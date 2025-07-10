20 ’90s Stars From Your Childhood Who Are Totally Unrecognizable Now
If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you had posters of these stars on your bedroom walls or watched them religiously on your favorite after-school shows and blockbuster movies. But time flies—and with it come changes in careers, appearances, and life paths.
These heartthrobs, pop culture icons, and Hollywood stars have undergone dramatic transformations since their big breaks in show business. While some left Hollywood entirely, others made unexpected career comebacks.
Now, it’s time to pop a tape into the VCR, hit fast-forward, and see where these beloved '90s stars are now.
Here are twenty '90s celebrities who look nothing like you remember.
Brendan Fraser
A heartthrob of the 1990s, Brendan famously starred in George of the Jungle and The Mummy trilogy.
The 56-year-old’s film work slowed from the late 2000s to mid-2010s due to poor box office performances and various health and personal issues, including a case of s*xual assault that he experienced at the hands of Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
His career was revitalized with the critically acclaimed film The Whale, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, and with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.
Rick Moranis
Rick is known for many ‘80s blockbusters like Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but he also starred in beloved ‘90s films like The Flintstones, Little Giants, and Big Bully.
The Ontario-born actor retreated from Hollywood in the late ’90s after losing his wife and the mother of his two children, Ann Belsky, to breast cancer.
"I took a break, which turned into a longer break," he told THR in 2015. "Stuff happens to people all the time, and people make adjustments, change careers, and move to another city. Really, that's all I did.”
Rick is set to return to on-camera acting by reprising his role of Dark Helmet in the sequel to Spaceballs from Amazon MGM Studios, Variety reported last month. The film is slated for release in theaters in 2027.
Genuinely a good father, his wife got sick he quit acting to take care of his children.
Danica Mckellar
Former child star Danica McKellar gained popularity after portraying Winnie Cooper in the hit 1990s show The Wonder Years. After the show ended, the actress appeared in several television films for the Hallmark Channel and did voice acting work.
In 1998, Danica earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from UCLA. The 50-year-old has published various books on mathematics, including Do Not Open This Math Book and Math Doesn't Suck, Kiss My Math.
Danica shares a son, born in 2010, with her ex-husband, composer Mike Verta.
Wayne Knight
The ‘90s icon played Newman, Jerry Seinfeld's arch-nemesis, on the TV show Seinfeld from 1992 to 1998.
His resumé also includes roles in Jurassic Park, Space Jam, and Dead Again, as well as voice work in beloved films like Tarzan and Toy Story.
The actor has undergone a remarkable physical transformation since appearing in Jurassic Park, revealing he’s lost 110 pounds (approx. 49 kg).
Wayne told TMZ that he achieved the results by trying everything from medications to surgery, radiation, and reducing his caloric intake.
Matt LeBlanc
Matt’s brunette locks may have turned gray, but he still exudes the sweet charisma that lit up millions of TV screens in the ’90s with Friends.
The 57-year-old actor received three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the womanizing yet lovable Joey Tribbiani, a role he played from 1994 to 2004.
During his time on the sitcom, he also appeared in Lookin’ Italian and Charlie’s Angels. His last screen appearance was in June 2020, when his show, Man with a Plan, was canceled.
In a 2017 interview with Conan O’Brien, Matt said he’d like to retire as soon as possible. “I think I would like to do not a f**king thing, that’s what I would like to do. Just nothing, absolutely nothing, zero.”
Amanda Bynes
Amanda was a child actress in the 1990s and early 2000s. She had children glued to their screens watching the Nickelodeon show All That, and later her own spin-off series, The Amanda Show.
You may also recognize Amanda from her roles in the comedy films She’s the Man, Hairspray, and Easy A.
The star, now 39, quit acting in 2010. She told Paper Magazine that she was struggling with “self-esteem issues” and “couldn’t stand” to watch her own work.
In the years that followed, she experienced substance dependence issues and legal troubles, which led to an eight-year conservatorship from 2013 to 2022. She is now focused on her career in fashion design.
Jaleel White
Jaleel is best known for playing Steve Urkel on the sitcom Family Matters for ten years. His character became so popular that it inspired merch like an Urkel doll and even Urkel breakfast cereal.
After the sitcom ended, Jaleel went on to appear in Grown Ups, Boston Legal, House, Castle, Psych, and Bones.
He now hosts the CBS game show Flip Side, which puts contestants’ intuition about human behavior to the test.
I heard an interview with him a while back. He seemed smart, funny, and kind. If all our celebrities were like him, this world would be a better place.
Jonathan Lipnicki
At six years old, Jonathan starred alongside none other than Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, playing the son of Renée Zellweger’s Dorothy. He went on to appear in the Stuart Little films, The Little Vampire, and Little Mike.
The actor opened up about being bullied in middle school, saying he was "made fun of relentlessly" and told he was a “has-been” who would “never book a job again.”
After guest-starring on Dawson's Creek, Jonahan took a break from the entertainment industry to attend high school in California.
As an adult, the 34-year-old starred in the Lifetime movie Secrets at the Museum and the horror film Camp Pleasant Lake.
Pamela Anderson
The blonde bombshell was discovered after being featured on the jumbotron during a football game in her native Canada while wearing a Labatt's Beer T-shirt. The beer company hired her to promote the brand, and she was later flown to Los Angeles to model for Playboy magazine.
Pamela achieved pop culture status after starring on Baywatch for five seasons, from 1992 to 1997.
The 58-year-old mother of two has ditched her signature eyeliner and embraced a makeup-free look in recent years to celebrate her natural beauty.
She said she experienced an identity crisis after realizing that she’d been “playing characters” her whole life, including that of a model, Playmate, and rocker’s wife. “And then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me, I don’t want people to think of me as all those cartoon characters I created for protection.’”
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Saved by the Bell’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 51, went from teen heartthrob to mature actor.
After saying goodbye to the blond Zack Morris on the NBC series, he has starred in various TV shows, including Mixed-ish, NYPD Blue, Franklin & Bash, and, more recently, Found.
Speaking with People, the star revealed that he still keeps in touch with his Saved by the Bell co-stars. “We text each other all the time (...) We don’t hang out because I live somewhere else, we all have schedules, we all have kids, but we always text.”
Mark-Paul shares two children with former model Lisa Ann Russel. He also has two children with his current wife, advertising executive Catriona McGinn.
Helen Hunt
The actress rose to fame playing Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You, a role that earned her three Golden Globes and four Emmy Awards.
In 1997, she won an Oscar for her performance as Carol Connelly, a single mother with a chronically ill son, in As Good as It Gets.
Helen’s most recent film role was in the thriller In Cold Light, which premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 7. She also has a recurring role in the HBO Max show Hacks.
The Twister star revealed that she used to be “really worried” about her appearance in the 1980s, saying, “When I gave it up, my brain and body got better. I was taking these exercise classes called ‘abs, thighs, and buns’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to be d*ad one day — do I really want to give up an hour in this class?’”
Lindsay Lohan
In 1998, Lindsay starred in one of Walt Disney Pictures’ most popular films, The Parent Trap. As a teen, she followed up her success with hits like Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.
The actress, who has recently made a career comeback with Netflix holiday films, is rumored to have undergone laser treatment to remove her signature freckles.
Lindsay appeared freckle-free in an Old Navy ad, in red carpet photos for her films, and award show appearances.
The 39-year-old has been living in Dubai since 2014 and shares a two-year-old son, Luai, with her husband, financier Bader Shammas.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The twins charmed audiences at just nine months old on the popular ABC sitcom Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995.
They went on to co-star in several films, including To Grandmother’s House We Go, Passport To Paris, Getting There, and When in Rome.
Mary-Kate and Ashley retired from acting in 2012 to focus on their careers in the fashion industry. The sisters own The Row, a luxury fashion brand, as well as the more affordable lines Olsenboye and StyleMint.
Ashley welcomed her first child with artist Louis Eisner in 2023. Mary-Kate married French businessman Olivier Sarkozy in 2015, but the pair divorced in 2021.
Edward Furlong
Edward began his film career playing young John Connor in Terminator 2. The role propelled him to teen idol status, and he was often featured in teen magazines throughout the 1990s, particularly in North America and Japan.
His career declined after 2000, coinciding with his substance dependence issues. In 2012, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence against his girlfriend, actress Monica Keena.
Edward reportedly committed to rehabilitation following the arrest. "I genuinely was afraid of facing what I would be without all that, because I carried all that as who I was,” he said in 2021 of his decision to get sober.
Now 47, he continues to act, with recent roles in The Forest Hills and Heart of a Champion.
Tara Reid
Tara famously played Vicky Lathum in the American Pie film series.
She had supporting roles in The Big Lebowski and Cruel Intentions, as well as appearances on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and the sitcom Scrubs.
More recently, she has starred in lower-budget films like the Sharknado series and appeared on various reality shows.
Tara, 49, opened up about undergoing plastic surgery in 2006, including liposuction and breast augmentation. “I weigh 110 pounds now, but I always used to fluctuate by 10 pounds, so my skin was kind of saggy. I figured, I’m in Hollywood, I’m getting older, I’m going to fix them,” she told Us Weekly of her breast surgery.
Yasmine Bleeth
Yasmine rose to fame after playing Caroline Holden on Baywatch.
The actress struggled with substance dependence issues and entered a rehabilitation facility in 2000. Four years later, she said that “consciously trying to stay off dr*gs is now part of my life and always will be.”
Following her rehabilitation treatment, she reprised her Baywatch role in the 2003 film Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.
As per ScreenRant, she later spent a few months in Michigan, staying away from illegal substances and, critically, eating.
In 2021, Yasmine made her career comeback with the comedy Whack the Don.
Bridget Fonda
Bridget, the daughter of Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda, retired from acting in 2002.
Throughout her career, she received two Golden Globe nominations for Scandal and No Ordinary Baby and an Emmy nomination for In the Gloaming.
The 61-year-old’s notable work also includes The Godfather Part III, Jackie Brown, and It Could Happen to You.
After marrying composer Danny Elfman, Bridget stepped away from the public eye to focus on her family life.
Asked if she'd ever return to show business, even with a director of her choice, Bridget answered "no," and then explained, "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian."
Raven-Symoné
Raven’s early roles include The Cosby Show, The Little Rascals, and Doctor Dolittle.
“The Cosby Show was the number-one television show in America, especially with an African American cast, and was so influential within the fabric of society. A young girl from Atlanta, Georgia … that’s the dream of so many Black people at that time," she said.
However, most people remember the actress for her Disney Channel sitcom, That’s So Raven, and the musical film The Cheetah Girls.
Raven, 39, married social media manager Miranda Maday in 2020.
Chris Kirkpatrick
Chris founded *NSYNC in 1995, recruiting Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, two members of the 1990s Mickey Mouse Club.
He later brought in Joey Fatone, who was working at Universal Studios, and Lance Bass, whom the group met through Justin's vocal coach.
The boy band officially split in 2007, five years after releasing their last song. Chris continued his music career as the lead of his alternative rock band Nigel’s 11, which eventually disbanded due to the members’ geographical distance and Chris wanting to focus on his work as a producer.
The 53-year-old has since appeared on different reality shows, such as Big Brother and The Masked Singer. Last year, he returned to the stage to perform *NSYNC hits during the Pop2000 Tour.
Jake Lloyd
Jake got his big break playing Jamie Langston in Jingle All the Way, the 1996 Christmas film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad.
You may also recognize him as the young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace.
The 36-year-old retired from acting in 2001 after experiencing bullying at school following his Star Wars role.
In high school, Jake was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He was hospitalized in a mental facility in 2023 after being arrested for reckless driving and stopping his car in the middle of a busy freeway during a psychotic episode.
His most recent arrest, in March 2023, came five years after his younger sister, Madison, passed away in her sleep of natural causes.
It's nice to see a "then and now" article that focuses on the facts and has a positive spin, rather than scandals and body shaming.
