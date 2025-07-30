ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of artists around the world can only dream of reaching the kind of fame where people know their name, look forward to their next album, or buy tickets to see their latest film. Unfortunately, some celebrities failed to appreciate just how privileged they were and fell from grace for various reasons.

In some cases, stars were solely responsible for their own “cancelation,” like Kanye West, who reportedly lost a billion dollars due to his hateful remarks about Black and Jewish communities. In other instances, former child stars faded into obscurity after their fortunes were mismanaged by their parents.

On Reddit, one user asked, “Which celebrity had everything but then lost it all?” Here are some of the most interesting responses, along with the reasons for these A-listers losing their money, respect, or both.