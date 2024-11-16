ADVERTISEMENT

No king rules forever—and practically no star stays famous forever, either. However, when someone leaves the spotlight, even if it’s dramatic, it doesn’t always end up in the headlines. It sometimes happens subtly and silently. Not with a bang, but a whimper, to paraphrase renowned poet T. S. Eliot.

Inspired by u/Weep2D2, the more celebrity-news-savvy members of AskReddit revealed which stars faded away without many folks even realizing it. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane and a reminder of who used to be very well-known in the public eye.

Bored Panda was curious about what stars can do to stay in the spotlight for longer, as well as what their options are if they want to move away from fame. So, we reached out to Mike Sington, Hollywood's Ultimate Insider, for his advice. Check out what he told us below.

#1

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) I heard someone saying "if you wonder why an actress stopped working, the answer is probably Harvey Weinstein".

It's really sad.

mimosasallday , David Shankbone Report

#2

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Eliza Dushku. She became a therapist.

eat_sleep_pee_poo Report

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't be able to focus if she was my therapist. Too beautiful.

#3

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Duffy the Welsh singer just dropped off the face of the earth. Years later it came out that she’d been kidnapped by a crazed fan, held captive for days and all the things that go along with that. It wasn’t reported at the time.

EarlyStatement4799 , B. Erdödy Report

According to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Sington, actors looking to switch career tracks should first identify what sparks their passion. "What are your interests, skills, and values? Perhaps you've always been drawn to technology, business, or education. Once you've pinpointed a potential new career path, research the necessary qualifications and experience," he said.

"Consider taking online courses, volunteering, or shadowing professionals in your desired field to gain insights and build a network. Remember, it's never too late to learn new skills and pursue a different career. Embrace the opportunity to reinvent yourself and find a fulfilling new path," the expert suggested.
#4

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Julia Stiles.

You couldn’t see a romantic comedy without her in it. Then she was nowhere to be found. Has a brief role in a Bourne movie, then went right back to indie work.

DefinitelyNotADave Report

#5

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Matthew Fox, he just disappeared after Lost.

rexcor11 Report

lesleythomas1 avatar
Lesley Thomas
Lesley Thomas
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved that series, it bamboozled my brain but I still loved it

#6

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Rene Russo.

She always gave off Bacall vibes to me, and I feel like at the time she was hitting her stride, she disappeared. There are far more roles now for women in their 40’s, but in the early 2000s we didn’t have streaming services / prestige TV to remind us what wonderful actors weren’t getting roles.

Coronado92118 Report

Sington explained to Bored Panda that talent isn't the only factor that determines whether someone stays in the spotlight... though it is "undoubtedly a cornerstone." There are other qualities to consider, from having a strong work ethic and being adaptable to having a keen understanding of audience preferences.

"Celebrities who consistently deliver quality work, evolve with the times, and connect with their fans on a personal level tend to have longer-lasting careers. Additionally, a positive public image, strategic career choices, and a willingness to take calculated risks can significantly contribute to sustained success," he said.

"Ultimately, a combination of talent, hard work, and savvy career management is key to maintaining a long-lasting presence in the spotlight."
#7

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Gotye - now he’s just Somebody That We Used To Know.

vergessliche , gotyemusic / youtube Report

#8

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

literanch , MavsFan28 Report

#9

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) This is very era specific, but I feel like I saw tabloid stories about Lara Flynn Boyle, specifically about her weight, every single day for 3 years and then I never heard about her again.

drulaps , Wildhartlivie Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had been so in love with her on “Twin Peaks,” and then she dated Jack Nicholson and became very bizarre. I worried t was mental illness, and perhaps d***s on top of it. Her face became wildly swollen, so I also worried about prednisone, too. I have a feeling she lives like a hermit now, as we don’t even see tabloid photos of her anymore. 😰 Poor thing.

Fame definitely isn’t for everyone. Being famous has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, with lots of attention comes lots of opportunities—from career and financial ones to networking and philanthropy. If you learn how to use all of that attention to your advantage, you can lay the groundwork for a career spanning decades, build generational wealth, and use it to support the causes near and dear to you.

On the flip side, with lots of attention comes tons of scrutiny, judgment, and envy. There is no person in the history of humankind who was beloved by everyone. No matter how amazing, talented, empathetic, and charismatic you are, someone will find something to criticize.
#10

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Fair few people retired and just chilled on their fat sacks of cash. Sean Connery said when he chose League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and passed on Gandalf he realised he didn't understand the game anymore and just retired too live a life.

Atzkicica , Stuart Crawford Report

#11

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Hilary Duff comes to mind.

She never really had any scandals or drama during her career. Started off as a child star, became quite famous for a while and then fell into obscurity. Depending on the shows and music you watched growing up she went from being (what felt like) everywhere to pretty much nowhere.

From what I understand it was intentional though. She had a good career and made lots of money + wanted to focus on her relationship and raising a family so that’s what she did.

Goopyteacher Report

#12

If you had told me 20 years ago the most relevant Olsen sister would be Elizabeth I’d have been very confused, but here we are. The other two are a non-entity and she is part of the biggest film Franchise of our generation.

kharmatika Report

Furthermore, some people who long for fame can’t stand seeing others who are successful. So, they look for ways to bring them down a notch or two. Nasty comments on social media, mean looks, snide comments in public… They can really hurt if you’re not used to them and take them personally.

If you have hopes of maintaining stardom for as long as you can, you have to learn to let some things go. It also helps to learn to distinguish between positive (aka useful) criticism and plain old negativity. Often, overly critical comments are more a reflection of the commenter’s (lack of) self-esteem than any issues with you as a professional actor, singer, or artist.

But, to be fair, it’s always okay to decide to switch careers and go off to do something else that’s less stressful. Not everyone needs or wants to be a star after having had a taste of fame.

#13

Cameron Diaz.

Glade_Runner Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She left Hollywood to raise a kid with her husband. Saw her in a movie recently, called something like “The Councilor,” or “The Prosecutor,” something like that. She has a sex scene that Javier Bardem, her husband in the movie, lamented because he shrunk in his seat and called it “gynecological,” and it most certainly was. I was sad that she did that scene. 😩 The movie also has a murder device in it that gave me nightmares for quite awhile, and when I looked it up, it did the same for lotsa people. Brad Pitt’s also in it, along with a scene about the murder device. I mention these things in case you wanna see it, but the two things I mentioned *genuinely* require some eye bleach. 😨

#14

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Helen Hunt. She was on a bit tv show in the 90s, then started making movies, won an Oscar, made a few more movies, and then disappeared.

MollySleeps Report

#15

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Rick Moranis - he's a stand up bloke.

wondered-bongo Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His wife died, and he quit working to raise his children, so this is actually a HAPPY disappearance! (Yikes; for anyone who thinks I’m happy his wife’s dead … NOOOO! I’m happy he realized raising the kids was more important than acting!)

Aside from needing to have a metric ton of emotional resilience and a zen mindset, you have to have something to offer to the public. To put it bluntly, no matter your specific niche and skill set, you have to be a good entertainer. If you don’t provide the public with something interesting and in demand, then you won’t have a career as an entertainer for long.

Obviously, it’s best if you’re authentic. Doing dumb and dramatic stuff can keep the spotlight on you, but it’s hardly sustainable. Being your genuine self, however, is something that will never go out of style. And you don’t necessarily have to be ‘loudly’ charismatic to be likable, either. Real charisma revolves around your presence, whether you’re a chatterbox or take a long while to think before speaking.
#16

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Leelee Sobieski.

nextdoor_babee , David Shankbone Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last I heard, she’d become a … I’m not sure how to say it nowadays. She, uh, provided pain and dominance for men who like that sort of thing. I have no idea whether she’s still doing it.

#17

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Chris Tucker.

Opposite-Bar3678 Report

#18

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Jessica Alba did for a pretty longtime.

JamesBPA Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s running a billion-dollar company now. I imagine she feels that’s more important than acting.

So, Pandas, what stars have you suddenly realized are no longer in the spotlight?

On the other hand, which beloved celebrities do you think have such staying power that they’ll be famous until they retire?

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave a comment below.
#19

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Clive Owen.

JuptyTree Report

#20

Gerard Butler

He was everywhere from like 2006 to 2016, then just nothing.

RealBowsHaveRecurves Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people seem not to watch movies. Gerard does a lotta dreck these days (a LOT), so he hasn’t disappeared, but I adore him and would love to see him in better stuff.

#21

Meg Ryan was everywhere in the 90’s and it seems like she took a pretty significant break, though I know she’s been in a few movies through the years. For such a cultural icon of style, you’d think she would be more “present” since her 90’s looks have made such a serious comeback. .

Region-Certain Report

#22

Craig Ferguson, the true king of late night.

Chrintense Report

#23

Dido! Was massive and then poof gone.

UKS1977 Report

#24

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) LMFAO released *Party Rock*, then *Sorry For Party Rocking*, then vanished off the face of the earth.

SabotageFusion1 , LMFAOVEVO Report

seanbaron avatar
Seán Baron
Seán Baron
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was dating Viktoria Azerenka, tennis player from Belarus, they had a child. They split and he put her through hell with a custody battle that meant she couldn’t leave the US and she dropped off the tour for a couple of years.

#25

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Eric Bana! I had the biggest crush on him back in the day. He seemed to be pretty popular from 2001-2006.

onyxanderson Report

mariele_s avatar
Mariele Scherzinger
Mariele Scherzinger
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw him in "The Dry" and its sequel. Maybe he wants to concentrate on Australian productions.

#26

"Duffy The Welsh Singer": Someone Asks “Which Celebrity Faded Away?” (69 Answers) Shannyn Sossamon.

theloch Report

#27

Wade Boggs. May he rest in peace.

aqiwpdhe Report

#28

Madeline Stowe.

TravusHertl Report

#29

Don't ask me why, but Ricki Lake was the first one to come to mind.

Memento_Morrie Report

#30

Ashely Judd. And then I found out she'd been harassed by Weinstein.

Noscrunbs Report

#31

Jackie Chan sorta just disappeared back to China.

According to Chris Tucker he is like a god there though lol.

Substantial_Wolf4777 Report

#32

Rick Moranis stepped away after his wife died of cancer so he could concentrate on raising his children. He did a few small roles and voice-over work, but other than that he was a stay at home Dad. Then when his kids were older, he said he really didn't miss it much and just kept out of the limelight. Huge respect for him.

zerbey Report

#33

Larisa Oleynik. Has the biggest crush in her in the 90s. Haven't seen her in probably close to 20 years.

ATC_av8er Report

#34

Rupert Grint.

whiskeyknitting Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s in a Shamalyan (have never learned to spell it since it’s not pronounced the way it looks!) show on Netflix. Didn’t know who he was, but I do now because of that show (that I couldn’t finish the first season of). It’s about a couple who has one of those “reborn” babies, but they treat it as if ts a real, live baby.

#35

MySpace creator, Tom.

Chicck_Divaas Report

#36

Tia Carrera just dropped off the face of the earth, didn't she?

Tug000 Report

#37

Some of the brat pack. Well most of them. Although Jamie Gertz popped up as the owner of the Atlanta Hawks in the draft.

Puzzleheaded_Hat3555 Report

#38

Steve Guttenberg.

Ok-disaster2022 Report

#39

Amy Smart.

Different_Wishbone75 Report

#40

Bridget Fonda: Gotta be over 20 years at this point.

VampireHunterAlex Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was in an extremely bad car accident and hurt very badly. She’s been recovering ever since, and is unfortunately triple the size she was when she was popular. I’m afraid no one would hire her now even if she were interested in it. 😰 She’s been married to Danny Elfman forever, though, and that delights me! I usta see Oingo Boingo live constantly, so it pleased me to no end that they met and fell in love!

#41

2000s singer Mya. She was e v e r y w h e r e and then nowhere. I wouldn't be surprised if she was being roped into Diddy business and decided she'd rather walk away than be subjected to those evils but I'm only making a guess.

-qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy- Report

#42

Wiz Khalifa. Never really listened to him, black and yellow was on a loop all through highschool. After I graduated, never heard anything about him ever again.

RoseWould Report

#43

Nelly furtado.

Ok_Olive5640 Report

#44

Meg White of the White Stripes. Shows up sells millions of albums wins a few Grammys then dips. The most recent picture of her was from like 10 years ago. You could pass her in a grocery store and probably not know.

Southern_Dig_9460 Report

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jack White totally eclipsed her in terms of talent so when they split up it was always going to be him that continued to get the limelight. Her net worth is anywhere between $5-10m so I hope whichever end of that she’s at it’s a comfortable place to be.

#45

Sean William Scott.

BBoySlim Report

seanbaron avatar
Seán Baron
Seán Baron
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was being typecast too much and decided to take a break.

#46

Aaron Eckhart.

beatin Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eckhart is still working (thank cow!), but just not in blockbusters anymore.

#47

Catherine Zeta-Jones .

LoveVada Report

#48

Heather Graham.

smallfry100 Report

#49

Minnie Driver.

VR46Rossi420 Report

#50

Kate Upton.

WoolaTheCalot Report

#51

Tom Green.

DocRules Report

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is fine with me, guy creeped me out like Russell Brand.

#52

Christina Hendricks. She was everywhere for a while there and then just… gone.

Maybe tied to her divorce? Dunno.

TheBerethian Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s in that hit series about women who steal … is it money on its way to be destroyed? I haven’t seen it but know that its really popular.

#53

Alison Lohman.

Walaina Report

#54

Pamela Anderson. She no longer wears any makeup and write recipe books from her BC town.

TheGreatCornolio682 Report

moyamcbride avatar
MoMcB
MoMcB
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's been all over Instagram. In Vogue magazine, all sorts.

#55

Mena Suvari.


She dropped out of Hollywood after enduring hellish sexual abuse and spoke of how she really wasn't acting in a lot of the roles she was placed in (typically hypersexual/bad young girl roles). Really sad, she's a survivor.


Fiona Apple as well.
ETA - I'm aware she came out with a great album in 2020, but I still rarely hear about her. Not the same as Duffy or Mena Suvari, just was saying.

tumbledownhere Report

#56

Katherine Heigel.

Anonymous92916 Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a surprise? After we heard what a crunt she was to everyone and difficult to work with, its easy imagine people no longer wanting to hire her, though I did recently see her playing a mom to an adult. I’ll bet that stung her fragile ego.

#57

Penelope Ann Miller.

saranghaemagpie Report

#58

Will Smith

He had a huge hit at the Oscars, then.......

thebigdawg7777777 Report

#59

Evan Rachel Wood.

BeeQueenbee60 Report

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not surprising after what Marilyn Manson put her through.

#60

Richard Dean Anderson.

1underc0v3r Report

#61

Demi Moore for about 20 years.

benabramowitz18 Report

#62

A recent example seems to be Jennifer Lawrence.

thx1138- Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She got married and had a kid, but has recently started working again (see “Don’t Look Up” for one example.)

#63

Shia LaBeouf. Dude was everywhere until suddenly he wasn’t anymore.

OiJao97 Report

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, he's making a comeback. Saw him being an ultra weirdo in Megalopolis, just Shia acting as himself.

#64

Taio Cruz.

TimmyTurner2006 Report

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy c**p! I forgot all about him (and I was crazy about “Dynomite”). Was he perhaps a one-hit wonder?

#65

Iggy Azalea. in line with recent Charli XCX regain of popularity, I'm hearing Fancy a lot again. and I'm only realizing now that Iggy and Megan Thee Stallion have some similarities in the timbre of their voice. Wish Iggy make it out of Beyonce's basement alive *fingers crossed*.

Lilbit_Sassy Report

#66

David Spade was everywhere and he kind of just poofed. I guess he had a talk show nobody ever heard of? He was in hotel translvania as a minor character but that is pretty much about it.

FoxTenson Report

#67

Greg Kinnear. He went from hosting Talk Soup to getting an Oscar nom for As Good As It Gets. He had a few other standout roles, including Little Miss Sunshine, but then kind of disappeared.

The_Infectious_Lerp Report

#68

REM was a huge, huge band. They called it quits in 2011 and they, along with their music, just faded away.

Patricio_Guapo Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They retired the band gracefully. The music is still out there, and is still huge, they just no longer want to do the rounds, and fair play to them.

#69

The people from Duck Dynasty.

The people from Jersey Shore.

Most people who got famous from reality TV but have no actual skill or ability worth noting besides their divergent personality.

truejs Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Duck Dynasty was ruined when one of more of them made their opinion known regarding homosexuality. Good riddance.

