"Absolute Chaos": City's Money-Saving Policy Backfires, Turns It Into A Post-Apocalyptic Dump
Social Issues

"Absolute Chaos": City's Money-Saving Policy Backfires, Turns It Into A Post-Apocalyptic Dump

Cities work long and hard to develop waste management strategies that keep their streets clean and residents healthy.

One key aspect of these systems is an efficient schedule, which optimizes collection routes and, in turn, minimizes the amount of time and other resources required to transport the waste.

However, as Reddit user Shieldtown95 recently pointed out, municipalities might get the idea that they can save on these crucial services. They still remember a holiday season from a few decades ago when their local authorities cut the garbage collectors’ overtime pay and turned the neighborhood itself into a mini dump.

    A well-functioning waste management system is something many of us take for granted

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As this story illustrates, it’s actually fairly easy to mess up

    Image credits: Ewoud Van den Branden/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: shieldtown95

    Current research advises governments to do the opposite—to include and inform communities about waste management to the best of their abilities rather than keeping them in the dark

    Solid waste management makes up approximately 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, so it’s important for us to keep improving it as much as we can.

    One of the reasons why the process can be so difficult to manage is that it involves many stakeholders, including businesses, governments, households, community organizations, etc.

    These stakeholders influence where and how waste is generated, sorted, recycled, and disposed of, and how waste services are paid for.

    In a recently published report “Behavior change in solid waste management: A compendium of cases,” the World Bank Group assessed 30 case studies from different countries with a mix of income levels and geographies, and discovered that successful waste management depends on stakeholder participation, social support, and a strong social contract with citizens.

    Image credits: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The organization discovered many barriers hinder communities from adopting sustainable waste-related practices, including ingrained habits, lack of knowledge, inconvenience, time burdens, and structural limitations —such as inadequate infrastructure or prohibitive costs — but by excluding our Redditor and their neighbors from the decision-making and enacting huge changes on its own whim, the local government was already on a direct path to failure.

    “The governance framework for the sector should clearly articulate institutional responsibilities; include adequate policies and financing; and proactively include community, public, and private stakeholders,” the report said.

    Nowadays, research suggests the opposite: municipal authorities should help residents obtain as much information on waste management as possible. When the public can track the process across different parameters, they gain a better understanding of what their own contribution should look like—which may include reducing consumption (during the holidays).

    The person behind the story reiterated how hectic the whole situation was

    And people have had plenty of reactions to it

    Some even shared their own similar experiences

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    An anecdotal story about garbage pick up in the 90's?! That is 25-30 years ago FFS!!

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    C'mon, it's reddit. There's no time limit to these posts, it's just each one trying to outdo another. I wouldn't be surprised at all if there was a story taken from a clay tablet.

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I miss the giant pumpkin bags they used to fill with leaves in the 90s. I know plastic is bad but Why can't we recreate those using a compostable/recyclable material?

    babsmcgurk avatar
    Babs McGurk
    Babs McGurk
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    The headline says "Company Cuts PTO" - isn't that "Personal Time Off"? Reading the posting, it says they decided not to pay overtime. Those are two very different things. This seems to be a common problem on Bored Panda - the headline sometimes if VERY misleading and does not really relate to the actual article. EDITED TO ADD: NOW the headline says "overtime". When I read it originally, it said PTO. Really.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    BP reads our comments and alters the headlines when they realise they've done an oopsie. It's about the only time they read our comments!

