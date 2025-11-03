Who Is Devin Hester? Devin Devorris Hester Sr. is an American former professional football player, celebrated as the greatest return specialist in NFL history. He redefined the special teams game with his electrifying speed and agility. Hester’s breakout occurred during his rookie NFL season, where his numerous return touchdowns consistently shifted momentum. He famously returned the Super Bowl XLI opening kickoff for a score.

Full Name Devin Devorris Hester Sr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education Suncoast High School, University of Miami Father Lenorris Hester Sr. Mother Juanita Brown Siblings Lenorris Hester Jr. Kids Devin Hester Jr., Drayton Hester, Denali Hester

Early Life and Education Born in Riviera Beach, Florida, Devin Hester faced significant personal challenges during his youth, losing both parents at a young age. His stepfather, Derrick Brown, and brother, Lenorris Jr., introduced him to football as an outlet. He attended Suncoast High School, excelling in football and earning All-American honors. Hester then played for the University of Miami, becoming a triple-threat on offense, defense, and special teams.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile moments has marked Devin Hester’s public life, yet his most enduring relationship is with his wife, Zingha Hester, formerly Zingha Walcott. They married in 2010 after dating for over five years. The couple shares three sons: Devin Jr., Drayton, and Denali. Zingha, an elementary school teacher, and Hester reside in Windermere, Florida, focusing on their family life.

Career Highlights Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL’s special teams, holding records for 20 career return touchdowns and 14 punt return touchdowns. His dynamic play earned him multiple All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods. Beyond his on-field prowess, Hester established the Devin Hester Foundation Inc. in 2013, focusing on youth empowerment and community giving. This initiative reflects his lasting impact. Hester’s indelible legacy was further recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, cementing his place as an all-time football legend.