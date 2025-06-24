Kevin Spacey Plastic Surgery Rumors Grow Stronger After Red Carpet Appearance To Receive Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Spacey continued to fuel rumors that he had undergone cosmetic procedures after making another red carpet appearance, this time at the Italian Global Series Festival 2025.

The disgraced actor, who has faced multiple allegations of s*xual misconduct, was presented with the Maximo Excellence Award for his “outstanding achievements” in the entertainment industry.

Highlights Kevin Spacey's recent red carpet look with a smooth, puffy face sparked rumors of plastic surgery amid his career comeback efforts.

At the Italian Global Series Festival, Kevin received the Maximo Excellence Award for his achievements in entertainment.

Since 2017, Kevin has faced multiple s*xual misconduct allegations but was acquitted or charges were dropped in most cases.

Dressed in a light pink suit with a red tie, the 65-year-old appeared with a puffed-up face and an almost wrinkle-free forehead, leading many to speculate that he had gone under the knife to improve his image.

“Now he’s willing to do whatever it takes to launch this comeback, and apparently that even includes rebuilding his face,” an insider told RadarOnline.

RELATED:

Kevin Spacey sported a new look at the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

“People are convinced he’s trying to turn back the clock to relaunch himself as a leading man.”

Held in Rimini and Riccione between June 21-28, the Italian Global Series Festival honors TV series from all over the world and hosts several domestic and international previews of new TV series and films, according to its website. Stars like Alexander Skarsgård, Claire Danes, and Richard Madden have attended the festival in the past.

During his speech, Kevin thanked Franco Nero for casting him in a lead role in the 2022 film The Man Who Drew God “when very few had the guts.”

Last month, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Film and Television at the Better World Fund Gala Dinner in Cannes, France. The event marked his first public appearance at Cannes in nearly a decade.

At the gala, which is not an official part of the annual French film festival, the House of Cards actor was asked about his comeback to the industry, to which he replied, “I’m glad to be working.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Kevin faced several allegations of s*xual misconduct, prompting criminal investigations over the following two years. The actor, who has always denied the accusations, was either not charged or the charges against him were dropped.

One of the men sued the actor over claims he was s*xually assaulted by him and suffered “psychiatric damage.”

In England, the Oscar-winning star was acquitted by a jury in 2023 of assault charges that were part of a different case.

Kevin’s puffed-up face and smooth, wrinkle-free forehead sparked plastic surgery rumors

Share icon

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Share icon

Speaking with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton, Kevin said, “I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In February this year, actor Ruari Cannon sued Kevin for s*xual misconduct. No details of the allegations are available. Ruari also sued two organizations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, where Kevin was the artistic director between 2003 and 2015.

An insider claimed that the actor is “willing to do whatever it takes” to have a career comeback, including “rebuilding his face”

Share icon

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Share icon

Kevin is known for starring in the US adaptation of House Of Cards, the first TV series produced by a studio for Netflix. He won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for The Usual Suspects in 1996 and Best Actor in 2000 for American Beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Robin Wright, who co-starred with Kevin on House Of Cards, spoke about her fight to get paid as much as the actor on the show.

“People are convinced he’s trying to turn back the clock to relaunch himself as a leading man,” the source said

Share icon

Image credits: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

“It was difficult. I am going to be honest,” Robin began. “When I said, ‘I think it’s only fair because my character became as popular as [Kevin’s], they said, ‘We can’t pay you the same as an actor, so we will make you exec producer and you can direct. We will give you three different paychecks.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“I asked, ‘Why can’t you pay me as an actor?’ ‘Because you didn’t win an Academy Award.’ That has been the protocol for years — it just is.

“If you say, ‘Why did so-and-so female not get the same amount as Will Smith?’ They say, ‘It will increase after you win.’ Nomination, not so much. Why does it have anything to do with a raise?”

The House of Cards actor has faced multiple allegations of s*xual misconduct, the most recent surfacing in February

Share icon

Image credits: news.com.au

Share icon

The Forrest Gump actress revealed that a camera operator encouraged her to direct some episodes of the show, which she found to be a “gift.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024 docuseries Spacey Unmasked, different actors and crew members who worked on House of Cards came forward to detail their experiences with the actor.

Evelyn, a production assistant, claimed that “the issue of Kevin was certainly well-known” and that she would often see him approach actors and touch their arms or legs to comment on their “muscles.”

Image credits: AP Archive

Daniel, a background actor who was 23 years old when he was on the series, alleged that the disgraced star groped him without his consent.

“He has these little d*ad eyes looking at me, and I just felt like I was staring at a soulless monster,” he described.

Danny, a former employee at The Old Vic Theatre Company, claimed he felt “scared of coming to work” after Kevin allegedly brushed himself against him in a way that was “completely uninvited.”

Robin Wright, his House of Cards co-star, recently shared that she had to direct some episodes to be paid equally to Kevin

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the accusations presented in the documentary, the actor said, “I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers.”

“It looks like it’s a recent eyelift surgery,” one person speculated, while another said the actor “should be in jail”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon