Oscar Pistorius Dating Blonde Who “Looks Just Like” Late Girlfriend He Assassinated, Sparks Fury

Oscar Pistorius, the disgraced South African Paralympian who served nine years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, has reportedly found a new girlfriend, Rita Greyling, just months after being granted parole in January 2024.

The double amputee, dubbed “Blade Runner” for the prosthetics he used to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, currently lives with his uncle in a fortified mansion in Pretoria, South Africa, and has found love again, reputable South African outlet Netwerk24 revealed.

Netwerk24 reported on Friday (December 13) that Oscar is currently dating Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga – and a long-term family friend.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed to Netwerk24 that the 38-year-old athlete and Rita are in a romantic relationship, though details are being kept strictly private.

Rita’s family previously made headlines due to a tragic event in late 2022, when her brother Ghini was involved in an incident at Henbase Lodge in Morgenzon, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (December 15).

Willem, who was attending Ghini’s bachelor party and was set to be a groomsman, went missing in November and was found dead nine days later in his submerged truck in the Vaal River.

Police have since shifted the investigation from an accidental drowning to a murder inquiry, citing unclear details, including the location of the truck keys and unexplained damage to the vehicle.

Friends of the new couple reportedly said that the shared tragedies in both Oscar and Rita’s families brought them closer.

An insider close to Oscar said: “He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

“He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades.”

They added: “The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again.”

Reeva’s mother, June, has since reportedly raised concerns about Oscar’s anger issues, warning Rita that his temper remained a “red flag” and that he continued to be a “danger to women.”



The mother of the victim told The Sun on Sunday: “I don’t understand how she doesn’t see a red flag about him because he has not lost his temper problem.

“He was supposed to be under anger management when he was in jail and at one stage I stopped him coming out because I was annoyed that he wasn’t having treatment.”

“He was angry – and he still has a problem with anger. He’s still a danger to women.

“Reeva only knew him for three months and she was dead and he’s never confessed.”

June and her husband Barry, from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, reportedly said they had convinced parole chiefs to block Oscar’s release twice over fears he still posed a threat.



The 78-year-old grieving mother continued: “It’s not painful for me that he’s with this young woman – I’m just worried about her.”

Oscar shot and killed his former girlfriend, Reeva, at his home in Pretoria on February 14, 2013.

The professional sprinter claimed at the time that he had mistaken Reeva for an intruder when he fired multiple shots through a bathroom door.

However, Reeva’s family has consistently argued that the killing was deliberate, with Reeva’s mother suggesting it was the result of Oscar’s anger issues.

The Johannesburg native was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 but later had his conviction upgraded to murder in 2015.

He served nine years of a 13-year sentence before being granted parole in January 2024.

