Netflix Star Exposes Bare Crotch At Cannes In Viral X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

Reality TV star Emma Hernan found herself the subject of unwanted attention this week after suffering an X-rated wardrobe malfunction during the Cannes Film Festival.

The 33-year-old Selling Sunsetparticipant inadvertently exposed her bare crotch while posing for photos on a staircase at Hotel Martinez. Hernan was attending a night out with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Jessica Vargas, when the mishap occurred.

Highlights Emma Hernan experienced a viral wardrobe malfunction at Cannes, unexpectedly exposing her bare crotch on the red carpet.

Fans debated if the incident was accidental or a calculated move to grab headlines given Hernan's history of drama.

Before Selling Sunset, Hernan was a model and entrepreneur, known for Sports Illustrated and launching a vegan food brand.

Wearing a daring silver-and-gold gown with a slit that extended nearly to her hipbone, Hernan appeared to have gone without underwear. The ensemble ended up revealing more than intended, turning what should’ve been a luxurious moment into fodder for social media mockery.

Beyond making fun of the model, many netizens floated the idea that the accident was not so accidental after all.

“Golly, I hope no one was watching. I’d hate to get all that attention,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

Reality TV star Emma Hernan revealed part of her crotch in Cannes Film Festival “wardrobe malfunction”

Share icon

Image credits: emmahernan

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the rest of Hernan’s look was meticulously put together. Her long blonde waves were styled in a side part, her bronzed skin glowed under the Cannes lights, and she accessorized with a white Chanel bag and silver heels.

Oppenheim, on the other hand, kept it casual in a camouflage sweater and baggy, black pants, while Vargas accompanied him in a sleek black cutout dress that showed off her toned midsection.

Share icon

Image credits: emmahernan

While the photo seemed innocent enough, many viewers felt it was a calculated bid for headlines—especially given Hernan’s history of navigating personal drama for the cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Hernan rose to fame through Netflix’s reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the luxurious lives of real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, a high-end firm based in Los Angeles.

Share icon

Image credits: Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com/Vida Press

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining the show for season four, Hernan was already known as a model and entrepreneur, having appeared in magazines such as Sports Illustrated, and launched her own vegan food company, Emma Leigh & Co.

Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and quickly developed a cult following, thanks to its glossy aesthetic, expensive properties, and dramatic interpersonal feuds.

Hernan made headlines in 2024 for accusing the then-married Ben Affleck of “matching” with her on the dating app Raya

Share icon

Image credits: Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com/Vida Press

Hernan’s “wardrobe mishap” marks yet another headline moment for the model, who is no stranger to seeking the spotlight.

For instance, she made waves last year after claiming that actor Ben Affleck had tried to seduce her on the exclusive celebrity and millionaire app Raya.

Share icon

Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

During Season 5 of the show, she playfully told one of her co-stars that Affleck “may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.”

According to Hernan, Affleck used their shared Massachusetts roots as an opening line. “We have the Boston connection,” she said. “It was very sweet.”

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

The timing of the alleged messages was also controversial, as they took place during the height of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ marriage troubles, with the couple reportedly already considering the divorce that was eventually finalized in January 2025.

Affleck’s representatives swiftly denied the allegations, telling People Magazine that the actor hadn’t been on Raya “for several years.” However, the outlet noted that they didn’t deny that a match might have occurred—only that the actor hadn’t been active on the app recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selling Sunset has been successful despite participants calling calling what happens on the show “fake”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

Much like netizens calling the recent wardrobe accident “fake,” at the time of the Affleck rumor being discussed on the show, one of Hernan’s co-stars, Christine Quinn, threw the model and the show itself “under the bus” by labeling much of its narrative as false.

“Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines,” Quinn tweeted.

Share icon

Image credits: emmahernan

“What some people today will do to hit a headline,” one user wrote.

“Those women are all skanks. No way anyone takes them seriously as realtors. Can you imagine any circumstance where you would dress the way they do in front of a client?” another asked.

“Mission accomplished, swap dignity for media exposure.”

With the eighth season of the show released in September of last year, Selling Sunset was renewed for a ninth season, with filming being reportedly underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deliberate.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the wardrobe mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT