Who Is Matthew Rhys? Matthew Rhys is a Welsh actor recognized for his grounded, intense performances. His versatility allows him to embody complex characters across diverse genres. He garnered widespread attention as Philip Jennings in the spy drama The Americans, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. His nuanced portrayal of a conflicted KGB agent captivated audiences and critics alike.

Full Name Matthew Rhys Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $2 million Nationality Welsh Ethnicity Welsh Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Glyn Evans Mother Helen Evans Siblings Rachel Evans Kids Sam

Early Life and Education Growing up in Cardiff, Wales, Matthew Rhys was immersed in Welsh culture, speaking Welsh as his first language at home. His parents, Glyn and Helen Evans, both educators, fostered an environment where his early theatrical interests could blossom. He attended Welsh-medium schools, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf. His talent emerged early, particularly after playing Elvis Presley in a school musical, which led him to train at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with actress Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys first met his The Americans co-star years before they began dating in 2013 or 2014. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a lasting partnership, frequently appearing together at industry events. Rhys and Russell welcomed their son, Sam, in 2016. While they have referred to each other as husband and wife in interviews, Rhys humorously stated in 2025 that they “haven’t got round to marriage yet.”

Career Highlights Matthew Rhys earned significant critical acclaim for his portrayal of Philip Jennings in the FX spy drama The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018. His nuanced performance garnered him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018. Beyond his Emmy win, Rhys solidified his leading man status with the HBO series Perry Mason, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for his titular role. He also impressed audiences in films such as A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Post.