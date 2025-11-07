Happy birthday to Gordon Ramsay , SZA , and DanTDM ! November 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 British Chef and Television Host Gordon Ramsay, 59 A Scottish chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay rose to global prominence with his intense culinary shows and Michelin-starred restaurants. He is renowned for his passionate coaching style on programs like Hell's Kitchen and for building a vast hospitality empire. Ramsay also advocates for healthy eating and culinary education.



Little-known fact: Before his celebrated culinary career, Gordon Ramsay was a promising footballer who played for the Glasgow Rangers' youth team.

#2 American Singer Songwriter Sza, 36 Known for her diaristic lyrics, American singer-songwriter SZA blends R&B, alternative, and hip-hop influences into her acclaimed music. Her album SOS broke chart records, becoming a top-ten fixture on the Billboard 200 for 100 weeks. She has also co-written songs for major artists like Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Solána Imani Rowe worked as a skincare expert at Sephora, learning to read ingredient labels.

#3 English Youtuber and Gamer Dantdm, 34 A British YouTuber and gamer renowned for his engaging online presence, DanTDM captivated audiences with family-friendly Minecraft content. He built a massive empire through creative storytelling and expanded his brand into bestselling graphic novels and successful world tours. His influence extends across gaming culture, inspiring millions globally.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a YouTube sensation, Daniel Robert Middleton worked at a Tesco supermarket.

#4 Welsh Actor Matthew Rhys, 51 A Welsh actor celebrated for his compelling performances, Matthew Rhys has captivated audiences across television and film. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role in The Americans and critically acclaimed work in Perry Mason, showcasing a remarkable range.



Little-known fact: Matthew Rhys is fluent in both Welsh and English, his first language being Welsh.

#5 American Journalist David Muir, 52 Known for his authoritative reporting, David Muir is an American news anchor who leads ABC World News Tonight. He has covered major global events and regularly interviews prominent figures, securing multiple Emmy Awards.



Little-known fact: Muir is fluent in Spanish, a skill he cultivated during a semester studying abroad in Spain.

#6 American Actress Parker Posey, 57 Renowned for her dynamic character portrayals, American actress Parker Christian Posey established herself as the "Queen of the Indies" through a series of memorable independent films. Her diverse career spans cult classics, mainstream hits like You've Got Mail, and critically acclaimed television roles in recent years.



Beyond acting, Posey has written a memoir and continues to select compelling projects, showcasing her enduring talent and adaptability in the entertainment industry.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Parker Posey studied ballet extensively and auditioned for a competitive program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts at age 12, but was not accepted.

#7 American Musician and Rapper Tech N9ne, 54 Renowned for his rapid-fire delivery, American rapper Tech N9ne has carved a unique path in the hip-hop world as an independent powerhouse. Aaron Dontez Yates is celebrated for his extensive discography and founding Strange Music, a highly successful record label. His intricate lyricism and innovative sound continue to influence a global audience.



Little-known fact: Tech N9ne once missed his high school graduation to open for the legendary hip-hop group EPMD.

#8 American Baseball Player Giancarlo Stanton, 36 Renowned for his monumental power, American professional baseball player Giancarlo Stanton continues to impress fans with his explosive hitting. A five-time All-Star, he earned the NL MVP in 2017 and led the New York Yankees to the pennant as ALCS MVP in 2024. He is known for hitting some of the longest home runs in the sport.



Little-known fact: Giancarlo Stanton initially went by 'Mike' during his school and early career because classmates struggled to pronounce his given name.

#9 English American Television Personality Jack Osbourne, 40 British American media personality Jack Joseph Osbourne rose to fame on The Osbournes reality series, offering an unvarnished look into his famous family's life. He has since become a producer and host of various paranormal and adventure television shows, continuing to engage audiences with his unique blend of candidness and daring spirit.



Little-known fact: Few know that Jack Joseph Osbourne chose to take his General Education Development (GED) test to earn a high school diploma, aspiring to be the first in his immediate family to achieve this qualification.

#10 American Singer and Songwriter Lauren Alaina, 31 An American singer and songwriter, Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth captivated audiences as the runner-up on American Idol Season 10. She is best known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping country hits. Beyond music, Alaina became the youngest member inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Lauren Alaina once worked as a waitress at CiCi's Pizza.