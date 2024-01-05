‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius Released On Parole In South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago, has just been paroled in South Africa.

Leaving prison on Friday (January 5), the former Paralympian, now 37, will live under strict conditions until his sentence expires in 2029.

His parole falls under South African law, which enables all offenders to be considered for parole once they have served half their total sentence. For Pistorius, this was finally set in 2017 at 13 years and five months.

Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, said in a statement: “We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system, and we have always said that the law must take its course,” the BBC reported.

Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago, was released from prison on Friday (January 5)

Image credits: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

Referring to her late daughter’s husband, June further stated: “Oscar Pistorius’s release on parole, subject to certain conditions, has affirmed Barry and my belief in the South African justice system.

“The conditions imposed by the parole board, which includes anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence, send out a clear message that gender-based violence is taken seriously.”

The grieving mother asked: “Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time?

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

She added: “My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.”

After shooting Reeva four times through locked doors, Oscar stated that he thought his girlfriend was an intruder hiding in the bathroom

Image credits: Gallo Images

South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services reportedly said that despite Pistorius’ high public profile, he will be treated like anyone else on parole.

Subsequently, the former star once dubbed “the Blade Runner” will be confined to his home for certain hours of the day. He is also reportedly banned from drinking alcohol, as well as being forbidden from speaking to the media.

On Valentine’s Day 2013, Steenkamp was shot dead by the former Paralympic champion at his home in Pretoria, South Africa.

At the time, Pistorius had stated that he thought his girlfriend was an intruder hiding in the bathroom.

As a result, the ex-professional sprinter was found guilty of culpable homicide at a first trial, which captivated the nation, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

On 3 December 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa overturned this conviction and instead convicted Pistorius of murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pistorius was eventually sentenced to six years in prison, which was later increased to 13 years and five months by the Court of Appeal.

Steenkamp was 29 years old at the time of the tragedy. She was a South African model and a paralegal, who had modeled for different brands and TV ads, before turning to reality TV shows.

An anti-bullying campaigner, she was about to return to her old school to talk to girls about gender-based violence, before being shot four times through the locked door of Pistorius’ bathroom in his home, The Guardian reported.

The late model’s murder sparked discussions about gender-based violence, as it was later revealed that Pistorius had a history of controlling and abusing women.

As per The Guardian, a former girlfriend had said that the athlete used to lock her in his house with no food for hours at a time, call her parents many times a day to track her movements, and physically abuse and threaten her to the extent that she feared for her life.

Nevertheless, Pistorius’ release has now become a massive news event in South Africa and around the world.

The double amputee won six gold medals over three Paralympic Games and made history in 2012 by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Image Credits: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The double amputee won six gold medals over three Paralympic Games and made history in 2012 by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympics in London, the BBC reported.

According to the British broadcaster, the ban on media interviews for Pistorius will eventually expire and he will then be free to speak. His fame suggests he will find a platform.

Gwyn Guscott, Steenkamp’s close friend, reportedly said: “Every time we start processing and coming to terms with things, Oscar pops up.”

She reportedly predicted the track star would eventually seek to use the media attention to once again tell his version of events.

Guscott further argued: “Him coming out and speaking to the public, and possibly, you know, triggering one of our emotions in the wrong way, it’s just going to set us all backwards.”

In a statement read to Pistorius’ parole hearing last November, June Steenkamp said she did not believe the Olympian had been rehabilitated nor his story claiming he thought her daughter was an intruder on the night he shot her.

June said: “I do not know anybody who does,” and added: “Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof.

“Nobody can claim to have remorse if they are not able to engage fully with the truth. If someone does not show remorse, they cannot be considered to be rehabilitated.”

June Steenkamp’s husband Barry died last year. She says he did so because of a “broken heart” caused by his daughter’s death, the BBC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Pistorius’ parole has divided the nation, Bulelwa Adonis, of the South African campaign group Women for Change, said his early release revealed a “normalization of leniency when it comes to predators, when it comes to anyone who commits any kind of femicide or gender-based violence”.

Adonis reportedly explained that the fact that he was once a national hero still colors some people’s perceptions. She said: “I think it is high time we challenge ourselves to actually perceive this person for what they’ve done.”

For Ms. Guscott, the position is clear. Since her friend Reeva was “brutally murdered” in 2013, she “hasn’t had one second to rest in peace correctly.”

Readers were divided upon learning about Pistorius’ parole

ADVERTISEMENT