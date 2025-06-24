Kevin Spacey Plastic Surgery Rumors Grow Stronger After Red Carpet Appearance To Receive Award
Kevin Spacey continued to fuel rumors that he had undergone cosmetic procedures after making another red carpet appearance, this time at the Italian Global Series Festival 2025.
The disgraced actor, who has faced multiple allegations of s*xual misconduct, was presented with the Maximo Excellence Award for his “outstanding achievements” in the entertainment industry.
Dressed in a light pink suit with a red tie, the 65-year-old appeared with a puffed-up face and an almost wrinkle-free forehead, leading many to speculate that he had gone under the knife to improve his image.
“Now he’s willing to do whatever it takes to launch this comeback, and apparently that even includes rebuilding his face,” an insider told RadarOnline.
Kevin Spacey sported a new look at the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
“People are convinced he’s trying to turn back the clock to relaunch himself as a leading man.”
Held in Rimini and Riccione between June 21-28, the Italian Global Series Festival honors TV series from all over the world and hosts several domestic and international previews of new TV series and films, according to its website. Stars like Alexander Skarsgård, Claire Danes, and Richard Madden have attended the festival in the past.
During his speech, Kevin thanked Franco Nero for casting him in a lead role in the 2022 film The Man Who Drew God “when very few had the guts.”
Last month, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Film and Television at the Better World Fund Gala Dinner in Cannes, France. The event marked his first public appearance at Cannes in nearly a decade.
At the gala, which is not an official part of the annual French film festival, the House of Cards actor was asked about his comeback to the industry, to which he replied, “I’m glad to be working.”
Image credits: Netflix
In 2017, Kevin faced several allegations of s*xual misconduct, prompting criminal investigations over the following two years. The actor, who has always denied the accusations, was either not charged or the charges against him were dropped.
One of the men sued the actor over claims he was s*xually assaulted by him and suffered “psychiatric damage.”
In England, the Oscar-winning star was acquitted by a jury in 2023 of assault charges that were part of a different case.
Kevin’s puffed-up face and smooth, wrinkle-free forehead sparked plastic surgery rumors
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
In February this year, actor Ruari Cannon sued Kevin for s*xual misconduct. No details of the allegations are available. Ruari also sued two organizations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, where Kevin was the artistic director between 2003 and 2015.
An insider claimed that the actor is “willing to do whatever it takes” to have a career comeback, including “rebuilding his face”
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Earlier this month, Robin Wright, who co-starred with Kevin on House Of Cards, spoke about her fight to get paid as much as the actor on the show.
“People are convinced he’s trying to turn back the clock to relaunch himself as a leading man,” the source said
Image credits: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media
“I asked, ‘Why can’t you pay me as an actor?’ ‘Because you didn’t win an Academy Award.’ That has been the protocol for years — it just is.
“If you say, ‘Why did so-and-so female not get the same amount as Will Smith?’ They say, ‘It will increase after you win.’ Nomination, not so much. Why does it have anything to do with a raise?”
The House of Cards actor has faced multiple allegations of s*xual misconduct, the most recent surfacing in February
Image credits: news.com.au
In the 2024 docuseries Spacey Unmasked, different actors and crew members who worked on House of Cards came forward to detail their experiences with the actor.
Evelyn, a production assistant, claimed that “the issue of Kevin was certainly well-known” and that she would often see him approach actors and touch their arms or legs to comment on their “muscles.”
Image credits: AP Archive
Daniel, a background actor who was 23 years old when he was on the series, alleged that the disgraced star groped him without his consent.
“He has these little d*ad eyes looking at me, and I just felt like I was staring at a soulless monster,” he described.
Danny, a former employee at The Old Vic Theatre Company, claimed he felt “scared of coming to work” after Kevin allegedly brushed himself against him in a way that was “completely uninvited.”
Robin Wright, his House of Cards co-star, recently shared that she had to direct some episodes to be paid equally to Kevin
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: Netflix
In response to the accusations presented in the documentary, the actor said, “I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers.”
