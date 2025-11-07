Who Is Giancarlo Stanton? Giancarlo Cruz-Michael Stanton is an American professional baseball player, widely known for his immense power at the plate. His formidable home runs have frequently captivated audiences across Major League Baseball. He achieved widespread recognition with the Miami Marlins, culminating in his National League MVP season in 2017. That year, he led the league with 59 home runs, solidifying his superstar status.

Full Name Giancarlo Cruz-Michael Stanton Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, African American, Puerto Rican Education Notre Dame High School Father Mike Stanton Mother Jacinta Garay Siblings Egidio Moacir Gary, Kyrice Valivia Stanton

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Giancarlo Stanton’s early baseball talents were nurtured by his father, Mike Stanton, leading him to excel as a three-sport athlete at Notre Dame High School before joining the Florida Marlins.

Notable Relationships Currently single, Giancarlo Stanton has maintained a private approach to his romantic life, though he has been linked to several high-profile individuals over the years. Stanton has no publicly acknowledged children and has often stated his career remains his primary focus, rather than settling down.

Career Highlights Baseball slugger Giancarlo Stanton has delivered numerous unforgettable performances throughout his career, including his National League MVP season in 2017. He led the league with 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins that year. His exceptional talent led to a historic 13-year, $325 million contract with the Marlins in 2014, one of the richest in sports history. Stanton has also secured endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and TAG Heuer. More recently, he was named the American League Championship Series MVP in 2024, guiding the New York Yankees to the pennant. He is also a five-time MLB All-Star, cementing Stanton as a fixture in modern baseball.