Oscar Pistorius Dating Blonde Who “Looks Just Like” Late Girlfriend He Assassinated, Sparks Fury
Celebrities, Crime

Oscar Pistorius Dating Blonde Who “Looks Just Like” Late Girlfriend He Assassinated, Sparks Fury

Oscar Pistorius, the disgraced South African Paralympian who served nine years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, has reportedly found a new girlfriend, Rita Greyling, just months after being granted parole in January 2024. 

The double amputee, dubbed “Blade Runner” for the prosthetics he used to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, currently lives with his uncle in a fortified mansion in Pretoria, South Africa, and has found love again, reputable South African outlet Netwerk24 revealed.

Netwerk24 reported on Friday (December 13) that Oscar is currently dating Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga – and a long-term family friend.

RELATED:

    Oscar Pistorius is the disgraced South African Paralympian who served nine years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp

    Oscar Pistorius leaves the Department of Correctional Services offices on April 22, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Pistorius's parole was effective from 5 January 2024 and its believed that he now works as a caretaker on a voluntary basis at a Pretoria church

    Image credits: Deaan Vivier/Media24/Gallo Images

    Photo of Rita Greyling in a restaurant, who is assumed to be Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend

    Image credits: rita_greyling

    Sources close to the couple have confirmed to Netwerk24 that the 38-year-old athlete and Rita are in a romantic relationship, though details are being kept strictly private.

    Rita’s family previously made headlines due to a tragic event in late 2022, when her brother Ghini was involved in an incident at Henbase Lodge in Morgenzon, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (December 15).

    In late 2022, Ghini was involved in a tragic event when his friend, Willem Kruger, died at Henbase Lodge in Morgenzon. 

    Willem, who was attending Ghini’s bachelor party and was set to be a groomsman, went missing in November and was found dead nine days later in his submerged truck in the Vaal River.

    He has reportedly found a new girlfriend, Rita Greyling, just months after being granted parole in January 2024.

    Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend Rita Greyling

    Image credits: rita_g7

    Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius, accused of taking life of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago, looks on during a hearing in his trial on July 6, 2016 at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa

    Image credits: Marco Longari – Pool/Getty Images

    Police have since shifted the investigation from an accidental drowning to a murder inquiry, citing unclear details, including the location of the truck keys and unexplained damage to the vehicle.

    Friends of the new couple reportedly said that the shared tragedies in both Oscar and Rita’s families brought them closer.

    An insider close to Oscar said: “He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

    Reeva’s mother, June, has since reportedly raised concerns about Oscar’s anger issues

    Mother of Reeva, June Steenkamp leaves North Gauteng High Court following the third day of sentencing on October 15, 2014 in Pretoria, South Africa

    Image credits: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

    “He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades.”

    They added: “The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again.”

    Rita Greyling, Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend, who is said to look oddly similar to Reeva Steenkamp, Oscar's late girlfriend whose life he took

    Image credits: rita_greyling

    Reeva’s mother, June, has since reportedly raised concerns about Oscar’s anger issues, warning Rita that his temper remained a “red flag” and that he continued to be a “danger to women.”

    The mother of the victim told The Sun on Sunday: “I don’t understand how she doesn’t see a red flag about him because he has not lost his temper problem.

    “He was supposed to be under anger management when he was in jail and at one stage I stopped him coming out because I was annoyed that he wasn’t having treatment.”

    Oscar shot and killed his former girlfriend, Reeva, at his home in Pretoria on February 14, 2013

    The late Reeva Steenkamp pictured in Johannesburg, South Africa

    Image credits: Mike Holmes/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    “He was angry – and he still has a problem with anger. He’s still a danger to women. 

    “Reeva only knew him for three months and she was dead and he’s never confessed.”

    June and her husband Barry, from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, reportedly said they had convinced parole chiefs to block Oscar’s release twice over fears he still posed a threat.

    Oscar Pistorius of South Africa competes in the Men's 400m T44 heats on day 9 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 7, 2012 in London, England

    Image credits: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

    The 78-year-old grieving mother continued: “It’s not painful for me that he’s with this young woman – I’m just worried about her.”

    Oscar shot and killed his former girlfriend, Reeva, at his home in Pretoria on February 14, 2013.

    The professional sprinter claimed at the time that he had mistaken Reeva for an intruder when he fired multiple shots through a bathroom door. 

    The professional sprinter claimed at the time that he had mistaken Reeva for an intruder

    Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp at the Feather Awards on November 4, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa

    Image credits: Waldo Swiegers/Heat Magazine/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    However, Reeva’s family has consistently argued that the killing was deliberate, with Reeva’s mother suggesting it was the result of Oscar’s anger issues. 

    The Johannesburg native was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 but later had his conviction upgraded to murder in 2015. 

    He served nine years of a 13-year sentence before being granted parole in January 2024. 

    “One of many sad stories,” a reader commented

    Comment discussing Reeva Steenkamp's tragic death and expressing sadness over her story.

    Social media comment on Oscar Pistorius and new girlfriend Rita Greyling.

    A Facebook comment discussing Oscar Pistorius's release from jail.

    Social media comment about Oscar Pistorius, addressing public opinion on Reeva Steenkamp homicide and ongoing repercussions.

    Text from Andy Hall on social media about strict rules for a woman staying with a man.

    Text message expressing opinion on justice for Reeva Steenkamp's homicide by Oscar Pistorius.

    Social media comment discussing similarities between Oscar Pistorius's new girlfriend and ex.

    Text comment questioning trust in Oscar Pistorius, related to new girlfriend Rita Greyling.

    A controversial comment referencing Oscar Pistorius, related to the Reeva Steenkamp case.

    Comment about Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend with emojis, referencing resemblance.

    Facebook comment about Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp, and safety concerns in relationships.

    Text comment saying, "Just proof of what a joke the justice system truly is," related to Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp.

    Social media comment discussing Oscar Pistorius' release and mentioning Reeva Steenkamp homicide.

    Comment expressing disbelief about release, mentions support for Reeva Steenkamp.

    Comment discussing similarities between Reeva Steenkamp and Rita Greyling.

    A social media comment about Oscar Pistorius's release and public judgment, showing engagement with likes and reactions.

    Comment expressing strong opinion on Oscar Pistorius being released from jail.

    Text message expressing concern about Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend, referencing past events.

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He MVRERED her. He was not as assassin. He is a MVRDERER. ANY woman dumb enough to get involved with him wants her fvcking head read.

