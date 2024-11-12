“Stop Destroying Movies”: Fake “Forrest Gump 2” Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of a sequel to Forrest Gump was enough to make fans stop in their tracks. However, a recent trailer that promised a follow-up to the beloved classic turned out to be fake.

The fan-made creation—bearing the title of “Forrest Gump 2 (2025) – Teaser Trailer” on YouTube—imagined Forrest’s son now grown up and navigating the complexities of life.

A fake 'Forrest Gump 2' trailer starring Timothée Chalamet triggered fan reactions.

The fan-made trailer for the sequel gained 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Many fans opposed the idea of a sequel, wanting the classic left alone.

“Thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?” Tom Hanks previously said about a 'Forrest Gump' sequel

The 1994 original saw Tom Hanks portray the lovable and earnest character of Forrest, and the acclaimed movie is a Hollywood favorite among audiences across the world.

A fake trailer for Forrest Gump 2 (2025) sparked both excitement and skepticism among fans

Image credits: Forrest Gump

In the fake trailer that recently resurfaced, Forrest’s son is played by none other than Hollywood’s current golden boy, Timothée Chalamet.

The trailer, which was uploaded about three months ago, continues to gain attention. A comment on the video posted this week said: “LOVED this Trailer … Excellent content, WELL DONE.”

“I cant believe this will have a sequel. I loved the Forrest Gump, taught to keep running in life,” read another recent comment on the trailer, which seemed convincing enough to some.

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks played the lead role in the 1994 Hollywood classic

Image credits: Forrest Gump

Image credits: Forrest Gump

Another wrote, “WOW! I can’t wait for this sequel. I’m so excited . Somebody please tell IMDB to add this to there data base.. YAY!!!!”

While the prospect of a sequel may be tantalizing to some, not everyone was impressed by the idea.

“Why can’t you let a CLASSIC alone?!” one fan commented on the video while another simply wrote, “No please dont.”

The fan-made trailer featured Hollywood’s golden boy Timothée Chalamet as Tom Hanks’ son

Image credits: KH Studio

Image credits: KH Studio

“Don’t. Just don’t. Leave it be,” read another comment.

Another said, “Stop destroying movies that left us with something to learn from,that never needed a sequel.”

“Nooooo! LEAVE Forest Gump alone! We don’t want a sequel!!!!” one fan commented on the trailer.

Image credits: KH Studio

Image credits: KH Studio

Hanks recently spoke about how he was happy to let Forrest Gump be a standalone movie.

“It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated,” he told the New York Times in a recent interview promoting his latest movie, Here.

“And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?” he said about his 1994 hit.

The fake trailer, uploaded by KH Studio, has racked up 1.6 million views so far

Th two-time Academy Award winner also said the idea for a sequel lasted only 40 minutes.

“I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Tom Hanks told Variety in 2022. “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on.’”

Image credits: Forrest Gump

“A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel,” he said in the same interview.

“I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me.’ There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have a hit,'” he added.