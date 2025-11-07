Who Is Tech N9ne? Tech N9ne is an American rapper and singer known for his rapid-fire delivery and genre-bending sound. His independent approach has solidified his unique place in the music industry. He first rose to prominence by co-founding Strange Music in 1999, which became one of the most successful independent hip-hop labels globally. Fans often call him the “King of Darkness” for his distinctive style.

Full Name Tech N9ne Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $28 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Southwest High School Father Carlton Cook Mother Maude Sue Yates-Khalifah Siblings Kiraameen Khalifah, Hakim Khalifah, Basimah Khalifah, Cortez, Poochie, Marvella Kids Alyia Yates, Dontez Yates, Reign Yates, Alina Denae Yates

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Aaron Dontez Yates grew up under the care of his mother, Maude Sue Yates-Khalifah, a musician. His early life was marked by his mother’s health struggles and his father’s estrangement. Yates attended Southwest High School in Kansas City, where he began rapping at a young age, even practicing spelling his name through rhymes. He explored Christianity and Islam, both influencing his introspective music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Aaron Dontez Yates’s personal life, including his marriage to Lecoya LeJeune from 1995 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. Tech N9ne shares Alyia Yates, Dontez Yates, and Reign Yates with Lecoya LeJeune. He married Kristen in October 2024, with whom he has a daughter, Alina Denae Yates.

Career Highlights Tech N9ne’s genre-bending albums, like Anghellic and Absolute Power, established his reputation for intricate lyricism and diverse sound. He has sold over two million albums, a significant feat for an independent artist. He co-founded Strange Music in 1999, building it into one of the most successful independent record labels worldwide, emphasizing artistic freedom. Tech N9ne has also launched various business ventures and tours, expanding his brand globally. His achievements include winning a Left Field Woodie award at the 2009 mtvU Woodie Awards, and his single “Caribou Lou” earned platinum certification in 2017.