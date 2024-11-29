Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Wouldn’t Go Away”: Man Gets Back At Cheating Ex With Hilarious Bit Of Uniform Revenge
Couples, Relationships

“Wouldn’t Go Away”: Man Gets Back At Cheating Ex With Hilarious Bit Of Uniform Revenge

Most folks would generally initiate a divorce the moment they encountered infidelity. Normally, if there are no kids or shared assets, the moment the papers are signed, that’s the end of it. But some people, despite being in the wrong, take it upon themselves to badger their ex for years on end, because of the spite in their hearts.

A man shared his hilarious bit of petty revenge on a cheating ex-wife who would not stop harassing him after the divorce. We reached out to the ex-husband in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Some people’s ex-partners simply can not let it go

Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

So one man decided to get revenge on his ex-wife who would find ways to annoy him

Image credits: Michelle Price Miller / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wiggle-wagon

Revenge, even in its most petty form, still makes for a good story

Humans have been enamored with the concept of revenge for a long time, as it shows up in all sorts of stories, art, songs and films. Even before John Wick, there was Hamlet and The Count of Monte Cristo, all featuring someone who was wronged and who decided to do something about it. Importantly, the revenge itself might not always lead to good results, but there is no denying that humans find this sort of story engaging.

After all, at its core, revenge in most of these tales is a wrong being put right, or, in other words, justice. While we can all understand how justice is socially necessary, revenge also has a very human element to it, namely, as an outlet for anger. It’s important to note that acting on one’s anger is often unhealthy and the cause of a lot of issues. While it might feel nice to vent, everything from road rage to holes punched in drywall are the result of folks mismanaging their anger.

This does, however, make for a particularly compelling story. We can relate to figures who are wronged and who take matters into their own hands, even if we would never do the same. There is some scientific evidence that dwelling on how you were wronged is quite unhealthy. A disposition towards revenge has been found to strongly correlate with PTSD and may aggravate its symptoms.

People love to hear about justice being served to folks who deserve it

This story went quite viral as it combined two things many of us love to hear about, revenge, or, rather, justified revenge, as well as an epic level of pettiness. Since he was the victim here, particularly after his ex would not stop messing with him, this bit of revenge is more entertaining to read about. After all, cheaters are nearly universally derided unless there are some significant mitigating factors.

It’s important to note that there are limits here. Had he wrecked her car or gotten her arrested on false charges, most folks would perhaps not be as inclined to support this plan. However, not only was his revenge basically harmless, one might argue that it’s ultimately for the greater good as he is literally helping sponsor a Little League.

Similarly, the pettiness and planning all make for a more enjoyable story. It’s hard to execute something more complex when simmering with anger, but this is perhaps why the proverb “revenge is a dish best served cold” exists. Taking the time to plot and organize might delay gratification, but the payoff is so much better. After all, this man got to see his ex’s kid play in a jersey he sponsored, with his name all summer, while something more primitive, like a toilet-papered lawn, would be finished hours after the act.

As one can note from the comments, most people found this plan downright inspirational. While a clean break is what most folks want after a divorce, particularly when there was cheating involved, her inability to leave it alone pretty much justifies some sort of action, even if it’s hilariously petty.

He gave some more details in the comments

Netizens thought his plan was hilarious

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do they allow team sponsors in photos?" "I'm not sure but I have a photo of the team in my office" - and just like that, my belief in the story vanishes.

