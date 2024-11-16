Bored Panda was curious about what stars can do to stay in the spotlight for longer, as well as what their options are if they want to move away from fame. So, we reached out to Mike Sington , Hollywood's Ultimate Insider, for his advice. Check out what he told us below.

#1 I heard someone saying "if you wonder why an actress stopped working, the answer is probably Harvey Weinstein".



#2 Eliza Dushku. She became a therapist.

#3 Duffy the Welsh singer just dropped off the face of the earth. Years later it came out that she’d been kidnapped by a crazed fan, held captive for days and all the things that go along with that. It wasn’t reported at the time.

According to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Sington, actors looking to switch career tracks should first identify what sparks their passion. "What are your interests, skills, and values? Perhaps you've always been drawn to technology, business, or education. Once you've pinpointed a potential new career path, research the necessary qualifications and experience," he said. ADVERTISEMENT "Consider taking online courses, volunteering, or shadowing professionals in your desired field to gain insights and build a network. Remember, it's never too late to learn new skills and pursue a different career. Embrace the opportunity to reinvent yourself and find a fulfilling new path," the expert suggested.



#4 Julia Stiles.



You couldn’t see a romantic comedy without her in it. Then she was nowhere to be found. Has a brief role in a Bourne movie, then went right back to indie work.

#5 Matthew Fox, he just disappeared after Lost.

#6 Rene Russo.



She always gave off Bacall vibes to me, and I feel like at the time she was hitting her stride, she disappeared. There are far more roles now for women in their 40’s, but in the early 2000s we didn’t have streaming services / prestige TV to remind us what wonderful actors weren’t getting roles.

Sington explained to Bored Panda that talent isn't the only factor that determines whether someone stays in the spotlight... though it is "undoubtedly a cornerstone." There are other qualities to consider, from having a strong work ethic and being adaptable to having a keen understanding of audience preferences. "Celebrities who consistently deliver quality work, evolve with the times, and connect with their fans on a personal level tend to have longer-lasting careers. Additionally, a positive public image, strategic career choices, and a willingness to take calculated risks can significantly contribute to sustained success," he said. "Ultimately, a combination of talent, hard work, and savvy career management is key to maintaining a long-lasting presence in the spotlight."



#7 Gotye - now he’s just Somebody That We Used To Know.

#8 Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

#9 This is very era specific, but I feel like I saw tabloid stories about Lara Flynn Boyle, specifically about her weight, every single day for 3 years and then I never heard about her again.

Fame definitely isn’t for everyone. Being famous has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, with lots of attention comes lots of opportunities—from career and financial ones to networking and philanthropy. If you learn how to use all of that attention to your advantage, you can lay the groundwork for a career spanning decades, build generational wealth, and use it to support the causes near and dear to you. On the flip side, with lots of attention comes tons of scrutiny, judgment, and envy. There is no person in the history of humankind who was beloved by everyone. No matter how amazing, talented, empathetic, and charismatic you are, someone will find something to criticize.



#10 Fair few people retired and just chilled on their fat sacks of cash. Sean Connery said when he chose League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and passed on Gandalf he realised he didn't understand the game anymore and just retired too live a life.

#11 Hilary Duff comes to mind.



She never really had any scandals or drama during her career. Started off as a child star, became quite famous for a while and then fell into obscurity. Depending on the shows and music you watched growing up she went from being (what felt like) everywhere to pretty much nowhere.



From what I understand it was intentional though. She had a good career and made lots of money + wanted to focus on her relationship and raising a family so that’s what she did.

#12 If you had told me 20 years ago the most relevant Olsen sister would be Elizabeth I’d have been very confused, but here we are. The other two are a non-entity and she is part of the biggest film Franchise of our generation.

Furthermore, some people who long for fame can’t stand seeing others who are successful. So, they look for ways to bring them down a notch or two. Nasty comments on social media, mean looks, snide comments in public… They can really hurt if you’re not used to them and take them personally. If you have hopes of maintaining stardom for as long as you can, you have to learn to let some things go. It also helps to learn to distinguish between positive (aka useful) criticism and plain old negativity. Often, overly critical comments are more a reflection of the commenter’s (lack of) self-esteem than any issues with you as a professional actor, singer, or artist. But, to be fair, it’s always okay to decide to switch careers and go off to do something else that’s less stressful. Not everyone needs or wants to be a star after having had a taste of fame. ADVERTISEMENT



#13 Cameron Diaz.

#14 Helen Hunt. She was on a bit tv show in the 90s, then started making movies, won an Oscar, made a few more movies, and then disappeared.

#15 Rick Moranis - he's a stand up bloke.

Aside from needing to have a metric ton of emotional resilience and a zen mindset, you have to have something to offer to the public. To put it bluntly, no matter your specific niche and skill set, you have to be a good entertainer. If you don’t provide the public with something interesting and in demand, then you won’t have a career as an entertainer for long. ADVERTISEMENT Obviously, it’s best if you’re authentic. Doing dumb and dramatic stuff can keep the spotlight on you, but it’s hardly sustainable. Being your genuine self, however, is something that will never go out of style. And you don’t necessarily have to be ‘loudly’ charismatic to be likable, either. Real charisma revolves around your presence, whether you’re a chatterbox or take a long while to think before speaking.



#16 Leelee Sobieski.

#17 Chris Tucker.

#18 Jessica Alba did for a pretty longtime.

So, Pandas, what stars have you suddenly realized are no longer in the spotlight? On the other hand, which beloved celebrities do you think have such staying power that they’ll be famous until they retire? ADVERTISEMENT We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave a comment below.



#19 Clive Owen.

#20 Gerard Butler



He was everywhere from like 2006 to 2016, then just nothing.

#21 Meg Ryan was everywhere in the 90’s and it seems like she took a pretty significant break, though I know she’s been in a few movies through the years. For such a cultural icon of style, you’d think she would be more “present” since her 90’s looks have made such a serious comeback. .

#22 Craig Ferguson, the true king of late night.

#23 Dido! Was massive and then poof gone.

#24 LMFAO released *Party Rock*, then *Sorry For Party Rocking*, then vanished off the face of the earth.

#25 Eric Bana! I had the biggest crush on him back in the day. He seemed to be pretty popular from 2001-2006.

#26 Shannyn Sossamon.

#27 Wade Boggs. May he rest in peace.

#28 Madeline Stowe.

#29 Don't ask me why, but Ricki Lake was the first one to come to mind.

#30 Ashely Judd. And then I found out she'd been harassed by Weinstein.

#31 Jackie Chan sorta just disappeared back to China.



According to Chris Tucker he is like a god there though lol.

#32 Rick Moranis stepped away after his wife died of cancer so he could concentrate on raising his children. He did a few small roles and voice-over work, but other than that he was a stay at home Dad. Then when his kids were older, he said he really didn't miss it much and just kept out of the limelight. Huge respect for him.

#33 Larisa Oleynik. Has the biggest crush in her in the 90s. Haven't seen her in probably close to 20 years.

#34 Rupert Grint.

#35 MySpace creator, Tom.

#36 Tia Carrera just dropped off the face of the earth, didn't she?

#37 Some of the brat pack. Well most of them. Although Jamie Gertz popped up as the owner of the Atlanta Hawks in the draft.

#38 Steve Guttenberg.

#39 Amy Smart.

#40 Bridget Fonda: Gotta be over 20 years at this point.

#41 2000s singer Mya. She was e v e r y w h e r e and then nowhere. I wouldn't be surprised if she was being roped into Diddy business and decided she'd rather walk away than be subjected to those evils but I'm only making a guess.

#42 Wiz Khalifa. Never really listened to him, black and yellow was on a loop all through highschool. After I graduated, never heard anything about him ever again.

#43 Nelly furtado.

#44 Meg White of the White Stripes. Shows up sells millions of albums wins a few Grammys then dips. The most recent picture of her was from like 10 years ago. You could pass her in a grocery store and probably not know.

#45 Sean William Scott.

#46 Aaron Eckhart.

#47 Catherine Zeta-Jones .

#48 Heather Graham.

#49 Minnie Driver.

#50 Kate Upton.

#51 Tom Green.

#52 Christina Hendricks. She was everywhere for a while there and then just… gone.



Maybe tied to her divorce? Dunno.

#53 Alison Lohman.

#54 Pamela Anderson. She no longer wears any makeup and write recipe books from her BC town.

#55 Mena Suvari.





She dropped out of Hollywood after enduring hellish sexual abuse and spoke of how she really wasn't acting in a lot of the roles she was placed in (typically hypersexual/bad young girl roles). Really sad, she's a survivor.





Fiona Apple as well.

ETA - I'm aware she came out with a great album in 2020, but I still rarely hear about her. Not the same as Duffy or Mena Suvari, just was saying.

#56 Katherine Heigel.

#57 Penelope Ann Miller.

#58 Will Smith



He had a huge hit at the Oscars, then.......

#59 Evan Rachel Wood.

#60 Richard Dean Anderson.

#61 Demi Moore for about 20 years.

#62 A recent example seems to be Jennifer Lawrence.

#63 Shia LaBeouf. Dude was everywhere until suddenly he wasn’t anymore.

#64 Taio Cruz.

#65 Iggy Azalea. in line with recent Charli XCX regain of popularity, I'm hearing Fancy a lot again. and I'm only realizing now that Iggy and Megan Thee Stallion have some similarities in the timbre of their voice. Wish Iggy make it out of Beyonce's basement alive *fingers crossed*.

#66 David Spade was everywhere and he kind of just poofed. I guess he had a talk show nobody ever heard of? He was in hotel translvania as a minor character but that is pretty much about it.

#67 Greg Kinnear. He went from hosting Talk Soup to getting an Oscar nom for As Good As It Gets. He had a few other standout roles, including Little Miss Sunshine, but then kind of disappeared.

#68 REM was a huge, huge band. They called it quits in 2011 and they, along with their music, just faded away.