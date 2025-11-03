Happy birthday to Sean Combs , Matthew McConaughey , and Ralph Macchio ! November 4 brings yet another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by spotlighting the 10 most-searched celebrity birthdays today. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile for each famous birthday. Do you share a special day with any of these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Rapper and Actor Sean Combs, 56 An American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur, Sean Combs rose to prominence as a formidable force in the music industry. He launched Bad Boy Records in 1993, shaping the sound of hip-hop with artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige. His debut album, No Way Out, became a multi-platinum success.



Little-known fact: Sean John Combs completed the New York City Marathon in 2003, raising two million dollars for educational initiatives.

#2 Actor Matthew Mcconaughey, 56 Renowned for his captivating presence, American actor and producer Matthew McConaughey achieved widespread fame with his memorable role in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused. McConaughey later earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Dallas Buyers Club, further solidifying his status as a versatile performer.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Matthew McConaughey spent a year in Australia working odd jobs, including washing dishes and shoveling chicken manure.

#3 Actor Ralph Macchio, 64 An American actor known for his enduring charm, Ralph Macchio captivated audiences as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise and the hit series Cobra Kai.



His versatile career also includes roles in The Outsiders and My Cousin Vinny, plus his memoir Waxing On.



Little-known fact: After decades of playing a karate student on screen, Ralph Macchio earned his own black belt in April 2025.

#4 Basketball Player Tyrese Maxey, 25 Dynamic American professional basketball player Tyrese Maxey quickly rose to prominence with the Philadelphia 76ers. He earned an NBA All-Star selection in 2024, demonstrating exceptional scoring ability and leadership on the court. Maxey also founded his own foundation, empowering youth through education and sports.



Little-known fact: He graduated at the top of his class from South Garland High School.

#5 Actor Steven Ogg, 52 Known for his intense and dynamic acting, Steven Ogg is a Canadian actor and voice artist who rose to prominence through captivating performances. He is best recognized for his iconic portrayal of Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto V and his compelling role as Simon in The Walking Dead.

Ogg has also contributed his versatile talents to other acclaimed series like Better Call Saul and Westworld, cementing his status as a sought-after character actor.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Steven Ogg initially aspired to become a professional volleyball player.

#6 Comedian and Actress Kathy Griffin, 65 Renowned for her sharp-witted observational comedy, American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin rose to prominence with her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She is celebrated for her numerous televised stand-up specials, earning her a Guinness World Record and a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.



Little-known fact: Kathy Griffin became an ordained minister through an online church to officiate a wedding for two fans.

#7 Football Player Dez Bryant, 37 Known for his fiery passion on the field, American former professional football wide receiver Dez Bryant made a significant impact primarily with the Dallas Cowboys. His career was highlighted by Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro season.



Bryant holds franchise records for receiving touchdowns, cementing his legacy as a formidable player. He later ventured into business with his own brand and athlete service company.



Little-known fact: Dez Bryant competed in track and field in high school and was a top state competitor in the triple jump and hurdling events.

#8 Football Player Devin Hester, 43 Known for his electrifying returns, American former professional football player Devin Hester redefined special teams with unmatched speed. Hester holds multiple NFL records for return touchdowns, creating game-changing moments. He earned the nickname “Anytime” during his college years.



Little-known fact: His nickname in college was "Anytime," a tribute to his idol Deion "Prime Time" Sanders.

#9 Football Player Vince Wilfork, 44 Renowned for his dominant defensive presence, Vince Wilfork is an American professional football player who anchored the New England Patriots' defense for over a decade. Wilfork helped lead the Patriots to two Super Bowl championships and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.



Little-known fact: Before his NFL career, Vince Wilfork was a Florida state champion in both shot put and discus, holding the state high school record in shot put.

#10 Football Player Orlando Pace, 50 Renowned for his dominant offensive line play, Orlando Pace is an American professional football player who was the first overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. He anchored the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, leading them to a Super Bowl XXXIV title. His career culminated in his 2016 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: He was known as the "Pancake Man" in college for his exceptional blocking techniques that often flattened opponents.