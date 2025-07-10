ADVERTISEMENT

If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you had posters of these stars on your bedroom walls or watched them religiously on your favorite after-school shows and blockbuster movies. But time flies—and with it come changes in careers, appearances, and life paths.

These heartthrobs, pop culture icons, and Hollywood stars have undergone dramatic transformations since their big breaks in show business. While some left Hollywood entirely, others made unexpected career comebacks.

Now, it’s time to pop a tape into the VCR, hit fast-forward, and see where these beloved '90s stars are now.

Here are twenty '90s celebrities who look nothing like you remember.