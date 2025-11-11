Who Is Gerard Butler? Gerard James Butler is a Scottish actor and film producer known for his rugged masculinity and commanding screen presence. His diverse roles span action, drama, and romantic comedies. He achieved global stardom with his intense portrayal of King Leonidas in the 2006 fantasy war film 300. This breakout performance established him as a leading action star.

Full Name Gerard James Butler Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Dating Morgan Brown Net Worth $80 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Irish Education University of Glasgow School of Law, St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School Father Edward Butler Mother Margaret Butler Siblings Brian Butler, Lynn Butler

Early Life and Education Born in Paisley, Scotland, Gerard Butler was the youngest of three children to Margaret and Edward Butler. His family, of Irish descent, initially moved to Montreal before his mother returned to Scotland with the children after his parents’ separation. He attended St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School and later pursued law at the University of Glasgow, graduating with honors. During his teenage years, Butler also gained experience with the Scottish Youth Theatre.

Notable Relationships Gerard Butler has maintained an on-again, off-again relationship with interior designer Morgan Brown since 2014, often seen together at public events. The actor has no children, and he has expressed his desire to become a father in the future.

Career Highlights Gerard Butler garnered international recognition for his powerful role as King Leonidas in the 2006 epic 300, which became a significant box office success and cemented his status as an action hero. His career further expanded with diverse roles, including the titular character in the 2004 film The Phantom of the Opera and voicing Stoick the Vast in the popular How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise. He also became known for his starring role in the Has Fallen film series.