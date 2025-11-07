Who Is DanTDM? Daniel Robert Middleton is a British YouTuber and gamer who captivated millions with his digital presence. His engaging content and family-friendly approach quickly established a strong online following. He rose to prominence with his gaming channel TheDiamondMinecart, which gained massive popularity for its Minecraft videos. The channel later rebranded to DanTDM, solidifying his status as a top content creator.

Full Name Daniel Robert Middleton Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education University of Northampton Kids Asher Middleton, Miles Middleton

Early Life and Education Born in Aldershot, England, Daniel Robert Middleton grew up as the elder of two siblings in a household that saw frequent moves due to his father’s army career. His parents divorced during his childhood, a period he describes as impactful. He later attended the University of Northampton, where he studied music production. Before his YouTube fame, Middleton nurtured his early interest in gaming, initially creating a Pokémon-focused channel during his university years.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Jemma Middleton, Daniel Robert Middleton tied the knot in March 2013. Jemma, also known as JemPlaysMC, shares his passion for video games and has appeared in some early content. The couple shares two sons, Asher Middleton, born in January 2020, and Miles Middleton, born in November 2022. They maintain a relatively private family life, occasionally sharing glimpses with their audience.

Career Highlights With billions of views, Daniel Robert Middleton secured a Guinness World Record for the “Most views for a dedicated Minecraft video channel”. His consistent output of entertaining and family-friendly gaming content built a massive global fanbase. He expanded his brand beyond YouTube, releasing a graphic novel, “Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal,” which became a New York Times Best Seller. Middleton also embarked on successful live world tours and voiced a character in the UK version of Ralph Breaks the Internet.