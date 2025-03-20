ADVERTISEMENT

Helen Hunt shared a date night selfie that had fans obsessing over her natural, makeup-free look.

The beloved sitcom star, 61, posed for the selfie with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Nordling, in front of Chicago’s Wrigley Field baseball stadium.

Flashing a beaming smile, she revealed that she was ready for baseball season and marveled at the iconic stadium.

Image credits: NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

In the caption, the Mad About You star revealed that she was seeing the stadium for the first time from the outside.

“My God. What a beautiful place,” she wrote in the caption.

“In just a few hours the Chicago @cubs will play my @dodgers in Tokyo in the first game of the 2025 season. Let’s go Dodgers,” she went on to say. “But my goodness the Cubs are epic and this stadium is a work of art.”

Image credits: As Good as It Gets

Many fans shared in the excitement of the upcoming game, while others gave her a warm welcome to the city.

“So glad you made it out to Wrigley,” one said. “Love having you in Chicago!”

Another wrote, “I hope you’re having fun in the Windy City.. where I love.. you are one of my many favorite actresses.. I was enjoying A Good Woman the other day..”

Netizens obsessed over the Oscar winner’s appearance after she shared the selfie in front of the stadium

Image credits: Helen Hunt

Others were fixated on her looks, claiming they couldn’t recognize her.

“She doesn’t even look like Helen Hunt,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Plastic. Hope it stays in place.”

“Wow! Would never have known it was her,” read another comment. “But good for you, Helen. It’s hard aging gracefully.”

“She doesn’t even look like Helen Hunt,” one social media user said

Image credits: Helen Hunt

“Everyone here: Go sports team!! Me: Oh god! What happened to her face?!” said another comment.

Another wrote, “What these people do to their own faces is borderline criminal….”

“She’s had a head transplant … like Madonna and Cyrus,” wrote another critic.

Image credits: Mad About You TV / Instagram

Meanwhile, fans chimed in and showered the actress with praises.

“Lovely pic. You look gorgeous, Helen,” one said.

Another wrote, “Wonderful to see you! Still beautiful!”

“She looks great!” another said.

Helen and the Big Little Lies actor were costars in the 80s and started dating in 2022

Image credits: Helen Hunt

Helen starred with her boyfriend Jeffrey in the 1988 TV movie Shooter, and it’s believed they started dating in 2022.

The actress is best known for her Oscar-winning role opposite Jack Nicholson in 1997’s As Good as It Gets.

She also bagged four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Jamie Buchman in Mad About You from 1992 to 1999.

The 61-year-old star said she felt “better” when she stopped worrying about her looks

Image credits: Helen Hunt

The popular actress admitted she used to worry about her looks in the 80s, when “everybody was more fit, or more thin.”

“I maxed out on worrying about it,” she toldHuffPost Live in 2015. “I just gave up on worrying about it.”

She said her brain and body “got better” once she stopped dwelling on her appearance.

Image credits: Mad About You

“I was taking these exercise classes called ‘abs, thighs, and buns’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to be dead one day—do I really want to give up an hour in this class?’” she continued.

Although her name is attached to some acclaimed films and shows, she told The Guardian in 2022 that she never wanted to chase after fame, but it found her anyway.

Image credits: Helen Hunt

Following her Oscar win, the paparazzi eventually stopped crowding around her doorstep because she “just became very boring,” she told the outlet.

“I think by the 130th picture of me in my khaki pants with my yoga mat, that picture’s worth nothing!” she said.

