Netflix Star Exposes Bare Crotch At Cannes In Viral X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction
Three people posing on a staircase, featuring a Netflix star in an eye-catching outfit at Cannes with a wardrobe malfunction.
Celebrities, News

Netflix Star Exposes Bare Crotch At Cannes In Viral X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

Reality TV star Emma Hernan found herself the subject of unwanted attention this week after suffering an X-rated wardrobe malfunction during the Cannes Film Festival.

The 33-year-old Selling Sunsetparticipant inadvertently exposed her bare crotch while posing for photos on a staircase at Hotel Martinez. Hernan was attending a night out with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Jessica Vargas, when the mishap occurred.

  • Emma Hernan experienced a viral wardrobe malfunction at Cannes, unexpectedly exposing her bare crotch on the red carpet.
  • Fans debated if the incident was accidental or a calculated move to grab headlines given Hernan's history of drama.
  • Before Selling Sunset, Hernan was a model and entrepreneur, known for Sports Illustrated and launching a vegan food brand.

Wearing a daring silver-and-gold gown with a slit that extended nearly to her hipbone, Hernan appeared to have gone without underwear. The ensemble ended up revealing more than intended, turning what should’ve been a luxurious moment into fodder for social media mockery.

Beyond making fun of the model, many netizens floated the idea that the accident was not so accidental after all.

“Golly, I hope no one was watching. I’d hate to get all that attention,” one user wrote.

    Reality TV star Emma Hernan revealed part of her crotch in Cannes Film Festival “wardrobe malfunction”

    Blonde Netflix star with wavy hair wearing white dress and Chanel necklace, posing inside a car after Cannes event.

    Image credits: emmahernan

    Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the rest of Hernan’s look was meticulously put together. Her long blonde waves were styled in a side part, her bronzed skin glowed under the Cannes lights, and she accessorized with a white Chanel bag and silver heels.

    Oppenheim, on the other hand, kept it casual in a camouflage sweater and baggy, black pants, while Vargas accompanied him in a sleek black cutout dress that showed off her toned midsection.

    Netflix star in a purple bikini posing on a boat with ocean and cloudy sky in the background, showcasing a viral wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: emmahernan

    While the photo seemed innocent enough, many viewers felt it was a calculated bid for headlines—especially given Hernan’s history of navigating personal drama for the cameras.

    Emma Hernan rose to fame through Netflix’s reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the luxurious lives of real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, a high-end firm based in Los Angeles.

    Netflix star poses on stairs wearing a revealing dress showing a bare crotch amid a viral wardrobe malfunction at Cannes event.

    Image credits: Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com/Vida Press

    Before joining the show for season four, Hernan was already known as a model and entrepreneur, having appeared in magazines such as Sports Illustrated, and launched her own vegan food company, Emma Leigh & Co.

    Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and quickly developed a cult following, thanks to its glossy aesthetic, expensive properties, and dramatic interpersonal feuds.

    Hernan made headlines in 2024 for accusing the then-married Ben Affleck of “matching” with her on the dating app Raya

    Netflix star at Cannes wearing a revealing dress with a viral x-rated wardrobe malfunction exposing a bare crotch.

    Image credits: Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com/Vida Press

    Hernan’s “wardrobe mishap” marks yet another headline moment for the model, who is no stranger to seeking the spotlight.

    For instance, she made waves last year after claiming that actor Ben Affleck had tried to seduce her on the exclusive celebrity and millionaire app Raya.

    Man in a dark suit talking on phone, surrounded by people, related to Netflix star viral x-rated wardrobe malfunction news.

    Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    During Season 5 of the show, she playfully told one of her co-stars that Affleck “may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.”

    According to Hernan, Affleck used their shared Massachusetts roots as an opening line. “We have the Boston connection,” she said. “It was very sweet.”

    Netflix star in a sheer black gown at Cannes, showcasing a viral x-rated wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    The timing of the alleged messages was also controversial, as they took place during the height of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ marriage troubles, with the couple reportedly already considering the divorce that was eventually finalized in January 2025.

    Affleck’s representatives swiftly denied the allegations, telling People Magazine that the actor hadn’t been on Raya “for several years.” However, the outlet noted that they didn’t deny that a match might have occurred—only that the actor hadn’t been active on the app recently.

    Selling Sunset has been successful despite participants calling calling what happens on the show “fake”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

    Much like netizens calling the recent wardrobe accident “fake,” at the time of the Affleck rumor being discussed on the show, one of Hernan’s co-stars, Christine Quinn, threw the model and the show itself “under the bus” by labeling much of its narrative as false.

    “Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines,” Quinn tweeted.

    Woman in a blue bikini posing on the beach, related to Netflix star wardrobe malfunction and viral Cannes event.

    Image credits: emmahernan

    “What some people today will do to hit a headline,” one user wrote.

    “Those women are all skanks. No way anyone takes them seriously as realtors. Can you imagine any circumstance where you would dress the way they do in front of a client?” another asked.

    “Mission accomplished, swap dignity for media exposure.”

    With the eighth season of the show released in September of last year, Selling Sunset was renewed for a ninth season, with filming being reportedly underway.

    “Deliberate.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the wardrobe mishap

    Comment on social media post referencing Netflix star's viral wardrobe malfunction exposing bare crotch at Cannes.

    Netflix star wearing revealing outfit at Cannes with a viral X-rated wardrobe malfunction exposing bare crotch.

    Comment by Paul Veitch saying Here's a thought... wear underwear with a facepalm emoji.

    Comment by user Evelyne Colvey stating who cares about bare crotch exposure at Cannes, mentioning women leaving nothing to imagination.

    Netflix Star Exposes Bare Crotch At Cannes In Viral X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

    Netflix star at Cannes wearing revealing outfit causing viral x-rated wardrobe malfunction with exposed bare crotch.

    Comment on social media about Netflix star's viral wardrobe malfunction exposing bare crotch at Cannes event.

    Comment by Lan Briz expressing frustration about revealing information despite someone's happiness and engagement.

    Comment by Priscilla Sutherland praising appearance, reacting to Netflix star in viral wardrobe malfunction at Cannes.

    Comment by Sherry Strick laughing about a reality show star texting Arod, shown in a Facebook-style format.

    Comment on social media post with Netflix star exposing crotch in viral x-rated wardrobe malfunction at Cannes, with angry emoji reactions.

    Comment by Brenda Morgan criticizing a statement as not classy and questioning the mention of a coffee request.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

