Christmas Bonus. Can't Wait To Pay My Bills With This

Our Work Christmas Bonus. Can't Wait To Pay My Bills With This Shares stats

Virtual-Nobody-6630 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*eye roll*. the whole "holiday magic" some people are so enthusiastic about is such bull. give me my damn money!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An "Early Christmas Gift" Came Back To A Fake $15 Tip

Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An "Early Christmas Gift" Came Back To A Fake $15 Tip Shares stats

blackairforceuno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

It appears that not everyone is completely safe when visiting Santa at the mall, either. A study revealed that 277 children were injured while whispering their wishes into his ear. This usually happens when kids fall off his lap or run away from him, and cut themselves on other objects around them.

Kids aren’t the exception, as adults also get hurt when they trip over something while taking their little ones to see the big man in red.

ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Just In Time For Christmas

Just In Time For Christmas Shares stats

MikeOxHuge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

My Boy Thor Passed On Christmas Day. My Girl Has Been Struggling To Cope Since. She Loves Stuffed Animals So For This Christmas I Ordered Her A Cuddle Clone. I Paid $300 For This

My Boy Thor Passed On Christmas Day. My Girl Has Been Struggling To Cope Since. She Loves Stuffed Animals So For This Christmas I Ordered Her A Cuddle Clone. I Paid $300 For This Shares stats

WaddupThugsBunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift

Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift Shares stats

I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).

She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.

Bonus cat in the pic too. Say hello to Star.

Paradiddle14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Opening presents can also pose risks, especially if we’re dealing with kids and toys with small parts. In 2021, more than 200,000 toy-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms. Unfortunately, a scooter is one of the most unsafe presents you can give to a child, as 400,000 accidents related to it have been reported since 2011. The second and third most dangerous are balls and toy vehicles.
#14

Shop Safely This Christmas, Folks

Shop Safely This Christmas, Folks Shares stats

Public service announcement to be extra careful when purchasing gifts this Christmas time, especially expensive ones. Thought I could trust buying a phone through Amazon directly (not some third party), but I was wrong.

Meticulously swapped and stolen somewhere along the way, then spent a week fighting with customer service in which I was blamed, told I was lying, and threatened to have my account closed before they gave in.

Do not be like me, buy from trusted sources.

Forsaken_Hope_2348 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

My Bed For Christmas (And The Last 3.5 Days Stranded At The Airport)

My Bed For Christmas (And The Last 3.5 Days Stranded At The Airport) Shares stats

JoshuaDudeman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got Shares stats

Negative-Rub5351 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Cooking is a big part of the holiday season, but hot food and sharp knives can make the kitchen a hazardous zone. According to one survey, 49% of people had an accident while preparing a Christmas feast. 1 in 10 spilled hot fat on themselves, and 1 in 5 cut themselves while preparing vegetables. Cooking fires are also three times more likely to happen on Christmas due to food or equipment left unattended.
#17

Guess Who Had To Get Special Deodorizing Baths After Getting Skunked On Our Morning Walk Just Before I’m Having 25 People Over For Christmas Eve. The Answer Is Both Of Them

Guess Who Had To Get Special Deodorizing Baths After Getting Skunked On Our Morning Walk Just Before I’m Having 25 People Over For Christmas Eve. The Answer Is Both Of Them Shares stats

Yosemite_Scott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Negative Temperatures In Texas But At Least Our House Stayed Toasty. Merry Christmas

Negative Temperatures In Texas But At Least Our House Stayed Toasty. Merry Christmas Shares stats

The firefighters told us it was faulty wiring. My husband overheard them talking to each other and they were discussing the duplex. They think it used to be one home they split in two, that they updated the other side but didn’t bring our side up to code. The fire started up in the attic apparently and went down through the furnace. It collapsed the ceiling and put a handful of holes in the roof. Both of the closets got eaten into by flames. Still trying to process it all for sure.

Helpful_Mountain_263 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Went To My Neighborhood Mailbox To See All Of Them Busted Wide Open. Was Expecting Some Christmas Stuff

Went To My Neighborhood Mailbox To See All Of Them Busted Wide Open. Was Expecting Some Christmas Stuff Shares stats

Kiki_Raptor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Pipe Burst On Christmas And Destroyed Our Entire House… Won’t Be Able To Move In For 6-12 Months

Pipe Burst On Christmas And Destroyed Our Entire House… Won’t Be Able To Move In For 6-12 Months Shares stats

kassabelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

To have a safer Christmas, it’s advised that people take extra precautions. Before decorating, make sure to check the fairy lights and other electronics for any signs of damage. If the cables are frayed or look unsafe in any way, it’s best to get rid of them. Also, don’t overload the electrical sockets, and keep flammable things away from lights, candles, or fireplaces.
#21

I Guess My Drains Froze Up? My House Is Now Full Of Freezing Water. Happy Christmas Eve, Everyone

I Guess My Drains Froze Up? My House Is Now Full Of Freezing Water. Happy Christmas Eve, Everyone Shares stats

peperoni_dog_farts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Weigh Gain On Christmas Eve Can Be A Real Problem. Especially Right Before The Whole Family Comes

Weigh Gain On Christmas Eve Can Be A Real Problem. Especially Right Before The Whole Family Comes Shares stats

stevenil1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a bathroom that old, it's not surprising. And double carpet- eww, eww, eww.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Bought Some Nice Big Christmas Balls

Bought Some Nice Big Christmas Balls Shares stats

kajola1969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

More importantly, don’t rely on unstable chairs or stools when decorating something high; instead, use a sturdy ladder. Furthermore, the longer natural trees are in a house after a holiday, the more likely they are to dry out and cause a fire. So, water it regularly to ensure it doesn’t become parched, or dispose of it within one month of purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, dull knives can be more dangerous than sharp ones because the blunt edge is more likely to slip off food. To be extra safe, keep them sharpened and use a cutting board with a grippy surface.
#24

Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets

Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets Shares stats

Exciting_Health3054 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Pipe Burst And Flooded My Entire Downstairs, Including All The Christmas Presents We Had

A Pipe Burst And Flooded My Entire Downstairs, Including All The Christmas Presents We Had Shares stats

This was after I used my shop-vac to suck up some of the water, it was 3 inches deep. The water literally shot a hole through my wall, the outdoor hose spigot is what burst. It went from -36° to 34° in a single night. 

tmfult Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

They Fired Everyone, Without Notice, By Text Messages, Weeks Before Christmas

They Fired Everyone, Without Notice, By Text Messages, Weeks Before Christmas Shares stats

Harbjagen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Merry Christmas Everyone

Merry Christmas Everyone Shares stats

PhatPlonker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

I Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Get Out Of It, But I’m Definitely Not Delivering Pizzas On Christmas Eve

I Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Get Out Of It, But I’m Definitely Not Delivering Pizzas On Christmas Eve Shares stats

randojpg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Christmas is a religious holiday. This is like if they listed off the dates for Eid or Hanukkah or Diwali and refused off requests. Isn't this potentially illegal?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The holidays are a time for celebration and quality time with your loved ones. Accidents like those mentioned above and included in this list can spoil the fun when you least expect it. So stay safe, and if you enjoyed this article, make sure to check out our other publications about last year's unfortunate ones here and here.

#29

There Was An Attempt To Install A Christmas Tree In My Hometown (Throwback To 2013)

There Was An Attempt To Install A Christmas Tree In My Hometown (Throwback To 2013) Shares stats

Dyliewillie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that has got to be one of the saddest Christmas trees I have ever seen.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Thieves Made A Hole And Stole My Whole Business (It's A New Business). The Worst Way To Have A Christmas

Thieves Made A Hole And Stole My Whole Business (It's A New Business). The Worst Way To Have A Christmas Shares stats

Snoo-96584 , GwijilaKijiji Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

I Got An Appendectomy For Christmas

I Got An Appendectomy For Christmas Shares stats

TahkoBell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
darby_1 avatar
Fae
Fae
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister got a tonsillectomy for Christmas… and then barfed blood on Christmas Eve, wound up in an ambulance, and yeah! MERRY CHRISTMAS

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I Invited Around 20 People Over For Christmas. Someone Went Into The Garage And Did A Number On My Car With A Pot Or Other Round Object

I Invited Around 20 People Over For Christmas. Someone Went Into The Garage And Did A Number On My Car With A Pot Or Other Round Object Shares stats

4859carcar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

We Came Home To A Flooded Basement And 3 Deceased Pets. Merry Christmas To Us

We Came Home To A Flooded Basement And 3 Deceased Pets. Merry Christmas To Us Shares stats

Ball python, leopard gecko, and some baby mice.

IntoxicatedBard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh no! your basement can be repaired, but pets are family. I'm so sorry for your loss

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

I Wanted To Stop By Parent's House On Christmas Eve To Check On The Dogs While They Were Out Of Town, And This Happened

I Wanted To Stop By Parent's House On Christmas Eve To Check On The Dogs While They Were Out Of Town, And This Happened Shares stats

ForemostPanic62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
danielkim avatar
Daniel Kim
Daniel Kim
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoops. That is "k**b" a good way to start the holidays. I'll see myself out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

TV Is Completely Broken, And We Won't Get A New One Till After Christmas. Plus, The Boiler Is Broken, And We Don't Have Hot Water

TV Is Completely Broken, And We Won't Get A New One Till After Christmas. Plus, The Boiler Is Broken, And We Don't Have Hot Water Shares stats

sleepswithsixpillows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Some Jerk Steals Disabled Elderly Woman’s Christmas Decorations

Some Jerk Steals Disabled Elderly Woman’s Christmas Decorations Shares stats

Hupacmoneybags2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I (A 30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sports Equipment, And Got This Instead

I (A 30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sports Equipment, And Got This Instead Shares stats

A coworker came up to me after and said, "I thought it was funny".

gonehalohunting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Merry Christmas! We’re Increasing Your Rent! The Date Says The 13th But All Tenants Just Received These Today

Merry Christmas! We’re Increasing Your Rent! The Date Says The 13th But All Tenants Just Received These Today Shares stats

AlwaysAngryFox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Trying To Watch My Son’s Christmas Concert

Trying To Watch My Son’s Christmas Concert Shares stats

He played on it the whole damn time. Didn’t even get a high score.

S1mw1z Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
danielkim avatar
Daniel Kim
Daniel Kim
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no way you watched him enough to know his score

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

A 100-Piece Puzzle My Son Received For Christmas Has 66 Pieces

A 100-Piece Puzzle My Son Received For Christmas Has 66 Pieces Shares stats

WalmartGreder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

We Got Our Christmas Bonus Today. Not Even Handed Out. Just A Pile In The Break Room

We Got Our Christmas Bonus Today. Not Even Handed Out. Just A Pile In The Break Room Shares stats

wchappel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
danielkim avatar
Daniel Kim
Daniel Kim
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, don't be so glum. They just gave you free firewood

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Instacart Ornaments

Instacart Ornaments Shares stats

I was busy decorating and decided to order more from Michaels via Instacart. The shopper didn’t even ask about changes and I got this, both were more expensive too. I also tipped over 20%.

Able_Afternoon_1749 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Just Locked Down At The Mall Of America During A Shooting. Merry Christmas Everyone

Just Locked Down At The Mall Of America During A Shooting. Merry Christmas Everyone Shares stats

clumzyproofreader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Mom's Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas

Mom's Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas Shares stats

This is not across the street. This is the block over. Best of our picture-taking contest, the power of Christ was too great for our phones to depict this behemoth in all its 20 ft glory.

CatScratchEther Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Felt A Shooting Pain Down My Leg After Bending Down To Dry Myself After A Shower

Felt A Shooting Pain Down My Leg After Bending Down To Dry Myself After A Shower Shares stats

A herniated disc, yeah. Saw a pain specialist recently, and they said it was "impressive".
 
I threw my back out over Christmas carrying in a bunch of presents while visiting my parents. Felt better after a few days of rest, but it came back in the worst way.

ZeBootygoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Someone Unwrapped My Christmas Present

Someone Unwrapped My Christmas Present Shares stats

BreathingCarpet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Walked Out To My Car This Morning And It Looked Like This

Walked Out To My Car This Morning And It Looked Like This Shares stats

sonicdrive-in Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Spent Christmas Day Alone In The ER (I’m Fine)

Spent Christmas Day Alone In The ER (I’m Fine) Shares stats

alaaaaanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

So My Dad Dropped Half The Slow Cooked Venison Christmas Dinner On The Floor And The Other Half On The Oven Top

So My Dad Dropped Half The Slow Cooked Venison Christmas Dinner On The Floor And The Other Half On The Oven Top Shares stats

Managed to scoop up the oven-top bits but all the red wine sauce was unsalvageable. Still had a good dinner though.

WilliamIsted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Happy Holidays

Happy Holidays Shares stats

Vewwy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Bought A Polaroid Camera For A Friend For Christmas And Inside Was An Instax Camera Instead

Bought A Polaroid Camera For A Friend For Christmas And Inside Was An Instax Camera Instead Shares stats

IDK_IDGAF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Hospital “Leadership” Gave This To Their Nurses For Their Christmas Bonus

Hospital “Leadership” Gave This To Their Nurses For Their Christmas Bonus Shares stats

ShaiHuludNM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and they gave you *caramel* chocolates too?! talk about insult to injury

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

ATM Chomped Up My Christmas Shopping Budget As A Treat

ATM Chomped Up My Christmas Shopping Budget As A Treat Shares stats

legomahfuego Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Opened My Unit To Get My Christmas Decorations, Only To Find It Covered In Mold

I Opened My Unit To Get My Christmas Decorations, Only To Find It Covered In Mold Shares stats

BorvuxVI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Custom Photo Gift Company Rearranged The Photos Into This Ridiculous Configuration. “No Refunds”

Custom Photo Gift Company Rearranged The Photos Into This Ridiculous Configuration. “No Refunds” Shares stats

smithsbha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Won What I Thought Was A VR Headset At My Company Christmas Party The Other Night

Won What I Thought Was A VR Headset At My Company Christmas Party The Other Night Shares stats

I should have looked closer before getting excited. I don't own an oculus.

Jomalar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Went To An Outlet Mall Over An Hour Away To Buy Christmas Gifts. Got Back Home And Realized The Cashier Forgot To Remove The Security Tags

Went To An Outlet Mall Over An Hour Away To Buy Christmas Gifts. Got Back Home And Realized The Cashier Forgot To Remove The Security Tags Shares stats

We’ve tried the fork method, but it’s just not coming off.

coversbyrichard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas Shares stats